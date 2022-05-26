The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Centre Township

Deep Roots Valley Farm, 1047 Irish Creek Rd, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Fleetwood Borough

Fleetwood Orioles Nest, 16 W Washington St, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Muhlenberg Township

Burger King, 3421 North 5th St, May 15, Pass. No violations.

Sunoco Mini Mart, 4601 N 5th St Hwy, May 15, Pass. Hot dog and sausage on hot dog rollers were held at 120.6 and 121.3 degrees F. respectively.

Taco Bell, 402 Madison AVE, May 15, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Fritura King, 440 Lancaster Ave, May 16, Pass. Food in the walk-in cooler area is stored open with no covering. The Food Facility does not have Sanitizer available for Three Bay Sink. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

La Union Mini Market, 1004 Hamden Blvd, May 16, Pass. Damaged floor tile through-out retail area.

D’Karina Deli and Grocery, 241 S 11th St, May 17, Pass. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Screen door to the outside, located in the food prep area of the food facility was being propped open.

La Esquina Deli Grocery, 864 N 12th St, May 17, Pass. No violations.

La Fidelita Bakery, 367 N 12th St, May 17, Pass. Paper towel and soap dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the prep area.

R and J Deli and Grocery, 501 S 12th St, May 17, Pass. No violations.

San Antonio Grocery, 900 N 11th St, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Sebastian Grocery, 1101 N 11th St, May 17, Pass. Accumulations on the interior compartments of Frigerated equipment.(Deli Cooler and Beverage coolers) Cardboard applied to the shelving also needs to be removed. Damaged floor tiles through-out retail area need to be repaired and replaced.

St Michael Grocery Store, 1001 N 11th St, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Super Natural and Fresh Produce, 1336 N 12th, May 17, Pass. Red lighting being used in the meat display case. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in an open air milk cooler. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

14th Ward Republican Club, 324 Robeson St, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Aylen and Jinely Grocery, 1601 N 10th St, May 19, Pass. Grocery shelves are very dirty/dusty and in need of cleaning.

Cielito Lindo Deli and Grocery, 1101 N 10th St, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Grill then Chill bar and Lounge, 400 Woodward St, May 19, Pass. The Ventilation Hood System needs to be Professionally Cleaned.

Hong Thanh Restaurant, 22 N 6th St, May 19, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the restaurant beverage area. Food prep-storage areas are extremely cluttered/overstocked. Boxes of Produce placed directly on the floor in the food prep area.

Mike’s Sandwich Shop, 1751 Centre Ave, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Minerva and Ely Grocery, 1400 N 11th St, May 19, Pass. Damaged floor tile through-out retail areas needs to be repaired.

Pikes Mini Market, 1400 N 10th St, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Riverside Beneficiary Association, 1742 Pear St, May 19, Pass. The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the *food prep / warewashing area.

Shri Gasoline, 2101 Centre Ave, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Wawa, 1900 N 11th St, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Rafa and Alvin, 1000 N 10th St, May 20, Pass. Food Employee Certification is displayed, but expired. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the deli area. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Cardboard being utilized as a shelf covering in the cooler that is very dirty/stained. Unapproved deep fryer must be removed.

Richmond Township

Shady Mountain Market, 219 Dryville Rd, May 16, Pass. No violations.