The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Kum-Essa, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Distilleries, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

Miesse Candies, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver, 2 W. Grant St., P.O. Box 115, May 26. Pass. No violations.

Soulcialize LLC, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

The Goodie Shop, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

The Herb Shop, 2 W. Grant St., May 26. Pass. No violations.

American Legion Post No. 865, Newport Ave., P.O. Box 82, Christiana, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Cypress and Thyme Events, 6211 Ross Road, Gap, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Farnum Street East, 33 E. Farnum St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

Graze, 100 Fieldgate Drive, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Halo’s Kitchen Pulled Unit, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Himalayan Curry and Grill, 22 E. Orange St., May 25. Pass. Repair wall in back dry storage area. Repair or replace floor in back storage area and walk-in refrigeration unit.

Hogar Crea International Inc., 26 Green St., May 25. Pass. No violations.

Juisibox, mobile food facility Type 2, 1919 Fruitville Pike, opening, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Rolled Cold Creamery LLC, 24 E. Orange St., May 25. Fail. Date and label throughout. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Roma Pizza Restaurant, 15 W. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, May 25. Pass. No violations.

Spicekings Kitchen, 47 N. Prince St., complaint, May 25. Fail. Clean back outer premise of facility.

Wasabi Japanese Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Suite 313, Willow Street, May 25. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. A food employee was washing their hands at the prep sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Employees in main kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler and bain-marie stored open with no covering. Bags of onions stored directly on the floor in dry storage area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Several food ingredient storage containers throughout the food preparation area, walk-in cooler and bain-marie are not labeled with the common name of the foods/ingredients. Dispensing container without a handle in rice bin in dry storage area. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleaned and sanitized. Wet-wiping cloths throughout the kitchen, sushi bar and soda service area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Exposed food preparation in sushi bar area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Food facility person in charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready-to-eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler and bain-marie not being date-marked. Dry breading mixtures used for dipping of raw animal foods is not sifted every four hours to remove excess moisture and doughballs that may render the dry mixture a temperature-control-for-safety food. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Broken rice cooker handle in sushi bar area repaired with duct tape, a nonapproved material. Facility storing food items in freezer in nonfood-grade storage bags. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in reach-in refrigerator next to dry storage. Microwave oven on the prep table in front of three-compartment sinks with cracked, burned-out interior and should be replaced. Soda nozzles had black residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces (floors and walls in dry storage, as well as in and around fryer and cooking battery, wire shelving units in both main kitchen, walk-in cooler, dry storage, outside and handles of two-door refrigerator) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Hood vent and grills with a heavy accumulation of grease and carbon. Unwrapped and unprotected single-use chopsticks and utensils stored in the customer area. The hand-wash sink in the main kitchen area was inoperable at the time of inspection and was being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by heavy accumulation of old food debris in, around and under the sink. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at the spigot on the cooking battery, prep sink in main kitchen and sink by soda station. Outside grease handling unit and surrounding area was extremely dirty, sticky and attracting insects and rodents. Screen door in the back receiving area of the food facility with a gap along the bottom that does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the sushi prep area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Rear entry and two dry storage rooms of the food facility to be extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning. Two working containers of butane fuel stored above and on the same shelf with food, equipment and/or single service articles in the sushi bar area. Food facility unable to provide documentation for procedures, monitoring temperature and pH of acidified rice, and any necessary corrective actions.

Ace Sushi at Dutch-Way, 1127 S. State St., Ephrata, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Alice’s Diner, 1665 Lincoln Highway East, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Awash Ethiopian Cuisine, LLC, 1027 Dillerville Road, May 24. Fail. Frozen foods stored in the employee locker or dressing room, a prohibited area for food storage. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area does not have a self-closing, slow-closing or metering faucet to provide water for 15 seconds without reactivation.

Bridgeport Family Restaurant, 1655 Old Philadelphia Pike, May 24. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Paper towel dispenser was broken at hand-wash sink beside dishwasher.

Burger King No. 13226, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, May 24. Pass. Food employees in main kitchen area not wearing proper beard cover. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the men’s restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Cactus Cafe, 2 S. Prince St., Millersville, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., complaint, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Castanedas Mobile Mexican Restaurant No. 4, mobile food facility Type 4, 323 Main St., Denver, opening, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Dutch-Way, 1125 S. State St., Ephrata, May 24. Pass. Three-bay sinks with buildup of oily residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish-wash areas, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning.

Genki Sushi, 1565 Manheim Pike, follow-up, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Sweet Shoppe, 141 N. Duke St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

M&S Deli Grocery Inc., 567 S. Lime St., follow-up, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Manor Buffet, 2090 Lincoln Highway East, type 2 follow-up, May 24. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 11034, 1755 Columbia Ave., complaint, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Millersville Mart, 473 N. George St., Millersville, May 24. Pass. Old food splatter in the interior top and sides of the microwave. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leaking at spigot of hand-wash sink in service area when the hot water was turned on. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the employee bathroom area. The hand-wash sink in the employee bathroom area does not have single-use towels, continuous towels or air-drying device.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, follow-up, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Pasquale’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Raney Cellars Brewing Co. LLC, 11 Manor Ave., Millersville, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Reinholds Fire Company, temporary food service Type 3, 156 W. Main St., Reinholds, May 24. Pass. No violations.

Ric’s Bread, 24 N. Queen St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Seasons Olive Oil and Vinegar, 36 W. King St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

Smithgall’s Pharmacy, 536 W. Lemon St., May 24. Pass. No violations.

7-10 Smoke Shop, 149 N. Third St., Columbia, opening, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Baldy’s Blends, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Barr’s Farms, Central Market, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Beer Ink, 586 Centerville Road, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Blue Collar Restaurant, Bar & Catering, 949 Church St., Landisville, May 23. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf with food equipment and above a container of spices. Food employees preparing food while not wearing beard covers.

Brogue Hydroponics, 2 W. Grant St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Burger King No. 2617, 310 Reading Road, Ephrata, May 23. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Visors do not cover all hair or ponytails. Exposed food preparation under dusty ceiling grid and subject to potential contamination.

Central Market Juice Co. LLC, 2 W. Grant St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Courtside Lounge, 37 E. Orange St., follow-up, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Deli Grassi LLC, 2 W. Grant St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethtown College Ds/Starbucks Kiosk, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, May 23. Pass. Marketplace: two beverage containers were on same shelf as food and food equipment in pizza department. Air return vent and surrounding ceiling tiles with a moderate accumulation of static dust and dirt over clean equipment and food prep area. Opened Windex was stored on the same shelf with food equipment and/or single-service articles in the bakery area. Wet-wiping cloths in dry storage area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Jay’s Nest: food employee in main kitchen area not wearing proper beard cover. Blue Bean: residue and hard water calcification on the inside top of the ice machine storage bin. Catering space: air return vent with a moderate accumulation of static dust and dirt over the ice machine.

Fairland Coffee & Bakery + Snack Food Stand, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, May 23. Pass. Prepackaged baked goods and pretzels are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonia.

Fisher’s Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, midway, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Five Happy Lemons, mobile food facility Type 3, 705 Graystone Road, front building, Manheim, May 23. Pass. Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats.

Free From Kitchen LLC, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Hess’s Barbecue, 705 Graystone Road, Building 6, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Honeybee Shoppe, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Asian Center, 2060 Bennett Ave., complaint, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Le’s Grill, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Neptune Diner Best Crab Cakes, 705 Graystone Road, rear midway, Manheim, May 23. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hand-wash sink at the time of this inspection.

Norm’s Soft Pretzels, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Popeye’s Restaurant, 1401 Manheim Pike, May 23. Pass. The three outdoor storage areas (old walk-in coolers) are full of a horrendous amounts of trash, old equipment, single-use items, broken equipment and water-damaged items. The three units have an odor, are filthy and are an area for possible rodent harborage.

Potato Express, mobile food facility Type 3, 705 Graystone Road, rear midway, Manheim, May 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for chlorine. Mobile food facility is using garden hoses rather than approved food-grade hoses to connect to the public water source.

Rebecca’s Food Cottage, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, May 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Renegade Winery at Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Ric’s Bread, 2 W. Grant St., May 23. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 5253 Main St., P.O. Box 115, East Petersburg, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Sal’s Pizza & Family Restaurant, 2345 Market St., Elizabethtown, May 23. Pass. An employee’s beverage container was in pizza prep bain-marie, a food preparation area. Food employee in main kitchen prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as a net, hat or beard cover; previous violation April 4, 2022. In-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized; previous violation Feb. 11, 2022. Three pots of marinara sauce stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 14 S. Church St., A, Quarryville, opening, May 23. Pass. There were five half-gallons and six quarts of expired milk in the refrigerator; milk was disposed of. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Stover’s Produce Auction, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, May 23. Pass. No violations.

The New Cloister Restaurant, 607 W. Main St., Ephrata, May 23. Pass. Assorted containers on the storage shelf were not clean to sight and touch; removed and cleaned. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in storage area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed and cleaned.

W Donuts, 805 Main St., Akron, opening, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Zimmering BBQ Co., mobile food facility Type 4, 1158 Main St., Akron, opening, May 23. Pass. No violations.

Zook’s Homemade Sausage Sandwiches, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, May 23. Pass. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hand-wash sink at the time of this inspection; corrected. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking at the three-compartment sink.

The Barns at Elizabeth Farms, mobile food facility Type 3, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz, May 22. Pass. No violations.

Alfred & Sam’s, 17 Fairview Ave., May 22. Pass. No violations.

Bless The Children Daycare II, 3 S. Plum St., May 22. Pass. No violations.

Chen’s House, 320 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, May 22. Pass. Food employees in the main kitchen area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Multiple items (egg rolls, sliced vegetables, raw shrimp) stored open in the walk-in cooler with no covering. Raw chicken was stored above raw pork in the walk-in cooler. In-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized; previous violation Jan. 27, 2022. Buckets of sauces stored directly on the floor in walk-in area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Rice stored unprotected in back entry area, which is subject to potential contamination. Two sheet pans of wontons cooling at room temperature on the food prep table, which is not a proper cooling method. A moderate accumulation of static dust and dirt on the air return fan directly above food prep table and clean equipment.

High’s No. 150, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 22. Pass. No violations.

Hills to Sea, 433 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, change of owner, May 22. Pass. No violations.

House Of Clarendon, 240 Harrisburg Ave., May 22. Pass. No violations.

Julia’s Health FDS, 3611 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, May 22. Pass. No violations.

Kanji Japanese Restaurant, 771 E. Main St., Mount Joy, May 22. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above sauce in the three-door cooler. Raw chicken stored above noodles and sauce in the walk-in cooler. In-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a food container and a hose and not accessible at all times for employee use. A bottle of Zyrtec stored on a table with food equipment in the sushi area.

Marco’s Restaurant, 1410 River Road, Marietta, May 22. Pass. Raw chicken stored on same shelf as tomato sauce; corrected. Old food debris and grease buildup on the sides of the fryer cabinets and the floor beneath the fryers. Static dust on the fan and air intake vent above the sandwich prep table.

Paradise Mart, 3158 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, May 22. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by trash and chemicals and not accessible at all times for employee use. Floor is cracked and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning.

Queen Grocery LLC, 640 S. Queen St., May 22. Fail. Prepacked commercial food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Remove cardboard in reach-in refrigeration units throughout facility. Repair or replace floors throughout facility. Mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Red Run Campground, 877 Martin Church Road, New Holland, May 22. Pass. No violations.

Slugger’s Pizzeria, 701 N. Queen St., May 22. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Back rear door in the food storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe No. 015, 848 E. Main St., Suite 300, Ephrata, May 22. Pass. Assorted plastic food containers and covers were split, cracked and not easily cleaned; removed and discarded. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf were not clean to sight and touch. Items were removed for cleaning. Nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

UGI Utilities- Brock & Company, 1 UGI Drive, Denver, May 22. Pass. No violations.

Wish You Well LLC, 47 N. Queen St., May 22. Pass. No violations.

Bricker’s Famous French Fries, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Farm Show Milkshakes, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, May 21. Pass. No violations.

Kona Ice of Lancaster, 120 N. Duke St., nonroutine special event, May 21. Pass. No violations.