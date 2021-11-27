The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Carroll Township

Northern High School, 655 S. Baltimore St., Nov. 18. Pass. Clean oven rack equipment stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area. Lights were out in the walk-in refrigerator. A food employee was wearing a watch on their arm.

Wendy’s, 6 Old Mill Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Chanceford Township

Dollar General, 2617 Delta Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Rear stock area cooler and front area display unit has a large accumulation of dirt, milk and liquid residue. Rear stock area walls had a hole or is broken.

Delta Borough

The Tea Trolley Tea Room, 104 Main St., Nov. 18. Pass. The floor tile underneath the three-compartment sink is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. The floor drain underneath the single prep sink is extremely dirty and dusty.

Delta Pizza & Italian Restaurant, 533 Main St., Nov. 16. Pass. Food employees in the cook line area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Bar soda guns, a food contact surface, had old sticky liquid residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Evidence of fruit fly activity in the bar area. THe floor drain underneath the bar area sink is extremely dirty and dusty. The bar area refrigerator keg unit has a large accumulation of standing water and black residue. Numerous kitchen refrigerator and freezer units have a large accumulation of dust, dirt, liquid splash and old food residue. There is debris on non-food contact surfaces. Numerous deceased fruit flies floating inside bottle of alcohol at the bar. Pizza sauce and breading located within walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering. Three food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler.

Dillsburg Borough

Ferrante’s Pizza & Restaurant, 305 N. Baltimore St., Nov. 19. Pass. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous food (pizza) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The mechanical ware wash equipment temperature measuring device was not working properly. Four cnas intended for use in the facility were severely dented and distressed. Personal water bottle stored in ice machine, which can cause potential contamination to the ice. Spray bottle and squirt bottle storing sanitizer and soap were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Food employee in the prep area was not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat. Shelving in walk-in refrigerator had an accumulation of food debris and residue and was in need of cleaning.

USA Gas & Tobacco Outlet, 303 N. Baltimore St., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

The Pickle Nickel, 119 N. Baltimore St., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Fawn Township

South Eastern Intermediate School, 417 Main St., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

South Eastern Middle School, 375 Main St., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Vinny’s Italian Market, 7 Center Sq., opening, Nov. 17. Pass. The floor and wall juncture in kitchen area is not coved.

Manchester Borough

Rutter’s, 5 S. Main St., follow-up, Nov. 19. Pass. Floor in the ware washing room is made of laminate tile and is deteriorated or roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floor under retail shelving inside the walk in cooler is rough and not an easily cleanable surface. Ceiling vent covers and ceiling tiles in the deli are extremely dusty. Floor in storage closet near the toilet rooms, under frozen BIB storage and under shelving in the deli closet area of the food facility is dirty and sticky.

Manchester Township

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 1500 N. George St. Suite 13, Nov. 15. Pass. Employee foods, drinks, personal consumables stored over, beside and in direct contact with foods intended for sale.

Monaghan Township

Paulus Orchards, 522 East Mount Airy Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. Baked goods for sale without proper ingredient statement available. Raw, shell eggs stored over milk containers in a reach-in cooler in store area of food facility. 10 severely dented, distressed canned items in dry storage area.

North Hopewell Township

Family Tree Farm, 4874 Dairy Rd., Nov. 18. Pass. No violations.

Peach Bottom Township

Delta Area Senior Center, 5 Pendyrus St. Suite 1, Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Peach Bottom Elementary School, 1081 Atom Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Big Lots, 1150 Carlisle St., Nov. 17. Pass. No violations.

Wholly Holistic, 1150 Carlisle St., Nov. 17. Pass. Food facility is selling food product not obtained from an approved source.

Spring Garden Township

Prince Athletic Association, 600 S. Richland Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. The inside shoot and shield of ice machine has a slimy black residue forming along the shoot and shield. The inside of the bar area soda gun and holder has a large accumulation of brown slimy residue inside of the gun and holder and was not clean to sight and touch. Numerous droppings in kitchen and stock areas indicate rodent activity. The flooring underneath fryers of the food facility are extremely dirty with grease, trash, dirt and old food debris.

Springettsbury Township

Stony Brook Family Restaurant, 3560 E. Market St., Nov. 18. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was in the double door refrigerator over and beside foods intended for use or sale. Plastic utensils used for cooking are deformed and misshapen from heat, and are not durable under normal use in the food facility. Cheese sauce and diced potatoes unprotected inside the walk-in cooler area which is subject to potential contamination. Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in cooks line area, are stored with food contact surfaces and the food or lip area exposed to and in direct contact with items that are not clean and sanitized.

Five Below, 2825 Concord Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Cases of candy stored directly on the floor in the storage area. Exit door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Guadalajara, 2600 E. Market St., Nov. 16. Pass. Refried beans, seasoned ground beef and rice mixtures held between 104 and 130 degrees F. Frozen condensation on floor inside the walk-in freezer. Raw chicken thawing in standing water in the food preparation sink. Chilis thawing at room temperature on the steam table shelf. Bi-metal stem food thermometer is not scaled to measure within two degrees F. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Parma Pizza, 1041 Haines Rd., follow-up, Nov. 16. Pass. Loose or broken door hinges on walk-in cooler.

Quality Inn & Suites, 2600 E. Market St., Nov. 16. Pass. The hand wash sink in the food preparation area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices.

Warrington Township

Wellsville Elementary, 1060 Ziegler Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

West Manchester Township

Roosevelt Shell, 1108 Roosevelt Ave., Nov. 18. Pass. Half gallons of 2% milk displayed for retail sale with sell by date Nov. 16.

Windsor Township

Wisehaven Catering & Special Events, 2985 E. Prospect Rd., Nov. 16. Pass. Equipment downstairs has an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces.Hood filtration system baffles are dirty. Severely dented canned items intended for use or sale in the kitchen area.

Scott’s Cape Horn Beverage, 3135A Cape Horn Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

Winterstown Borough

Dollar General, 11951 Winterstown Rd., Nov. 19. Pass. No violations.

York Township

Arby’s, 2600 Keyway Dr., follow-up, Nov. 15. Pass. No violations.

The Taco House, 180 Leaders Heights Rd., Nov. 15. Pass. Upper interior of the microwave, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Dollar General, 2138 S. Queen St., Nov. 13. Pass. No violations.

Dollar Tree, 2142 S. Queen St., Nov. 13. Pass. The inside shelving of Coca-Cola and Pepsi cooler, in the retail area, had a large accumulation of dirt, liquid splash and old food residue. Numerous walls in the rear stock area either had holes or were broken.

Infinito’s Buffet, 2144 S. Queen St., Nov. 13. Pass. Black mold-like growth on cinderblock walls behind the three-basin sinks where painted surfaces have become worn. Delivery doors within the rear area of the food facility have gaps in-between double door and bottom of doors and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. The rear area walls of mechanical dishwasher have a large buildup of a black mold-like substance.

Subway, 2128 S. Queen St., Nov. 13. Pass. Old dirty murky water inside of the mop bucket.