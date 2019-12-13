The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.
Alessio’s Pizza & Grill, 5360 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 27. The person in charge is not performing the duties as required by the Pennsylvania Food Code to actively manage food safety in this noncompliant facility. Exposed food preparation under dirty ventilation ducts in the sandwich prep areas, and subject to potential contamination. Facility not using sanitizer after washing and rinsing utensils in the three-compartment sink. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (deli meat), located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened/sliced; corrected on-site. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Rear service door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Wet wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution.
Burger King No. 2617, 310 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 27. Interior of plastic container on rack near three-bay sink where utensils are stored contains a film and is not clean to sight and touch. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Facility is using time as a temperature control, however, there was no indication what time sliced tomatoes and cut lettuce with internal temperatures in the 60s were due to be discarded. Solution in the sanitizing compartment of the three-bay sink was dirty and not being changed as often as necessary to keep it clean. Burnt-on grease high up in ventilation system over fryers. Food equipment and utensils are not being thoroughly rinsed as evident by pieces of lettuce in sanitizer compartment of three-bay sink.
Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, 250 N. Seventh St., Columbia, Nov. 27. Hood does not have a drip edge to preclude drip onto food and/or equipment. The Ansul system is directly over the flat grill rather than under the hood. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Approximately 1/2-inch space between the metal floor covering of the walk-in cooler. Old food splatter up inside the microwave.
Comfort Inn and Suites, 2343 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 27. No violations.
El Rincon Ponceno, 255 N. Queen St., opening, Nov. 27. No violations.
Golden Triangle, 433 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, Nov. 27. Food employee eating his lunch in on prep table in kitchen. An open employee’s beverage container was on kitchen prep table and at sushi bar, a food preparation area. Several stored knives in kitchen were not completely clean to sight or touch.
McDonald’s No. 23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Nov. 27. An accumulation of grease and food debris under nugget fryers in back room. Floor in storage room is dirty and needs a thorough cleaning. Stored utensils found hanging from unclean wire rack, contaminating them. Several stored utensils not clean to sight and touch. Spatulas and other utensils on drying rack near three-bay sink stored with the food contact surface up rather than inverted. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Interior of McCafe refrigerator contains dried milk spillage and needs a thorough cleaning; repeat violation. The racks used for storing clean utensils and equipment contain food residue and are not clean to sight or touch.
Pasquale’s Pizza, 16 Gay St., Christiana, Nov. 27. Interior plastic door covering on the refrigerator is cracked an repaired with duct tape — an unapproved material. A food employee was slicing sandwich rolls — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands.
Salt & Pepper Italian Bistro & Pizza, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 102, Nov. 27. A saute lid used on the flat grill stored on top of the trash can, which is not a clean and sanitized area. Food utensils at the cook line stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Employee’s two open beverage containers (screw-cap variety) were in the food preparation area. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Torn rubber door gaskets on the drawer-style cooling unit. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area.
Smith’s Hotel, 1030 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Nov. 27. The nonintegral cold plate device installed in ice bin and in contact with ice used for consumer beverages.
Sunshine Corners Inc., 141 Precision Ave., Strasburg, Nov. 27. No violations.
Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 315, 1008 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Nov. 27. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Ingredient list for self-serve donut display is not available for consumer; repeat violation. Torn door gaskets on the under counter double-door freezer in the food prep area. Dried food residue on the interior surfaces of the microwave oven in the food prep area; cleaned. Food employee in prep area wearing bracelets and watch on arms. Motor oil, cleaning chemicals and medicines stored next to or above food items on the shelves in the back store room area; corrected.
AMVETS Post No. 153, 401 N. Second St., Columbia, Nov. 26. A black, slimy residue inside the components of the ice maker. Working containers in the bar area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, Nov. 26. Interior of numerous stored pans and inserts contained food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. On line, a checklist on cutting board contaminating it rather than keeping on a nonfood contact surface. Outside waste handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty and needs to be cleaned to prevent vector attraction. Drainage lines from bar that extend into kitchen are emptying into receptacles containing uncovered, dirty wet foam. A noxious odor is emanating from floor drain around kitchen soda machine. Food debris and dirt under storage room shelves, and around bank of soda syrup. Pooled water noted around bank of syrup containers. Black residue on bar drain lines and dishroom coving. Quat sanitizer in buckets taken from automatic dispenser near mop sink measured 0 ppm rather than 150-400 ppm. Service company called. Several deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of grease on hood baffles and light fixtures in hood. Clean metal pans stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting).
Burger King No. 13226, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 26. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small freezer unit near the french fryer area. Moist residue accumulation from the drain line at the single prep sink located next to the hand-wash sink.
C’est La Vie, 18 N. Market St., Nov. 26. No violations.
China House, 2052 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 26. Grease and food debris on the floor beneath the two fryers. Cooked chicken was held at 63 F in the food preparation area for an unknown amount of time.
Genji, 1564 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 26. Food employee’s personal belongings, jacket, stored on top of single-service containers, although lockers are provided. Salmon thawing in standing water in the prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method.
Guacamole Specialists, 23 N. Market St., Nov. 26. No violations.
Mount Joy Township Forest Fire Company, 771 Greentree Road, Elizabethtown, complaint, Nov. 26. Potential rodent harborage areas on the exterior of the building behind barbecue pit area due to brush and debris accumulations. Old unused equipment stored in barbecue area should be removed from food facility; items include parts of furniture, used tires and flooring materials. Food facility is not disposing of waste through an approved solid waste collector, or at a lawfully operated landfill or incinerator. Chicken bones disposed of on ground at area behind barbecue pit.
Rosie’s Pizzeria, 827 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Novmeber 26. Grease accumulation under the six-burner stove in the kitchen area. The ceiling drywall is cracked above the clean dish table. An insect control device (fly strip) located in the dough prep area with the potential to contaminate food, equipment and utensils.
Sal’s Pizza & Family Restaurant, 2345 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Nov. 26. Three open drink-type containers on shelves in rear food prep area. Plated food on food prep area shelf indicates eating in food prep areas. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the refrigeration units, is not being datemarked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Hand-wash sink in rear prep area is not maintained in a condition that it can be used to effectively to wash hands. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Knife stored between equipment and guard at salad station bain-marie. The area where knife is stored cannot be cleaned and sanitized.
Totally Nuts (Ziegler’s Gourmet Nuts Inc.), 120 N. Duke St., type 3 follow-up, Nov. 26. No violations.
Two Cousins Pizza, 2845 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Nov. 26. Pink, moist residue on ice machine deflector plate; cleaned. Temperature-control-for-safety food (wings, cut lettuce) was held at 51 F, in the drawer bain-marie unit, rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available. The drawer-type bain-marie unit is not maintaining the minimum required temperature of 41 F or less as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on the two double-door bain-marie units. Food employees in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.
Whole Foods, 1563 Fruitville Pike, Nov. 26. Dishwashing room: The conveyor for the high-temperature mechanical dishwasher does not operate. Employees are pushing the dish racks through without knowing the proper time needed for sterilizing of utensils and equipment. A work order is placed for repair. Clean dish racks stored on the floor. Old food debris behind the dishwasher. Produce department: An open employee’s beverage container (screw-cap variety) was on the bottom shelf with single-service containers. Produce department: Food particles inside the dicer which was stored as clean. Clean food equipment and/or utensils, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Old cake residue inside the Bundt cake pans stored as clean. Prepared foods: Old food residue on the can opener blade and inside two scoops. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing; repeat violation. Old burnt food buildup on the catch-tray on the stove.
BrickHouse Coffee and Kitchen, 53 Refton Road, Strasburg, opening, Nov. 25. No violations.
Burger King, 1223 Park City Center, Nov. 25. Missing door handle in the storage area needs to be replaced. Sides and top of food fryers, nonfood contact surfaces, are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of grease.
Cabrera Grocery III LLC, West Vine Street, Nov. 25. No violations.
Columbia Fraternal Association, 204 N. Third St., Columbia, Nov. 25. Food facility is using a two-compartment sink for warewashing. The facility does not have a continual flow. The food facility does not have a hand-wash sink located in the food prep/warewashing area. Shellstock located in the basement walk-in cooler did not have identification tags attached to the container.
Dunkin’, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 25. Sanitizer compartment of the manual warewash sink contained unclean sanitizer water and needs refilling. Sanitizer bucket at front counter contained unclean sanitizer water and needs to be changed. A noxious odor is emanating from floor drains. An improperly configured sewage pipe running 40 feet away from the property is collecting sewage and producing sewer gas. Metal plates were placed on drains temporarily abating the problem, however, it persists; repeat violation.
Honey Baked Ham Company & Cafe, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Suite 320, Nov. 25. No violations.
Lancaster Cupcake Kiosk, 501 Park City Center, Nov. 25. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified supervisory employees as required; repeat violation.
Little Caesars, 1111 S. State St., Ephrata, Nov. 25. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The person in charge was unfamiliar with conducting warewashing, especially sanitization. Several filthy aprons, containing dough residue and stored on hooks, are not being laundered between uses. Clean food equipment on rack near three-bay sink stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting). Hand-wash sink in storage room is slow to drain and needs to be unclogged. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration nor does employee know how to use them. Most stored food equipment, as follows, contained grease and or food remnants and were not clean to sight and touch: pizza wheels, dough pans, deep-dish pans, dough mixers. Clean wiping cloths stored in the bathroom — a prohibited area. Spots of a dark residue on wall behind three-bay sink. Dishboard at three-bay sink is dirty and not cleaned often enough to prevent recontamination of equipment and utensils. Back prep room hand-wash sink, toilet and bathroom hand-wash sink are dirty and not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Dirty wiping cloth stored around faucet of three-bay sink. Dirty cloths may not be reused. Bags of pizza flour found partially stored under back prep room hand-wash sink with the potential of contamination from dirty splash water. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Operator has 60 days from this inspection report date to have a person successfully complete an approved food safety course. Provide a copy of the certificate to the department and post original in full public view. Mop stored in bucket of dirty mop water.
Lolli and Pops, 208 Park City Center, Nov. 25. A food employee certification is displayed but is expired. The facility has 90 days to renew or replace.
P.J. Whelihan’s, 1659 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Nov. 25. No violations.
Subway Park City, 100 Park City Center, Nov. 25. No violations.
Sunshine Mini Mart, 568 Manor St., Nov. 25. All nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease.
Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 073, 5 W. 28th Division Highway, Lititz, Nov. 25. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 100 ppm rather than 200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. Management states that hot dog tongs and holder are being cleaned and sanitized on third shift rather than every four hours as required. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink next to the three-compartment sink. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. The person in charge failed to train daytime employees to properly wash, rinse and sanitize as indicated by the sanitizer line draining into the rinse compartment of three-compartment sink and lack of knowledge testing quat sanitizer concentration. A sleeve of packaged lids found stored on hand-wash sink rather than in a clean, sanitary location. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink next to the three-compartment sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. A half-gallon of 1% milk in walk-in cooler out of date by two days. Quat test strips that available are discolored and do not give correct sanitizer concentration.
Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 074, 284 E. Main St., Bareville, Nov. 25. Sponges stored over three-compartment sink. Sponges may not be used to clean food contact surfaces; discarded. Ice chute in soda machine contained a residue in top part.
Waffle House No. 1450, 2499 Lincoln Highway East, Nov. 25. A rusty metal-type washer used to secure the ice machine deflector plate, which is not an approved material. Torn and dirty rubber door gaskets on the glass door unit, bain-marie unit and the upright Delfield refrigeration unit. No paper towels at the hand-wash sink in the back prep area; corrected. Single-use cups stored in vertical holders with the food contact surface exposed and holder not covered. Rear service door has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.