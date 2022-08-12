The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

El Rey Del Pollo II, 120 Chesapeake St. Aug. 6. Pass. No violations.

Fiddle Creek Dairy/CCHD No. 1084, 97 Loop Road, Quarryville, Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Fresh Pressed Lancaster, 60 N. Queen St., Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Fulton Theatre, 12 N. Prince St., Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Moe's Southwest Grill, 1054C Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Aug. 5. Pass. Outside trash dumpster with lids opened and gross amount of food debris on the dumpster pad and surroundings. The trash dumpster area is shared with other businesses. Food debris spillage underneath and behind equipment in the front serving area. An open employee's beverage container at the food preparation area; corrected.

Murphy’s Mercantile & Co., 261 Locust St., Columbia, Aug. 5. Pass. Prepackaged candies, fried snacks and nuts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Prepackaged candies, fried snacks and nuts are not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement.

On Orange, 108 W. Orange St., Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

Proof Lancaster, 30 N. Queen St., Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

The Classy Crab, LLC, 3 Ruby St., Aug. 5. Pass. No violations.

A Concrete Rose Bookbar Co., 910 S. Duke St., Suite 105, follow-up, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Bethel A.M.E. Church, 510 E. Strawberry St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, Aug. 4. Fail. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats. Single-service, single-use articles (straws and to-go containers) stored in the storage room directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Flies in the back food preparation areas. Working containers of grill/oven cleaner were stored next to clean dishes and plastic wrap for food. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was touching/slicing cantaloupe — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. A copious amount of old food splatter on the wall where hot-held foods are kept. An extreme amount of grease, food debris and trash behind the cook-line and beneath both flat grills. Ice in the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Peeling paint on the ceiling of both restrooms. A box of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Two flats of raw shell eggs were held at 81 F, in the cooking area rather than 41 F or below as required. Water, as at the hand-wash sink on the "baking" side, is not under pressure during inspection. Static dust and a black residue on the air-vents in both restrooms.

Chili Tasty Garden, 2060 Bennett Ave., Aug. 4. Pass. An employee's open beverage container was on a food preparation table in the back of the facility. Food employee involved in food preparation, not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats. Old food residue on cleaver and a chopper stored in a can. Food employee washing and rinsing equipment without a sanitizing step. Cooked chicken in a container of water was held at 53 F, in the three door cooler rather than 41 F or below as required. Raw chicken was held at 53 F, in the bain-marie of the same unit. This cooling unit has an ambient temperature of 50 F, Time-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains the correct cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Single-use plastic cups without handles being used in bulks foods (salt, flour, sugar, various sauces) and liquid foods rather than a scoop or ladle with a handle. Food tongs being hung on the stove handle, possibly subjected to contamination.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 993 Plaza Blvd., follow-up, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Marion Court Room, 7 Marion Court, follow-up, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Mr. Frosty, mobile food facility Type 2, 1313 Veranda Way, follow-up, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Mr. G’s Corner Store, 629 N. Franklin St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Noodles & Co., 2099 Fruitville Pike, complaint, Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Prince Street Café, 15 N. Prince St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

Roburrito’s, 227 N. Prince St., Aug. 4. Pass. Loose rubber door gaskets on the bain-marie cooling unit in front food prep area. Ceiling in the rear kitchen area is cracked, chipping paint and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Sala International Food Market, 145 Rohrerstown Road, Aug. 4. Pass. The storage area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Clutter in the storage area. Prepackaged peanut snack food is not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Prepackaged dried fish, cloves and peanut snacks are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. An accumulation of food debris on the bottom inside of the reach-in freezers.

Stoners Barn And Restaurant, 605 Granite Run Drive, Aug. 4. Pass. A quart of whole milk, used for coffee, with a sell-by date of 7.27.22. Raw chicken stored behind raw beef in the bain-marie. Croutons cooling on a tray beneath cleaners and sanitizers. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a wrist watch. An employee's open beverage container was on a food preparation table. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Aug. 4. Pass. No violations.

7 Eleven 40245, 1404 N. Reading Road, Reamstown, Aug. 3. Pass. Assorted food in the open air case was held at 43-58 F, in the customer area rather than 41 F or below as required. The food was checked for temperature throughout the case, the thermometer was checked for accuracy. The food was voluntarily removed and discarded. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

A & J Flavas, mobile food facility Type 3,1909 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, opening, Aug. 3. Pass. The test strips for the quaternary ammonia have expired. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers.

Bella Italia Pizza And Grill, 1255 Reading Road, Reamstown, Aug. 3. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as net or hat that covers all hair including pony tails. Exposed food preparation under dirty return air ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Assorted food containers on drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed and washed again. A food employee was touching deli meat — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.

Nanalyn's Full-Filling Feasts, 530 Central Manor Road, Aug. 3. Pass. No violations.

Ranck’s Family Restaurant, 1233 Reading Road, Bowmansville, Aug. 3. Pass. Clean food equipment stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Removed and washed again. Assorted containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed and washed again.

Taco Bell No. 037837, 2 Trolley Run Road, Lititz, Aug. 3. Pass. A box of bags used for twisted nachos in kitchen area with excessive filth and food residue. Clean food equipment near three-bay station area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for air-drying (wet-nesting).

Arby's No. 8727, 1229 Lancaster Road, Manheim, complaint, Aug. 2. Pass. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as net or hats that cover all hair. Visors do not cover all hair. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; items will be removed and washed again. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, handles and pulls, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food containers in drying area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Items removed for washing.

Colombian Coffee Shop, 1515 Oregon Pike, Aug. 2. Pass. Chemical sanitizer for sanitizing equipment is unavailable. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese in the refrigerator. A bag of corn starch stored directly on the floor in the storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Prepackaged fruit cups are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, distributed-by statement. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine bleach.

Fink's French Fry Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Front building 1, Manheim, change of owner, Aug. 2. Pass. Food employees not wearing beard covers.

Mara-Leo’s, mobile food facility Type 3, 140 Woodfield Crossway, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

New Yang Garden, 56 S. 18th St., Columbia, Aug. 2. Pass. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sweet and sour chicken, egg rolls) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. A grease buildup, food crumbs, and grime under these areas: on the floor beneath the fryers, behind the smoker and the entire single-burner stove. The front door to the outside of the facility is not level and sticks/drags at the bottom causing the door to remain open. Baffles for the fume hood being stored in a metal tub in the restroom, a prohibited area.

Railroad Dining Car, 301 Gap Road, Ronks, Aug. 2. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards on the bain-marie, not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Red Robin, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Stonehouse Cafe, 2415 W. Main St., Ephrata, type 2 follow-up, Aug. 2. Pass. Raw foods stored with ready-to-eat foods. Utensil storage shelf in kitchen area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Soiled plates being used to make foods. Meat slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Walk in cooler leaking condensation at doorway.

Wendy Jo's Homemade/Lancaster Cookie Co, 2 W. Grant St., Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Wild Wings Pizza & Things, 401 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, type 2 follow-up, Aug. 2. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Diner, 1725 Columbia Ave., complaint, Aug. 1. Pass. Food employees in the cooking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Eagle Cafe, 1027 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, opening, Aug. 1. Fail. Thermometer not available in the four draw cold holding unit. Dried food residue on the food slicer in the prep area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Facility opened operation without first obtaining a Retail Food Facility license.

Emma’s Gourmet Popcorn, 4038 Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, opening, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivory Drive, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, Aug. 1. Pass. No violations.

Levon Brubaker, 834 Lambert Road, Narvon, Aug. 1. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Raw foods stored over ready-to-eat foods.

Meals On Wheels Of Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Aug. 1. Pass. Mechanical ware-washing equipment with build up of food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. A sealing machine for single-service to-go containers, gloves and sanitizer bottles, stored on the hand-wash sink. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese in the walk-in cooler. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the dish washing area. Food employee involved in food preparation while wearing a wristwatch. Old food residue on the splash-guard of the mixer.

Nara Cafe, 415 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, Aug. 1. Pass. Served raw animal derived or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.

Olde House Bakery & Deli, 2122 Main St., Narvon, Aug. 1. Pass. Indoor storage area for waste is not separate from food or equipment or utensils and presents a cross-contamination hazard. Hand-wash sink’s hot water faucet in need of repair.

Punta Cana Restaurant, 350 E. Main St., Mountville, Aug. 1. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the cooking area. Unauthorized persons (children and one adult) in the back food preparation area. The person in charge failed to control access to food facility by unauthorized persons. An employee's open beverage container (cup of coffee) was on a table in the back food preparation area. The knob for the cold water at the hand-wash sink in the cooking area is stripped and does not work properly. A grease build-up and static dust on the fume hood. It is scheduled to be cleaned around the end of August. Peeling and chipping paint on the wall above the three-compartment sink and the wall behind the storage rack for clean equipment. Food employee involved in food preparation while wearing a wristwatch.

Zia Maria, 2350 Reading Road, Denver, follow-up, Aug. 1. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the walk-in box and held more than 24 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. In-use plastic containers and lids were with splits or cracks. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as handles, pulls and shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food containers on the drying shelf stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed and washed again for this and insufficient cleaning. Food containers on the drying shelf were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed and washed again.