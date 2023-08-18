The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

AJ’s Surplus Grocery, 960 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Cocalico Creek Campground, 560 Cocalico Road, Denver, Aug. 11. Pass No violations.

Dollar General Store No. 7985, 1627 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 11. Pass. Back wall in the dry storage area has some cart damage to the drywall that needs repair.

Graziano-Pizzeria Grill, 107 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Aug. 11. Pass. Raw chicken was stored next to roast beef in the refrigerator; corrected.

Hissho Sushi at Giant 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Home 2 Suites Lancaster, 1584 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 11. Pass. An open employee’s beverage container was in the kitchen on a food preparation table; repeat violation of July 18, 2022, and Feb. 16. An employee rinsing out a drinking cup in the designated hand-wash sink in the kitchen. Food employee personal belongings (glasses and cellphone) on a rack with food equipment in the kitchen, although lockers are provided.

New Holland Exxon, 312 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 11. Pass. Assorted containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Oak Shade Cheese LLC, 286 Reath Road, Kirkwood, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Ocean State Job Lot No. 609, 1605 South Market St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

On Orange, 108 W. Orange St., Aug. 11. Pass. No violations.

Railside Produce, 145 Galen Hall Road, Reinholds, Aug. 11. Pass. Meadow tea from unlicensed facility.

Weis Markets No.077, 75 Doe Run Road, Manheim, Aug. 11. Pass. Deli area: time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods. Six cooked rotisserie chickens being held for more than four hours. Food in display case does not have the ingredient statements and/or a placard to indicate to consumers “Ingredients are available upon request.” Dairy area: nonfood contact surfaces, such as shelving, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Meat area: a working container, used for storing a chemical, was not marked with the common name of the chemical.

A&D Grocery Partnership LLC, 648 E. Chestnut St., follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Dutch Country Soft Pretzels, 2758-1 Division Highway, New Holland, Aug. 10. Pass. Exposed food preparation in mixing area under dirty air conditioner ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. The process of food cooling food from 135 F to 70 F in two hours and/or from 135 F to 41 F within six hours, after preparation and hot holding is not being assured by documentation.

Fuddruckers 7731, 2001 Strickler Road, Suite B, Manheim, Aug. 10. Pass. Raw elk patties, used for consumption after cooked in the kitchen area beyond the sell-by date of Aug. 7. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for three compartment sink and dishwasher. The PARA BC 100 in the sanitizing solution of the two red buckets was at 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Two nozzles of the soda fountain, a food contact surface, was to have dirty residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Two working containers in front counter area, used for sanitizing taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Lancaster Ice Rink, 371 Carerra Drive, Aug. 10. Pass. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP-accredited certified food manager program. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course for managers.

Manheim Sunoco, 216 N. Main St., Manheim, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Meadow View Greenhouse and Produce, 6697 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

One Stop Shopping Center, 1708 Columbia Ave., opening, Aug. 10. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the restroom. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the restroom. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Rita’s Italian Ice, mobile food facility Type 3, 30 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Sai Gon Cafe, 1575 Manheim Pike, Aug. 10. Pass. Food employees and owner involved in food preparation wearing bracelets and watches. An employee’s open beverage container was on a shelf above a food preparation area. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Old food residue on the upper part of the rim of the slicer. Old food residue on three knives stored as clean. A small amount of a pink slimy reside on the inner components of the ice maker. Working containers of cleaners stored on a shelf above food equipment in the back storage area.

Station House Tavern, 1335 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 10. Pass. No violations.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar, 125 S. Centerville Road, complaint, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Bainbridge Inn, 5 N. Front St., Bainbridge, complaint, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Blazin J’s II, 142 Park City Center, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Breakaway Farms, mobile food facility Type 3, 2446 Valley View Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Dairy Queen No. 14245, 181 S. Reading Road, Ephrata, Aug. 9. Pass. Food contact surface of food containers and cups are not smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching.

Fox Chase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens, Aug. 9. Pass. Packaged food stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Exposed food preparation in grill area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Assorted food containers were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning.

Mini Kona Ice of Lancaster, mobile food facility Type 3, 2060 Miller Road, East Petersburg, follow-up, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Rotary Club of Mount Joy, mobile food facility Type 3, 135 Erisman Road, Manheim, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, Aug. 9. Pass. No violations.

Anna’s Sweet Spot, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, change of owner, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Blazin J’s, 15 E. King St., Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 330 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, Aug. 8. Pass. Food employee eating food while preparing food for customers. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers; repeat violation of 2021 and 2022.

Centerville Diner No. 2, 740 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Aug. 8. Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are/or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. An accumulation of static grease on filters of hood vent above charbroiler and outside air vents; corrected.

Chick-Fil-A, 1579 Fruitville Pike, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Corner Butcher, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, Aug. 8. Pass. Deli meat slicer, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Daily Brew Coffee Trailer, mobile food facility Type 3, 2482 E. Horseshoe Road, opening, Aug. 8. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia for the three-compartment sink.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, 510 Centerville Road, complaint, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Glick’s Meat & Cheese, 705 Graystone Road, Building 9, Manheim, Aug. 8. Pass. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.

Koshary Station, 4 S. Prince St., Millersville, Aug. 8. Pass. Large two-door reach-in not having a thermometer for ensuring proper storage temperatures of food. That mops are not being hung to air-dry.

Luthercare, 300 St. Marks Ave., Lititz, Aug. 8. Pass. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Mixing bowls were to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Floor in the dishwashing area is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of standing water.

Mama Noel, 705 Graystone Road, near Building 1, Manheim, Aug. 8. Pass. No violations.

Peter Piper Pickles at Roots, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, Aug. 8. Pass. Water at hand-wash sink not under pressure during inspection.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 8. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Walk-in refrigerator fan guards are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust.

Rita’s Italian Ice No. 323, 46 Peters Road, Lititz, Aug. 8. Pass. Food employees in the front food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.

Two Cousins Pizza - Downtown, 155 E. King St., complaint, Aug. 8. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces throughout not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area does not have running hot water. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity in back storage area, but facility does have a pest control program.

Arabella, mobile food facility Type 4, 2601 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, opening, Aug. 7. Pass. No violations.

John Herr’s Village Market Inc., 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, Aug. 7. Pass. Bakery: an irreversible registering thermometer or thermal labels were not available for monitoring the rinse temperature of the mechanical dishwasher; corrected. Meat department: food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Static dust on the condenser unit, exposed fins, as well as on the ceiling of the meat department walk-in cooler. Seafood department: a black residue on deflector plate of ice machine; corrected. Receiving: loading dock door in the receiving area of the food facility has a gap along the threshold and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6881, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 7. Pass. No violations.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., follow-up, Aug. 7. Pass. No violations.