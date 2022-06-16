The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Exeter Township

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 4899 Perkiomen Ave, June 7, Pass. No violations.

Lower Heidelberg Township

Ganly’s State Hill Pub, 500 Brownsville Rd, June 8, Pass. Assorted food was held at 53°F, in the small bain marie near the door, rather than 41°F or below as required. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the reach in bar cooling unit glass doors. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish area. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in bar and kitchen rack area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Sweet Ride Ice Cream, 4 Knollwood Dr, June 8, Pass. No violations.

Maxatawny Township

Oley Ravioli, 740 Noble St, June 10, Pass. Food facility has employees who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificates have expired and are no longer valid.

Philips Five, 740 Noble St, June 10, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Barrio 27, 352 N 9th St, June 7, Pass. No violations.

Caribe Restaurant, 302 N 9th St, June 7, Pass. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the employee restroom area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Door to the outside, located in the food prep area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open.

Dominicanos Grocery Store, 522 N 9th St, June 7th, Pass. No violations.

El Bodegon Latino, 300 S 6th St, June 7, Pass. No violations.

El Jaliciense Mexican Grocery, 601 N 9th St, June 7, Pass. No violations.

New Heightz Grocery Store, 209 N 6th St, June 7, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Paulino’s Deli and Grocery, 555 N 9th St, June 7, Pass. No violations.

Zeni Grocery Store, 344 N 6th St, June 7, Pass. No violations.

El Patron Restaurante, 346 N 6th St, June 8, Fail. -Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the rear kitchen area and the restroom. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Grease traps are in need of a cleaning. Old unused Bain Marie stored in the rear area, should be removed from the food facility. Observed a bare wood base for the handwash sink in the kitchen area. General unsanitary conditions exist in the basement due to a sewage back up.

El Puente Mexican Food Store, 431 N 6th St, June 8, Pass. No violations.

Galley Restaurant, 154 N 6th St, June 8, Pass. No violations.

Kricks Korner, 1669 N 9th St, June 8, Pass. No violations.

Taqueria El Puente, 431 N 6th St, June 8, Pass. Torn rubber door gasket observed on the Bain Marie. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with a handle buried beneath the ice.

Rite Aid, 542 N 6th St, June 9, Pass. No violations.

Rockland Township

New Jerusalem Inn and Event Center, 11 Deysher Rd, June 6, Pass. One of the soda guns at the bar, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Thermometer for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the bain marie in the kitchen.

West Reading Borough

Comalli Taqueria, 701 Court St, June 7, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Hawaii Kitchen, 510 Penn Ave, June 7, Pass. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the back kitchen area. Take-out food containers in the front area not stored inverted to protect the food contact surface. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The hand wash sink in the back kitchen area was blocked by an empty pot and was not accessible at all times for employee use.

Sweet Ride Ice Cream Parlor and Soda Fountain, 542 Penn Ave, June 7, Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Sly Fox at the knitting Mills, 820 Mills Dr, June 6, Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery, 1245 Penn Ave, June 6, Pass. Window at the dishwasher is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects and other pests. Observed in-use knives/pizza cutter stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleaned & sanitized. Working containers, spray bottles, in chemical storage areas, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.