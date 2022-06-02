The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Cumru Township

Ledgerock Golf Club, 1 Greenbriar Dr, May 27, Pass. Food employee observed in the food prep area, wearing a bracelet and watch on arms. Ceiling and wall at the cook line area kitchen is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Also the vent cover above the salad prep table has a build up of dust. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Muhlenberg Township

Dairy Queen, 4901 5th St, May 21, Pass. Utensils stored incorrectly with eating portion up vs. handles up. Half sheet pans not stored inverted.

Regal Buffett, 3252 N 5th St, Complaint, May 21, Pass. No violations.

Vietnamese Delights, 2934 N 5th St, May 21, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Berks Encore Meals on Wheels, 32 N 9th St, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Casa Cortes, 39 N 9th St, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Great Negrita Market, 700 N 10th St, May 23, Pass. Ventilation hood is in need of a professional cleaning. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the deli area.

Karen Super Market, 200 N 10th St, May 23, Pass. Floor in the storage area is missing tiles.

Mena Cibao Deli and Grocery, 256 S 10th St, May 23, Pass. No violations.

New Freddy Grocery Inc, 55 N 10th St, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Pizzeria and Restaurant Olucuilta, 51 N 9th St, May 23, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Sanitize Tablets/solutions, text strips not on site. Broken equipment needs to be properly repaired or replaced. ( Busted Chest freezer lid/door )

Fela Grocery, 112 N 9th St, May 24, Pass. No violations.

National Newsstand, 846 N 9th St, May 24, Pass. No violations.

V&S Sandwich Shop, 1558 N 9th St, May 24, Pass. No violations.

9th Street Subs, 233 S 9th St, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Aaron’s Tacos Minimarket, 242 N 9th St, May 25, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the Deli area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the Deli area and Employee Restroom. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed damaged floor through-out retail and food prep areas.

DR Deli Grocery Store, 201 N 9th St, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Life Line Center, 246 N 9th St, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Adelyn Grocery and Deli, 252 N 9th St, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Island Beverage, 1004 N 9th St, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Pizza Italia, 1528 N 14th St, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Reading Beverage, 1255 N 9th, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Tilden Township

Lafaver Family Farm, 1241 Hex hwy, May 27, Pass. No violations.