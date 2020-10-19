The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and, other food handlers.

#Homegoodies, 436 Locust St., first floor, Columbia, opening, Oct. 2. No violation.

Community Natural Foods, 128 E. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 2. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in middle room cold storage; repeat violation. Quat test strips are old and expired and need to be replaced. Some dirt and debris under storage room shelves.

Hen House Grilling & BBQ MFF4, State Street, Ephrata, Oct. 2. No violations.

Hilltop Barbeque MFF3, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 2. No violations.

Lancaster County Sportsmen’s Association, 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, Oct. 2. Food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven located in the downstairs bar area; cleaned. Rear kitchen door has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Leo's Italian Cafe, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, follow-up, Oct. 2. No violations.

Lickity Split No. 3 (MFF TYPE 3), 62 Hiester Ave., New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Lickity Split—The Town Scoop, 209 E. Main St., New Holland, Oct. 2. Temperature of quat ammonia in three-bay sink measured 102F rather than 75F as stated by the manufacturer’s instructions.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, type 2 follow-up, Oct. 2. An employee’s open beverage container was on the make-line. An employee’s open beverage container (twist cap variety) on a shelf above the make-line; repeat violations. Old food residue on the potato slicer; repeat violation. The outside grease receptacle and the area beneath have grease spillage and food debris presenting a possible rodent attractant. The floor tiles in the dish washing area have eroded grout and several tiles are broken, missing, loose and no longer easily cleanable. A food employee was touching sliced onions for a salad — a ready to eat food — with bare hands; repeat violation.

Nice Size Fries MFF, 564 E. Jackson St., New Holland, Oct. 2. Thermometer for measuring the internal temperature of reheating beef gravy is not available.

Reunion — Community Action Partnership, 120 N. Duke St., Oct. 2. No violations

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Oct. 2. Observed cracked floor tile in front of the walk-in freezer door.

Smokestack BBQ, 15 W. Main St., Strasburg, Oct. 2. No violations.

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, Oct. 2. No violations.

Strasburg Market Place, 214 Hartman Bridge Road, Strasburg, complaint, Oct. 2. No violations.

The Pony Express Jerky Shop, 411 E. Main St., Leola, Oct. 2. No violations.

Clay Elementary School, 250 Clay School Road, Ephrata, Oct. 1. Some food particles in sanitizer compartment of three-bay sink indicating that food equipment/utensils are not being thoroughly rinsed. An employee’s eyeglasses on kitchen prep table and not kept in a segregated location away from the food prep area.

El Rincon Ponceno, 255 N. Queen St., Oct. 1. No violations.

Grape Leaf Cafe, 30 W. James St., Oct. 1. No violations.

Hans Herr Elementary School, Box 428, Lampeter, Oct. 1. No violations.

Lampeter Elementary, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Oct. 1. No violations.

Lancaster County Willow Street Campus, Box 527, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, Oct. 1. No violations.

Leola Elementary School, 11 School Drive, Leola, Oct. 1. No violations.

Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Oct. 1. Gasket is torn on right side of bain marie door. Plastic takeout containers are being used to scoop bulk ingredients rather than ones with a handle. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Large metal bowls over three-bay sink stacked wet, which does not allow for air drying. Several stored tongs sticking out on drying rack with the potential of being contaminated. Gap around kitchen door must be sealed to prevent insect entrance; repeat violation. Chicken noodle soup cooling at room temperature on counter, which is not a proper cooling method. Some stored knives and utensils on knife strip and large stored metal bowls above three-bay sink were not clean to sight and touch. Interior of microwave oven contains old food debris. Food debris under both storage room shelving units. Buckets of sauces stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches above as required. Bottom of prep table is lined with tin foil rather than a smooth, durable, cleanable surface. Raw wood shelf across from bulk containers is not an easily cleanable surface. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Oct. 1. Sliced tomatoes and raw shell eggs were held at 61F and 73F on top of the cooling unit, rather than 41F or below as required; repeat. Employee’s cellphones being stored in bowls and plates used for customer food. An accumulation of litter around the fence line of the facility. Old unused equipment stored under the make-line, should be removed from food facility. Food employee’s sliced mango on a plate in the food processing area; repeat, An employee’s open beverage container was again in the food preparation area, on a shelf in the dish washing area, and above the meat slicer; repeat. Food employees were again eating in the food preparation area evidenced by box of a croissant sandwich stored with food for the customers; repeat. Two boxes of frozen octopus tubes thawing in standing water in the box inside a gray tote on the floor of the walk-in cooler; new violation. Pork and beef thawing at room temperature on the three-bay sink and a cart, which is not an approved thawing method; new violation. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. Old hardened meat residue on the meat slicer; repeat. An extreme number of gnats in the dish washing area. Food utensils near the rice maker stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135F; new violation. Two ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine, which is not a clean and sanitized area. Black mildew inside the “honeycomb” of the fan guards and the ceiling of the walk-in cooler. These non-food-contact surfaces have a residue build-up: shelves in the walk-in cooler, all handles at the make-line and the outsides of microwaves. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection; repeat. The person in charge has failed in their managerial duties and is not controlling food safety in this food facility; repeat.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln East Highway, Oct. 1. A moist brownish residue on the soda gun in the bar area; cleaned. The drain line on the ice machine is broken and water is draining directly onto the floor.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, Oct. 1. The food facility does not employ a person who is Serve Safe Certified. An employee is scheduled to attend a state-recognized food safety course.

Alley Kat, 30 W. Lemon St., follow-up, Sept. 30. Food contact/non-food contact surfaces of the shelving units in the walk-in refrigeration unit have debris, rust and pitting present. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Multiple food ingredient storage containers in the walk-in refrigeration unit are not labeled with the common name of the food. Chicken breast directly on the floor in walk-in refrigeration unit, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the refrigeration units, is not being date marked. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the walk-in refrigeration unit and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Condensation is dripping in walk-in refrigeration unit, which is in need of repair. Floor of the walk-in refrigeration unit is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Asian Market LLC, 248 E. Liberty St., follow-up, Sept. 30. No violations.

AU-Sams Trolley Stop No. 2-MFF3, 44 Cobblestone Drive, Willow Street, Sept. 30. No violations.

Auntie Anne's No. 213, 2034 Lincoln Highway, Sept. 30. Ceiling grid above the prep counter with an accumulation of static dust and the potential to contaminate food.

Baron Elementary School, 123 E. Gramby St., Manheim, Sept. 30. The handwashing sink in the kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100F. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in dry storage are intended for use or sale in the food facility.

Blue Ball Elementary School, 126 Ewell Road, East Earl, Sept. 30. Dumpster lids are bowed and do not close tightly, making them accessible to rodents and insects. Flooring between chemical storage room and kitchen is duct taped and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floor in kitchen near office is broken and is no longer a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Brecknock Elementary School, 361 School Road, Denver, Sept. 30. Internal temperature of baked beans held on steam table measured 119F rather than 135F or above. Dumpster lids wide open, enabling the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Handwashing aids (i.e., paper towels) located at three sinks in kitchen that are not designated for handwashing.

Brethren Village / Chives / Perkissimo / Village Center Bistro / Village Stores, 3001 Lititz Pike, Sept. 30. Bistro — frayed insulation on the underside of two heat lamps. Bistro — ice in the handwashing sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Cajun Culture Catering, 347 N. Plum St., Sept. 30. No violations.

Dollar Tree, 862 Plaza Blvd, Sept. 30. 27 water-stained ceiling tiles in the customer area. The floor in the customer area has a spot at the end of aisle No. 6, where the floor is broken and no longer smooth and cleanable. The floor / wall juncture in the stockroom is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch; repeat violation.

Dough and Co., 46 N. Prince St., Sept. 30. No violations.

Duke on Liberty, 1002 N. Duke St., Sept. 30. The drain line from the downstairs ice machine is not connected to the floor drain and is draining directly onto the floor.

Lidl, 2001 Columbia Ave., opening, Sept. 30. No violations.

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille, 312 Primrose Ave., Mountville, Sept. 30. No violations.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., Sept. 30. No violations.

Splits and Giggles, 500 W. Lemon St., Sept. 30. No violations.

Teen Central, 15 S. Wolf St., Manheim, Sept. 30. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Sept. 30. No violations.

Women’s & Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Sept. 30. No violations.

Bainbridge Elementary School, 416 Second St., Bainbridge, Sept. 29. No violations.

Burger King No. 4546, 2644 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 29. The plastic cover on the interior top section of the microwave oven is missing and must be replaced. Dried food residue and grease accumulation on the underside of the french fry holding unit.

Chilangos Authentic Mexican Restaurante, 56 N. Broad St., Lititz, Sept. 29. Food employee twice touching clothes with gloved hands and needing prompting to wash them and put on a new pair of gloves. Cook donning single-use gloves without a prior hand wash. The person in charge failed to train cook adequately as evident by his lack of knowledge regarding proper handwashing, holding temperatures, etc. In bain marie wells, raw chicken stored in back of raw beef instead of in front. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Cook filling up a container with water in handwashing sink to store in-use utensils, a sink that may be used only for handwashing. In downstairs dining area, ceiling tiles close to soda refrigerator and in wait station are bowed, water stained and deteriorating. In-use tongs kept on oven handles between use, making contact with apron, rather than on a clean, hard surface. Kitchen room fan contains an accumulation of static dust and needs to be kept clean to prevent it from contacting food and clean equipment.

Country View Farm Market, 1595 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 29. No violations.

Hippo Bubble Tea, 2050 Frutiville Pike, Sept. 29. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Old food residue on the inside ring of the cup sealer where the lip of the cup rests. Soap was not available at the handwashing sink in the food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwashing sink in the food preparation area. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands (handling payment card) without a proper hand wash in between. The handwashing sink in the food preparation area was blocked by a large ice cabinet and not accessible at all times for employee use. The wall behind the mop sink is eroding and chipping paint and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Food employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and warm water not used. Food utensils in the food preparation area stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135F. Scoop being stored in the ice bin with handle touching the ice. Aluminum foil, which is not cleanable, being used as a backsplash and floor covering in the back food preparation area. The food facility is not washing, rinsing and sanitizing food equipment as required. Facility states food equipment is only rinsed off, no soap or sanitizer used.

John Beck Elementary School, 418 E. Lexington Road, Lititz, Sept. 29. Hood is not removing steam/heat adequately as evident by puddles of water on the floor.

Kissel Hill Elementary School, 215 Landis Valley Road, Lititz, Sept. 29. No violations.

Lancashire Terrace, 6 Terrace Drive, Sept. 29. Oil droplets on the elbows of the ansul system, posing possible contamination of food cooking below. Cracked and loose floor tiles in front of the mechanical dishwasher.

Lancaster Lodge No. 299, 132 N. Water St., Sept. 29. Mouse activity in kitchen area.

Miller’s Natural Foods, 2888 Miller Lane, Bird-in-Hand, Sept. 29. No violations.

Molly's Courtyard Cafe, 17 E. Market St., Marietta, opening, Sept. 29. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one reach-in cooler and one stand-up reach-in cooler. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 to 100 ppm as required.

Pequea Valley High School, 4033 Newport Road, Kinzers, Sept. 29. No violations.

Pequea Valley Intermediate School, 166 S. New Holland Road, Kinzers, Sept. 29. No violations.

Pizza Town/Legacy Sports Bar & Grill, 50 Veterans Drive, Elizabethtown, Sept. 29. Excessive amount of crumbs on the bottom of a reach-in freezer on the cook-line. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in storage area are intended for use or sale in the food facility. Personal care items and chemicals stored on the same shelf with food. Soda BIBs stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Plaza Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Suite L, Sept. 29. Chicken, beef, carnita, shrimp and fish products were held at 50F in the walk-in refrigeration unit, rather than 41F or below as required. Loose or broken door hinges and catch on walk-in refrigeration unit storing meats.

Stoltzfus Farm, 3718 E. Newport Road, Intercourse, Sept. 29. No violations.

Wal-Mart No. 5200, 2030 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 29. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 17R, Red Rose Commons, 1700 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 29. No violations.

A Plus 40452H, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 28. No ingredient statement for donuts offered for sale in the customer self-service case. Six quarts of 2% reduced fat milk and two pints of whole milk with expiration dates of 9-14-20, 9-23-20 and 9-24-20 being offered for sale. Employee dumping expired milk into the handwashing sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. A pump bottle of hand sanitizer stored next to lids and cups for coffee. No sign stating “wash before consuming” for unwrapped apples offered for sale. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and lids) stored in the area to the left of the three-bay sink directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. The food facility has 30 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Several boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required.

Anna Mary’s Fried Pies-PA-TFF3, 1251 Penny Road, Holtwood, opening, Sept. 28. No violations.

Bear Creek School, 1459 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 28. No violations.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 1492 Lititz Pike, follow-up, Sept. 28. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in the small kitchen, as evidenced by many rodent droppings on shelving and floors. The facility does have pest control. Many small, flying insects in the small kitchen area and in the outside breakfast area. Food facility is not removing dead or trapped pests from control devices frequently, as evidenced by an old, decaying mouse in a pest control device in the small kitchen.

Cocalico High School, 800 S. Fourth St., Denver, Sept. 28. Prepackaged sandwiches in self-serve case are not being marked with the date they were made. Ingredients are available upon request sign also needs to be posted. In storage room, webbing indicating presence of spiders.

Cocalico Middle School, 650 S. 6th St., Denver, Sept. 28. Slicer blade, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Prepackaged chicken salad on salad bar had internal temperature of 47F rather than 41F or less; voluntarily discarded.

Country Meadows Restaurant LLC, 81 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 28. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwashing in between. Three rubber spatulas that are no longer in good condition, smooth and easily cleanable. Door to the walk-in cooler not closing tightly. Buckets of chlorine sanitizer reading at or above 200 ppm rather than the required 50 to 100 ppm; also bucket needs to be labeled with a common name. Rubber gaskets of walk-in freezer and a reach-in freezer on the make-line with accumulation of crumbs and soil buildup. Sides of cooking and other equipment with accumulation of grease buildup. Flooring paint in the walk-in cooler is deteriorating, exposing raw concrete surfaces. An employee’s open beverage container was observed in the food preparation area. Metal spatulas stored between a corkboard and table on the make-line.

Highland Pizzeria Inc., 2347 Oregon Pike, Suite 101, Sept. 28. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food employee preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Huber West End Market Basket, 501 W. Lemon St., Sept. 28. No violations.

International Restaurant, 356 1/2 S. Prince St., Sept. 28. No violations.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Lampeter, Sept. 28. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180F; corrected. Facility is using disposable items and food prep items in the three-bay sink.

LANCASTER House North, 335 N. Prince St., follow-up, Sept. 28. No violations.

Martin Meylin Middle School, Box 428, Lampeter, Sept. 28. No violations.

Pepperidge Farm, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Sept. 28. No violations.

Reamstown Elementary School, 44 S. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Sept. 28. No violations.

Royal Farms No. 260, 206 Rohrerstown Road, Sept. 28. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the handwashing / eyewashing sink. The sliding door of the outside trash receptacle was left open at the time of the inspection. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on top of the microwave in the chicken preparation area. Food employees eating onion rings as evidenced by partially consumed food on the chicken preparation table. A complete ingredient list for donuts in the customer self-service cabinet is not available. A can of beer stored on the handwashing sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. A can of silicone spray and coffee cleaner tablets stored with food equipment. Food employee preparing chicken, wearing a bracelet. Single-service, single-use articles (lids, paper towels) stored in the back near the walk-in cooler and near the front handwashing sink, directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Stauffer’s Fruit Farm, 430 Panorama Drive, Denver, Sept. 28. Shelving in store located against the wall is raw wood and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Some dead insects around pallets stored along ramp.

Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Sept. 28. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., Sept. 28. Provide thermometer in Dippin Dots Freezer. Clean warewash area and maintain surrounding area.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., Sept. 28. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in food prep area. Date and label all food in bain marie. Multiple food contact surfaces throughout facility had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Equipment in food prep area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food-contact surfaces. The handwashing sink in the food prep area was blocked by bottles and not accessible at all times for employee use. Repair cracked floor tile throughout facility. Clean floor in food prep area and maintain.