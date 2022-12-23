The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Carter & Macrae Elementary School, 251 S. Prince St., Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank Road, Dec. 16. Pass. No violations.

Ace Sushi at Yoder’s Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 1670, 615 Locust St., Columbia, Dec. 15. Pass. A gross accumulation of trash, garbage and other debris on the dumpster pad and not inside the dumpsters, creating a potential for rodent harborage; prior violation July 5, 2022.

Danny’s, 1274 Millersville Pike, follow-up, Dec. 15. Water leaking from two pipes beneath the three-compartment sink. The faucet of the three-compartment sink leaks at the connection to the sink. Ceiling tiles missing in the back of the facility and need to be replaced.

Olewine Dining Commons (Metz Culinary Management), 901 Eden Road, Dec. 15. Pass. Old food residue on the can opener blade, the blade to the buffalo chopper, and the slicer. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Water squirting from a pipe connection beneath the pre-rinse area in the dishwashing room. The dumpster lids open when not in use. In the dish washing room, floor tiles missing or cracked and no longer easily cleanable. Black static dust on two ceiling vents in the baking area. Milk was held at 53 F, in the self-service area in the small milk cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit is holding an ambient temperature of 50 F, Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 5 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The facility called for repair during the inspection. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the bleach in the mechanical dishwasher.

Rite-Aid No. 610, 1786 Columbia Ave., Columbia, Dec. 15. Pass. No violations.

Super Quisquella Grocery LLC, 402 S. Ann St., Dec. 15. Fail. Remove cardboard from reach-in units. Loose rubber door gaskets on the reach in cooling unit. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food prep and restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Clean outer premises. Date and label throughout. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Fruit stored directly on the floor in front area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Individually prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Chestnut Hill 2, 532 W. Chestnut St., Dec. 14. Fail. Clean ice machine. Clean shelves in food preparation area.

Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, Dec. 14. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain-marie located in the central kitchen. An insect control device located in food equipment storage area with potential to contaminate utensils.

Greenbank Orchard, 1075 Sheep Hill Road, New Holland, opening, Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Kyma Seafood Grill, 1640 Reading Road, Stevens, follow-up, Dec. 14. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata, Dec. 14. Fail. The hand-wash sink in the food and equipment storage area was blocked by mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use. Wall in bathroom that is open and exposing insulation, creating a harborage area for pest and it is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins and regular waste receptacle not provided in bathroom. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food and equipment storage area. Paper towels/or hand-drying device are not provided within the bathroom. Floor tiles are missing exposing sub floor behind counter in front of cigarette display. CBD gummies Delta and full canna send gummies contained an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 related to food additives. Such products are under Food and Drug Administration regulations and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Cartons of raw eggs are situated on shelf in walk-in cooler above ready-to-eat foods. Raw bacon stored above drinks in cooler-door. Live fishing worms stored on same shelf with food in walk-in cooler. Reese’s cupcakes stored directly under live fishing worms in food display unit; food disposed of. Outside, on sides and behind facility on the ground, wood, old tires and some trash that needs to be removed from premises. Toilet is not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep it clean and is need of repair.

Resurrection School, 901 E. Orange St., Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, Dec. 14. Fail. An employee’s open beverage container was on the mechanical dishwasher. A pink slimy residue up inside the ice maker. The scraper for the flat grill stored in the hand-wash sink. Trash, dead leaves and debris inside the dumpster corral on the dumpster pad. A working container of sanitizer was stored on a shelf next to food equipment at the "make-line". The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180 F. After operating the unit a couple times the temperature only reached 159°F. A call for repair was made. Food spillage and crumbs inside the reach-in freezers. A gross amount of old food residue and buildup inside the vent area of the entrance of the mechanical dishwasher and at the exit. A black, slimy residue on the "blue" gaskets of the "drawer-style" cooling units. Black, static dust on two vents above the "make-line" and above the equipment rack in the dish-washing room. An extreme amount of food debris and grease on the floor beneath and behind the fryers and on the castors of the fryers. A grease buildup on the exhaust of the fume hood. Clean utensils stored on the rack in the dish-washing room next to and touching the trash can. Soiled utensils stored in a container at the wait-station. Food employees involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; repeat violation from 2021 and 2022. The sliding doors of the outside dumpster left open when not in use.

Spring Glen Fresh Foods Outlet, 314 Spring Glen Drive, Ephrata, Dec. 14. Pass. No violations.

Colorful Macarons, 244 N. State St., Ephrata, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue New Holland, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, Dec. 13. Pass. Kitchen area of the food facility is in need of cleaning. A working container of surface cleaner was stored on the same shelf with equipment and single service articles in the kitchen area. Multiple foods, refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety foods, in the refrigerator were not labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days, and require discarding.

Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Drive, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster County Prison, 625 E. King St., complaint, Dec. 13. Fail. Repair/replace rubber gaskets in walk-in unit. Food dispensing utensil in non-potentially hazardous food stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container. Stand mixers, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Nonfood contact surfaces identified during inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Customer self-service, single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

Pizza Hut, 900 Hanover St., Elizabethtown, Dec. 13. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine is unknown due to the machine malfunctioning (not holding water in the tank). Oven conveyor belts and interior areas with encrusted grease and carbon soil accumulation (both levels). Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the women’s restroom. Mechanical warewashing equipment not being operated according to the manufacturers data plate. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the ware washing area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 135 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Dec. 13. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm, rather than 200 ppm.

The Pony Express Jerky Shop, 411 E. Main St., Leola, Dec. 13. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 035, 298 Main St., Landisville, Dec. 13. Pass. Old food residue on the underside of the two creamer machines and the cappuccino machine. Floors in the walk-in cooler are dirty and in need of cleaning. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

Yi Pin, 1930 Columbia Ave., Dec. 13. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw pork livers and raw squid stored above pasta and vegetables in the cooling unit near the cookline; repeat violation of 2019, 2020, and 2022. Raw chicken stored in back of raw beef, raw fish, and cooked pork, in the bain-marie. Raw pork stored above raw fish in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored above cabbage in the walk-in cooler. In-use cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food utensils in the kitchen stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 F. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; repeat violation of 2019, 2020, and 2022. Cooked food (chicken and pasta) stored in a bowl on the floor near the cook line. A tub of green beans, a bowl of sliced cabbage, and a bowl of pasta stored in front of the hand-wash sink, subjected to possible splash contamination. Employee drink being stored on the meat pad of the slicer. Old food residue on the inner rim and entire blade of the slicer. Old food residue inside the sieve and colanders, all stored as clean. Food employees preparing food, wearing bracelets, watches and rings. Food employees preparing food, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen and the back preparation area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Wiping cloths in extremely unclean condition in the kitchen area on the food preparation tables. A copious amount of static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood and the Ansul system. Black mildew on the walls and some containers within the walk-in cooler. Mold on the shelves in the walk-in cooler. A black and tan liquid buildup on top of the grease trap and on the floor around the grease trap. Food employees washing and rinsing food equipment without a proper sanitizing step. Cooked chicken and pasta were held at 55 and 56 F, in a bowl on the floor near the cook line, rather than 41 F or below as required. The door handle of the walk-in freezer is broken off. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 5 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The three compartment sink was set up for wash/rinse/sanitize. Food facility is reusing "to-go" bags to store food in, rather than food-grade containers. Several employee’s open beverage containers were in the kitchen and in the back food preparation area; repeat violation of 2019, 2020, and 2022. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by food residue in the sink; repeat violation of 2019, 2020, and 2022. A metal scouring pad in the hand-wash sink in the kitchen; repeat violation of 2019 and 2022. Unopened rolls of fly paper stored with spices on the shelf in kitchen. Small, brown beetles in the MSG bin and on the scoop.

Arby’s No. 7074, 888 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Dec. 12. Pass. Two employees were not wearing hairnets and one employee was not wearing a beard net. All were in direct contact with food.

Beiler’s Fruit Farm, 383 Springville Road, New Holland, Dec. 12. Pass. Several prepackaged cookies and nut mixes do not contain an ingredient label.

King St. Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., follow-up, Dec. 12. Pass. No violations.

Martin’s Custom Butchering, 405 Reidenbach Road, New Holland, Dec. 12. Pass. Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat foods in food display unit. Hand-wash sink was being used to wash meat.

Our Lady Of The Angels School / Holy Trinity Church, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, Dec. 12. Pass. Rodent feces in the dishwashing room, the bathroom, small mop storage room and especially in "bar" room. The facility does have pest control. The floor of the walk-in cooler is rusting and becoming flimsy. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180°F. The facility will utilize the three-compartment sink for wash/rinse/sanitize. The mechanical dishwasher is not reaching 150 F for the wash temperature. A call for repair was made. The facility is using paper plates and only prepares food once a week.

Primanti Brothers, 1659A Lititz Pike, Dec. 12. Pass. The handle is missing from the door of the small cooling unit where wings are stored. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Old food debris and grease buildup beneath all fryers and the flat grill. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Black static dust on and around the three air-intake vents above the mechanical dishwasher and the wall above the doors. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, lids and portion cups) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Subway No. 23207, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, Dec. 12. Pass. Food employees do not all wear proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats. Visors are accessories that can be used with a hair net, but not alone, as these do not cover all hair; prior violation April 20. Assorted food containers on the storage shelves were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; prior violation April 20. Ice chute at soda station has presence of pink residue inside; prior violation April 20. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in prep and dishwashing areas, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); prior violation April 20, 2022.

Turkey Hill Mini Market No. 017, 325 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 12. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Nozzles for soft drinks (Dr. Pepper and Diet Coke) a food contact area, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Floors in the walk-in cooler extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 278, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Dec. 12. Pass. Pink residue on the inside of the ice dispenser in the soft drink machine.