The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

Latinomex, 90 West State St., follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Birmingham Township

Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 1302 Wilmington Pike, change of owner, Nov. 4. Fail. Clean all hoods. Cutting boards and cold well unit containers are damaged. Clean and sanitize the table-mounted can opener. Clean the floors throughout the kitchen and walk-in units. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager enlisted. Pre-packaged ice cream in customer self-service freezer must be properly labeled with ingredients, allergens and weight.

Birmingham Friends Meeting, 1245 Birmingham Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. Provide an accurate thermometer in the refrigerator. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Caln Township

Caln Elementary School, 3609 Lincoln Highway, Nov. 3. Pass. Shredded cheese was thawing at room temperature on the prep table.

Coatesville Area Intermediate High School, 1425 Lincoln Highway, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Coatesville Area Senior High School, 1445 Lincoln Highway, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Thorndale United Methodist Church, 3503 Lincoln Highway, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Charlestown Township

Charlestown Elementary School, 2060 Charlestown Rd., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

B & M Deli Food Market, 154 East Lincoln Highway, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

St Joseph’s Church, 404 Charles St., Nov. 5. Pass. Refrigerator was at 45 degrees F. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one of the refrigerators.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 713 East Lincoln Highway, follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. Floor coving missing in sections and floor dirty in corners and under equipment.

Primo’s Mini Market, 35-37 Strode Ave., follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. A pH test kit was purchased by mistake instead of a chlorine test kit. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

Downingtown Borough

Aramark at Beaver Creek Elementary School, 601 West Pennsylvania Ave., Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Aramark at East Ward Elementary School, 435 Washington Ave., Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Estrella Tacos Y Mas, 202 East Lancaster Ave., Nov. 4. Fail. Dishware was wet when stacked on a shelf. Raw eggs and raw meats were stored above ready-to–eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. A bowl rather than a scoop with the handle was used in the bulk food product bin. Exterior surface of the ice bin, dishware room and hand sink need to be cleaned. The exterior surface and the interior white chute of the ice machine needs cleaning.

East Bradford Township

Baan Thai Sabaidee, 704 West Neilds St. Unit 3, Nov. 4. Pass. Water was inside the bottom of the unit along with white towels trying to absorb it on the inside. A pink towel was lying on the floor on the outside of the unit. An insect control device located in the kitchen over the mechanical dishwasher is not designed to retain the insect in the device and has the potential to contaminate equipment or utensils.

East Goshen Township

The Red Sombrero, 1528 Paoli Pike, follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Insufficient hot water at the hand wash sink located in the employee restroom.

East Marlborough Township

Unionville High School, 750 Unionville Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. Hot holding unit next to the dish machine room, shelving in the milk display, dunnage rack and floor in the walk-in refrigerator at the milk storage need to be cleaned. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. An accumulation of ice was on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Several ceiling tiles were missing above the dish machine. The one-door reach-in refrigerator in the serving area is not being used. Display refrigerators do not have thermometers.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 815 East Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Logical Living, 102 Beverly Dr., Nov. 4. Pass. Provide shelving or dunnage racks to the walk-in refrigerator to ensure all foods are stored off of the floor.

East Nantmeal Township

7-Eleven, PA Turnpike and Marsh Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. Movable carts of food stored in front of the rear hand washing and three-compartment sink.

Peter J. Camel Service Plaza, 121 Marsh Rd. PO Box 274, change of owner, Nov. 5. Pass. The Roy Rodgers ice machine is broken. Roy Rodgers flat top ventilation system is missing a grease collection pan. The walk-in freezer has an improper coolant line refrigeration and an ice buildup. Soda fountain heads were soiled. Dust accumulation on the Roy Rogers griddle line ceiling. There was dust on the Roy Rodgers food preparation room ceiling. Floor sinks underneath of the soda fountain cabinets were soiled. There was soiled debris on the Starbuck’s flooring underneath the three-compartment sink. Temperature and sanitizer logs are not being maintained.

East Nottingham Township

Bigfoot’s Express, 2223 Baltimore Pike, follow-up, Nov. 5. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Tio Mexican Restaurant, 550 Kimberton Rd. Suite 11, Nov. 5. Pass. Slight mold-like growth on interior back panel in ice machine. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler. Bulk dry good containers lacking labels. Assorted desserts stored in retail grab and go cooler lacking ingredient labels. A light was out above the cook line. Food employees in the prep and service area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Easttown Township

Urban Devon Yard, 138 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Nov. 5. Pass. The air vents above the dry storage area need to be cleaned.

East Whiteland Township

Bawarchi Biryanis, 365 Lancaster Ave., follow-up, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

El Rinconcito Restaurant, 490 Lancaster Ave. Unit 3, opening, Nov. 4. Pass. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the kitchen area. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the Avantco display cold holding unit. Ice machine does not have an adequate air gap between the water supply and the ice machine line. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. The hand sink in the kitchen has a leak. The sink in the smoothie area is having draining issues as well as does not have a temperature of 100 degrees F. Restricted use pesticide is being applied in the food facility by a non-certified applicator. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. In both bathrooms there are broken ceiling tiles.

Nudy’s Cafe at the Grove, 30 Liberty Boulevard Suite 100, Nov. 4. Fail. Clean the floor drain under the three-compartment sink. The cold water at the three-bay sink had a low water pressure. A bottle of Ortho insect killer was observed in the facility. Wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area are not being stored in a sanitizer solution. Aluminum foil and absorbent cloths being used as a linear on shelves and in the bain maries. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the coffee bar area. Employee was changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Severely dented and distressed canned items in the dry storage area were intended for use in the food facility. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or a test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for the three-compartment sink. A food dispensing utensil was stored in sugar.

Chester Valley Golf Club, 430 Swedesford Rd., follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher in the grill bar was 25 parts per million.

CVS, 335 Lancaster Ave., Nov. 3. Fail. Replace the light bulb in the bathroom. Ceiling tiles missing and stained above the ice cream freezer. The floor in the walk-in cooler, the mop sink, the floors, walls, sinks, mirrors, toilet and diaper changing table in both bathrooms need to be cleaned. The hand wash sink located in both bathrooms does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees F.

Canteen Avenue C at J and J, 335 Phoenixville Pike, Nov. 1. Pass. Three Club BLT and three chicken salad half and half had an expiration date of Oct. 29.

Kennett Square Borough

Buddy’s Burgers, Breasts & Fries, 148 West State St., opening, Nov. 5. Pass. Install a new paper towel holder at the hand sink. Supply Quat test strips for the three-bay sink.

Taste of Puebla, 326 Cedar St., Nov. 3. Fail. Beans, chicken, rice and other products were cooling in large cooking pots. The walk-in shelving, hood filters and wall above the old dishwasher space.

Kennett Township

Italian American Citizens League, 30 Ways Lane, Nov. 4. Fail. Bar soda gun nozzles were dirty. The facility does not employ a certified food manager. The old buffet room is being used as a storage area. The top left oven, left broiler and right fryer do not work. No Chlorine was detected at the rinse cycle of the dishwasher. Clean the walk in shelving. Clean the hood filters.

London Britain Township

Bucky’s Food Truck & Doggie Style Hot Dogs, 18 Josh’s Way, Nov. 5. Pass. The mobile food facility operator is lacking a Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Lower Oxford Township

La Latina International Market, 309 Limestone Rd., follow-up, Nov. 4. No violations.

Malvern Borough

McShain Horstmann Family Life Center at the Malvern Retreat House, 313 South Warren Ave., Nov. 5. Pass. Post the Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate in public view. Three dented cans observed in dry storage room, intended for use in the facility. A residential-style "LG" combo refrigerator and freezer was purchased and installed without Department approval. Washed, whole apples were along the guest buffet line without protection, risking contamination.

Malvern Butter, 233 East King St., follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly.

New London Township

7-Eleven, 2066 Newark Rd., Nov. 4. Fail. Commercially processed ready-to-eat food, located in the nacho and chili dispenser, is not being marked with the date it was opened. A full cleaning is needed under and behind all food service service equipment and shelving in the back room. Numerous boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer. One quart container and one gallon container of milk offered for sale past the sell by date of Nov. 1.

New Garden Township

Giant, 350 Scarlett Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. Clean wall behind hand and three-bay sink. The floor of the perishable freezer needs to be swept. Remove ice from shelving just inside the walk-in freezer door. The dairy walk-in needs to be mopped and swept. Sprayer faucets do not completely shut off. The three-bay left faucet leaks. The three-bay sink rinse and sanitizer bays do not seal to hold water without leaking. Hand sink is slow draining. Hand sink faucet leaks at the base.

Tacos Quetzaly Morelos, 835 West Cypress St., follow-up, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Farm House Restaurant at Loch Nairn Golf Club, 514 McCue Rd., Nov. 4. Fail. The sides of the fryer, coffee station table, bar cabinets, sides of coolers, interior of ice machine and shelving need to be cleaned. The floor around the ice machine is dirty and wet. The three-bay sink next to the dishwasher has low hot water pressure. The grease trap at the dishwasher is overflowing. Roof and water damage occurred at the Farmhouse. Bar is covered with mold.

North Coventry Township

Coventry Pub, 1440 South Hanover St., complaint, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Corrado’s Pizza, 351 West Schuylkill Rd. Suite FC3, Nov. 4. Fail. Multiple ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food items that were either prepared on location or from opened commercially processed containers, and held for over 24 hours, were not correctly labeled or dated. Mops are not being hung or inverted to air dry. A cup is being used as a scoop for the sugar. A food employee was washing their hands at the three-compartment sink rather than the designated hand wash sink. Red sauce made this morning was being hot-held on the stovetop without being regularly stirred or tempted. Some areas of the sauce were at the correct temperature and others were below temperature. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control pizza (a ready to eat potentially hazardous food) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Greek Brothers Taverna, 50 Glocker Way, Nov. 4. Fail. The hand wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a garbage can and not accessible at all times for employee use. In the walk-in cooler, several boxes of food were stored directly on the floor. The conveyor oven has a buildup of grease and debris on the conveyor. In multiple refrigerators and the walk-in cooler, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods held over 24 hours were not being date marked. Mops were not being hung or inverted to air dry. The outside dumpster was missing its lid. The facility does not have an employee with Chester County Certified Food Manager certification.

Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, 355 Coventry Mall H-8A, follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Coventry Church of the Brethren, 946 Keen Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Facility does not have test strips to test the quaternary ammonia sanitizing solution concentration. Hand washing aids and devices by the prep sink, an area not designated for handwashing. The inside of the ice bin has a black mildew-like grime building up along the back, especially along the pipes and fixtures on the inside. Women's toilet stalls were not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Oxford Borough

Oxford Head Start at Hopewell Elementary School, 603 Garfield St., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Penn London Elementary School, 383 South Jennersville Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Phoenixville Borough

First United Methodist Church, 865 South Main St., Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Holy Family School, 221 Third Ave., Nov. 4. Pass. Several empty milk crates, empty containers and unused equipment stacked on the floor and surfaces in the back of the kitchen near sinks and cooking equipment. Hand wash soap was not available at the hand wash sink in the kitchen hand wash area. Food splattered in the interior of microwave. Several used bowls and trays stored in left side of two-basin sink. Chemical spray bottles stored on top of the milk cooler in cafeteria, and on windowsill area behind sinks.

Tai Me Up, 301 Bridge St., follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Radnor Township

Archbishop Carroll High School, 211 Matsonford Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. Tater tots stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area. Pre-made wraps and miscellaneous food items were held at 58 degrees F.

Cabrini College, 610 King of Prussia Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

South Coventry Township

Chartwells at Owen J. Roberts Middle School, 881 Ridge Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. Cream cheese cups in a pan that was stacked on top of another pan filled with ice was measured at 52.7 degrees F. Two cans were found with dents along their top or bottom lips.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Eagleview Landing Senior Living, 650 Stockton Dr., change of owner, Nov. 5. Pass. An employee with a ServSafe certified food manager certificate must register with the Chester County certified food manager program.

Bloom Southern Kitchen, 123 Pottstown Pike, Nov. 3. Pass. Temperature logs are not being maintained. An employee with a ServSafe certificate must be certified by Chester County. Excessive grease and debris were on the range, convection and hood cook line equipment. Several kitchen refrigerators had no observed visible thermometers. Excessive grease and food debris underneath of equipment on the cook line flooring. Broken floor tiles under the convection oven. Excessive debris on the floor underneath the movable kitchen equipment.

Carmine’s Parkside Pizza, 180 Little Conestoga Rd. #8, follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. Salad bain marie had a measured air temperature of 43 degrees F. Mayo in the upper compartment had a temperature of 43 degrees F.

Happy House, 160 Little Conestoga Rd., follow-up, Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Papa John’s Pizza, 186 Eagleview Boulevard, Nov. 5. Fail. Excessive food debris were on the equipment in the pizza preparation area, front stainless steel tables and pizza oven. The kitchen flooring had areas of soiled debris under tables and around the cove base. Unlabeled containers of sauces and pizza toppings. Several containers of marinara and topping sauces had mold growth. Food preparation tables were dirty with excessive food debris such as sauce and flour.

Chester County Food Bank, 650 Pennsylvania Ave., Nov. 4. Pass. As part of your HAACP Program you are to have recorded and logged refrigeration and freezer temperatures on a daily basis. Hood ventilation filters were dusty and discolored. Provide a QAC sanitizer test kit at the three-compartment sink. Spilled debris was on the floor in the Meals on Wheels pallet section.

Exton United Methodist Church, 181 Sharp Lane, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, 379 West Uwchlan Ave., follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. Pizza sauce was sitting out at room temperature.

West Chester Borough

Kilwins, 1 North Church St., opening, Nov. 5. Pass. The facility needs a full-time employee to be registered as a Chester County certified food manager.

La Rancherita Mexican Taqueria, 323 East Gay St. D1, follow-up, Nov. 4. Pass. The entire floor of the dry storage room needs to be swept. The entire bottom of the inside unit of the two-door freezer needs to be cleaned. The current sanitizer test strip is water damaged.

Louie’s Corner, 341 South Matlack St., opening, Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

Dia Doce, 100 South High St. Floor 1, Nov. 1. Pass. Four floor tiles in the kitchen are in disrepair and are no longer durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.

Dia Doce, 100 South High St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Ram’s Head Diner, 907 South High St., Nov. 3. Fail. A server was preparing and buttering toast - a ready-to-eat food - with bare hands. Excess debris, including pallets, stacked cardboard and loose trash, are on the exterior lawn and refuse area. Remove pitted and etched cutting board from steam table. The interior of the bain marie and gaskets along the mainline, the equipment storage rack between the three-bay and dishwasher, the steel countertop under beverage dispensing units in bar and the plastic "curtain" in the doorway between mainline and office need to be cleaned. The chest freezer containing french fries needs to be defrosted. Remove all aluminum foil shelf liners from steel tables. Clean and sanitize the interior bin and surfaces of the large ice machine. The steel walls below hoods, rubber floor mats along mainline, walls around steam table, floors in main kitchen (especially under food service equipment) and the ceiling vent above coffee bar need to be cleaned.

Westtown Township

PNY Sports Arena, 1646 West Chester Pike, Nov. 4. Pass. In the upper level men's toilet room, resurface the wall under the toilet to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. There is no Chester County Certified Food Manager for the facility. In the walk-in freezer, foods prepared in the facility were not labeled or date marked. Provide a thermometer to the display refrigerator in the lower level. The water temperature of the wash compartment of the three-compartment sink was at 101 degrees F. In the lower level men's and women's toilet rooms, the temperature of the hot water was under 100 degrees F.

West Vincent Township

Wawa, Route 100 and Birchrun Rd., Nov. 4. Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Grove United Methodist Church, 490 West Boot Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware washing machine did not reach 180 degrees F.

Round 1 Entertainment, 172 Exton Square Parkway, Nov. 5. Fail. The floor edges throughout the kitchen, especially under the three-compartment sink and mechanical dishwasher need to be thoroughly cleaned. The walls behind the three-compartment sink and behind the mechanical dishwasher need to be thoroughly cleaned. The flooring under the bar three-compartment sink needs to be thoroughly cleaned. The maximum hot water temperature at the hand wash sink next to the cash register was at 70 degrees F. The cold holding unit located behind the cash register had an ambient air temperature of 50 degrees F. Quat test strips needed for the kitchen and bar three-compartment sinks. Accumulation of debris along the plastic guard on the interior of the ice machine. Insufficient cold water at the hand wash sink next to the cash register.

Exton Knights of Columbus, 1392 Old Phoenixville Pike, Nov. 4. Pass. No paper towels at the hand wash sink in the women's restroom.

Wood Co. and Sodexo at Church Farm School, 1001 East Lincoln Highway, Nov. 4. Pass. No soap at the hand wash sink located next to the ice machine. The hot water temperature at the hand wash sink was at a maximum temperature of 97 degrees F.

Willistown Township

Trattoria San Nicola, 4 Manor Rd., Nov. 3. Fail. Broken plastic food storage bowls were along the mainline. Metal cans may not be re-used for food storage. Remove and clean the plastic tub in the small bar below the ice machine. Clean the floors, especially under equipment and at floor and wall juncture, in the kitchen, small bar, large bar and basement. Grout between the quarry floor tiles is eroding near both three-bay sinks in the main kitchen. Foods stored in open steel cans in the refrigerator. Lemon seeds were in the hand wash sink in the large bar. droppings were on the floor surfaces in kitchen, bars and basement.