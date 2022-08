The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dover Township

2 Delicious, 3096 Carlisle Rd, August 1, Pass. No violations.

New Freedom Borough

Gunpowder Falls Brewing, 224 N Constitution Ave, August 1, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Amores 2, 805 Baltimore St, August 1, Pass. No violations.