The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Lebanon City

4 Way Corner, 601 Cumberland St, May 31, Pass. Not all trash receptacles were covered, there was rubbish in the trash area that does not belong there; specifically a dead Christmas tree, a small mattress and other items. The light in the walk-in cooler is not working. Soap and paper towels were not available at the handwash sink in the employee toilet room. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof in the walk-in cooler.

Family Dollar Store, 306 Cumberland St, May 31, Pass. A swimming pool was being used in the back room to catch water from a roof leak. The water in the pool was stagnant and green.

Italian Village Pizza, 2 Lehman St, May 31, Pass. The fan covers on the walk-in cooler evaporator have a slight amount of built up residue. Frequency of cleaning behind chest freezers is inadequate as evidenced by debris and unnecessary items there.

Shuey’s Pretzels, 702 E Lehman St, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Millcreek Township

Shady Oaks Family Campground, 40 Round Barn Rd, June1, Pass. No violations.