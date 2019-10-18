The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Chick-Fil-A, 2467 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 4. No violations.

Edward Hand Middle School, 431 S. Ann St., Oct. 4. No violations.

George Washington Elementary School, 545 S. Hand St., Oct. 4. No violations.

Hamilton Elementary School, 1300 Wabank St., Oct. 4. No violations.

Hippo Bubble Tea, 2050 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, Oct. 4. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available in the two small cooling units. A substantial amount of static dust on the air-intake grid in the customer area.

Mad Chef Craft Brewing, 2023 Miller Road, East Petersburg, Oct. 4. No violations.

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, 455 S. Duke St., Oct. 4. No violations.

Moravian Manor, 300 E. Lemon St., Lititz, Oct. 4. Hot water sanitizing dishwasher digital readout indicated a final rinse temperature of 164 F. Actual temperature obtained 180 F as indicated by thermolabel. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Dishes stored on front counter not under a sneeze guard with food contact surfaces exposed. An unlabeled bottle of vegetable oil noted on line.

Panera Bread No. 710, 2092 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 4. Utensils and plates being stored in close proximity to the hand-wash sink. Food equipment risks being contaminated with splash or water dripping from washed hands reaching for the paper towel dispenser. Filth and debris on the top of the mechanical dishwasher. Sliced turkey, sliced tomatoes, tuna salad and chicken salad were held at 50-51 F, in the “make-table” rather than 41 F or below as required. A call for repair was placed at the time of the inspection. Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be held in the cooling unit until it holds a cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Food employee involved in food preparation wearing a watch. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing a beard cover. The chlorine test strips for monitoring the sanitizer concentration of the low-temperature dishwasher expired on January 2019 and were no longer reactive. A pink and black residue up inside the ice maker. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Ceiling tiles are missing from above the dishwasher and in the back hallway, and need to be replaced.

Quarryville Elementary School, 211 S. Hess St., Quarryville, Oct. 4. No violations.

Sacred Heart Parish School, 560 W. Walnut St., Oct. 4. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee. New employee has taken the test and is awaiting results. Facility has 90 days to comply.

Smith Middle School, 645 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, Oct. 4. No violations.

Stauffer's Fruit Farm, 430 Panorama Drive, Denver, Oct. 4. Bottles of cider that have been processed in an unapproved pasteurizer are labeled as pasteurized and do not still have the health warning label on the bottle. The facility is allowed to sell raw unpasteurized cider made at the facility that is clearly labeled with the health warning.

Stevens Fire Company, 91 Stevens Road, Stevens, Oct. 4. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 170, 460 S. Duke St., Oct. 4. Repair leak to the left of the warewash area at ceiling and replace soiled tile. Repair leak in water line at coffee area and maintain.

Union Barrel Works, 6 N. Reamstown Road, Reamstown, Oct. 4. In-use utensils stored in sanitizer rather than on a clean, hard surface or water maintained at 135 F or above. Soda gun holder contained a residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Handle in ice scoop found making contact with ice in ice machine. Hand-wash sinks in men’s room or employee bathroom are not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. A cloth hanging from food handler's pocket is being used to intermittently wipe off hands rather than washing them in the dedicated hand-wash sink. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Village Pizza, 201 E. State St., Quarryville, follow-up, Oct. 4. Food facility has lost its certified food employee and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Facility does not employ a certified food manager.

Ynoa Deli Grocery, 546 E. King St., Oct. 4. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Replace broken floor tiles and hole in floor. Commercially processed, ready-to-eat food, located in the bain-marie and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the bain-marie, is not being datemarked. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Alert Club, 762 Crystal St., Oct. 3. Food facility has lost its certified supervisory employee and has 90 days to renew or replace; repeat violation. Raw eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the reach-in refrigerator.

Burger King No. 5808, 50 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, complaint, Oct. 3. No violations.

Carter Macrae Elementary, 251 S. Prince St., Oct. 3. No violations.

Dunkin’, 2006 Miller Road, East Petersburg, complaint, Oct. 3. No violations.

El Serrano, 2151 Columbia Ave., Oct. 3. No violations.

Golden Corral, 2291 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, Oct. 3. No violations.

Javateas at Donecker's, 333 N. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 3. Ambient temperature of undercounter refrigerator measured 52 F rather than 41 F or less as required. Do not store any temperature-control-for-safety food in this unit until a temperature of 41 F or less can be maintained. A Sharpie on sandwich cutting board, contaminating it. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Internal temperature of four gallons of milk and one quart of half-and-half cream in small undercounter refrigerator measured 46 F to 56 F rather than 41 F or below; discarded. Internal temperature of half-and-half cream at self-serve coffee station measured 60 F rather than 41 F or below as required; discarded. Deeply scored sandwich cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Mojo, 245 Bloomfield Drive, Suite 107, Lititz, Oct. 3. Time as a temperature control is being to control several temperature-control-for-safety foods, however documentation is missing for noodles, tofu, shredded pork. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Cardboard is being used as a cover on floor near fryers rather than one that is durable, smooth and easily cleanable such as a rubber mat. Gap under back kitchen door. Seal to prevent the entrance of rodents or insects. Buckets of food stored directly on the floor in near walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Cooked scallops in bain-marie measured 56 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded. Food employee not wearing a hair restraint.

Oregon Dairy Country Restaurant, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, complaint, Oct. 3. Food handler wearing a watch. A food handler rinsing off hands rather than following proper hand-washing procedure, i.e., using soap under warm water then dry with paper towel. A food handler rinsing off gloved hands rather than discarding gloves and washing hands following proper hand-washing procedure. Fly strips found hung in kitchen in areas with the potential to contaminate food equipment. A food handler rinsing off hands in a food prep sink rather than the designated hand-wash sink. Potato soup in kitchen held at 123 F rather than 135 F or above as required.

Price Elementary School, 615 Fairview Ave., Oct. 3. No violations.

Rachel's Cafe & Creperie, 608 Richmond Square, Suite 109, Oct. 3. Food employees two involved in food preparation, not wearing beard covers. A black and pink residue up inside the ice maker. A food employee was touching and slicing bananas and strawberries — a ready-to-eat food for fruit cups — with bare hands. Boxes of single-service, single-use articles (cups and napkins) stored in small storage room, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Reynolds Middle School, 605 W. Walnut St., Oct. 3. No violations.

Riviera Pizza, 1405 N. Reading Road, P.O. Box 335, Reamstown, follow-up, Oct. 3. Food handler chewing gum; discarded. Food handler wearing a watch.

Rutter's No. 40, Route 441 & Bank Street, Marietta, Oct. 3. An accumulation of old grease buildup beneath the two fryers. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Sushi Express, 100 Park City Center, A Kiosk, Oct. 3. No violations.

Wayback Burgers, 343 Comet Drive, Millersville, complaint, Oct. 3. No violations.

Wharton Elementary School, 705 N. Mary St., Oct. 3. No violations.

Betty's Old Fashioned TFS3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. Food handler was handling fruit with bare hands while juicing, and also putting fingers inside of cup while retrieving a cup from a stack of cups.

Boy Scout Troop/New Holland 48 TFS4, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Danny's Fine Foods/Lemonade 1 XP86398 PA, Main Street, New Holland, Oct. 2. Dried food residue and utensils in hand-wash sink; cleaned. Broken hinges on the ice holding bin. Dried residue on the lemon plunger and strainer; cleaned. Dark residue on the spigots of the plastic water holding units; cleaned.

Danny's Fine Foods Chicken Tenders TFS4 Maine 199558C, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Danny's Fine Foods Lemonade/Oreo Stand TFS3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. Soda nozzles had dried, black residue accumulation and not clean and sanitized; cleaned.

Danny's Fine Foods Root Beer YGC 1067 TFS4, Main Street, New Holland, Oct. 2. Tape used to repair a crack in the bottom of the ice holding bin, which is not an approved material. Bottom of ice holding bin is repaired with tape and surface not cleanable. Facility will use a food grade bucket to hold ice in bin.

Danny's Fine Foods Smoothies TFS3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. The plastic lid on the water holding unit is cracked and needs replaced. Dried residue on the lemon plunger and strainer screen; cleaned.

Dough & Shake TFS3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Fulton Elementary School, 225 W. Orange St., Oct. 2. No violations.

Funk Brewing Co., 28 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Oct. 2. Water leaking at the dedicated hand-wash sink in the kitchen area. Raw wooden exposed surfaces at front bar.

Garden Spot Post No. 1690, 343 New Dorwart St., Oct. 2. No violations.

Grandma's Cookies, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Joe's Famous Chicken and Fries MFF3, 56 W. Main St., Leola, Oct. 2. No violations.

Jr.’s London Broil No. 2 TFS3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. Light is not shielded or shatterproof over the bain-marie unit. An open employee's beverage container was on the cutting board of the bain-marie unit; discarded. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers. Food facility is using black electrical tape to repair the faucet of the three-compartment sink, which is not an approved material.

La Academia Partnership Charter School, 30 S. Ann St., Oct. 2. No violations.

Leiby's Soft Serve 2 MFF4, Franklin St., New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Lighthouse Vocational Services at New Holland Fair, Main Street, New Holland, opening, Oct. 2. No violations.

Lincoln Middle School, 1001 Lehigh Ave., Oct. 2. No violations.

New Holland Church of the Nazarene Youth Group, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

New Holland Lions Club, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Nice Size Fries MFF, 564 E. Jackson St., New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Shank's Tavern, 36 S. Waterford Ave., Marietta, Oct. 2. A pink residue on the deflector plate of the ice maker. A pink and tan slimy residue inside the soda gun nozzle located at the bar. Butane fuel stored on the shelf with food in the food preparation area. Raw chicken stored on top of bacon in the walk-in cooler. Raw shell eggs stored on top of cheese in the refrigerator. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit in the refrigerator.

St. Stephen Reformed Church MFF4, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Stone's Popcorn MFF3, New Holland Fair, New Holland, Oct. 2. No violations.

Weis Markets No. 138, 1400 Stoney Battery Road, Oct. 2. Deli department: Food facility is using quaternary sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400 ppm, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level. Cutting boards being stored behind the faucets of the three-compartment sink, this is not a sanitary area. An unknown residue on some food containers stored on a shelf. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Small, flying insects around the area of the prep sink in the corner. Seafood department: A working container of glass cleaner was stored hanging on the same shelf with equipment.

Wickersham Elementary School, 401 N. Reservoir St., Oct. 2. No violations.

Buehrle Alternative Educational School, 426 E. Clay St., Oct. 1. No violations.

Friendly Xpress, 302 Highland Drive, Mountville, change of owner, Oct. 1. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a certified food manager course. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the front service counter. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Scouring pads in the hand-wash sink.

Golden Gate Chinese Restaurant, 2100 Spring Valley Road, Oct.1. Food tongs being stored on a gas line which is not a sanitary area. Containers of various sauces stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. An open employee's beverage container and a banana was on a food preparation table. The paper towel dispenser in the front is jammed and was not working at the time of this inspection. A roll of paper towels was placed at the hand-wash sink. Employee washing and rinsing equipment without a proper sanitizing step. The inner lid of the chest freezer is separated from the outer lid exposing insulation. Facility is reusing single-service cups rather than scoops with handles in the bulk ingredients.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2480 Lincoln Highway East, Oct. 1. Torn door gaskets on the stack freezer unit. Black, moist residue on the ice chute of the soda unit in drive-up window area. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility does not have the original certificate for a certified food employee posted in public view. Food employee in the chicken frying area not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The front self-closing entrance door does not close securely and does not prevent the entry of insects or rodents; repeat. Moist residue accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers. The floor drains and covers in the food prep areas have food residue and debris accumulation and need; cleaned.

McCaskey East, 1051 Lehigh Ave., Oct. 1. No violations.

McCaskey High School Cafeteria, 1020 Lehigh Ave., Oct.1. No violations.

Rite Aid No. 11034, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Oct. 1. Two containers of powdered baby formula offered for sale with expired use-by date; removed.

Royal Farms No. 260, 206 Rohrerstown Road, Oct. 1. Food tongs being stored on the light fixture in the hot-holding area. Static dust (flour) on the ceiling and light fixtures above the flouring area. The hand-wash sinks located in the front area, in the back across from three-compartment sink, and in the restrooms do not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. The water was at 73 F at the time of the inspection. A bottle being stored in the hand-wash sink across from the three-compartment sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The sliding door of the outside dumpster was open at the time of this inspection. Standing water in the back area where the three-compartment sink is located. Floor is not sloped to the drain and gray water collects in many areas in the back. A working container of degreaser was stored below the microwaves with food wrap and to-go containers. Working bottle of glass cleaner was stored directly on top of the soda box. Working spray bottle of sanitizer was stored hanging on a rack above gloves and straws. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Several metal and plastic food containers stored on the drying rack were greasy and not clean to sight and touch. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hand-wash sinks at the time of this inspection.

Sals Pizza & Restaurant, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, Oct. 1. Dark, moist residue on the ice machine deflector plate and the ice chute of the self-serve soda unit. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Back screen door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Tiny Town, 533 Janet Ave., Oct. 1. No violations.

Tobias S. Frogg, 1766 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Oct. 1. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Static dust on two portable fans, one near the salad bain-marie, the other in the dishwashing room. Grease and burnt food debris on the catch-trays of the stoves. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink to remind food employees to wash their hands. In-use knives stored between a table edge and bain-marie, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching the ice. Food tongs stored in a container of sanitizer rather than on a dry, clean surface. Ice scoops being stored in a container that was not clean. A bag of corn and other containers of food stored directly on the floor in both walk-in coolers, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Soups placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Two containers of brown rice, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding. A substantial amount of a pink, black and tan, slimy residue on the deflector plates and up inside both ice makers. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink located in the outside bar. Small, flying insects, too numerous to count, around the drain and sink at the inside bar. The facility has pest control. Working containers in the food preparation area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Soup and cooked beans stored beneath raw scallops, raw pork chops, and raw beef in the walk-in cooler. Deeply scored cutting boards in both bars not resurfaced or discarded as required. An accumulation of grease and food debris on the floor and wheel castors beneath the fryers and the cook line. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — water leaking from beneath the bowl of the hand-wash in the women's room. Soups were held at 91 F and 92 F in the steam table rather than 135 F or above as required. The inner part of the lid of the bain-marie is separating and being held together with duct tape which is not an approved material. Dust and filth on the top of the mechanical dish washer. Ice from customer drinks in the designated hand-wash sink located in the outside bar, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink located in the outside bar. An open container of scouring powder stored on the same shelf next to boxed wine. Working spray bottle and large container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with food wrapping paper. A working container of sanitizer stored on the same shelf with spaghetti.

Turkey Hill No. 313, 2940 Willow Street Pike, Oct. 1. Deeply scored and discolored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Torn rubber door gaskets on the two-door freezer unit. Facility does not have an ingredient list available for consumer review at the self-serve doughnut display case.

Huber West End Market Basket, 501 W. Lemon St., complaint, Sept. 30. An employee allowed pet access to the deli department, a food prep area.

Rose City at Lancaster, 424 S. Duke St., Sept. 30. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 19, 520 Hershey Ave., Sept. 30. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by a portable shelf and not accessible at all times for employee use. A cleaning bucket was on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor Ave., Sept. 30. A cleaning bucket was on the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. The hand-wash sink in the back area was blocked by a portable shelf and not accessible at all times for employee use.