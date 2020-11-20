The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Aunt Jennie’s 41 Diner, 42 Route 41, Gap, Nov. 6. Stuffing, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding; discarded. Several stained ceiling tiles in the kitchen area. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink.

Conoco/Gap Truck Stop, 54 Route 41, Gap, Nov. 6. No violations.

Greenfield Restaurant, 595 Greenfield Road, Nov. 6. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. The mechanical dishwasher was checked with the inspector's thermometer and is working at optimum temperature. A slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. An open employee's beverage container was on a shelf in the dish-washing room. Food employee (the owner) preparing food and not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. A bag of potatoes stored directly on the floor in the storage area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A grease buildup inside and beneath the fryers. A working container of cleaner stored on a shelf with pots.

Lampeter Church of the Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Nov. 6. No violations.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Nov. 6. Old food splatter on the underside of the table-model mixer.

Rebel Hive Meadery, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening Nov. 6. Hand-wash sink available however, it does not produce hot water.

Rijuice, 2 W. Grant St., Nov. 6. No violations.

Subway, 2102 Spring Valley Road, Nov. 6. Old bread residue on the top and underside of the rubber forms for bread. A residue buildup inside the drain near the three-compartment sink.

Your Place No. 10, 2133 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 6. Torn rubber door gaskets on the under counter double door cooling unit. Moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate; cleaned.

Burger King No. 13226, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 5. Dried food residue accumulation on the underside of the french fry hot holding unit. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — drain pipe leaking at the hand-wash sink located in the pot and pan area.

Domino's Pizza, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 5. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Spray bottle of blue liquid in chemical storage with no common name label. Food employee in cook-line area wearing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms.

Laura the Cookie Lady, 30 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 5. No violations.

Mel's Stable (M.H. Funds), 834 Wallace Road, New Holland, Nov. 5. No violations.

Nisslley Vineyards Wine Shop & Tasting Room, 301 Stanley K. Tanger Blvd., opening, Nov. 5. No violations.

Save-A-Lot Food Stores No. 209, 222 S. Queen Street, follow-up, Nov. 5. No violations.

Waffle House No. 1450, 2499 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 5. Food employees could not follow proper hand-washing procedures at the hand-wash sink in the food prep area due to no hot water at the sink. Torn rubber door gaskets on the glass door refrigerator and the single-door refrigerator located at the cooking line. Outside waste handling unit had drain plug removed. A spray bottle filled with sanitizer is not labeled with the common name; corrected. Rusty metal bolts used to secure the ice machine deflector plate with the potential to contaminate the ice. The hand-wash sink located in the food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this non-compliant facility. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. Facility using disposable items and hand-washing utensils.

#Homegoodies, 336 Locust St., Columbia, opening, Nov. 4. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility has 90 days to attend a state-recognized food safety course. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Javateas at Ephrata Hospital, 175 Martin Ave., Ephrata, Nov. 4. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

La Quinta Inn and Suites, 25 Eastbrook Road, Ronks, Nov. 4. No violations.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Nov. 4. No violations.

Resurrection School, 501 E. Orange St., Nov. 4. No violations.

Ross Elementary School, 840 N. Queen St., Nov. 4. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 52279, 101 N. Queen St., Nov. 4. No violations.

Strasburg Pizza, 520 Historic Drive, Strasburg, complaint, Nov. 4. No violations.

Subway No. 22565, 240 Manor Ave., Millersville, Nov. 4. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Nov. 4. No violations.

Dunkin’, 1242 Lititz Pike, Nov. 3. Water leaking from a pipe beneath the “sanitizing” bowl of the three-compartment sink. Water leaking from a large pipe in the basement. Food employee preparing food not wearing a beard cover. Water in an unlabeled squirt bottle on the table with food equipment. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Bagels are stored under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in freezer. A milky substance in the hand-wash sink in the front service area. A jar of coffee machine cleaner tablets stored on top of the coffee machine. Food employees preparing food and washing dishes are wearing bracelets.

La Borimex, 1623 E. Division Highway, Ephrata, Nov. 3. Wet wiping cloth in kitchen not stored in sanitizer between use as required. A pot of chicken on stove had internal temperature of 101 F rather than 135 F or above. A pot of uncooked rice was in close proximity to the kitchen hand-wash sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Lancaster Mennonite High School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 3. No violations.

Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., Nov. 3. No violations.

Schaeffer School, 875 Pleasure Road, Nov. 3. No violations.

Smoketown Elementary School, 2426 Old Philadelphia Pike, Nov. 3. No violations.

The New Cloister Restaurant, 607 W. Main St., Ephrata, change of owner, Nov. 3. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Mop sink is not available for cleaning floors in facility; operator will install in basement. Gap on bottom of side kitchen door enabling vector entrance.

Brecht School, 1250 Lititz Pike, Nov. 2. No violations.

Burger King No. 4084, 1408 Lititz Pike, follow-up, Nov. 2. No violations.

Giant Food Store 6567, 25 Friendly Drive, Quarryville, Nov. 2. Dairy department: One half-gallon of white milk offered for sale with expired sell-by date; removed. Bakery department: Dried food residue on the underside and on the safety guard of the large floor mixer; cleaned. Meat department: Dried residue accumulation on the interior surfaces of the meat grinder; cleaned.

J & B Hotel, 26 E. State St., Quarryville, Nov. 2. No violations.

Kreiders Market Inc., 2396 Kirkwood Pike, Kirkwood, Nov. 2. No violations.

Onion's Café, 340 N. Queen St., Nov. 2. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the reach-in refrigeration unit, is not being date-marked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bain-marie. Onions stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Raney Cellars Brewing Company LLC, 11 Manor Ave., Millersville, Nov. 2. No violations.

Rosa Rosa Cafe, 1040 Harrisburg Pike, Nov. 2. Clean dish racks stored on the floor beneath the dishwasher. An open employee's beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on a food preparation table in the back. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Marinara sauce and meatballs were held at 114 F and 119 F on the steam table, respectively, rather than 135 F or above as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (pizzas) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Nov. 2. No violations.

UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, 1500 Highlands Drive, Lititz, Nov. 2. Internal temperatures of temperature-control-for-safety salad dressings at front counter measured 46-51 F; voluntarily discarded. Bottom shelf under cutting board racks needs cleaning.

Weis Markets No.138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, Nov. 2. Deli department: A cutting board stored behind the faucet which is not a sanitary area. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer in the warehouse area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Assorted deli meat, salads and tomatoes were held at 47 F in the sandwich unit rather than 41 F or below as required. This unit has an ambient temperature of 57 F. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a cold hold temperature of 41 F or colder. Using quaternary sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 500 ppm is not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. A pack of hot dogs, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the pizza unit was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the sandwich unit. Bakery department: The hand-wash sink was blocked by a large cart. Ladies’ room: A leak at the hand-wash sink coming from the hot-water side of the sink. Seafood department: Water coming out of the top of the small above-ground grease trap when sinks are emptied. Produce department: Several working containers of hand sanitizer above the food preparation table.

Woodland Natural Foods, 232 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Nov. 2. No violations.

