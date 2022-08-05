The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Philly Cheesesteak Co. on the Roll, 6 Briarcrest Sq, July 25, Pass. No violations.

East Hanover Township

Nut N Pickle, 1975 Laudermilch Rd, July 29, Pass. No violations.

Harrisburg City

Chan’s Chinese Restaurant, 2000 N 6th St, July 27, Pass. A temperature measuring device for measuring manual warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Grease collection on hood and cooking surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food safety certification is expired. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. An insect control device (flypaper) located in prep area area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. The handwash sink in the prep area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep and bathroom area.

China Express, 1819 Paxton St, July 27, Follow Up, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all equipment.

Lower Paxton Township

McDonald’s, 1043 Briarsdale Rd, July 26, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Hong Kong Ruby, 2308 Patton Road, July 29, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.