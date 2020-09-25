The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, Sept. 11. No violations.

Cracked Pepper Catering, 341 E. Liberty St., Sept. 11. No violations.

Far East Cafe, 4 S. Prince St., Millersville, Sept. 11. Dried food residue on the blade of the manual can opener; cleaned.

Hamilton Club, 106 E. Orange St., Sept. 11. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2480 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 11. Grease accumulation on the fire suppression piping and nozzles located on the vent hood above the cooking equipment. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. Hand-wash sink located in the chicken breading/frying area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Another hand-wash sink is easily accessible for food employee use.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, Sept. 11. Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food employees observed in the food preparation area and the dish-washing area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, or hats. Food employee was observed touching toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Food employee observed holding a cup and running their hand through the ice to scoop ice, contaminating ice with their hands. Wet wiping cloths throughout the facility not being stored in sanitizer solution. Exhaust filter for the Ansul system were missing above the cook line, exposing cooking food to possible drip contamination. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish-washing area. Clean food equipment in the back stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Dumpster lids open at the time of this inspection. Sliced tomatoes, sliced ham, pancake mix and watermelon were held at 47-58 F in the food preparation area rather than 41 F or below as required. A bottle of hand sanitizer was stored next to unprotected silverware under the outside tent. An employee’s open beverage container (three screw-cap variety) were observed in the cook-line area. Sliced, uncovered watermelon, contaminated by an employee's open beverage that was knocked over and spilled onto the slices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the quaternary ammonia in the three-compartment sink and sanitizing buckets. Slimy residue buildup inside all soda nozzles. Old food residue on the slicer and the potato dicer. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. Outside grease receptacle and the area beneath have grease spillage and food debris, presenting a possible rodent attractant. Ceiling tiles missing in the dock area, and need to be replaced. Raw chicken stored above raw pork in the walk-in cooler. Deeply scored cutting boards (portable green and brown boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required. Old milk splatter observed on the underside of the milkshake mixer. Old food debris and a grease buildup inside the fryers and on the floor beneath the fryers. Floor tiles in the dish-washing area have eroded grout and several tiles are broken, missing, loose, and no longer easily cleanable.

Olde Lincoln House, 1398 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 11. Salad bain-marie, cut lettuce, feta cheese and salad dressings were held at 44 F rather than 41 F or below as required; voluntarily discarded. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Three Sisters Park, 119 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 11.Old food residue in microwave oven. Floors throughout kitchen and bathroom are dirty and need to be cleaned. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Interior of bain-marie and refrigerator units contain food debris and spillage. Exterior of food equipment is grimy. Heavy buildup of mineral deposits on dishwasher racks. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Service company called at time of inspection. Three-bay sink will be used until correction made.

Weathered Vineyards Tasting Room at Smithton Inn, 900 W. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 11. No violations.

Wish You Well LLC, 341 E. Liberty St., Sept. 11. No violations.

Kettle Craic, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 11. Food ingredient storage containers in the back storage area are not labeled with the common name of the food.

A.B. Orchards, 575 White Oak Road, Paradise, Sept. 10. No violations.

Dark Knight, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Peasant Bread & Lemonade, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Italian Provisions, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Water leaking from beneath the bowl of the two-bowl sink. Chipping paint and cracked and chipping cement on the floor around the fryers. Chlorine test strips used for checking the chlorine concentration for sanitizing expired on June 1, 2019.

Scapp’s Pizza, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Chlorine test strips used for checking the concentration of the chlorine sanitizer expired June 1, 2019. Residue buildup on the can opener blade. Bottles of alcohol antiseptic stored above single-service cups on the shelf in the back. Scotch tape on both handles of the cheese slicer.

Cafe Cortez, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Golden Dragon, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Bottom portion of wall, in the back food preparation, near the three-compartment sink and behind the reach-in cooler, is made of particle board, and is not durable, smooth, nonporous, nonabsorbent. The walls are flaking and eroding, and have holes. Bottles of alcohol antiseptic stored above assorted sauces and on the same shelf with soy sauce in the back.

Queen’s Creamery - Steak on a stake - Cheese Steaks, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Majesty’s Cup - Wicked, Pickle, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Fan guards in the walk-in cooler with static dust buildup. Numerous ants around the fountain soda machine gun holder in the serving area.

Just Legges, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Swashbuckler Public House, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Webbing in areas around and behind equipment in the kitchen. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sinks in both restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands. Water leaking out the hot water lever of the three-compartment sink.

The Witches Hat, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Bread and Broth, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Nonfood contact surfaces (walk-in cooler fan guard) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Queens Confections/Tudor Fruit & Tea, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Earl of Sandwich, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

New World Inn, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Lettuce and raw hamburger was held at 50 F in the refrigeration unit at the rear of the facility, nearest the entrance, rather than 41 F or below as required.

Macbeth Mac & Cheese, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Argyle Cafe, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Bosun Pete’s, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. Chlorine test strips for checking the chlorine concentration for sanitizing expired June 19, 2019.

Prancing Schwein, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Braten Und Bierhall, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Meate and Taters, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

German Kitchen, 2775 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Cat’s Meow, 213 Charlotte St., Manheim, Sept. 10. Container of turkey in a reach-in cooler on the cook line not covered. Fan on the cook-line with a buildup of static dust. Personal medication store with clean dishes in the dish area. Pink liquid in squeeze bottle and yellow liquid in a spray bottle not labeled with a common name. Wet wiping cloths on cook line not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Citronnelle, 110 W. Orange St., Sept. 10. No violations.

German Band Club, 41 S. Pitt St., Manheim, Sept. 10. No violations.

Next Door Food Store, 644 Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 10. Facility is selling gummie bears with CBD oil, which is an unapproved source and must immediately be removed from sale. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Airpots are not being washed, rinsed or sanitized as indicated by dirty caps and filthy three-bay sink with trash in compartments. Floor tiles are missing exposing sub floor behind counter in front of cigarette display. Repeat violation. Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Three-bay sink observed with buildup of filth, plastic bottle and food residue not being cleaned frequently. A heavy accumulation of broken equipment and trash observed in back of building; repeat violation.

Sip-N-Guyen, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, Sept. 10. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Sprout, 58 N. Prince St., Sept. 10. No violations.

The Brasserie, 1679 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 10. Food facility does not have a hand-wash sink at the bar, located in the outside deck area. Wet and dirty towels in the bottom of the bar glass chilling unit.

Two Cousins Pizza, 437 E. Main St., Mountville, Sept. 10. Employee personal items, (lotion and fish oil) were observed on the shelf with food for the business, and not stored in dressing rooms or identified storage area as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Cafe Capriccio, 318 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, Sept. 9. Cut lettuce in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering. Raw chicken stored on the same shelf with no barrier in the walk-in cooler to prevent cross contamination to precooked chicken. Raw eggs stored above lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Bucket of quat sanitizer with wiping cloth stored inside reading at 0 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacture label. Debris and grease buildup on floor under cooking equipment, soiled handle of walk-in cooler door, fan guards of walk-in cooler with dust buildup. Employee food stored with in house food in the walk-in cooler. Cooked ground beef cooling in a container more than 4 inches high in the third bay of the three-compartment sink, which was soiled and other dirty dishes in the other two bays. Air condition duct work observed leaking and creating a puddle of water on the floor outside of the walk-in cooler. Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Torn rubber torn gasket of the walk-in cooler. Can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Deflector shield of ice machine with a small amount of pink slime buildup. Food facility has a person certified, but the certificate is not posted or in the facility. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the men's bathroom. Paper towels in the men's restroom in the dispenser, but they were not able to be accessed due to dispenser locked and towels stuck.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., Sept. 9. No violations.

Florin Church of The Brethren, 815 Bruce Ave., Mount Joy, Sept. 9. No violations.

Floyd’s Cafe, 237 N. Prince St., Sept. 9. No violations.

Georgetown Natural Foods, 1248 Georgetown Road, Christiana, Sept. 9. No violations.

Gracie’s on Main, 264 W. Main St., Leola, Sept. 9. Person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility is not removing dead insects from control devices frequently, as evidenced by some dead insects in bakery. No sign at pastry case where homemade baked goods are offered for sale, indicating that ingredients are available upon request. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Soda gun holders in Barista Bar contained a residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Container of sanitizer in Barista Bar taken from bulk supply, was not labeled with the common name of the chemical. Receptacle in trash room, containing food waste, is emitting an odor and is not being removed frequently enough to minimize the attraction or harborage of rodents or insects. Food remnants found on floor around kitchen perimeter, in trash room and in bakery under shelving and need to be cleaned more frequently. In bakery. Raw shell eggs were stored above chocolate icing in upright refrigerator. The following hand-wash sinks were being used for purposes other than hand-washing: scrubbies in dish-washing room hand-sink; coffee pot, dishes and fork in wait station hand-wash sink; in kitchen, dirty water was disposed of in hand-wash sink. Leak inside upright refrigerator in far side wait station; towels are being used to absorb water. Door located in trash room contains a gap toward the bottom and does not protect against the entry of rodents and insects. In order to keep kitchen free of excessive smoke and fumes, smoker needs to be situated completely under the hood.

Hayloft Ice Cream, 95 S. Groffdale Road, Leola, Sept. 9. No violations.

Hershey Bistro, 2853 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Sept. 9. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Quat and chlorine strips are needed. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed water leaking at the pressure valve for the rear prep area hand-wash sink.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., Sept. 9. No violations.

Linda’s Lunch Wagon, 109 N. Maple St., Leola, Sept. 9. No violations.

Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 9. Raw eggs stored on top shelf above beverages and other packaged condiments. Observed gasket of stainless steel reach-in cooler with black buildup. Peeling paint observed on the air duct in the back storage room. Observed dust buildup on vents in the back storage room area.

Panera Bread, 839 E. Main St., Ephrata, Sept. 9. No violations.

Pepper Lane Fudge and Sweets, 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Sept. 9. No violations.

Ribs, Wings, and Other Things, 3800 Hillcrest Drive, Columbia, Sept. 9. No violations.

River Street Sweets-Savannah’s Candy Kitchen, 311 Stanley K Tanger Blvd., Suite 1250, Sept. 9. No violations.

Your Place Commissary, 2133 Lincoln Highway East, Sept. 9. Old equipment and wood stored outside building and need removed. Small white plastic food storage containers stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Exposed insulation on the walls in the dry storage area.

Zoe’s Kitchen, 1569 Fruitville Pike, Sept. 9. An employee's open beverage container was observed on a shelf above a food preparation table. Old food residue on the can opener blade, the slicer and inside soda nozzles. Observed a black residue inside the ice maker and on the deflector plate of the ice maker (ice maker was placed out of service). Mechanical warewashing equipment observed with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Donegal Gardens, 705 Graystone Road, Midway, Manheim, Sept. 8. No violations.

Ella’s Place, 825 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Sept. 8. Hood above fryers and oven beside fryers with accumulation of grease.

Esh’s BBQ, 1560 Furniss Road, Drumore, Sept. 8. No violations.

Kreider’s Tomatoes, 705 Graystone Road, Midway, Manheim, Sept. 8. No violations.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Crossings Blvd., Sept. 8. Old food residue and a grease buildup observed on the underside of the salamander, presenting possible drip contamination into uncovered hot foods. Clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish-washing area. Clean food equipment on the storage rack stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Food employee observed at the cook line wearing rubber bracelets. Old food residue on many metal food containers, plastic food inserts, soup bowls and metal lids, all stored as clean. Small, winged insects inside bottles of Hennessey, Jim Beam and Courvoisier. Bottle of stainless-steel polish stored on top of a box of single-use items (souffle cups). Observed a bottle of lubricant stored on a shelf with stirring straws for drinks at the bar. The booster heater of the mechanical dishwasher shuts down when it overheats, unbeknownst to the employees who continue to use the dishwasher even though it is not achieving proper sanitizing temperature. Deeply scored cutting boards (on the middle unit and the portable green board at the bar) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Milton Grove United Methodist Church, 2026 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 8. No violations.

Milton Grove United Methodist Church-Mobile, 2026 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Sept. 8. No violations

Pasquale’s V Pizza, 399 Nottingham Road, Suite 2, Quarryville, Sept. 8. Food residue accumulation on the deli slicer and not clean to sight and touch; cleaned. Plastic bags and brushes in the hand-wash sink and not accessible for food employees. End caps for the plastic protective florescent light covers are missing.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, Sept. 8. Food facility does not employ a person who is Serve Safe certified. An employee is scheduled to attend a state-recognized food safety course.

Top of the Market Cafe, Auction Road, Manheim, Sept. 8. Accumulation of grease on the floor and around the fryers in the front concession area, also a floor model mixer observed with old food residue behind the splash guard.

Willow Street Distributors, 2958 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Sept. 8. No violations.