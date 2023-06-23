The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

CVS/Pharmacy No. 1668, 630 Centerville Road, June 16. Pass. Half gallon of 2% milk beyond the sell-by date being offered for sale.

Griddle & Grind Cafe, 20 W. Main St., Ephrata, June 16. Pass. Three-compartment sink has buildup of oily residue and is not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Dishwasher has food residue inside. Assorted food contact items on drying shelf had oily residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Miller’s Ale House, 1000 Christopher Place, Suite E101, complaint, June 16. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover; prior violation, Nov. 8, 2022.

Sharp Shopper Grocery Outlet No. 4, 340 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Bowmansville Travel Plaza, 1350 Reading Turnpike, Bowmansville, June 15. Pass. Food employees in Burger King prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Three-bay sink has buildup of oily residue and is not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Floor in former coffee area has litter and debris.

Central Manor Bakery & Grille, 3667 Blue Rock Road, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Creekside Cafe, 1519 Habecker Road, Columbia, June 15. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. A bowl of water and food on the floor in the kitchen, indicating the presence of a live animal on the premise of the food facility.

House of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, follow-up, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Ottos Hospitality LLC-Concessions, 650 N. Prince St., June 15. Ice cream stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the concession area was blocked by cart and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Pastry Paradise, 3315 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Pho Pasteur 3, 2204 Columbia Ave., June 15. Pass. Raw shell eggs were held at 72 F, next to the grill rather than 41 F or below as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Splits and Giggles, 500 W. Lemon St., June 15. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Sun Outdoors Lancaster County, 576 Yellow Hill Road, Narvon, June 15. Pass. Three-bay sink in cafe has oily residue and is not cleaned before use frequently throughout the day. Exterior door in the basement area of the cafe food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 307, 2171 Columbia Ave., June 15. Pass. No violations.

Wheatland Beer, 1701 Columbia Ave., follow-up, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Au-Sams Trolley Stop No. 2, mobile food facility Type 3, 44 Cobblestone Drive, Willow Street, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Bravo Supermarket, 225 W. King St., June 14. Fail. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility held for more than 48 hours in the bain-marie not being date-marked. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Conestoga Pines, 200 Arthur E. Morris Parkway Road, June 14. Pass. No violations.

David Glick, mobile food facility Type 3, 1706 Rawlinsville Road, Holtwood, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Dough Heads Waffles, 100 S. Queen St., June 14. Pass. No violations.

Garden Spot Post No. 1690, 343 New Dorwart St., June 14. Pass. No violations.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Martic Store, 561 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, June 14. Pass. Two refrigerators without interior thermometer as a backup temperature monitoring system.

Neptune Diner, 924 N. Prince St., June 14. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation, wearing a wristwatch. A food employee was touching bagels and toast — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. Raw shell eggs stored above Canadian ham in the reach-in cooler. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165 F for stationary rack. The repairman arrived during the inspection and increased the thermostat. The mechanical dishwasher had a final rinse temp of 167 F at the conclusion of the inspection.

Qdoba Mexican Grill No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, complaint, June 14. Fail. Ready-to-eat food stored directly on the floor in walk-in refrigerator area rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the food-prep area does not have a self-closing, slow-closing or metering faucet to provide water for 15 seconds without reactivation.

Rawlinsville Brickhouse, 3 Drytown Road, Holtwood, opening, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Root, 223 W. Walnut St., June 14. Fail. Shelving equipment, in food prep area has nonfood contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling and is made of wood, an absorbent and rough material.

Stauffers of Kissel Hill No. 71, 945 Main St., Mount Joy, June 14. Pass. A gallon of milk at the dairy area beyond the sell-by date. Sliced deli turkey was held at 43 F in the deli area rather than 41 F or below as required. Food in display case does not have the ingredient statements and/or a placard to indicate to consumers “Ingredients are available upon request.” Peeling paint on bakery mixer with potential to contaminate food. Fly strips in kitchen and deli area with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils.

Super Quisquella Grocery LLC, 402 S. Ann St., follow-up, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Taco Bell No. 040065, 2040 Lincoln East Highway, complaint, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Tender Love and Fry at Rawlinsville Fire Company, mobile food facility Type 3, 33 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, June 14. Pass. Cardboard being utilized as a floor covering; corrected.

The Fridge LLC, 534 N. Mulberry St., June 14. Pass. No violations.

V & Y Mini Market II, 705 High St., follow-up, June 14. Pass. No violations.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, June 13. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container was on a table in the food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. Raw shell eggs stored above sliced green peppers in the walk-in cooler. The door to the walk-in freezer no longer fully closes due to damage at the bottom of the door. This is creating a buildup of ice on the floor, boxes of food and on the shelves. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Person in charge was on the phone with the repairman. The three-compartment sink will be set up to use until the sanitizer concentration is correct in the mechanical dishwasher. Old food residue inside metal food containers stored as clean. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the dishwashing area.

Big John Nolt’s BBQ and Catering, 415 E. Mount Airy Road, Stevens, June 13. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints that cover all hair, such as nets or hats.

Comfortably Yum, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Denver Community Pool Snack Bar, 400 Monroe St., Denver, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Dimaggio’s Krazy Street Kitchen, commissary and mobile food facility Type 3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, opening, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Happy Dog Kettle and Grill at Ephrata Pool, Ephrata Swimming Pool, Ephrata, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Hudson Botanical Cafe And Catering, 2433 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown, June 13. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 6790, 1284 Market St., Elizabethtown, June 13. Pass. Food employees in main kitchen prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; corrected. An accumulation of ice in the walk-in freezer at the condenser fan and coils.

Pizza Hut, 900 Hanover St., Elizabethtown, June 13. Pass. An accumulation of static dust on ceiling next to air vent over warewashing and ceiling next to condenser fans in walk-in cooler. Hood vent housing and filter grills with an accumulation of grease and carbon. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — slow drain at hand-wash sink by three-compartment sink. Several fluorescent light diffusers (covers) missing or damaged and need to be replaced at customer service area (two), prep area (one), break room (one) and warewashing area (one).

Reamstown Pool, Reamstown Pool, Stevens, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Redner’s Quick Shoppe No. 30, 1304 Reading Road, Stevens, June 13. Pass. Three-compartment sink has buildup of oily residue and is not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Rogue Wood Fired Pizza Co., mobile food facility Type 3, 199 S. Manor Drive, Mountville, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Rose's Deli and More, 13 Fourth St., Columbia, follow-up, June 13. Pass. Raw chicken repackaged by the facility is lacking safe handling instructions. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the walls, ceilings and fixtures; repeat violation of March 24, 2022. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer.

Rutters No. 23, 3849 Hempland Road, Mountville, June 13. Pass. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing wristwatch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing beard covers. An accumulation of grease beneath the fryers and beneath the wires under the fryers.

Sheetz No. 236, 1158 River Road, Marietta, June 13. Pass. Food employees in main food preparation area not wearing proper beard covers. An accumulation of static dust on air return vent covers at specialty coffee preparation station and three-compartment sink and food equipment storage. An accumulation of ice at condenser fans and coils of walk-in freezer. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — slow drain at hand-wash sink at pass through room behind registers.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 235, 998 N. Hanover St., Elizabethtown, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, complaint, June 13. Pass. No violations.

Bon Ventures Dba Cinnabon, 142 Park City Center, complaint, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Dutch-Way Farm Market, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 12. Pass. Multiple foods in the walk-in cooler areas are packaged foods possibly subject to water entry due to water leaking from ceiling in walk-in coolers. Prepackaged desserts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Dutch-Way Farm Market Restaurant, 365 Route 41, Gap, June 12. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Hood filters need cleaning as it is emitting dust and dirt into the air.

El Punto Restaurant, 350 Main St., Mountville, change of owner, June 12. Fail. Empanadas were held at 120 F in the hot case rather than 135 F or above as required. Macaroni-chicken salad was held at 68 F in a pan in a unit over cold water rather than 41 F or below as required. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (rice, ham) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the reach-in cooler is not being date-marked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for quaternary ammonia. A large jar and lids in the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area indicating uses other than hand-washing. A large pitcher in the hand-wash sink in the middle food preparation area indicating uses other than hand-washing. A rag was in the hand-wash sink in the front service area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the middle food preparation area.

Marian Stoltzfus, 3304A Old Philadelphie Pike, Ronks, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Millwood Dairy, 274 Cut Road, Gap, opening, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 530 Centerville Road, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Mom’s Store, 190 Cinder Road, New Providence, June 12. Pass. Food facility is using an approved nonpublic water system but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability

Mr Frosty, mobile food facility Type 2, 1313 Veranda Way, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Mr Frosty/Commissary, 1313 Veranda Way, June 12. Pass. Food facility had test strips for chlorine bleach, all the test strips were wet and will no longer work.

Peterson’s Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Ruffino's Pizza And Pasta LLC, 572 Centerville Road, June 12. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above mayonnaise in the walk-in cooler. Tomato sauce was held at 52 F in the pizza-making unit rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of this unit is 52 F. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it maintains a cold-holding temperature of 41 F or less; repeat violation, 2022. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (sausage, beef patties, chicken, spaghetti, and lasagna) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date-marked. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Starbucks Coffee No. 10210, 1950 Fruitville Pike, June 12. Pass. An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher.

Subway No. 23207, 2350 N. Reading Road, Denver, June 12. Pass. Food employee in prep area wearing cloth arm bracelet. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats; prior violation, Dec. 12, 2022, and April 20, 2022. Bag of onions stored next to the three-bay sink where it is subject to splashes. Moved to another location. Food contact surface of plastic food container lid holding chicken in the walk-in box is cracked and not easily cleaned. Three-compartment sink has buildup of filth and food residue and is not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue, were not clean to sight and were greasy to the touch; removed for cleaning. prior violation Dec. 12, 2022, and April 20, 2022. Single-use food packaging stored directly under waste drain of the prep area hand-wash sink. Cleaned food containers stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); prior violation, Dec. 12, 2022, and April 20, 2022. Shelving used to dry and store cleaned food containers is greasy and not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the contamination of the containers stored upon it. Food facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection. Hand-wash sink not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the buildup of residue in the basin and around the faucet.

Two Cousins Pizza, 2845 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, change of owner, June 12. Pass. Food employees in main kitchen and serving area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Nonhandled dispensing scoops stored in both flour and salt bins; corrected. Marinara sauce was held at 125 F rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Food employee not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. A black residue on the inside top of the ice machine storage bin. Accumulated static dust and grease on hood vents, housing and filters. Cardboard being utilized as a shelf covering; corrected.

Weaver Family Farm And Orchard, 3959 Bossler Road, Bainbridge, June 12. Pass. No violations.

Weaver Markets, 2610 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, June 12. Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — deli hand-wash sink faucet and the deli prep sink drain leaking. Work order is in process.