The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Hershey Italian Lodge, 128 Hillcrest Rd., Sept. 15. Pass. Food employees in the kitchen and food preparation area are not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Deflector plate within the ice machine, located at the rear of the facility near the walk-in coolers, has an accumulation of rust and may need to be replaced or resurfaced. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was approximately 10 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Several food ingredient storage containers, located throughout the kitchen and food preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the foods. The blade of the table-mounted can opener, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

West Connection Beer Vault, 1164 Mae St., opening, Sept. 14. Fail. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located at the bar or ware washing areas. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

East Hanover Township

Fabio’s Restaurant & Pizzeria, 108 Kelly Ct., Sept. 15. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Several food ingredient storage containers, located in the refrigeration units in the kitchen and food preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Previously frozen, reduced oxygen packaged fish not removed from the reduced oxygen packaged environment before thawing under refrigeration. Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Food employees in kitchen and food preparation areas are not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

G&T Funck Enterprises, 480 Bow Creek Rd., Sept. 14. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Dispensing nozzles of the fountain soda machine were observed to have a white biofilm-like residue, and were not clean to sight and touch. Potential pest harborage areas inside the food facility in the ware washing and dry storage area due to clutter. Time and temperature controlled for safety foods, located within the open-air refrigeration display, held at temperatures above 41 degrees F for an unknown amount of time. Containers of milk for sale beyond the manufacturer’s expiration date. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time and temperature control for safety foods, are not marked with the date they were opened. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration. Deeply scored cutting boards, located in the food preparation area are not resurfaced or discarded as required. Walk in cooler floor, fan guards on the refrigeration units, floors and walls at the storage area for the fountain soda syrup boxes and floor and walls surrounding the ware washing sink are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, soil and debris.

Elizabethville Borough

Subway, 50 North Market St. PO Box 69, Sept. 15. Pass. No violations.

Halifax Borough

Ez Mart, 200 Market St., change of owner, Sept. 16. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above milk in reach in. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat lunch meats are not being marked with the date it was opened. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required.

Halifax Township

Halifax Area Elementary School, 3940 Peters Mountain Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. Ice machine in the kitchen area, a food contact surface, had mold and was not clean to sight and touch. Fan in the dish room blowing onto clean dishes had an accumulation of dust.

Halifax Area Middle School and High School, 3940 Peters Mountain Rd., Sept. 16. Pass. Raw shell eggs placed in the cooler above bottled drinks. 100% juice slushy machine in the self-service cafeteria, a food contact surface, had mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hand wash sink in the kitchen area. Vents in the dry storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

McDonald’s, 3761 Peters Mountain Rd., Sept. 16. Fail. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink indicate uses other than hand washing. Paper towel dispenser or soap dispenser for hand washing improperly installed by the ware washing sink. Back of prep line hand wash sink has no soap dispenser and no paper towels. Food employees in food prep area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Black mold on the back and upper areas in the ice machine and bin. Two microwaves, a food contact surface, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Fan on food production table blowing across sandwich production area had a buildup of dust and food residue.

Sheetz, 13 South River Rd., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Zachary’s BBQ Soul Harrisburg, opening, Sept. 17. Pass. Hood system fire suppression not tagged up to date. Fire extinguishers not tagged. The hand wash sink located in the bathroom area does not have a self-closing, slow-closing or metering faucet to provide water for 15 seconds without reactivation. The hand wash sink located in the bathroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. Ceiling leak in bar area.

El Charro, 425 South Cameron St., Sept. 16. Pass. No certificate posted. The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink. Soap was not available at the hand wash sink. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Julie’s Special, 425 South Cameron St., opening, Sept. 16. Pass. Commercial grade cold hold units needed. Mechanical ware washing not draining completely. Old unused equipment stored in areas, should be removed from food facility. Excess recyclables in trash area. Bottles of oil must be removed. Trash in area must be discarded.

Movin Mart, 2017 North 6th St., change of owner, Sept. 15. Pass. The hand wash sink in the coffee area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. No soap dispenser at hand wash sink.

CVS, 221 Market St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Inocenio Mini Market, 2541 North 6th St., change of owner, Sept. 14. Pass. Deli food was held at 45 degrees F, in the cooler case area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand wash sink indicates uses other than handwashing.

Highspire Borough

Tony’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 185 South Second St., Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Jorge’s Pizza, 646 Second St., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

The Roma Pizza Place, 282 2nd St., Sept. 13. Pass. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility is not date marked.

Londonderry Township

Middletown Anglers and Hunters, 1350 Schoolhouse Rd., Sept. 15. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the front bar area was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Lower Paxton Township

Dragon Asian Mart, 5000 Linglestown Rd., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

The Kitchen Table, 5321 Jaycee Ave., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

What’s Cookin, 5321 Jaycee Ave., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

Olmstead Stacks and Biscotti’s at PSU Harrisburg, 777 West Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

SEC Outpost and Provisions at PSU Harrisburg, 777 West Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet, 1577 West Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 16. Pass. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 0 parts per million, rather than 50-100 ppm as required.

Lin Garden, 2285 West Harrisburg Pike, Sept. 15. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Wet wiping cloths in the cook line area not stored in sanitizer solution. Egg drop soup was held at 110 degrees F than 135 degrees F or above as required. Sides of all the fryer and grill equipment, grease hood filters, kitchen floors, wire shelving, exterior of ware washing equipment and all refrigeration equipment and bain maries are extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Various raw meats and other refrigerated foods in the bain marie and walk-in cooler areas stored open with no covering. Various bulk food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared is not being date marked. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Flooring throughout the kitchen area is made of tile and is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

VFW Post #8638, 498 High St., Sept. 13. Pass. No violations.

Middletown Borough

Brownstone Café, 1 North Union St., Sept. 15. Pass. Pieces of the stainless steel flooring are bowing, creating a gap for condensation and ice buildup. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was had pink slime buildup and was not clean to sight and touch.

Steelton Borough

IBPOEW Cyrene Lodge 169, 140 Frank S. Brown Boulevard, Sept. 16. Pass. Trash receptacles within the food facility that are not in immediate use are not covered properly. Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing outside dumpster. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky and attracting insects. Evidence of rodents and insect activity in kitchen and bar areas. Floors and drains throughout the kitchen and bar area, all refrigeration equipment, grease trap in the kitchen area and the exterior of the kitchen stoves and hoods extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Susquehanna Township

E Seven Food, 514 North Progress Ave., follow-up, Sept. 15. Pass. Cases of beverages stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Mold growth and crud on shelves in the walk-in cooler, especially on the shelves where milk and fruit juice products are stored. Outside area is overgrown with weeds and trees that touch building and may allow pest entrance into facility. Outside area also contains unnecessary items especially old equipment.

Weis Markets, 3885 Union Deposit Rd., Sept. 15. Pass. Soiled microwave in the employee lunch room. Food debris were on bottom shelf of refrigerator where employees store their lunches.

Swatara Township

Lin He Buffet, 421 Friendship Rd. Suite 1, Sept. 17. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature logs being filled out prior to the day (days in advance) for items on the hot and cold buffet lines.

Quechua’s Restaurant, 421 Friendship Rd. Suite C, Sept. 17. Pass. Various refrigerated, time and temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility are not being date marked. Food employees in kitchen area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the QAC Ammonia based sanitizer in the dispensing unit of the three-bay manual ware washing sink. Employees working with exposed foods with fingernail polish or artificial fingernails. Various raw meats and vegetable foods were held at 60 degrees F, in the cook line bain marie area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Refrigeration equipment, ceiling vents throughout the kitchen facility, floors underneath refrigeration equipment, the bottom shelf of the back prep table area and walls throughout the kitchen area are extremely dirty and dusty.

Neidig Memorial United Methodist Church, Sept. 16. Pass. No violations.

Kathmandu Grocery, 6110 Derry St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Little Saigon Food Market, 2800 Paxton St., follow-up, Sept. 13. Pass. Rear door located in the raw meat case area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Food facility does not have appropriate sanitizer test strips to determine sanitizer concentration of the chlorine bleach sanitizer. Food contact surface of shrink wrap plate is not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Chest freezer lid is cracked and repaired with materials unapproved for food equipment. Soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the back prep area.

Little Saigon Restaurant, 2800 Paxton St., Sept. 13. Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all refrigeration equipment. Chemical sanitizer not used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

Upper Paxton Township

CVS, 205 South Market St., Sept. 14. Pass. No violations.

Washington Township

Dunkin Donuts, 4612 Route 209, Sept. 15. Pass. Apparently clean food storage containers had a buildup of accumulated food residue. Bottles of whole milk in the customer self-serve cooler were past expiration dates of Sept. 6 and March 12. Scoop stored in the ice totes with handle touching or buried beneath the ice. Bagged ice stored directly on the floor in freezer area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Fans in cooler and vents over food prep areas had an accumulation of food residue built up on sides and around food equipment. Back door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Additionally, this door was propped open. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. An open employee's beverage container was in a food preparation area in addition to personal food items on various shelves in the cooler. No food certified employee is employed thus no certificate is available.

Lisi’s Shell, 4175 Route 209, Sept. 15. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated is not being marked with the date it was opened. Food stored directly on the floor in walk in area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required.

Wiconisco Fire Company #1, 387 Arch St., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Williamstown Borough

Uncle Jim’s Tavern, 301 West Market St., Sept. 17. Pass. No violations.

Umies Market, 338 West Market St., Sept. 15. Fail. Container of milk in the self-serve cooler was for sale with a Sept. 12 expiration date. The person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement or nutritional facts. Prepackaged sandwiches are not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients or the allergen warning statement. Accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Floor, wall and ceiling is cracked, roughened and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. A food employee touched luncheon meats and lettuce a ready to eat food with bare hands. American cheese and meat ends not compliant with date-marking. The food facility is not using an approved detergent-sanitizer in both compartments of the two compartment ware wash sink. Mops and brooms are stored in food prep area, with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils.