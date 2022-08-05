The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Catering With Care, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Coral Grocery & Deli LLC, 102 Coral St., follow-up, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Country Meadows Farm, 2 W. Grant St., follow-up, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Crazy Train, mobile food facility Type 4, 10 Farmersville Road, Ephrata, change of owner, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Deerfoot Vineyards and Winery, 348 N. Queen St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Froots, 142 Park City Center, J101, Type 3 follow-up, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Hershey Farm Restaurant, 240 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, complaint, July 29. Pass. Food employees in food-prep area not wearing beard covers. Spray bottles in kitchen area, used for storing cleaning-type chemicals taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

JC’s Diner, mobile food facility Type 4, 271 Park Ave., Mount Joy, opening, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1581 Fruitville Pike, July 29. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container (cup of coffee) was on a food-preparation table. Food employees, including the certified food manager, were involved in food-preparation while not wearing beard covers. Several bread-cart covers are tattered and torn, possibly subjecting bread to physical contamination. Grime on the outside of the bulk ingredient containers and lids. An extreme amount of static dust on the fan guards and inside the condensing unit in the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles stored beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink, a prohibited area.

Mandros Imported Foods Co., 351 N. Charlotte St., July 29. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility. Food stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food in the deli and held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. A log of dates must be started if not putting dates directly on the product.

Peking Chinese Restaurant, 144 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, change of owner, July 29. Fail. Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (egg rolls) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Cardboard used to line shelves under prep tables, which is not an approved material-material, must be nonabsorbent and easily cleanable. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food employees in the kitchen not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Dirt and debris accumulation under food-prep tables and under refrigeration units. Grease accumulation under the cooking equipment. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Bulk food-ingredient storage containers in the kitchen area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Plastic containers with no handles stored in bulk food containers — utensils must have handles. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of the three-compartment sink. Dried food residue on the food slicer. Fly strips were above food-prep tables in the kitchen area. The rear screen door has a gap at the bottom, and the screen is torn and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents. The front door to the facility was propped open at the time of the inspection. Paint, oil and other chemicals stored next to containers of flour.

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community/Bistro/Joyful Scoop, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, complaint, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Safe & Sweet, 2 W. Grant St., opening, July 29. Pass. No violations.

Stir Fry 88 Lancaster Inc., 142 Park City Center, July 29. Pass. Food-ingredient storage containers in the walk-in area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food-dispensing utensil in rice stored in the food, and it is not an appropriate scoop. Food facility does not have available sanitizer or test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the walk-in is not being date-marked. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil on shelving.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., Type 2 follow-up, July 29. Pass. A copious amount of static dust and grease buildup on the fume hood and the Ansul system. Hood is scheduled for cleaning in August. Food employees eating on a food-preparation table in the cooking area as evidenced by partially consumed food. Cigarettes found on a food-preparation table where slicing is conducted in the back of the facility.

Unitarian Universalist Church Of Lancaster, 538 W. Chestnut St., July 29. Pass. No violations.

Ace Sushi @DUTCH Way Farm, No. 1, 465 Route 41, Gap, opening, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Arby’s, No. 7006, 3005 Columbia Ave., complaint, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Captain Gus’ Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., July 28. Fail. Food-ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored directly on the floor in rear storage area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Repair rusted and chipping shelving. Rear area and service counter area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty and in need of cleaning and organizing. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil throughout facility (floors, walls, exterior of equipment, interior of equipment, ice machine, gaskets of units). Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Refrigeration equipment in food-prep area has non-food-contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling. Loose, soiled, rubber door gaskets on the many cooling unit. Tableware for customers are not stored so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.

Central Manor CP & Bible, temporary food facility Type 4, 798 Central Manor Road, Washington Boro, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Creek Campground, 560 Cocalico Road, Denver, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Commonwealth Kitchen, 420 Pearl St., follow-up, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Cork Factory Hotel LLC, 480 New Holland Ave., follow-up, July 28. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy, No. 2053, 301D Main St., Landisville, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, No. 16238, 3510 Marietta Ave., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Juisibox, 1919 Fruitville Pike, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Moravian Church, 227 N. Queen St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Lapp Vallley Farm Creamery LCC, 4040 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, opening, July 28. Pass. No violations.

McDonald’s Restaurant, 575 N. Franklin St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

Mod Pizza, 120 Rohrerstown Road, Suite 7A, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Moravian Center Adult Day, 227 N. Queen St., July 28. Pass. No violations.

PDA Territory 6E, 2301 N. Cameron St., Room 100, complaint, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Speed’s Steak & Sandwich Shop, 318 E. King St., follow-up, July 28. Pass. No violations.

Subway 45080, 19 E. King St., July 28. Fail. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil on floors, drink equipment, shelving and other areas of facility. No chemical sanitizer being used on equipment and utensils after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Walk-in unit leaking water and has an extreme buildup of frost around doors.

Antonio’s Pizza, 678 W. Chestnut St., July 27. Pass. Food-ingredient storage containers are not labeled with the common name of the food. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food held more than 48 hours is not being marked with the date it was opened. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Arabian Knight Inc., 52 N. Queen St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Arbor Place Youth Center, 520 North St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Benis Discount Grocery, 301 S. Prince St., July 27. Pass. Food ingredients in the deli area are not labeled with the common name of the food. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held more than 48 hours in the deli is not being date-marked. Floors/walls in deli area are cracked/roughened and are not smooth, easily cleanable surfaces. Should be repaired or replaced.

Bistro Barberet and Bakery, 26 E. King St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Cafe One Eight, 18 W. Orange St., July 27. Pass. Provide sealant on kitchen floor.

Country Garden Six Pack, 876 Manor St., July 27. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Food in the walk-in stored open with no covering. Food stored in the walk-in not labeled with the common name of the food. Food stored directly on the floor in refrigeration area, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Chicken thawing in standing water in the three-bay sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours in the walk-in cooler is not being date-marked. Soiled and rusted shelves in walk-in units should be replaced or repaired. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Organization around the food-prep area will be needed to reduce amount of residue from facility operations. Replace or repair tiles that have had previous leaking. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity but facility does have a pest-control program.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 46 N. Prince St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 606 Union St., July 27. Pass. No violations.

Hubley Social Club, 410 Ice Ave., July 27. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Barn & Grill, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Cider Donuts, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Courtyard Lemonade, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Grandma’s Kitchen, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Hearth & Harrow at Pleasant View Retirement, 544 Penryn Road, Manheim, July 26. Pass. Assorted containers on storage shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Clean food equipment or utensils in prep area stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and air drying (wet nesting).

Jerusalem Middle Eastern Foods & Goods @ Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, follow-up, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Pike, July 26. Pass. Unopened and thawed reduced-oxygen-packaged tuna in the walk-in cooler. In the bistro, a tan, slimy residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. In the bistro bar, the soap was not available at the hand-wash sink. In the bistro kitchen, bistro bar and pool cafe, no sign or poster was posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. In the bistro bar, a working container of cleaner was stored on a shelf next to single-use lids.

Lancaster Inn & Suites, 1475 Lancaster Road, Manheim, July 26. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces, inside cabinets, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Mr. Frosty, mobile food facility Type 2, 1313 Veranda Way, July 26. Fail. Soft-serve mix was held at 51 F in the bottom cooler rather than 41 F or below as required.

Mr. Frosty Commissary, 1313 Veranda Way, July 26. Pass. No violations.

Tequila Mexican Grill, Bakery & Store, 805A Rohrerstown Road, July 26. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw beef stored above cheese and watermelon in the reach-in cooler. Mojarra sauce and S burro sauce for nachos, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time-temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was date-marked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. Torn rubber door gaskets on the reach-in cooler and on the cooler for drinks in front of the facility. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50 ppm to 100 ppm as required. The flooring in the high-traffic area near the entrance to the kitchen is breaking and tearing and no longer smooth and easily cleanable. A bottle of detergent and glass cleaner stored in a box with single-service sauce cups in the storage area.

Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, 1525 Stanley K Tanger Drive, July 25. Pass. Facility has quat test strips for determining the sanitizer concentration but they have expired. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Old unused equipment stored in the facility and needs to be removed from food facility; repeat. Debris and water in the cabinet under the soda fountain unit.

Edward’s Nut & Candy Co., 3519 Columbia Ave., July 25. Pass. No violations.

Grand China, 1509 Oregon Pike, July 25. Pass. Mechanical ware-washing equipment had a residue buildup inside. Mechanical ware-washing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Old food residue on four cleavers stored as clean. A residue buildup on these high-touch areas: spice containers, handles, door handles, controls for the oven and woks and microwave buttons. Food residue beneath the wok area and the fryers.

Kissel Hill Fruit Farm, 2101 Kissel Hill, Lititz, July 25. Pass. Cut watermelon was held at 65 F, in the sales floor area, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected.

Lyndon City Line Diner, 1370 Manheim Pike, follow-up, July 25. Pass. Reduced-oxygen-packaged fish thawed in unopened packages. Raw shell eggs were held at 63 F in the cooking area rather than 41 F or below as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Mod Pizza, 1581 Fruitville Pike, Suite B4, July 25. Pass. Raw wood, not nonabsorbent or smooth and easily cleanable, being used to support the “backup dough press.” An irreversible registering thermometer or thermal strips are not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher. Static dust on the fan in the back area across from the three-compartment sink. Cutting boards stored behind the faucets, which is not a clean and sanitized area. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply the hand-wash sink in the front food-preparation area at the time of this inspection. The spray-wand, wrapped with a towel, is leaking water; facility is waiting on a part for repair. Trash cans stored on top of food-preparation tables in the back.

PB Grocery, 474 Manor St., follow-up, July 25. Pass. No violations.

Pantry Deli, 2715 Marietta Ave., July 25. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards (red and green portable boards) not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Piper Belles BBQ, mobile food facility Type 3, 180 Range Road, Mount Joy, July 25. Pass. No violations.

Scratch Bakes, 3 W. Main St., Ephrata, follow-up, July 25. Pass. No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, No. 2237, 100 Park City Center, C387, follow-up, July 24. Pass. Non-food-contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil (floors, walls, ceiling, food-prep areas, etc.).