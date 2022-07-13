The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Breezy Rill Produce, 1320 Shirksville Rd, July 5, Pass. Jams, jellies, spreads, and canned acidified foods not properly labeled with all of the following: product name, ingredients and contact information of producer.

K&D Ice Cream Trailer, 1320 Shirksville Rd, July 5, Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

Reistville Bulk Foods, 780 S Ramona Rd, July 6, Pass. No violations.

Lebanon City

Chen’s House, 1510 Cumberland St, July 5, Pass. Observed in-use knife stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.

The Gin Mill. 324 E Cumberland St, Complaint, July 5, Pass. No violations.

B&A Paradise Pizza, 700 Reinoel St, Follow Up, July 7, Pass. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed single-use plastic deli containers being used multiple times. The handwash sink was not available because it had a plastic bag of food in it.

Candy-Rama, 35 S 8th St, July 7, Pass. Observed extra stock stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Guild, 170 N 9th St, July 7, Pass. The interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have slight residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Keener Poultry, 35 S 8th St, July 7, Pass. No violations.

La Via Criolla, 225 N 8th, July 7, Pass. A few non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Rear hand washing sink needs a sign, soap and towels.

King’s Butcher Block, 35 S 8th St, July 8, Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Twin Maple Farm, 405 W Main St, July 6, Pass. No violations.

Union Township

Bashore Scout Reservation Trading Post, 160 Moonshine Rd, Follow up, July 7, Pass. No violations.

West Cornwall Township

Gretna Glen Camp,87 Old Mine Rd, July 5, Pass. No violations.