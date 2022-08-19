The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

Asia Market, 2923 N Seventh St, Aug. 10, Emergency Response, Fail.

Popeyes Fried Chicken, 1900 N Cameron St, Aug. 8, Emergency Response, Fail.

Susquehanna Township

Progress Diner, 314 S Progress Ave, Aug. 8, Pass. No violations.

Royal Chef’s, 2015 Linglestown Road, Aug. 8, Pass. Drying rack where cleaned dishes and cookware are stored has soiled shelves where the dishes and cookware are stored. The drying rack needs to be cleaned periodically to eliminate cross contamination of soiled shelves with clean dishes and cookware. Exhaust oven filters have noticeable grease deposits and grease droplets which may cross contaminate food on the stove. This is also a fire risk. Facility has 30 days to clean filters and duct work. There was old food residue observed on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Facility needs to improve its sanitation practices to prevent cross contamination of preparing food for customers. Excessive water observed on kitchen floor area. There were also cracked and missing floor tiles which can be a harborage site for crud and microorganisms. Cracked and missing floor tiles need to be sealed off to prevent water and crud from entering. Observed crud and old food residue on shelves and containers on spice rack. White rice was cooked to 120 °F and not 135°F. Manager increased the temperature regulator to increase temperature to 136°F.