The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Chili's No. 1179, 1525 Manheim Pike, emergency response, Jan. 22. No violations.

McDonald's, 68 East Town Mall, emergency response, Jan. 22. No violations.

Mount Joy Family Restaurant & Diner, 307 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 22. No violations.

Sheetz No. 312, 1455 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 22. Mop sink with a buildup of soil, door gaskets of reach-in cooler and reach-in freezer with excessive food debris and bottom of ice chute on fountain machine with buildup of pink slime.

10 Hour Care Daycare Center Downtown LLC, 201-203 W. King St., Jan. 21. No violations.

Bless the Children Daycare II, 3 S. Plum St., Jan. 21. No violations.

Burger King No. 8833, 1298 Manheim Pike, Jan. 21. Food employees observed preparing food while wearing watches. Food employee (manager) dispensing french fries and nuggets and not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Prepared food beneath uncovered vents. A pink and black residue up inside the ice maker. Old food residue and grease on the black food trays stored as clean. Static dust on the brackets of the computer display screens where orders are displayed. Food debris and grease buildup on the floor beneath the frying equipment. Water leaking from the pipe beneath the hand-wash sink in the ladies restroom. Broken and missing tiles inside the mop sink.

Cartel Blending & Brewing, 928 N. Prince St., opening, Jan. 21. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food preparation area. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sinks in the restroom and the hand-wash sink in the back. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required; the facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the back. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in the back and the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Colombian Coffee Shop, 1515 Oregon Pike, opening, Jan. 21. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillersville Road, Jan. 21. Food facility has packaged food that is not labeled as required.

Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1007 Village Road, Lampeter, Jan. 21. No violations.

Lancaster County Willow Street Campus, 1730 Hans Herr Drive, Willow Street, Jan. 21. No violations.

Maria's Daycare II, 792 New Holland Ave., Jan. 21. No violations.

Maria's Daycare III, 244 N. Queen St., Jan. 21. No violations.

Martin Meylin Middle School, P.O. Box 428, Lampeter, Jan. 21. No violations.

Queen Six Pack Restaurant, 24 W. Clay St., follow-up, Jan. 21. No violations.

Sunshine Nursery Child Care Center 2 LLC, 334 N. Cherry St., Jan. 21. No violations.

Jen's Choice, 251 Old Leacock Road, Unit 7, Gordonville, Jan. 21. No violations.

Jen's Choice MFF2, 251 Old Leacock Road, Unit 7, Gordonville, Jan. 21. No violations.

Made with Love not Gluten Bakery, 76 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 20. No violations.

McDonald’s No.11034, 1755 Columbia Ave., Jan. 20. No violations.

Strasburg Pizza, 520 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Jan. 20. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods (deli meats), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date they was opened. Personal medicines and first aid supplies stored above food items.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe PA16, 2201 Strickler Road, Suite 703, Manheim, Jan. 20. Floor drain and pipe at dump sink with a buildup of pink and cream color matter. Wall above oven with a buildup of static dust. Floor throughout facility under equipment and in hard to reach areas soiled with excessive food debris.

Wizard Catering, 3141 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, Jan. 20. Severely dented, swollen, distressed canned items in dry storage area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. The dumpster area with a lot of clutter wood, metal canisters and plastic trash cans. This creates a harborage area for pest. Fan guard in freezer No. 2 damaged and no longer in good condition. Dishwasher area: Wall and coving under area in need of repair; dishwasher no longer attached to wall. Small storage room across form dish wall damaged under shelves in the back corner, possibly water damaged. Kitchen: Wall damaged by back door peeling paint and cracked. Small storage room off of dish door and frame is damaged. Hallway: The bottom portion of the wall is broken and is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Rear ballroom storage: Paper peeling from the ceiling in a couple areas. Garage storage: Two holes in the ceiling and paper peeling.

Arby's No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., Jan. 19. Static dust on the fan covers of the walk-in cooler. Static dust on the air-intake vent above the pastry warmer. A pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Bacio Pizza Italian Grill, 1223 Lancaster Road, Suite 101, Manheim, Jan. 19. Two spray bottles, one with blue liquid and one with purple liquid, with no common name. Raw beef patties stored behind lettuce in bain-marie. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Captain Gus’ Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., Jan. 19. Need to clean floors throughout facility and maintain.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., follow-up, Jan. 19. No violations.

Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Jan. 19. No violations.

Pasquale’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, Jan. 19. A food employee was cutting cheese for salads — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands; corrected. The final rinse temperature gauge on the mechanical dishwasher is not in working condition.

Saxby’s Coffee-Millersville University, 30 George St., Millersville, Jan. 19. No violations

Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville, Jan. 19. No violations.

The Jerky Wagon, 655 Church St., Landisville, Jan. 19. No violations.