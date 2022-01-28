The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amaranth Bakery, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Antonio’s Pizza, 2846 Main St., Morgantown, follow-up, Jan. 21. Pass. A white, moldy, substance on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Static dust under the exhaust hood in one corner. The owner states the exhaust hood is scheduled to be cleaned on Feb. 14. An open employee's beverage container was on the food preparation table in the back. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Auntie Anne's No. 213, 2034 Lincoln Highway, complaint, Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Bob Evans No. 320, 3000 Hempland Road, complaint, Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Catering With Care, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Columbia Kettle Works LLC, 112 Water St., Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1535 Manheim Pike, Jan. 21. Pass. Static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood exhaust. Static dust on the racks above the hot and cold holding area.

Pasquale’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 1657 Old Philadelphia Pike, Jan. 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery, & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Wandering Donut MFF3, 2162 Millstream Road, opening, Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

Wendy's No. 19230, 2347 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, Jan. 21. Pass. No violations.

4E's Latin Cuisine, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Bright’s Restaurant, 1025 S. State St., Ephrata, change of owner, Jan. 20. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Bottom shelf of butcher block table rusted and in need of repair. No mop sink in facility. Floor drain will be used until sink is installed. Flooring under equipment on the cook-line with grease accumulation. Shelled eggs stored above RTE foods in reach-in cooler on cook-line. Mac Salad, raw chicken and steak was held at 46 to 51 F, in the walk-in cooler area, rather than 41 F or below as required. Facility discarded product due to unknown length of time in the danger zone. Wall behind clean dish storage area with unfinished drywall with dings and dents.

Butter And Bean LLC, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Cabalar Meat Co, 325 N. Queen St., complaint, Jan. 20. Fail. Food employees in food prep area not wearing beard covers. Maintain grinding logs.

Centerville Bulk Foods, 291 Centerville Road, Gordonville, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Country Smoke House BBQ and Catering, 631 Narvon Road, Gap, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 20. Pass. Coffee residue, in the hand-wash sink at front counter indicating uses other than hand-washing. Vent at front counter area with static dust accumulation. Two spray bottles of water with no label. Food employee in front counter area, wearing bracelet

Flavors Of Morocco, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Layali El Sham Middle Eastern Cusine LLC, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, Jan. 20. Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.

Made By Lolo, 100 S. Queen St., Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Pho Life, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Savoy Truffle Cakes LLC, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis No. 138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Southern Market Lancaster, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, Jan. 20. Pass. Deli: Clean spatulas jammed behind the magnetic strip, an area that is not clean and sanitized. Frozen-food freezer: An ice buildup on some boxes of food and a large buildup of ice beneath the shelves in the freezer. Tiles missing exposing raw wood beneath the table next to the chicken preparation sink in deli. Assorted chemicals; deodorants, hand soaps, mouthwash, etc., stored above powdered food and liquid food on the overflow shelves in warehouse.

Xecutive Decisions Catering, 100 S. Queen St., opening, Jan. 20. Pass. No violations.

3 Sisters Kitchen, 2080 Grand St., opening, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Chili's No. 1179, 1525 Manheim Pike, complaint, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Citronnelle, 110 W. Orange St., Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Farmersville Butcher Shop, 37 W. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, Jan. 19. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Food facility preparing chicken and beef foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the front small fridge, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Deeply scored butcher block not resurfaced as required.

Flavors Of Morocco, 1205 Willow Street Pike, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Huckleberry's Restaurant And Tavern, 1 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, Jan. 19. Pass. Salad dressings, made in the facility ,a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the use by date and requires discarding; discarded. Grease and food accumulation under the mechanical dish machine. Nine gallons of white milk to be used for consumer consumption with expired sell-by date; discarded. Dry food residue accumulation on the interior surface of the microwave ovens. The wall covering, near the base of the floor next to the hot hold unit, is cracked and needs repaired.

Javateas at Ephrata Hospital, 175 Martin Ave., Ephrata, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Juisibox, 1919 Fruitville Pike, Jan. 19. Pass. Prepackaged salads and "power balls" are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement or distributed by statement. Prepackaged "power balls" are not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement. A small dog wandering within the facility.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 275 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Mcdonald's Restaurant, 210 W. King St., follow-up, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Poke Bowl Station, 367 Comet Drive, Millersville, opening, Jan. 19. Pass. No violations.

Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, 169 Martin Ave., P.O. Box 1002, Ephrata, Jan. 19. Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware-wash sink was less than 50 parts per million, rather than 150-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Bucket of sanitizer in the dishroom reading at 0ppm rather than 150 to 400 ppm. Areas of the dish area floor with severely low floor grout allowing for standing water and breeding areas. Small fly activity in the dish area.

Almigo's, 2309 Columbia Ave., follow-up, Jan. 18. Fail. Chili and black beans placed hot in containers greater than four inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Coleslaw, cooked sausage, cooked rice, chopped steak, shredded chicken, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the seven day use or sell by date and requires discarding. An extreme amount of grease buildup on the walls and underside of the Sierra grill over the flat grill, subjecting food to old grease contamination. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher. Excessive grease on the exhaust baffles of the hood system. Grease and food debris inside the fryer cabinets. Raw fish stored on cooked shanks in the reach-in cooler. ROP (reduced oxygen packaged) salmon, thawed in the reach-in cooler in an air-tight package.

B & A Grocery Deli, 101 Pearl St., follow-up, Jan. 18. Fail. Interior of freezer lid cracked and loose fitting. Replace with commercial unit.

Caribbean Wave Jamaican Jerk Restaurant, 701 E. Chestnut St., Jan. 18. Fail. Seal floors in kitchen area.

EVO 206 Coffee Bar, 206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 18. Pass. Food employee in front counter area, wearing watch. A bucket of sanitizer at the front counter area reading at 0 ppm rather than at 50 to 110 ppm. Prepackaged chocolate covered espresso beans is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 871 Harrisburg Pike, complaint, Jan. 18. Fail. Repair upholstery in dining area.

Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Jan. 18. Pass. Mold on the deflector plate of the ice maker.

Nanalyn's Full-Filling Feasts, 530 Central Manor Road, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Sara Grocery & Deli, 259 W. King St. Jan. 18. Fail. Move nonfood items from shelves above three-bay sink area and prep area.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Jan. 18. Fail. Multiple plastic ladles with chipped and rough edges. A maximum registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available to ensure correct rinse temperature of the hot water sanitizing dishwasher; repeat violation. Duct work in the downstairs receiving storage area with a dark residue accumulation that needs cleaned. Service door frame to downstairs meat cooler is damaged and needs repaired. Ice accumulation on multiple food boxes in multiple walk-in freezers. Mashed potatoes and cooked carrots being held at 120 F and not at 135 F as required, issue was corrected on site. Cracked and missing lids on several bulk food containers. Water leaking from the ceiling and the downstairs meat walk-in cooler. Damaged door gaskets on multiple hot holding units. Ice buildup and accumulation on ceiling and shelves in downstairs walk-in freezers. Cleaning type solution stored on a shelf next to food equipment above a food prep table.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Pitchers stored in a plastic storage container lined with a linen cloth. Several air ducts in the kitchen area with the potential to contaminate food. Plastic chute that feeds ice to the ice machine bin is cracked and no longer smooth and cleanable. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 180 F. Moist discolored residue on the drop chute and cover of the ice machine; cleaned. Sticker residue on multiple food containers, issue corrected on site. Multiple protective plastic light covers that are cracked and need replaced.

Sun Hing Restaurant, 3055 Columbia Ave., Jan. 18. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw chicken stored above chopped vegetables in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken thawing above ground pork on a rack. Uncooked rice stored in a metal trash can rather than a food-grade container. An extreme amount of grease buildup on the fume hood. An excess of grease and food crumbs on the floor behind the fryers and in the drain beneath the wok area. Cardboard, not easily cleanable, used to line the bottom of shelves. First-aid supplies being stored on a shelf above two food preparation tables, and a possible source of contamination. An open employee's beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the food preparation table. Cigarettes found on the shelf in the back storage area during the inspection. Colanders greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Old food residue on knives, cleavers, and pans, all stored as clean. Water leaking from the plumbing beneath the middle bowl of the three-compartment sink. Bottles of prescription medications and vitamins stored on a shelf above two food preparation areas. A pan of thawing chicken slanted into the mop sink. Ground pork, chicken breasts and a bag of chicken thawing at room temperature on the preparation table, which is not an approved thawing method. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers) stored in the back area directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Turkey Hill No. 305, 301 Linden St., Unit 7, Columbia, Jan. 18. Pass. Hand sanitizer stored next to clean food equipment in the food preparation area. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the hallway near the walk-in cooler, directly on the floor, and not six inches above the floor.

Weis Markets No. 055, 1603 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, Jan. 18. Pass. No violations.

Whisk Cafe, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 102, Elizabethtown, Jan. 18. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Hood baffles with an accumulation of grease, and hood itself with hanging grease in areas above the cooking surface. Clean food equipment and utensils in prep area stored uncovered or not inverted. Hand-wash sink in kitchen area being used for other purpose than hand-washing, filling sanitizer buckets up, rinsing towels and dumping.