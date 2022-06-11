The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dallastown Borough

Rescue Fire Company, 50 S School Pl, June 2, Pass. Can opener is creating metal slivers and not cutting the can surface effectively. Thermometer or temperature measuring device for verifying final rinse temperature in the heat sanitizing ware washing machine is not available or readily accessible. Observed deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Dover Borough

Amy’s Custom Cakery, 83 Canal St, June 1, Pass. Observed wall by stand-up oven damaged with chipping paint and plaster. Observed fan guards in walk-in cooler with an accumulation of static dust.

Sarah’s Creamery, 121 S Main St, June 1, Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Messersmith Enterprises, 304 Poplar St, May 31, Pass. No violations.

Manchester Township

Pizza Al Bacio, 555 Ryan Run Rd, June 1, Pass. Upper interior of the microwave, cutting board, food storage container stored as clean, and food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. A working bucket of sanitizer was stored above or on the same shelf with food in the pizza oven area. Single use plastic soufflé cup being used as a dispensing utensil stored in bulk dry food. Non-food contact surfaces of pizza make tables on the side next to the wall are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, dust and soil. Observed clean food utensils stored unprotected from possible contamination by employee personal items. Upright single door freezer door handle is broken. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the sandwich make a table cooling unit.

North Cordorus Township

Pappy’s Q, 1391 Seven Valleys Rd, June 1, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Dough and Arrows, 1452 Baltimore St., June 1, Pass. Food dispensing utensils (spoons) in toppings containers stored in the food and not with the handle above the top of the food and the container. Food dispensing utensils (scoops) in flour, sugar and cocoa are observed stored in the food and not with the handle above the top of the food and the container. Observed upright refrigerator door ajar. Cookie Dough was held at 68 to 70 °F, in the upright cooler in the back prep area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Employee was instructed by the manager via telephone call to throw away the product. Refrigerator door was left ajar. Observed food residue on the following equipment: Milkshake mixer mixing rod and underside motor housing, Vitamix cookie dough/ice cream mixer underside motor housing, two table top dough mixers underside motor housing

Dunkin Donuts, 1039 Baltimore St, Complaint, May 31, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed three-compartment sink missing faucet and water coming out of area where faucet should be. Observed at front counter/ drive-thru area with standing water due to pipe or equipment leaking. Observed ceiling in dish area to be damaged due to a water leak, this is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Observed eggs, sausage in top rail of cold holding unit at 46-47° rather than at 41° or below. The handwash sink in the back dish area has no means to get hot water due to the handle for hot water not working. The handwash sink in the front prep area was blocked by dishes and not accessible at all times for employee use. Observed flooring throughout the entire store under and behind all equipment of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of immediate cleaning. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.

Seven Valleys Borough

Seven Valleys Community Fire, 35 MAIN ST, June 1, Pass. Observed between floor and wall under three-compartment sink and along the entire wall needs to be sealed, there is an opening allowing pest to enter the facility. Observed in the kitchen area behind fridge and freezer of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

West Manchester Township

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 2250 York Crossings Dr, May 31, Pass. Observed scissors and single knife, stored behind conduit on the wall, with dried meat/food debris on a food contact surface. The handwash sink in the meat department does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices. Observed overhead condenser fans, in the meat room, with heavy accumulation of dust on netted fan covers and metal around the fans. Observed floor drain, collecting liquid from rotisserie chicken roaster, filled with an accumulation of chicken debris.

Weis Markets, 2160 White St., June 1, Pass. No violations.