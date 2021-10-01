The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Piazza Sorrento Bar & Grill, 16 Briarcrest Square, Sept. 23. Pass. Left corner of the door to the storage bin on the ice machine is damaged, exposing insulation. A variety of food ingredient storage containers, located throughout the food preparation areas, are not labeled with the common name of the foods. A box of cheese is stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Food residue on backside of deli slicer blade and blade of table-mounted can opener. Raw eggs (in shell) stored above cheese, as well as raw meat stored above bags of onions and beverages in the walk-in coolers. Deflector plate and inner door of the ice machine and walls behind the ware washing area and the top of the dishwashing machine not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

West Connection Beer Vault, 1164 Mae St., follow-up, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Elizabethville Borough

Jo Jo’s Pizza, 17 West Main St., Sept. 21. Pass. Small oven and pans in the kitchen area were encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. Air conditioning unit over pizza prep table not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Gratz Borough

Blazing Swine at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Ellie Mae’s Early Bird at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. Old potato residue on the fry press.

Ellie Mae’s Funnel Cakes & Pizza at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. Grease accumulations and static dust on hood fan and fixtures.

Ellie Mae’s Pizza Building at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. Rodent-like droppings located on flooring behind chest freezer and below couch located at rear of facility.

Ellie Mae’s Shaved Ice at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Faire Food Xpress at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. Clutter in the food preparation area, such as a power drill, stored on or directly next to bags of food or food-contact surfaces.

Fryers on Tires at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Grandma’s Homemade Apple Dumplings at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., opening, Sept. 20. Pass. Food employees in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Employee personal items stored on food preparation tables in the facility.

Gratz Area Antique Machinery at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Hall’s Ice Cream at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Tall Cedars at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Petersheim Bakery at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.

Schwartz Root Beer at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Squirrel Farm at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Traci’s Plate at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Troutman’s Food Service at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

William’s Catering at the Gratz Fairgrounds, 601 East Market St., Sept. 20. Pass. No violations.

Halifax Township

McDonald’s, 3761 Peters Mountain Rd., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Family Dollar Store, 2304 North 3rd St., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Rite Aid, 2103 North 3rd St., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Tasty Dishes, 1233 North 3rd St., Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Tri Asian Taste, 1233 North 3rd St., opening, Sept. 22. Pass. The hand wash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Ward of Health, 1233 North 3rd St., Sept. 22. Pass. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink.

Fattie Hattie Soulfood, 525 North 16th St., opening, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Nemo LLC, 1231 South 13th St., change of owner, Sept. 21. Pass. The hand wash sink located in the area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Sian Caribbean Kitchen, 1202 Market St., opening, Sept. 21. Pass. The hand wash sink located in the area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Lower Paxton Township

South Side Elementary School, 4525 Union Deposit Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

St. Thomas Roasters, 5951 Linglestown Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. Coffee bean bags stored directly on the floor in bean storage area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. Facility is selling foods prepared in an unapproved private home.

Central Dauphin East Junior High, 628 Rutherford Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Central Dauphin East Senior High, 628 Rutherford Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the dry storage area. Interior glass surface of cold holding unit at the front serving area is cracked and repaired with clear packing tape, a material unapproved for food equipment. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher. Walls behind ware-washer of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty and have a buildup of black mold.

Central Dauphin Middle School, 4600 Locust Ln., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

North Side Elementary School, 4520 Devonshire Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Phillips Elementary School, 100 Oakmont Rd., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Lower Swatara Township

Middletown High School, 1155 North Union St., Sept. 24. Pass. The food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils did not reach 160 degrees F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher.

Middle Paxton Township

Middle Paxton Elementary School, 931 Peters Mountain Rd., Sept. 22. Pass. Meatball-type food was held at 105 degrees F, in the hot serving well area, rather than 135 degrees F or above as required.

Middletown Borough

Blue Room Bar and Grill, 214 South Union St., Sept. 24. Pass. Basement walk-in cooler equipment has non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling. It is made of wood, an absorbent and rough material. Reach-in refrigerator and the exterior of all grill, fryer and stove-top equipment on the cook line have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris.

Mifflin Township

McDonald’s, 4660 Lykens Valley Pike, Sept. 24. Fail. Bulk open food cases in the freezer area stored open with no covering, which were being contaminated with condensation from unit in the ceiling. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay ware wash sink was 0 parts per million, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Employee eating or tasting food in the food preparation area. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility in the dry storage area behind water heater area due to over 25 rodent droppings and possible rodent streaking. Old and decaying mouse was in the pest control device in the dry storage area. Food facility operator must be the person in charge or designate a person in charge to be at the food facility during all hours of operation. Person in charge is not doing continuous monitoring of food temperatures utilizing an appropriate temperature device. Employee changed tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Egg patty cooker and grill was not being kept clean between cooking cycles and was continually exposed to raw egg residue. Rear kitchen door located in the dry storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Hamburger patties in a semi-raw state and prepared using non-continuous cooking methods. Grills and pans in the food prep area were encrusted with grease and soil accumulation both on the sides and around the equipment. Wet mops laying in the mop sink not being hung to dry, also white grill cleaning brush laying in bottom of mop sink.

Millersburg Borough

Millersburg Area Middle School and Senior High School, 799 Center St., Sept. 21. Pass. Condenser in freezer is dripping water with accumulating ice formations. Pre-made salads, pears, and other food items were held at 57 degrees F, in the self-serve salad bar area, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required.

Pillow Borough

The Pillow Hotel, 177 Market St., Sept. 23. Pass. Mold and adulterated shredded cheese in the bain marie on the food line area. Floor in the kitchen area is made of tiles and is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface, including missing tiles. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 parts per million, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Accumulation of dirt food residue and debris on the microwave in the food cooking line area.

South Hanover Township

Dunkin Donuts, 233 Hershey Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. Transparent food ingredient storage container, located at the food preparation table (finishing table), not labeled with the common name of the food. Cardboard used as a covering within the walk-in cooler. Rain water leak at the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler is creating issues with standing water on the floor and also poses risk of contamination of food and beverages. Personal items such as a pack of cigarettes, a loose cigarette, a bottle of lotion, car keys, and loose money stored on and above a food preparation table (finishing table).

Philly Pretzel Factory, 233 Hershey Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the fan guards of the refrigeration unit within the walk-in cooler. Employees in the food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Hot dogs thawing in a container of standing water within the three-bay sink, which is not an approved thawing method.

Susquehanna Township

Sara Lindemuth Elementary School, 1201 North Progress Ave., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Susquehanna Township Senior High School, 3500 Elmerton Ave., Sept. 23. Pass. Windows were opened in the food service area to lower the room temperature. Most opened windows had adequate screens except for one window that had a dislodged screen.

Swatara Township

Chambers Hill Elementary School, 6450 Chambers Hill Rd., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Lawnton Elementary School, 4400 Franklin St., Sept. 23. Pass. Final rinse gauge on the mechanical ware-washing machine is not functioning properly.

Rutherford Elementary School, 6500 Clearfield St., Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Upper Paxton Township

Dollar General, 1591 State Route 209, Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

Lenkerville Elementary School, 300 South Market St., Sept. 21. Pass. Condenser dripping onto food boxes and floor in freezer, causing an accumulation of ice. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil, fans in walk in and freezer.

Washington Township

Indian Trail Country Market, 4944 State Route 209, Sept. 24. Fail. Eggs and other food stored directly on the floor in cooler and freezer area, rather than six inches off of the floor as required. American cheese and lunch meats, a refrigerated ready to eat time and temperature control for safety food, in the deli area, was not compliant with date marking by being labeled with a discard or use by date of no more than seven days. Food contact surface of spatulas and other plastic utensils have rough broken edges and are not smooth, easily cleanable, or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility. Temperature of the hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware washing machine at 127 degrees F. Accumulation of black mold, dust, dirt and debris on condenser, ceiling and walls in the walk-in cooler area. Sink leaking from the drain into a plastic pail. Rear doors located in the kitchen and dry storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Rodent poison bait blocks being used inside in food storage areas. Ice machine has black mold. Food residue on the three-bay sink.

Upper Dauphin Area High School, 220 Church St., Sept. 21. Pass. No violations.

West Hanover Township

Urturn Café, 7710 Allentown Boulevard, Sept. 24. Pass. No violations.

Upper Dauphin Area Elementary School, 5668 Route 209, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Upper Dauphin Area Middle School, 5668 Route 209, Sept. 22. Pass. No violations.

Williamstown Borough

Umies Market, 338 West Market St., follow-up, Sept. 23. Pass. No violations.

Williams Township

Williams Valley Area Junior and Senior High School, 10330 Route 209, Sept. 23, Pass. No violations.