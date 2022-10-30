The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Birmingham Friends Meeting, 1245 Birmingham Rd, Oct. 20, Fail. At the dishwasher, provide an irreversible, water-proof thermometer or 160F thermo-labels in order to ensure final rinse water temperature is 180F and equipment surface temperature reaches 160F. Note: Dishwasher was inoperable thus unable to be tested at time of inspection. Unit must be operable and will be tested at follow up. No hot water available at time of inspection. Hot water heater was off/turned down low. Hot water of at least 100F must be provided at hand wash sinks and hot water of at least 110F must be provided at the 3-bay sink. Turn-on/adjust the hot water heater. Hot water must be available for inspections and during all food service activities relating to public food events. Note: Kitchen is closed today and everyday except for the two public events that take place yearly. Post Ted Pace's valid Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate in public view. Note: repeat violation.

Caln Township

A-Mart II, 1947 E Lincoln Hwy, Oct. 18, Pass. The handwash sink in the backroom area was blocked by boxes and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 107 S Seventeenth Ave, Oct. 18, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed a tee connection leaking underneath the 3 bay sink. Repaired at the time of inspection.

Downingtown Borough

Chief & Company, 202 E Lincoln Ave, Oct. 17, Pass. Observed the shelving in the refrigerator to be old and dirty in need of being replaced.

East Brandywine Township

Dunkin Donuts, 1245 Horseshoe Pike, Oct. 21, Pass. The walk-in door is in disrepair (shredding metal, missing transition plate). The owner has ordered a new door and is awaiting its arrival. Install upon arrival. The owner estimates the door will be delivered in 1.5 months. "New" dry storage section. Cove basing has not been installed. Install tile or vinyl cove base to allow for easy cleaning.

East Caln

Hola Taco, 1084 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1083 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 17, Pass. Custom Drink Area. Staff stated, in use beverage blender containers are washed/rinsed/sanitized at the end of each night. These containers must be washed/rinsed/sanitized at a frequency of every 4 hours or less. Ensure you wash/rinse/sanitize blender bowl containers at least every 4 hours. Note: Continue to rinse them after every use. The following structure was observed to be dirty and in need of a thorough cleaning: * Wallboard behind the convection oven; dust * Coffee trash container area; spilled coffee grounds. Cleaned at the time of inspection. * Flooring under the soda fountain unit; spills and loose debris * Wallboard behind the mix unit; splatter * Flooring underneath of the food warmer; food residual * Walk-in freezer flooring; loose food and discoloration under shelving * Beverage walk-in flooring; areas of soiled debris and discoloration mainly around dairy storage and dairy retail doorways. Clean all within 24 hours and maintain a clean and sanitary state.

Easttown Township

Veekoo Asian Cuisine, 564 E Lancaster Ave, Oct. 18, Fail. Food in the kitchen area and in the cold holding units are stored open with no covering. Ensure all items are stored with proper covering. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding, is not being date marked. Ensure all TCS ready to eat food items are being date marked when being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. EHS observed staff demonstrate taking the PH level of the sushi rice. When the PH level stated it was 4.4 EHS asked staff what needs to be done. Staff did not know what needed to be done to lower the ph level. This facility has demonstrated that they are unable to correctly conduct this specialized process. Therefore the facility will need to use time as a public health control for the sushi rice starting today and keep all proper documentation on site. If the facility wants to acidify the sushi rice and check the ph level the facility will need to submit a HACCP Plan to the Department for approval before using the specialized process.

East Fallowfield Township

East Fallowfield Elementary School, 2254 Strasburg Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. At the time of this inspection, a repair person on-site replaced chemical dispensers at the 3-compartment sink. It was observed that warewashing had been done at the prep sink. Warewashing is to be done at the three compartment sink and four steps followed. Warewashing must be paused until the three compartment sink is back operational. Repair person scheduled to be completed by end of day. Multi-quat Sanitizer was then found to be at 300ppm. At the handwashing sink, no soap or paper towels are available. Soap and paper towels were provided. Maintain a constant supply. Remove the hand soap dispenser at the three compartment sink as no handwashing is to be done at this sink. Resurface the wall and patch remaining holes in the wall so the final surface finish is smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Employee cell phones and keys observed on prep tables and in prep areas. Keep all personal belongings stored in areas away from food and food contact surfaces.

East Goshen Township

Cafe Services at Comcast Goshen Parkway, 1306 Goshen Pkwy, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Cafe Services at Comcast West Chester, 1354 Boot Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. Proper sanitizer lacking in sanitizer bucket in kitchen, QAT. Discarded at time of inspection. Ensure proper sanitizer at all times. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry storage closet directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Slight leak at condenser pipe line under fan system. Food protected at time of inspection. Cover pipe with insulated material. Debris build up on the table top can opener blade. Clean and sanitize in between uses.

East Marlborough Township

Charles F Patton Middle School, 760 Unionville Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. The three compartment sink was being used for warewashing at this time. The concentration of sanitizer was found to be >>400ppm; not 150-200ppm as per the manufacturer's label. The solution was then remade and found to be 200ppm. Maintain. It is recommended the "recipe" be posted at the sink. Food employee personal belongings observed in the prep area, although lockers are provided. These were relocated on-site.

Gu Gu Asian Table, 938 E Baltimore Pike, Oct. 18, Pass. At the exterior door by the prep room, repair so that it is tight-fitting in the frame. Old, unused equipment stored in the lower level and exterior of the facility must be removed.

Catering by Occasion at New Bolton Center, 382 W Street Rd, Oct. 19, Fail. Open drink and personal belongings observed in prep area. Drinks and personal belongings must be stored in areas away from food prep and warewashing areas. Mouse droppings observed along the floor/wall juncture in the warewashing and dry storage rooms. a. Clean and sanitize affected areas immediately. b. Keep all foods covered. c. Contact pest control operator and have facility serviced; forward copies of pest reports to this Department d. Seal any gaps/holes immediately e. Keep all exterior doors closed. Observed wet wiping cloths in food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. There is a leak at the drain of the 2-compartment prep sink. Make all necessary to stop the leaking within 48 hours.

Sovana Bistro, 696 Unionville Rd, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Unionville Elementary School, 1775 W Doe Run Rd, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

East Nottingham Township

Walnut Brook Foods, 207 Crowl Toot Rd, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Wayback Burgers, 390 Schuylkill Rd, Oct. 19, Pass. Water stained ceiling tiles observed in public Men's room. Replace. Facility has been in contact with the building owner to replace tiles.

Spring Mill Senior Living, 3000 Balfour Cir, Oct. 21, Fail. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * # bay sink and sink surround including back wall with mold like debris in caulk. * Food prep sink, and wall behind with unclean. missing caulk. * Dishwasher surround. and exterior of disposal unit. * Surface under microwave. Deep clean and sanitize the following: * Floor edges and walls behind storage shelves in the walk in cooler. * Mold like growth on wall and floor edges under dishwasher, Clean floor throughout ware wash area. * Floor edges under storage shelves in all rooms with kitchen equipment or single use items in the basement. * Clean the floor throughout the kitchen. Dishwasher right side vent cap attached to ceiling with packing clear tape. REPAIR to a permanent tight seal.

East Whiteland Township

Canteen Avenue C at Penn State Great Valley, 30 E Swedesford Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

Target, 455 Carnegie Blvd, Oct. 17, Fail. Facility must clean and sanitize the following: - The interior of the cold holding units in the food section. -The floors in the walk-in cooler in the pizza hut. -The walls and floors in the pizza hut. - The three-compartment sink in the pizza hut. -The floors in the walk-in cooler and walk -in freezer in the back storage area. Clean the ceiling tiles and the vents in the pizza hut area. If the ceiling tiles cannot be cleaned and are stained the ceiling tiles must be replaced. In the Starbucks open air refrigerator unit. EHS found two eggs & Gouda packaged food items were sold by date of 10/13/2022. Both items were removed to be discarded. Ensure all employees are checking all dates on food items. The food facility does not maintain Certified Food Manager records as required. Obtain a Chester County Certified Food Manager immediately. In the dry storage area in the food section EHS observed 20 dented canned food items. In the Baby formula section EHS found 6 Dented canned items. In the back storage area EHS found 3 dented canned items. All cans were removed from the shelf to be discarded or returned. Ensure all employees are checking canned items for any dents or distressed canned items. Check all shelves and remove any dented cans. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Obtain and use daily to ensure a dish surface temperature of 160°F or more is achieved in rinse. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the grab and go cooling unit near the pizza hut and the Pepsi cold holding unit in aisle 3. Repair or replace the door gaskets.

Mimo Group Inc., 321 W Lancaster Ave, Oct. 18, Fail. Facility must discard the chest freezer in the back preparation room, as it is in disrepair. Please provide an invoice of the new chest freezer if the facility decides to purchase a new one. Observed wet wiping cloths in sushi area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure that all wet wiping cloths are being stored in a sanitizer solution when not in use. Fish observed thawing in reduced oxygen or vacuum packaging. These packages must be opened to allow oxygen to enter prior to beginning the thawing process. Facility must remove all fish from the vacuum packaging before thawing. Retrain staff on thawing procedures. EHS observed a residential toaster oven in the sushi area. Facility must remove this from the facility. Only commercial equipment may be used in the facility. Raw fish was observed to be stored above produce in the walk in cooler. Move raw fish so that it is below the produce. Retrain staff on proper storage procedures to prevent cross contamination from raw products to ready to eat food items. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, it does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. Fix the menus so that the menu clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. One hood light is out on the hood system. Replace the light. A bucket full of a yellow liquid and rags was stored in an unlabeled bucket on the floor in the sushi area. Staff stated that there was sanitizer in the bucket. EHS tested the sanitizer and the test strip did not register any sanitizer. Facility needs to ensure that the bucket is properly labeled with what chemical it contains. Dump the bucket and remake a bucket with sanitizer to store the wiping rags in. Clearly label the bucket with the sanitizer solution that it is made with. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. EHS stopped employee and had the employee wash their hands before donning single use gloves. Retrain staff on proper handwashing procedures. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding unit, is not being date marked. Ensure that staff is date marking all sauces, and noodles and ready to eat food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. The three compartment sink has a leak at the faucet. Fix the leak.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 19, Fail. Observed the following foods cooling at ambient temperature which is not an approved cooling method. 1. Biryani 2. Mint Chutney 3. Chili Paste 4. Kofta Foods were either reheated, transferred to an approved cooling method, or discarded according to the status of individual food. This is a repeat violation. Yogurt was held at 55 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. If a facility is going to use time as public health control for the yogurt they must keep documentation on site for the yogurt. The yogurt must be discarded by 2:30pm. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Facility needs to retrain all staff on food safety knowledge. Facility is not accurately date marking TCS ready to eat food items. EHS saw a container of chicken that was at 115 degrees in the cold holding unit that stated it was made on 10/18/2022. Employee stated that it was just made. Facility needs to ensure that all employees are accurately date marking all TCS ready to eat food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Food Employee observed eating a sandwich while drinking an open beverage of coffee in the kitchen area. Food employees can not eat or drink open beverages in the kitchen. During the inspection the employee left the kitchen to finish eating and drinking their coffee. An employee's open beverage (coffee) was observed spilled on a prep table and splashed onto cauliflower which was being cut on the prep table and cutting board. Employee beverages must be stored in a manner that they cannot cause contamination to food or food equipment. Cover with a lid and straw and store in a designated area to prevent this contamination in the future. Discard cauliflower and rewash cutting board and prep table. Chicken that was cooked on 10/18/2022 had a temperature of 60 degrees in one of the cold holding units. The chicken was discarded on site. Facility must properly cool food items down from 135 to 70 degrees within two hours and 70 degrees to 41 degrees in another four hours. Sauce was sitting on the counter and had a temperature of 120 degrees. Staff indicated that the sauce was cooked this morning at 11:30 am. Staff indicated that the sauce was cooling down, however the facility missed the two hour window to get the sauce cooled down to 70 degrees. The sauce must be reheated to 165 degrees and the facility must restart the cooling process again. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods. However, the documentation that the facility is keeping was a cooling log and was not the proper documentation for time as public health control. Facility must go back to use the proper documentation for the Biryani Rice. EHS observed an employee wipe their bare hands on a clean cutting board. EHS had the employee take the cutting board to the three compartment sink to be wash, rinse, and sanitized. Employee observed stacking clean dishes directly on the floor after sanitizing and prior to storing. When an employee was asked about the practice the dishes were then moved and set directly on the trash can adjacent to the dish machine. Food contact surfaces such as bowls must be stored in a manner that does not cause contamination to the dish or food prepared in it. Rewash these bowls and stack on a clean surface prior to use.

The Classic Diner, 352 Lancaster Ave, Oct. 19, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The head chef must obtain a certified food manager certificate immediately and retrain ALL staff with food safety knowledge. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Knives and tongs, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Wash, rinse, and sanitize all utensils throughout the kitchen area. The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have built up on the inside of it. Facility MUST empty and discard the ice bin and clean and sanitize the ice machine. Observed bungee cords attached to the fire suppression being used for the orders. Remove the bungee cords. Nothing should be hanging from the fire suppression system. This is a REPEAT violation. Facility must caulk the table in the warewashing area to the wall. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Ensure all wet wiping cloths are stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Retrain staff and ensure all ready to eat TCS food items that are being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours are being date marked. EHS observed the following: -Soup that had a date mark of 09/13/2022 -Salsa that had a date mark of 10/04/22 -Rice that had a date mark of 10/07/2022 -Sauce that had a date mark of 10/04/2022 -Sauce that had a date mark of 09/20/2022 -Dressing that had a date mark of 10/2/2022 -Soup that had a date mark of 08/30/2022 - 9 small containers of cooked meat that had a date mark of 10/3/2022 - Soup that had a date mark of 10/7/2022 -Sauce that had a date mark of 10/11/2022 -Sauce that had a date mark of 10/03/2022 - Two Hamburgers that had a date mark of 10/6/2022. All items were discarded on site. Facility must check date marks and ensure that food items are being discarded after 7 days. Facility is not using test strips to ensure that the sanitizer is at the proper concentration. Observed clean food equipment like spoons not stored with the handle up. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen areas which were not in the original protective package. EHS observed numerous flies in the kitchen area. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. EHS stopped employees and had them wash their hands prior to putting gloves on. Retrain staff on proper glove use and handwashing procedures. EHS observed a fryer scoop that was broken and in disrepair. The scoop was discarded on site. Facility must purchase new fryer baskets as they are in disrepair. The handwash sink in the rear of the kitchen near the warewashing area was blocked by a pot of potatoes that were on the ground and not accessible at all times for employee use. During the inspection EHS had an employee remove the pot of potatoes off the ground and onto a table. Ensure that the handsink is not blocked and is easily accessible at all times. Floors cracked in the warewashing area. Facility must replace the flooring. Raid, A Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. This is a REPEAT violation. The Raid was discarded on site. Only a certified pest control operator can apply pesticides in the facility. Raw Chicken and raw fish were stored directly next to deli meat with no lids to prevent cross contamination. Facility must properly store food items to prevent cross contamination. Food in the cold holding units throughout the kitchen area stored open with no covering. Food ingredient storage containers including squeeze bottles, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label all food ingredient storage containers. Food dispensing utensil observed stored in the dry food bins and not with handles above the top of the food and the container. EHS observed food items being stored in a rubbermaid container in the walk in cooler. Facility must purchase a NSF food grade container to store food items in. Observed food stored in the bread shelf area, where is it subject to splash from the handsink. Install a splash gaurd on the handsink or move the shelf away from the handsink. Observed food stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. All food items must be stored 6 inches off the ground as required. Egg whites 50 °F, in the cookline area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Both items were in an ice bath but the ice bath was not correct. The eggs whites were discarded on site. Retrain staff on proper ice bath methods. Fish ( Tuna and Salmon) observed thawing in reduced oxygen or vacuum packaging. These packages must be opened to allow oxygen to enter prior to beginning the thawing process. Both containers of the salmon and tuna were discarded on site. This is a REPEAT violation. Facility must retrain staff on proper thawing methods. Remove the wood block in the warewashing area that is on the wall. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the low temperature dishwasher was 0 ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Facility must clean the following: -All floors throughout the facility, specifically under the equipment. -All walls in the facility. -All equipment throughout the facility. -The vents in the walk-in cooler. -The interior and exterior of all cold holding units. -All sinks. -The hood system. Food employees observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. The facility must install more shelving for the employees to be able to air dry utensils. EHS observed there to be a lack of shelving for employees to properly air dry clean dishes. The handwash sink located in the front kitchen area near the bread oven area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Fix the hot water so that the handsink has a hot water temperature of at least 100 degrees at all times. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the hood area on both cooklines. Ensure that all light bulbs are working and are shielded or shatter proof. In the ware washing area, the light fixture has a broken shield and needs to be replaced. EHS observed a dirty cold holding unit that is not working. Facility must either repair the unit or remove it from the facility.

Franklin Township

Casa Italia Pizza Ristorante, 1876 New London Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Township

Panaderia Azteca, 629 E Cypress St, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

Greek from Greece, 115 W State St, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

Michoacana Grill, 201 S Union Square, Oct. 18, Fail. Observed 1 live roach on a glue board in the basement. Several dead roaches were observed on the same board and a few dead roaches observed on glue board behind the refrigerator by the side door. It has been at least 1 month since the last exterminator visit. Contact your Pest Control Operator today and have them treated within 48 hours. Ensure new glue boards are placed throughout both floors of the restaurant to monitor activity.

Chartwells at MD Lang Elementary School, 409 Center St, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

La Alondras Kennett Square, 113 W State St, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Taqueria La Mixteca, 700 W Cypress St, Oct. 19, Fail. Bain marie has not been repaired. It must maintain foods at 41F or less.

Victory Brewing Company, 650 W Cypress St, Oct. 20, Pass. Drain stoppers are needed for the bar 3 compartment sinks. Supply stoppers. Chicken breading must be kept refrigerated if it will be used throughout the day (after 1st use). Breading must be discarded at the end of the day.

Chaikhana Chai Brew Station and Cafe, 227 Birch St, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

London Grove Township

La Nueva Plazita, 525 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 21, Fail. Scoops in ice cream area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained > 135°F or <41 F. Either provide a scoop dipper well or replace scoops every four hours and time track. Prepackaged ice cream for customer self service observed in the slide top freezer not labeled. Provide labels indicating facility name, and ingredient listing. Ensure ingredient listing includes all allergens. Repair the floor tile in the warewashing/storage area. Replace the missing ceiling tile in the warewashing area. Repair the wall around the mop sink. All surfaces must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Within 90 days at least one employee must complete a food manager certification course. Cooked corn observed on stove at temperature of 108 F. Hot holding must be at least 135 F. Discard immediately. Resurface the raw wood shelving next to the shake machine. All surfaces must be smooth, durable and easily cleanable. Stem-type thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food employees found warewashing at the prep sink and not the 3-compartment sink. All equipment and utensils must be thoroughly washed, rinsed and sanitized using the 3-compartment sink. A bottle of dish soap observed in the prep sink in the front ice cream area. This prep sink is for the rinsing of produce only and may not be used for warewashing. Relocate the dish soap to the warewashing area. At the handwashing sink in the toilet room, the hot water was found off because the handle is not working. Repair. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Foods prepared in the facility including pico de gallo and shrimp are not date marked. Provide thermometers in the refrigerators and freezers. Handwashing sink in front prep area and next to the three compartment sink: Sinks had utensils and equipment in it. Relocate and maintain handwashing sinks easily accessible. Handwashing sinks must be kept easily accessible at all times.

Malvern Borough

Laymen’s Retreat League, 313 S Warren Ave, Oct. 19, Pass. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Label the flour and sugar bins in the kitchen. There is a leak at the sanitizer hose. Fix the leak. The light shield above the two compartment sink is cracked and needs to be replaced. Obtain a drain plug for the sanitizer compartment.

McShain Horstmann Family Life Center at MRH, 313 S Warren Ave, Oct. 19, Pass. Two light bulbs were out in the hood. Replace the lights. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the food establishment. Obtain a new Chester County Certified Food Manager. At the time of the inspection, two cold holding units were at 45 and 46 degrees. No food items were stored in the units at the time of the inspection. Staff indicated that the facility does not use the units. During the inspection staff put a sign on both of the unit stating "do not use" The one unit is connected to the prep table and the facility may keep that in the kitchen as long as the unit is kept clean and is turned off with the "do not use" sign on it Staff stated they will remove the other unit from the facility. The hot holding unit thermometer was not accurate and needs to be repaired. Fix the hot holding unit thermometer so that it is accurate.

New Garden Township

7-Eleven, 8955 Gap Newport Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. Clean the back of the henny penny fryer. Walk in refrigerator floor has deteriorated and is no longer cleanable. Areas of rust are present and even after cleaning, floor is stained and debris is visible along diamond plating. Floor in the walk in cooler must be replaced by Oct 1, 2023. Floor must be non-absorbent and easily cleanable.

Tacos Quetzaly Morelos, 835 W Cypress St, Oct. 19, Pass. Milk stored with soda. Soda cooler is always open and does not maintain drinks at 41F or less. Milk must be stored in the refrigerator. Milk was moved during inspection. At least one person on the truck must obtain a food manager's certificate. Attend a class within 60 days.

Farm House Restaurant at Loch Nairn Golf Club, 514 McCue Rd, Oct. 21, Fail. Several liquor bottles at the bar contained dead fruit flies. A few fruit flies were found in the bar. Pouring spouts with self closures are recommended to keep flies out of bottles. Continue pest control treatment for the fruit flies. Liquor was discarded. Supply quaternary ammonia test strips for the 3 bay sink. Raw shell eggs were stored over ready to eat foods. Store eggs on the lowest shelf to prevent cross contamination. Gallons of milk must be labeled with date opened to ensure they are used within allowable limits. Date milk when opened.

La Va Vineyards, 8824 Gap Newport Pike, Oct. 21, Pass. Glassware, cutting boards and knives must be cleaned and sanitized. The home style dishwasher does not meet the Dept's requirements for sanitizing. You need to supply a detergent sanitizer . Items must be washed in the detergent/sanitizer, rinsed and then submerged in a clean bin of the same detergent sanitizer and left to air dry. Supply the detergent sanitizer. Farm House - slicer was not cleaned after use. Dirty dishes were found in the 3 bay sink. This kitchen is not used daily. All equipment and utensils must be cleaned on the day used. Do not let dirty equipment sit for days before washing.

North Coventry Township

Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 1110 Towne Square Rd, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Wendy’s, 499 N Third St, Complaint, Oct. 18, Pass. Food facility lost its certified supervisory employee over 3 months ago and has not replaced the certified employee as required. A current employee has successfully completed a food protection manager course as evidenced by the posted ServSafe certificate. Complete provided CFM Application and remit with a copy of your ServSafe certificate and a fee of $60.

La Tienda Mexicana Los Juarez, 405 Market St, Oct. 19, Pass. Observed sizable gaps on both sides of the walk-in refrigerator creating a space that is not easily cleanable. Seal gaps. Observed two pans of cooked beef placed in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Beef was placed into shallower pans <4 inches deep then placed into the walk-in refrigerator. Ensure proper cooling methods. Observed leak under the sanitized compartment of the 3 bay sink. A large plastic bin is being used to catch the water. Make necessary repairs. Observed working container of degreaser taken from bulk supplies not marked with the common name of the chemical on a shelf across from the cookline. This container was marked to identify the contents during this inspection.

Degree of Pocahontas, 114 Brick St, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

Main Street Cafe Grill, 321 Main St, Oct. 18, Pass. Ready-to-eat food was observed stored without dates. Date all ready-to-eat food prior to placing it into storage. Items were dated during inspection.

Penn Township

Starbucks Coffee, 35 Jenners Village Ctr, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Taipei Chinese Kitchen, 849 W Baltimore Pike, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 849 W Baltimore Pike, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

Pennsbury Township

The Gables at Chadds Ford, 423 Baltimore Pike, Oct. 19, Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher (BAR) was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required as there is an issue with the mechanical dishwasher (Bar). Use the mechanical dishwasher in the kitchen or manually wash the glasses from the bar to ensure that the glasses are washed, rinsed, and sanitized properly.

Phoenixville Borough

Wasko’s, 233 Gay St, Oct. 19, Fail. Lunch meat and cheeses lacking proper date marking. * Prepared foods lacking any date marking and held for longer than 24 hours. Unused equipment,and single use bags stored on surfaces throughout, Remove all unused equipment throughout. Several single use items stored on a storage shelf near the restroom with food contact surfaces exposed. Organize the shelf, invert all single use items. Food handler not washing hands in between separate tasks. EHS stressed the importance of proper hand washing and food handling. Clean and sanitize the following: * Interior of the microwave. * Food prep shelves throughout. * Slicer and undercarriage. * Unclean plates stored on top of unused bain marie. * Unclean cooking equipment in the back prep room. The following requires further cleaning and sanitizing: * Shelves throughout. * 3 bay sink and surround. * Top interior lid of small bain marie * Steam table surround. * Equipment exteriors. * Door gaskets. * Interior bottom shelf of small bain marie. Floors throughout the facility, under equipment unclean, including back prep, ware wash room. Clean. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

221 Dayton K of CHA, 221 Dayton St, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

St Mary’s Parish Center, 212 Dayton St, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

Hissho Sushi at Giant, 700 Nutt Rd, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

Schuylkill Township

Aquilante’s Original Catering, 125 Diamond Rock Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. In the walk-in cooler, multiple ready-to-eat foods that were prepared, repackaged, or opened on location were not date marked. Date marks all ready-to-eat foods that are prepared, repackaged, or opened on location and held for more than 24 hours. In the walk-in coolers, foods were stored on sheet pans lined with parchment paper. On several of the pans, the parchment paper was gathering mildew-like grime. Replace any soiled parchment paper as soon as it is found.

JT Wilder BBQ Commissary, 125 Diamond Rock Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Aramark at Schuylkill Elementary School, 290 S White Horse Rd, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Hillside Elementary School, 507 Howellville Rd, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Ebo’s Fresh Food, 436 W Swedesford Rd, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Carmine’s Parkside Pizza, 180 Little Conestoga Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Chester County Food Bank, 650 Pennsylvania Ave, Oct. 18, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. You are required to have at least one full time Chester County Certified Food Manager. Ms. Carey Snow has a valid ServSafe Certificate. Register with the Chester County Certified Food Manager Program.

Giant Food Store, 168 Eagleview Blvd, Oct. 19, Pass. Overstocking island freezers. Several packages of chicken nuggets were observed to be overstocked and have thawed. Items relocated at the time of inspection. Work with staff on maintaining proper stock levels. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. You must have at least one employee registered with the Chester County Certified Food Manager Program. Several staff have valid National Registration CFM Certificates. Complete and submit the attached application and fee within 7 days. Deli walk-in cooler. One ceiling mounted light fixture was not working. Service and repair/replace within 14 days. Maintain lighting fixtures in good repair. Clean the following structure: * Bakery flooring; soiling under equipment and loose debris in the walk-in cooler. * Bakery donut glazing area; glaze observed on flooring, racks, casters and wallpaneling * Back-up Bakery/deli freezer; ice accumulation on ceiling * Chicken walk-in deli area; discoloration on fan housing * Meat Dept Walk-in; ice accumulation Maintain all structure in a clean and sanitary condition. Ensure cleaning schedules are in place and being maintained.

Westtown Township

Aramark at Stetson Middle School, 1060 Wilmington Pike, Oct. 21, Pass. The table under the microwave is worn and no longer easily cleanable. Remove or replace. Remove all unused/unnecessary equipment from the kitchen including the buffalo chopper, deli slicer, refrigerator, etc. Salads and any other foods prepared in the facility and stored for >24 hours must be date marked. Comply today and every day.

STS Simon & Jude School, 8 Cavanaugh Ct, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

West Caln Township

Coatesville Country Club, 143 Reservoir Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. A light fixture in the kitchen area did not have a light shield or light guard. Provide light shield or shatter resistant bulbs within 14 days. Kyle Cassell is ServSafe certified but not registered with Chester County Health Department. Submit Certified Food Manager Application with fee within 30 days. Temperature gauge for washing water temperature on a large dishwasher was not working. Repair within 14 days. Ceiling tiles near a large dishwasher were observed to be water damaged. Repair leaks within 30 days and replace ceiling tiles after leaks are repaired. Floor throughout the kitchen needs thorough cleaning. Thoroughly clean under equipment and maintained. Correct within 14 days.

Cornerstone Fellowship First Baptist Church, 101 Kylies Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. This facility uses chlorine bleach but did not have a test kit. Provide a chlorine test kit within 10 days.

Mama Donna’s Bakery at Coatesville CC, 143 Reservoir Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

King’s Highway Elementary School, 841 W Kings Hwy, Oct. 18, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Fishtown Pickle Project at WC Growers Market, 201 N Church St, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

Blazin J’s, 139 W Gay St, Oct. 21, Pass. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the refrigerator out front and the walk in refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. This includes the PC Cups of dressings, squeeze bottles of sauces and the boxes of raw chicken once they are opened/thawed. This was explained and corrected on site. Comply everyday. NOTE: A Certified Food Manager was due by 7/25/22-60 days from the day you opened. A full time employee has yet to be certified. You informed me that you have started a ServSafe Class on line. You must finish the course, pass the test and send in for your Chester Co. Certified Food Manager Certificate within 30 days.

D.P. Dough, 7 W Gay St, Oct. 21, Pass. Clean the following within 48 hours: 1. Floor behind and under the calzone prep table. 2. Wall and floor under the cooking exhaust hood. 3. Wall above the 3 bay sink. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Correct within 24 hours. Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the walk in, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. You must date mark your salad dressing pc cups and cookie dough. (Cookie dough package does state good for 3 months once defrosted) Corrected on site. Comply everyday.

Kooma Sushi Bar and Lounge, 123 N Church St, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

La Rancherita Mexican Taqueria, 323 E Gay St, Oct. 21, Pass. Opened bags of beans and rice were found in the Dry Storage Room. Once bags are opened, they must be stored in food grade closed containers. Correct within 7 days. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in refrigeration is not being date marked. Correct today. Observed the use of plastic take out bags being used to store meats in the freezers. A bag was also observed lining a pan of rice in the steam table. These bags are not made for direct contact with food. Discontinue use today and provide food grade containers/bags to store your food. Back Room: Repaint or install FRP panels on the walls above the 3 bay sink and the stainless steel table. Correct within 30 days. Paper towels were available but the following must be corrected: Replace the broken paper towel dispenser in the Kitchen. Install a paper towel dispenser in the customers toilet room. Correct within 7 days. Clean the entire floor in the Back Ware Washing Room. Correct within 3 days.

West Goshen Township

Vera Pasta, 319 Westtown Rd, Oct. 18, Pass. Roof/ceiling leaks in the front of house retail area during rain. No active leaks observed at time of inspection. Repair any leaks/roof deficiencies and replace all stained/damaged ceiling tiles and light shields. Note: Joe reports landlord is replacing/resealing entire roof next week. Front of house retail glass merchandiser is turned "off" and out-of-order. No food was inside the unit. Repair unit to maintain 41F or below and use as intended OR remove unit from facility. Note: Joe reports the unit will be removed.

Tark Enterprises, 835 Lincoln Ave, Oct. 18, Pass. Clean the filters in the hood.

Sallamin Foods International LLC at Artisans Exchange, 208 Carter Dr, Oct. 19, Pass. No violations.

Shoprite of West Chester, 1115 West Chester Pike, Oct. 19, Fail. At the emergency exit door located in the ice cream area, gap was observed due to missing deadbolt, risking vector entry. Install weather stripping and/or make other repairs to eliminate these gaps. Note: work-order submitted. Remove the following excess/unused/broken equipment: - dishwasher in hot foods area Note: Bakers Pride double pizza oven in hot foods area will be used so it can remain. Throughout the retail aisles and food prep areas, soiled/stained ceiling tiles, soiled ceiling light shields and soiled ceiling vents were observed. Repair any roof/piping leaks and replace all damaged/stained ceiling tiles. Clean all ceiling light shields and ceiling vents. Note: Some new tiles have been installed and additional tiles have been ordered. Clean the floors under the cooking equipment in the hot foods area.

Liberty Gas & Cigar Shop, 818 S High St, Oct. 20, Fail. No hot water available at time of inspection. Turn-off/service hot water heater. Hot water must be at least 100F at the hand wash sink and mop sink. Provide the following in the restroom: - liquid hand soap - paper towels - "employees must wash hands' ' signage - covered trash can. Conduct a final cleaning of all floors and walls. Install a utility hook above the mop sink so mops can be hung to dry.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1075 West Chester Pike, Oct. 21, Pass. No violations.

West Grove Borough

Brothery’s Pizza & Ristorante, 7 Exchange Pl, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

West Nantmeal Township

Windy Hill Farm to Table, 3150 Ridge Rd, Oct. 17, Pass. No violations.

West Vincent Township

Birchrun Hills Farm Store, 1020 Davis Ln, Oct. 20, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Promedica Dining Room, 501 Thomas Jones Way, Oct. 17, Fail. A few dented cans observed in the dry storage room, intended for use. Foods in cans with dents on top, bottom or vertical seams may not be used. Routinely check cans for dents. Discard dented canned foods or segregate for return. Replace broken rubber door gaskets on the walk-in freezer door. Large ice machine is out of order. Reattach broken ceiling light in walk-in freezer. Some utensils were observed to be cracked and peeling. Remove all damaged utensils. Clean & sanitize the following: - table mounted can opener - wall mounted knife rack and knives. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 180F and the dish surface did not reach 160F as required. Repair unit to restore proper hot water temperatures and routinely test unit to ensure proper functioning. Do not use the unit until repaired. Note: Tech arrived and repaired the dishwasher at time of inspection. Clean all soiled ceiling vents, tiles and light shields throughout the kitchen. Along the main cook line, grout is eroding between the quarry floor tiles, causing pooling and cleaning challenges. Regrout tiles in this area in order to provide a level and easily cleanable surface. Clean the floors under food service equipment along the mainline

Cafe Services at Comcast Cable, 1002 Cornerstone Blvd, Oct. 18, Pass. Proper date markings lacking on all Jimmy Deans Bacon Eggs, and sausage egg biscuits. Provide

Han Dynasty, 260 N Pottstown Pike, Oct. 20, Pass. Food like debris builds up on slicer undercarriage. Corrected on site. Facility has a service call for 10/20/2022 for hoods to be professionally cleaned. Provide a copy of service order. Facility contacted the landlord who is in the process of resurfacing the area where the dumpster will be stored. Smooth, non porous, easily cleanable. A few water stained ceiling tiles were observed. Replace. * Heavy debris builds up on the floor drain and covers under the dishwasher. Deep clean and sanitize

KFC-Taco Bell, 104 N Pottstown Pike, Oct. 21, Fail. Molding and metal siding of chicken walk-in coolers are rusted and in disrepair. Metal molding strips observed leaned against the wall in the corner of the cooler. Repair or replace and ensure all surfaces in the walk-in coolers are smooth, nonabsorbent, and easily cleanable. Door latches on several hot holding cabinets in disrepair and falling off of the unit or have fallen off units. Repair or replace in order to ensure proper holding temperatures and equipment cleanability. Hand sink to the right of the registers has a single foot pedal for activation and is dispensing water at a scalding temperature rendering the sink unusable. Recorded temperature at sink was 136°F. Adjust feed line to provide water at a usable temperature of at least 100°F. Toilet tissue is not provided at each toilet. Provide toilet paper to men's room. Bathrooms are not cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent odor or visible buildup. Clean restrooms and ensure all fixtures are in good repair. Floors, walls, and ceilings observed with food splashed onto them or with staining from food and drink spills. Deep clean with specific focus on 1. walls in drive through window area 2. floors in the walk-in cooler and freezer 3. ceiling tiles above the cook line and in chicken prep area 4. floors throughout the entire facility. Interior of hot holding cabinets, fryers, and refrigerators observed unclean with encrusted grease or food buildup. Deep clean this equipment and maintain it in sanitary condition by establishing a routine cleaning schedul

Parkhurst Dining at Immaculata University, 1145 King Rd, Oct. 21, Fail. Food employees observed in Kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. During the inspection the employee used proper hair restraints. Food ingredient storage containers, in the main kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure all squeeze bottles throughout the kitchen areas are labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. Immaculate Cafe. Sushi containers had improper labeling: No Source Information and incomplete ingredient labels. Prepackaged foods shall be labeled with the following: Source name and address, common name of product, complete ingredient statement in descending order, net weight, allergen declaration if any, and consumer advisory if applicable. Grill on the Hill. Observed the three compartment sink to be soiled (grease residual). Clean and sanitize before the next use. Maintain the sink in a clean and sanitary condition. The windows in the main kitchen near the cookline need to be repainted as well as have new window screens put in. Replace the window screens and paint the window sills. Three dented cans were observed on the dry storage shelf in the main kitchen. During the inspection an employee removed the dented cans from the shelf to be returned. Ensure all employees are checking for dented cans. Grill on the Hill. Observed 11 single serve packs of Ranch dressing in an improperly maintained ice bath. Product temperature measured 64 degrees F. Product was discarded on site. Maintain at a safe temperature of 41 degrees F or below, utilizing a proper ice bath or proper refrigeration unit.

Target Store, 201 Sunrise Blvd, Oct. 21, Pass. Milk, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring datemarking, in the retail grocery area was beyond the date-marking and needed to be discarded. Milk was discarded during the inspection. The handwash sink in the back kitchen area in Starbucks was blocked by a trash bag and cardboard and not accessible at all times for employee use. Trash bags and cardboard were removed during the inspection. Facility did not have a CCHD CFM certificate. It was discussed that multiple employees have a valid food manager certification. A CCHD CFM application was completed during time of inspection and the person in charge submitted online payment of fees. Post certificate prominently once received. Wall next to the door produces a walk-in cooler observed with white build-up. Clean the wall and clean at a frequency to maintain sanitary conditions. Sauce and cheese was held at 47 °F, in the pizza area, rather than 41°F or below as required. The sauce was not prechilled prior to being put into the unit. The unit had a temperature of 39 degrees. The sauce must be pre chilled prior to being put into the unit and ensure that the cheese is kept at 41 degrees or below at all times. Both cheese and sauce are to be used within four hours. Immaculate Cafe. Observed no hand washing soap at the cafe handwashing sink. Supply soap immediately. Keep handwashing sinks properly stocked at all times. Grill on the Hill. Observed several containers of chemical cleaners stored on the counter behind the blender rinse sink. Chemicals were relocated at the time of inspection. Do not store chemicals where they can contaminate food or food equipment. Grill on the Hill. Observed apples stored in public space without any covering. To protect food from contamination, keep apples covered or individually wrapped if meant for immediate consumption. The following needs to be cleaned: -The hood light shielding in the hood system in the front kitchen area in the dining hall. -The walls near the high temperature dishwasher. -The dry storage containers in the main kitchen area. -Clean the window sill. -Clean the soda machine and the juice machines. -Clean the cabinet below the soda machine. The handsink in the middle of the main kitchen has a leak at the faucet. Fix the leak on the handsink. The handsink near the vegetable prep sink is slow draining. Repair the sink so that it drains promptly.