The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Caln Township

CVS Pharmacy, 101 Reeceville Rd., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Royal Farms, 5031 Horseshoe Pike, follow-up, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations

Coatesville City

Adhena Mart, 67 South 5th Ave., follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Episcopal Church of the Trinity, 323 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

El Tarasco, 2 Wallace Ave., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

East Brandywine Township

Ace Sushi at Crop’s Fresh Marketplace, 1257 Horseshoe Pike, opening, Oct. 4. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

East Caln Township

Hola Taco, 1084 East Lancaster Ave., opening, Oct. 7. Pass. The QAC dispenser at the three compartment sink was not working. Small amounts of dust on horizontal surfaces and smudge marks on stainless steel. Numerous pieces of unused restaurant equipment are stored in the dining area.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1086 East Lancaster Ave., Oct. 4. Pass. Large ice accumulation on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Incomplete temperature logs.

Mod Super Fast Pizza, 1090 East Lancaster Ave., complaint, Oct. 4. Pass. The automatic feed detergent is not working

East Goshen Township

Sabatino’s Pizza and Grille, 1316 West Chester Pike, Oct. 8. Fail. In-use knives or utensils stored between table edges or between tables. Multiple soups in the hot holding unit measured between 43 and 47 degrees F. Facility does not have a certified food manager certificate. Processed or prepared potentially hazardous foods that are held for more than 24 hours are not being date marked. Food products in the front cold holding unit open with no covering. Opened can of clam juice in the back cold holding unit. Coffee mug in the front hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing. Accumulation of dust and debris along the ceiling tiles around the cook line.

Aramark at East Goshen Elementary School, 800 North Chester Rd., Oct. 5. Pass. The facility no longer employs a certified food manager.

Oriental Pearl Restaurant, 1550 Pearl Pike, Oct. 5. Fail. Gap between the left portion of the mechanical dishwasher unit and the wall. Uncovered food products located in the cold holding unit across from the cookline. Processed or prepared potentially hazardous foods that are held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration units throughout the facility, are not being date marked. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the refrigeration unit located in the sushi bar area. Accumulation of debris along the ceiling vent covers in the restrooms. Accumulation of debris along the ceiling vent cover above the sushi bar. Accumulation of food debris along the fryer and oven units. The side delivery door located by the walk-in unit, has a gap along the bottom of the door and the screen is in disrepair.

Malvern Institute, 940 King Rd., Oct. 4. Gap at the exit door located in the kitchen which does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Accumulation of debris along the exterior and the plastic chute of the ice machine in the self service area

East Pikeland Township

Liki Japanese Hibachi Sushi, follow-up, Oct. 5. Pass. Bulk dry good containers lacking common food labels. Floor drain cover under food prep sink in the main kitchen unclean. Leak at faucet base at hand wash sink in kitchen.

Spring Mill Senior Living, 3000 Balfour Circle, Oct. 4. Pass. Mop stored in mop bucket. Mold like growth covering drain cover in hand wash sink in back food prep area. Upper splash guard of juice dispenser at wait station in public dining room unclean. Leaks at the faucet base of the food prep sink in the kitchen, the dishwasher scrap collection unit plumbing line and the cold water handle at the three-basin sink. The floor under the four-burner stove is unclean. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the ware wash area to remind food employees to wash their hands.Soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the back prep area near ware walk in units. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the back food prep area near walk in units

Easttown Township

Thai Orchid Inc., 556 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Win Hao Restaurant, 680A Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. Several foods in the walk in cooler areas are stored open with no covering. Chicken is stored in reused soy sauce buckets.

CVS Pharmacy, 552 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 6. Fail. Severely dented and distressed canned items were in the dry food area and intended for use or sale in the food facility. One gallon of milk was date marked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer's original date. Clean the air vents in both bathrooms, walls and floors in both bathrooms and the floors in the back room. Declutter and clean the mop sink area. Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Eggs stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. In the back storage room there is a light fixture and celling tile that is broken and hanging from the ceiling. Numerous dead flies in the open air cooler that holds drinks.Walk-in was in unclean condition. Mops are not hung to air dry.

Urban Devon Yard, 138 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 5. Fail. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the Terrain Cafe kitchen near the warewashing area. Employee at the Terrain Cafe bar was touching a lemon with bare hands to put in a customer's drink. The floor drain near the dry storage area in the Terrain Event kitchen need to be thoroughly cleaned. Salmon was held at 51 degrees F, in the top of the bain marie area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.Milk located in the Terrain Café Bar area was beyond the date-marking. The food facility does not maintain certified food records.

East Whiteland Township

Chick-Fil-A Restaurant, 270 Old Morehall Rd., Oct. 8. Pass. Food dispensing utensil in the sugar stored in the food and was not above the top of the food in the container. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the front serving area.

Hampton Inn Great Valley, 635 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 8. Pass. Only a two bay sink is in place for manual ware washing. Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips for two bay sink and high temperature strips for dishwasher in order to determine sanitizer concentration and temperature. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

El Charro Negro, 524 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. Several cracked floor tiles throughout the kitchen and the hallway.

House of Biryanis and Kebabs, 309 Lancaster Ave. Suite C1, follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Panera Bread Bakery Cafe, 5 Morehall Rd., follow-up, Oct. 6. Pass. The facility does not maintain certified food manager records.

The Classic Diner, 352 Lancaster Ave., Oct. 5. Fail. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Uncovered bread was stored where it could be contaminated by raw animal products. Clean all floors behind equipment in the kitchen ensure to get under the ice bin machine and under the shelves in the coffee bar area.Remove the ice build up in the refrigerator in the coffee bar area as well as the two freezers in the separate room outside of the kitchen. All shelves throughout the kitchen and dry storage area and equipment on the cook line needs to be cleaned. Used knife in the handwashing sink located near the prep sink.The prep sink near the deli slicer has a leak coming from under the sink. Employee filled up the three bay sink with a hose from the mop sink. Floors throughout the kitchen and coffee bar are cracked or missing. Medication was being stored on a shelf over a food preparation area. Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Food dispensing utensil was stored in the dry food bins and the handle was not above the top of the food and the container. In-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges or between tables. Uncovered food stored under dirty vents in the walk-in cooler and subject to potential contamination. Tuna completely thawed in a vacuum sealed package. Egg whites and egg yolk were held at 50 degrees F, in the cookline area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Aluminum foil used in the bain marie on the cook line as well as carboard on shelves in the coffee bar area. Wood blocks holding the french fry cutter, in the back prep area, are not smooth, non-absorbent, and cleanable. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 200 parts per million, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the hood area on both cooklines. Two milk gallons were stored in the coffee bar refrigerator that was date marked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer's original date. Food employee stored clean food equipment while wet, and did not allow time for draining or air-drying. Mops are not being hung to air dry. An employee was drinking coffee out of a coffee mug in a food preparation area. Sausage was held at 117 degrees F, in the hot holding unit, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible.Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Knives, a food contact surface, had food residue on them and were not clean to sight and touch. Cooling unit that is not in use in the kitchen. Bungee cords attached to the fire suppression being used for the platens. Cove bases throughout the facility need to be repaired.

Compass One at Endo Pharmaceuticals, 1401 Altwater Dr., follow-up, Oct. 4. Pass. The food facility does not have certified food manager records.

East Vincent Township

Spring Hollow Golf Course, 3350 Schuylkill Rd, follow-up, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

East Vincent United Church of Christ, 282 Hill Church Rd., follow-up, Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

Presbyterian Church of Kennett Square, 211 South Broad St., Oct. 6. Pass. Automatic soap and rinse aid dispenser is not working.

Commissary at Mario’s Bakery, 520B South Union St., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

Michoacana Grill, 201 South Union Square, Oct. 4. Fail. Supply chlorine test strips to check sanitizer concentration at three bay sink. Dishes were not being sanitized at the three-bay sink.

Kennett Township

Panaderia Azteca, 629 East Cypress St., Oct. 6. Pass. Mold on the walls in the back corner of the store. Clean and cover unused racks on the baker carts. Right hot water handle on the three-bay sink needs to be repaired. Jello cups in the self service case must have ingredient and date labels

London Grove Township

Xpress Stop, 3375 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Neuchatel, 461 Limestone Rd., Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Lincoln University Dining Facility, 1570 Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Oct. 7. PAss. No violations.

New Garden Township

Va La Vineyards, 8820-8824 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

7-Eleven, 8955 Gap Newport Rd., Oct. 4. Pass. Ice tea machine nozzle must be removed every 4 hours to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Pizza unit has an ice buildup. Black food card, garbage can area at the steam table and the walk-in floor needs cleaning.

New London Township

Crossan Concessions, 103 Saginaw Rd., Oct. 5. Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Coventry Pub, 1440 South Hanover St., Oct. 4. Fail. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Test strips were not available to test the sanitizing solution concentration in the warewashing machine. The employee toilet room adjacent to the kitchen does not have a self-closing door. Roast beef on the steam table was held at 117-120 degrees F, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Raw shell eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food (onions and other vegetables) in the walk-in cooler

Pennsbury Township

Chadds Ford Elementary School, 3 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Hillendale Elementary School, 1850 Hillendale Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

Bridge Food Mart, 205 Bridge St., Oct. 8. Pass. Light out the right side door of the retail reach in the two-door frozen food freezer. -Heavy dust like debris on wall vent cover above 3 basin sink in back of retail space. A few water stained and buckling ceiling tiles in retail space

Sadsbury Township

CVS Pharmacy, 3373 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 8. Pass. Clean milk shelving. Clean the toilet in the restroom. Three containers of Enfamil Neuro Pro and eight containers of Enfamil Infa Care formula were for sale past expiration dates of Oct. 1 and Aug. 1 respectively.

South Coatesville Borough

Bongo Inc., 563 South First Ave., follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Spring City Borough

Spring City Diner, 55 East Bridge St., change of owner, Oct. 7. Pass. Fly strip hanging directly above the ware wash sink area in the ware wash room. Debris on the table top can opener blade. Food in the bain marie was out of temperature. Torn door gaskets on bain marie cooler. Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food in the reach in cooler. Used tongs stored hanging on oven doors. Bain marie not in proper working order.

South Coventry Township

Pughtown Agway, 819 Pughtown Rd., Oct. 6. Pass. Some of the cheeses were not properly date marked. All refrigerators need thermometers placed inside so that employees can ensure that all refrigerated food is held at 41 degrees F or below.

Thornbury Township

Happy Harry’s, 10 East Street Rd., Oct. 5. Pass. In both toilet rooms, the linoleum flooring around the toilets is in disrepair. Parts of the floor is detached and other small sections are missing.Clean the shelving of the dairy reach in refrigerator and maintain in clean condition. Provide a thermometer to the reach-in dairy refrigerator.

Tredyffrin Township

Sushi Nami Japanese Kitchen, 35 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 8. Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Calvary Fellowship Church, 95 West Devon Dr., Oct. 6. Pass. The hood system failed a "paper test,” and does not appear to have adequate exhausted air flow.

Red Robin, 600 West Uwchlan Ave., complaint, Oct. 5. Pass. Spiders in the window framework alongside dining tables and above the outdoor dining entrance doorway.

West Brandywine Township

Saint Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

West Caln Township

The Lazy Egg, 3298 Compass Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. Floor under shelves in the walk-in refrigerator are beginning to accumulate some food residue. A few tiles in the kitchen are missing grout

West Chester Borough

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 323 East Gay St. Unit A1, Oct. 7. Fail. Thermometers not available or readily accessible in the front coolers and cold-holding unit. Sanitizer test strips not actively used to determine sanitizer concentration. The slicer was found unclean with built up food debris. One dead cockroach in the pest control device located in the bread prep area .A bottle of Raid Ant Killer was in the dry storage area. Facility does not have a certified food manager certificate posted. Food service workers not washing hands and donning new gloves in between tasks. A container of pickles, two bags of bread and a bag of dough were stored directly on the floor. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Cold-holding unit on food prep line not maintaining proper temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Rinse compartment of the three-bay sink is unclean with food debris. Coving in disrepair. Facility floor unclean with heavy food debris buildup. Light switch in the women's restroom detached and not securely mounted in the wall. A tray of sliced tomatoes was at 57 degrees F and a container of mayonnaise was found at 52 degrees F in the cold holding unit on the food prep line. Stem-type probe thermometer not available on-site for monitoring food temperatures. The back hand wash sink was found blocked by spray bottles. Wiping clothes in sanitizer solution not available in the food prep area.Bottles of cooking oil found unlabeled in the food prep area. Both hood units, the sides of the grill, the walk-in freezer ceiling and the bottom section of the deli case must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. There weren’t any paper towels at the front hand wash sink. The soap dispenser for hand washing was improperly installed at the front handwash sink

West Goshen Township

Butler-O’Connor-McCormick, 837 East Lincoln Ave., Oct. 8. Pass. Clean and sanitize the interior of ice machines in the main bar and banquet bar. Clean the floor in the banquet bar. In the walk-in keg refrigerator, there is a section of the steel floor that is rusting.

Vera Pasta, Inc., 319 Westtown Rd. Suite K, Oct. 8. Fail. Clean and sanitize the table mounted can opener. Clean the floors throughout the food service areas. Post the certified food manager certificate in view. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

A Pocket Full of Pie, 208 Carter Dr. Suite 13-B, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

Fusion Restaurant, 1103 West Chester Pike, Oct. 5. Fail. Foods stored in open steel cans within refrigerators. Remove all plastic wrap, aluminum foil and cardboard from the exterior of cooking equipment (char-broiler, fryer), shelving and tables.Remove all damaged, deeply etched cutting boards. In the sushi station, clean the steel countertop and wooden cutting board racks on top of the counter. Make repairs to eliminate the leak from the pipe(s) below the dishwasher.

Shoprite of West Chester, 1115 West Chester Pike, Oct. 4. Fail. Remove wooden pallets. Remove soiled and damaged pallets and replace with metal shelving. The facility does not have a certified food manager. In juice refrigerator by customer service kiosk, several containers of bottled juice were expired. Clean the exterior of all cooking equipment, the three-bay sink, the power washing hose, the three-bay sink in the Seafood area, the paper towel and soap dispenser and the storage racks. The dishwasher is no longer in use. Ceiling leak present above the refrigerator containing jello and pudding cups. The floors and floor drains in the hot foods prep area, produce prep area, meat prep are and the bakery prep areas need to be thoroughly cleaned.

West Grove Borough

Taqueria El Amigo, 108 Rosehill Ave., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

Taqueria El Amigo II, 108 Rosehill Ave., Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.

The Garage Community & Youth Center, 122 Rosehill Ave., Oct. 5. Pass. The food facility does not have a certified food manager. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

West Marlborough Township

The Whip Tavern, 1383 North Chatham Rd., follow-up, Oct. 7. Pass. At the bar glasswasher, no sanitizer could be detected.

West Nantmeal Township

Wyebrook Farm Market, 150 Wyebrook Rd., Oct. 7. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0-10 parts per million, rather than 200-400 ppm as required.

West Sadsbury Township

Arby’s, 800 Commons Dr., Oct. 8. Pass. Clean the refrigerated drawer gaskets, between fryers and fry holding station, the cart and side of the four-door freezer, interiors of refrigerators and freezers and the walk-in floor and roller cart.

Westtown Township

Aramark at Sarah Starkweather Elementary School, 1060 Wilmington Pike, Oct. 5. Pass. The inside of the refrigerator well on the cook line and the handles of the white-handled knives need to be cleaned.

West Whiteland Township

Ichika Asian Cuisine Inc., 348 North Pottstown Pike, Oct. 8. Fail. Two containers of utensils stored in room temperature water. Bulk dry goods being stored in the original packaging without lids. Multiple opened tin cans in the walk-in refrigeration unit. Accumulation of debris along the drain under the three compartment sink. Accumulation of debris along the flooring under the cook line. Accumulation of debris along the sides of the equipment along the cook line. Accumulation of debris along the caulk behind the three compartment sink. Various food products stored in the cold holding units with no date of preparation or date to discard. Leak at the cold water faucet at the three compartment sink. Cups used as scoops in the bulk dry rice containers.

Aramark at Exton Elementary School, 301 Hendricks Ave., Oct. 7. Pass. Accumulation of dust along the ceiling vent cover located above the three compartment sink.Accumulation of dust along the ceiling vent cover located above the True two door reach in refrigerator.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1105 East Lincoln Highway, Oct. 7. Pass. No violations.

West Vincent Township

Revival, 240 Windgate Dr., Oct. 7. Pass. In the bar area, the three-compartment sink was being used for hand washing, rather than the hand washing sink.In the kitchen ware washing area, the ware washing machine needs test strips to test that chlorine sanitizing solution is between 50 and 100 parts per million. Facility did not have a shellstock tag for mussels on location. The ice machine has some grime accumulating on the inside and needs to be emptied, cleaned and sanitized. Several pizza cutters were stored in a container of room-temperature water. In the ice cream freezer, M&Ms were stored in a broken container that could not be completely closed. In the prep top and bain marie in the center of the cook line, containers of sauce were kept in the refrigerated wells with the tops of the bottles above the lip of the wells between 44 and 53 degrees F.

Willistown Township

Aramark at Bryn Mawr Rehab, 414 Paoli Pike, Oct. 6. Pass. Excess ice accumulation in the walk-in freezer. Clean the floors and walk-ins throughout the kitchen. Yogurts in the self-service case are expired.

Olive Tree Greek Grill, 231 West Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Oct. 6. Pass. No violations.