The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Amity Township

Los Gios, 214 Woodbridge Ln, Oct. 24, Pass. The quat test strips on location had gotten wet and are no longer good to use. New test strips were ordered during the inspection.

Reading City

City Line Learning Academy, 2026 Hampden Blvd, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Glenside Elementary School, 1401 Schuylkill Ave, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Millmont Elementary School, 300 Carroll St, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Northwest Elementary School, 820 Clinton St, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Northwest Middle School, 1000 N Front St, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Riverside Elementary School, 1400 Centre Ave, Oct. 24, Pass. No violations.

Thomas Ford Magnet School, 901 Margaret St. Oct. 25, Pass. No violations.

Thomas Ford TFA, 1020 Old Wyomissing St, Oct. 25, Pass. No violations.

Tyson-Schoener Elementary School, 319 S 5th, Oct. 25, Pass. No violations.

Central Middle School, 215 N 12th St, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

Berks Community College, 10 S 2nd St, Oct. 28, Pass. No violations.

Fairview Christian School, 410 S 14th St, Oct. 26, Pass. No violations.

Saint Margaret School, 235 Spring St, Oct. 28, Pass. No violations.

Saint Peters, 225 S 5th St, Oct. 28, Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

Sycamore Valley Farms, 345 Geisinger Rd, Oct. 24, Pass. No variations.

St Lawrence Borough

Joe’s Kwik Marts, 2855 Perkiomen Ave, Oct. 24, Fail. Observed four gallons of milk offered for sale beyond the sell by date of 10/20/22. There were also two half gallons of chocolate milk offered for sale beyond the sell by date of 10/16/2022. Observed two unopened, bulk packs of cheddarwurst sausages in the walk-in cooler with obvious mold on the products. Food facility has sanitizer test strips at the 3-compartment sink, but the container is damaged and the strips are not easily accessible. Corrected. Some soda nozzles and the ice chute at the soda unit, food contact surfaces, were observed to have residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Plastic clamshell containers for the hot dogs are not stored inverted to protect the food contact surface. Food facility lost its certified food employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. Roof in the storage area behind the front counter is leaking water and is in need of repair.