The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 1310 Wilmington Pike, Follow-Up, May 16, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Supply hand wash soap at the kitchen hand sink. In the kitchen, the glass door refrigerator is out of order. Provide Quat sanitizer test strips at the 3-bay sink. Replace stained ceiling tiles in the kitchen. Clean ceiling vent in kitchen. Post the valid Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate in public view. Ready to eat foods stored within refrigerators for 24 hours or more must be date-marked with the open date of the product and used within 7 days. Food contact equipment such as tongs and containers are not being cleaned properly as staff reported they are cleaning such items with detergent only. All food contact equipment must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized in the 3-bay sink of the kitchen only.

Starbucks, 1304 Wilmington Pike, Follow-Up, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Caln Township

Wawa, 105 Reeceville Rd, May 16, Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Mini Markets, 549 Bondsville Rd, May 17, Pass. Reach-In Freezer Aisle: No labels were provided for the frozen pre-packaged grab & go frittered chicken products. Provide labels on the packaging for these products. It should be noted that a label was displayed above the product location.

DK Thorndale, 65 Bailey Rd, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Stanley K. Landis, 1530 Lincoln Hwy, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Little Anthony’s Pizza and Grill, 1837 Lincoln Hwy, May 20, Pass. No violations

Charlestown Township

Brooke and Company, 3222 Phoenixville Pike Ste, May 17, Pass. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of debris. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles.

Coatesville City

Lamb’s Auto Service Gas and Convenience, 101 E Chestnut St, May 17, Pass. Clean ceiling and fan covers in the walk-in refrigerator. Brigitte Paylor is ServSafe certified but not registered with Chester County Health Department. Submit CFM application with fee and copy of ServSafe Certificate within 14 days. Install soap and paper towel dispensers at the hand washing sink in the prep area.

Number One Kitchen, 244 E Lincoln Hwy, May 17, Pass. Clean the inside bottom of the Polar freezer. Several precooked foods were observed in a walk-in refrigerator without a date mark.

Child Development Center, 1525 E Lincoln Hwy, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Coatesville Sports Bar, 143 Lincoln Hwy, Follow-Up, May 19, Pass. Hand washing sink in the bar area must have splash guards to prevent contamination of drinking glassware. Fire suppression system was installed inside the cooking exhaust hood instead of on top with only vertical lines passing through the hood.

Sai Bazar Vert, 158 Strode Ave, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Better Tomorrows Serving Regency Park Apts, 699 Victoria Dr, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Colerain Township

Lindenhof Farm, 2170 Kirkwood Pike, May 14,Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

Estrella Tacos Y Mas, 202 E Lancaster Ave, Complaint, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Mini Market, 132 W Lancaster Ave, May 18, Pass. An employee has attended an approved training class (ServSafe). The employee must submit the Chester County Certified Food Manager Application. Application provided to manager at inspection.

East Caln Township

Chester County Detachment Marine Corps, 430 Chestnut Ln, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Easttown Township

Perfect Setting Catering, 29 Bridge Ave, Follow-Up, May 17, Fail. Two preparation tables standing on a plate and a lid. Repair or replace the preparation tables so that they are not standing on a plate and lid. One air vent was observed missing near the dry storage area. Clean the fan vents in the walk-in cooler and walk in the freezer. Observed part of the ceiling peeling near the dry storage area in the kitchen. Observed wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area, not being stored in a sanitizer solution. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not date marked. One squeeze bottle was not properly labeled. Garlic mixed with oil was held at 60 °F, in the walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.

East Marlborough Township

Capriotti’s, 877 Baltimore Pike, Follow-Up, May 19. Fail. Door to the outside observed propped open. Employee observed touching a shoe, then a phone and then putting on gloves without a prior handwash. A dented can of sauce was observed. Meatballs in hot holding are observed at varying temperatures of 117-145 F. Clean the following and maintain in clean condition: b. Floor in cook area and prep room c. Cooking equipment d. Shelves of the walk-in refrigerator f. Exterior surfaces of the plumbing lines of the three compartment sink g. Outer surfaces of the salt and sugar storage containers. Relocate sandwich wrapping paper to an area away from the handwashing sink near the prep sink or provide side splashes to the handwashing sink.

East Nantmeal Township

CC Dairy Promo Shake Wagon, 3140 Conestoga Rd, May 18, Pass. No violations.

East Nottingham Township

Honey Run Produce, 2625 Forge Rd, Complaint, May 14, Fail. Whole Shell Eggs were observed stored at 55°F in one (1) cooler- rather than 45F°F or below as required. Supply a new cooler for the storage of the eggs-all of the hinges are broken and the lid falls off when lifted. Supply a thermometer to measure ambient air temperature in the cooler.

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 2176 Baltimore Pike, May 16, Pass. Reach-In Freezer Aisle: No labels were provided for the frozen pre-packaged grab & go frittered chicken products.

Penn Street Pizza, 2229 Baltimore Pike Ste, May 18, Pass. Tile base cove separating from the wall under the 3 bay sink and to the left of the grease trap is missing tile grout. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager Certificate displayed, but the individual is no longer a regular full time employee of the food establishment. In addition, the CCHD Food Manager Certificate expired on 10/31/2021. A current employee has reportedly completed a food manager course. Complete and return the provided CFM application. Rear receiving door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

East Pikeland Township

Stone House Grille, 1300 Hares Hill Rd, Follow-Up, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Kimberton Youth Athletic League, May 18, Pass. Heavy grease like debris on hood filters, Clean and sanitize. No sticker on hood system for last professional hood cleaning service.

East Whiteland Township

Compass One, 1401 Atwater Dr, May 17, Fail. Single-service, single-use articles stored in the kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Consumer self-service display of food without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. The final rinse dial is not working to provide an accurate final rinse number. Underside of the slicer blade guard has dried food debris build-up on it. Sanitizer buckets were not labeled. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. There is a leak at the three compartment sink. Squeeze bottles containing oil and water, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food ingredient. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

Flik Corporate Dining, 1300 Brennan Blvd, May 20, Fail. Milk and creamer were sitting out at room temperature. A mini fridge was observed in the main area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the main area.

East Vincent Township

East Vincent UCC, 282 Hill Church Rd, May 18, Pass. Hot water for warewashing was measured at 104°F, rather than at 110°F or higher as required.

Elverson Borough

Giovanni’s Pizza, 18 W Main St, May 20, Pass. In the walk in, several foods were stored on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. By the downstairs dough prep area, two bags of flour were open with no cover over them to prevent potential contamination from falling dust and debris. At the front soda machine, a bowl of lemon slices was observed stored directly on top of the ice.The pizza prep refrigerator was holding foods at 45.8°F-47°F, rather than at or below 41°F as required. Pizza slices were displayed at room temperature with no written record of when they were placed out. A metal can of cheese sauce was opened and stored in the walk-in for over 24 hours. At the hand sink by the dough mixer, the paper towel dispenser was empty. There were no quaternary ammonia test strips for the Steramine sanitizer for the three-compartment sink.

Honey Brook Township

Honey Brook Elementary School, 1530 Walnut Rd, May 19, Pass. According to Chester County Health Department (CCHD) records, James Johnson's Certified Food Manager (CFM) certificate expires in June 2022. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available.

Living God Lutheran Church, 3200 Horseshoe Pike, May 19, Pass. Facility recently lost the Certified Food Manager.

Lower Oxford Township

Dollar Tree, 800 Commons Dr, May 17, Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Numerous stained/bulging ceiling tiles throughout the sales floor.

Kennett Township

El Rinconcito Restaurant, 717 W Cypress St, May 17, Fail. Whole chickens were 120F. Chickens cannot be maintained at 135F in the steam table. You must use time as a control for chickens in the steam table. You must write down when chickens are placed in the steam table and they chickens must be served or discarded in 4 hours. Hand sink was full of dirty pots and pans. Do not store items in the sink. It must be clear for handwashing. Leak observed in the unused employee restroom and water running onto the floor in the dining area. Foods that were 150F were in the refrigerator. Foods that are this hot can't be placed in the refrigerator because they will raise the temperature of the refrigerator. Place foods on the table and check temperatures. When food reaches 135F cooling starts. Check food temp to ensure foods cool from 135 to 70F within 2 hours. When foods reach this temp or close to it, place in the refrigerator to cool to 41F within 4 hours.

Kennett Square Borough

Mi Placita, 606 S Union St, May 17, Pass. No violations

Hilton Garden Inn, 815 E Baltimore Pike, Follow-Up, May 19, Pass. Clean the shelves in the walk-in refrigerator. Facility lacks a Chester County Certified Food Manager.

Lily Sushi and Grill, 104 W State St, May 19, Fail. Noodles were stored in the top of the bain marie, but not in a cold pan. Noodles were 44F. Foods must be in cold pans in the unit not sitting on top of cold pans. Three bay sink was not set up correctly and the dishwasher did not know the proper set up. No Cl was detected at the final rinse cycle of the dishwasher. Rice was being rinsed in the 3 bay sink instead of the prep sink. Numerous mouse droppings were found in the basement storage room. No pH meter was available when the inspection started. During the inspection a pH meter was found, but it was not calibrating properly. No Chester County Certified Food Manager is employed here. Sauces in the sushi area and in the walk in were not dated. Clean the rice, flour and other dry ingredient bins and scoops.

Garage Youth Center, 115 S Union St, May 19, Fail. 3 bay sink was not being used properly.Clean the counter shelving and organize the foods on it. Wood shelving/storage must be painted to be non-absorbent and easily cleanable.

London Grove Township

Taquitos Magy, 1056 Gap Newport Pike, Follow-Up, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Evergreen Farm, 299 Elkview Rd, Complaint, May 14, Fail. Supply a thermometer to measure ambient air temperature in the Cooler. Whole Shell Eggs were observed stored at 48°F in one (1) cooler- rather than 45F°F or below as required.

Sunoco, 301 Limestone Rd, Follow-Up, May 19, Pass. Provide proof of enrollment in a food manager course for a regular full-time employee within 20 days of license issuance. The shed located outside is in disrepair and full of old/unused food service equipment creating a harborage concern for pests.

Malvern Borough

Villa Maria Upper School Academy, 370 Old Lincoln Hwy, Follow-Up, May 20, Fail. Provide Quat test strips at the 3-bay sink. The food-contact surfaces of equipment did not reach 160F during the sanitizing cycle of the high temperature dishwasher as evidenced by the failure of the temperature indicator. Post Chester County CFM Certificate in public view.

New Garden Township

Taste of Puebla, 900 W Cypress St, May 14, Fail. The food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedures because no temporary hand washing station was available on site. Containers of foods were on display in two (2) white tubs and not iced properly to maintain the internal temperatures of the foods at 41°F or less. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety for this mobile retail food facility (Pre Packaged Only) as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. This food facility, which is to be selling only pre-packaged foods, was approved to use chemically treated towelettes, but none were available.

China One, 350 Scarlett Rd, May 16, Pass. Flour used to bread chicken was being stored at room temperature and reused throughout the day. Once chicken is placed in the flour, it must then be kept refrigerated when not being used. The container must be emptied and cleaned at the end of each day.

New Hong Kong Buffet, 345 Scarlet Rd, May 17, Pass. Clean the inside of the ice machine lid. No Chlorine was supplied to the dishwasher. Broken oven has been here for years and is dirty and hard to clean. It will not be repaired or used. Remove it and put a stainless steel table in its place to hold the working oven.

Pat’s Pizzeria, 350 Scarlett Rd, Follow-Up, Pass. Wooden fry dump station is not cleanable. Remove and replace with a stainless steel table. Emad Tawfik is registered for class. When you get your Serv Safe, submit for reciprocity.

North Coventry Township

Falkor Food Truck, 1198 Chestershire Pl, May 18, Pass.. No violations.

Beijing Hunan, 82 Glacier Way, Follow-Up, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Cedarville United Methodist Church, 1092 Laurelwood Rd, May 19, Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Oxford Borough

Penns Grove Middle School, 301 S Fifth S, May 19, Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Water Ice, 453 N 3rd St, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 345 N 3rd St, May 20, Pass. The floor inside the utility/mop closet is in need of cleaning.

Ralpho Township

Hoaglands Farm, 2905 State Rd 54, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Spring City Township

Birdies Kitchen, 60 N. Main Street, Complaint, May 18, Fail. Food prep surfaces/tables with food like debris. Container of assorted chemicals stored on an unclean floor under hand wash sink. Personal items stored hanging on dry storage rack with single use items in hallway near restrooms. Store in a separate designated area. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Hood vents, and hood system. Sticker on unit dates last professional service on 05/13/2019. * Exterior and sides of equipment. * Fryer interior and oil wells. * Interior of Avantco reach in cooler. * Exterior of reach in freezer. * Shelves throughout, including behind front service counter. Mop stored on floor in kitchen. Hang or invert to dry. Floor, and floor edges and junctures throughout unclean, including under equipment. Thoroughly clean and sanitize. Public restroom hand wash sink surrounding unclean.

Thornbury Township

Brya Pizza and Winery, May 18, Fail. Unresponsive clams and mussels observed in the bain marie. These were delivered fresh and must be kept alive until prepared. Clean the following: a. Floors and walls under cook line b. Floors and walls in the dish machine area. The following unused equipment must either be removed or used: a. Ice machine b. 2-door refrigerator in back of dining room c. 1-door reach in near the pizza prep line. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection and failure to submit plans for the constructed bar and installation of a small walk-in refrigerator. Scrubbing brush and pads, in addition to a container of soap water observed in the prep sink near the pizza prep area. All ware washing must be done at the mechanical dish machine or three compartment sink. a. No paper towels available at the handwashing sink at the end of the cook line. b. No soap available at the handwashing sink by the bar walk-in refrigerator. c. Install a paper towel dispenser at the bar handwashing sink. Maintain a constant supply of soap and paper towels at all handwashing sinks. Employee foods observed on the prep table in the pizza area. Temperature-controlled for safety foods prepared on-site not date marked. Thermometers in refrigeration on the cook line could not be located. Obtain chlorine test strips for use at the mechanical dish machine. Leak observed at the drain of the prep sink on the cook line. Repair the leak and maintain all plumbing in good repair. In the walk-in refrigerator, raw eggs observed stored above ready to eat foods including soups and sauces. Diced chicken observed in the bain marie on the cook line at 52 F. Stem-type thermometers for ensuring proper internal food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly. New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed certified supervisory employees as required.

Thornbury Farm, 1256 Thornbury Rd, May 20, Pass. No violations.

CVS, 1200 Wilmington Pike, Follow-Up, May 20, Pass. Finish cleaning the floor and shelving in the walk-in refrigerator.

Tilden Township

Country Time Hog Farm, 3017 Mountain Rd, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Aneu Catering, 1556 E Lancaster Ave, May 18, Fail. A dipper well is not provided for the ice cream dispenser, rather stored in a bucket of water. Provide a written time control policy indicating the scoops will be changed out every 4 hours. The food facility does not have a hand wash sink located in the food prep and dispensing area within arms reach. Porous ceiling tiles observed in areas immediately above the extended server line and food prep area are not a smooth, easily cleanable, non-absorbent surface.

Einstein Brothers Bagels, 27 E Lancaster Ave, Follow-Up, May 20, Pass. No violations

Residence Inn by Marriott, May 20, Pass. 600 W Swedesford Rd, Provide batteries for waterproof thermometer to ensure dishwasher maintains internal surface temperatures of 160 F or above. The food facility does not maintain a CCHD Certified Food Manager as required. Observed consumer self-service display of ice, cranberries, and almonds without sneeze guards or lids or other effective protection. The following equipment is not observed in good repair: Sneeze guard right side, observed with cracked sneeze guard at frame. Replace plexiglass.

Upper Providence

Kona Ice, 106 Summit Dr, May 17, Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Exton Senior Living, 600 N Pottstown Pike, Follow-Up, May 18, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Mr. Kevin Cooper's Chester County Certified Food Manager Application and fee have not been received to date. The dishwasher rinse temperature gauge is still broken. A container of noodles in the dishwashing sink. Staff stated the noodles were being drained after cooking. You must use the food preparation sink for all food preparation (rinsing, thawing, draining, etc..). Do not use the dishwashing sink for food preparation. The following flooring is still in disrepair: Walk-in freezer has busted floor tile and waitress area entrance hallway has ripped flooring.

Gather Around, 8 Welsh Pool Rd, Follow-Up, May 19, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. The following equipment needs repaired/replaced/removed/relocated: Continental 2 door cooler in basement; not operating and must be removed. The ice machine needs to be relocated from underneath the exposed wastewater line. The owner will purchase bagged ice until the unit is relocated. True two door cooler wooden/dumbbell leggings; replace with approved casters or leggings. All equipment must be maintained in good repair and properly maintained.

Valley Township

Westwood Fire Co, 1403 Valley Rd, May 16, Pass. Clean freezer above refrigerator in shed and clean refrigerator located in storage area. It was reported that John Reilly is in the process of becoming a certified food manager. Register with Chester County Health Department within 90 days.

Venice Pizza and Pasta, 1131 W Lincoln Hwy, Follow-Up, May 16, Pass. No violations.

Canteen at Martin Brower, 201 Waverly Blvd, May 20, Pass. No violations.

Warwick Township

Saint Peters Bakery, 3411 Saint Peters Rd, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Friends of Warwick Park of Chester County, 382 County Park Rd, May 19, Pass. Chlorine bleach was on location, but it was not approved for use as a food-contact surface sanitizer.

Shawn’s Subzero, 2636 Ridge Rd, May 20, Pass. Several opened packages of meat and cheese were not date marked. The quaternary ammonium concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was 150 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as required.

West Chester Borough

Purple Oven Inc, Church St, May 14, Fail. Cheesecakes were held in two (2) coolers- the air temperature inside the Coleman Cooler was 50°F and the air temperature inside a Styrofoam Cooler was 60°F. The internal temperature of one cheesecake was 50°F rather than 41°F or below as required.

Vera Pasta at West Chester Growers Market, Church St, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Roots Café, 133 E Gay St, May 16, Fail. Several containers of food inside the walk in were not date marked or date marked improperly. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips for Quaternary Ammonia to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The wash solution temperature in the mechanical ware wash equipment sanitizing with chemicals was 97°F, rather than not less then 120°F, as required. Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply hot water of at least 110F to the 3 bay sink at the time of this inspection. The ceiling in the Dishwashing Room has 2 areas of disrepair where the finish is cracked and falling down. Dan Merola's CFM Certificate expired 8/21. I was informed he took the test 5/4/22. You should have the results this week. As soon as you receive your ServSafe Certificate, submit a copy of it, the CFM Application and the fee within 7 days.

Mizuna Catering, 510 E Barnard St, May 17, Fail. Install a toilet paper dispenser within 7 days. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Chlorine container was full. You must sanitize all dishes by hand until repaired. Found several potentially hazardous foods-Pesto Dips-Roasted Garlic- dated 5/5/22 in the walk-in refrigerator. All such foods you make on site must be discarded after 7 days of being made (or less). You must also go by the "use by date" on cheeses and all other commercially processed foods that you open and break down into smaller packages-NOT the date you break it into smaller pieces. Label all items with the proper use by dates and discard all foods that are past the 7 days mark. Replace all moldy dish racks and replace. Repair the taped/leaking drain pipe under the hand sink.

West Goshen Township

A Pocket Full of Pie, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Artisan Exchange Kitchen, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Buenos Aires Empanada, 208 Carter St, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Cannoli Girls, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Crabby Joe’s, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Dragonfly Catering, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Jamonit Speciality Foods, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Janson Foods, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Kaw Kaeng Thai Company, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

M’s Cheesecakes, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Peachala’s Dessert, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Sallamin Foods International, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Susan’s Wedding Cakes and Artisan Exchange, 208 Carter Dr, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Vera Pasta, 319 Westtown Rd, May 14, Pass. Coolers containing fresh assorted pastas require refrigeration at 41 degrees or below measured at 56 degrees F at time of inspection.

Starbucks, 1081 West Chester Pike, Follow-Up, May 17, Pass. In the back of the house area, replace the missing base coving below the storage rack containing syrups.

Tommy’s Original Pizza, 929 S High St, Follow-Up, May 17, Pass. Replace broken door gasket on the pizza bain marie. In the rear room replace all damaged floor tiles, replace all damaged or loose base coving.

Arora Estates, 851 S High St, follow-Up, May 17, Pass. County CFM application and fee have been processed. Post County CFM Certificate in public view.

West Nantmeal Township

Conebella Farm Cheese, 337 Chestnut Tree rd, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Just Mom’s, 1050 N Manor Rd, May 17, Pass. There was no written record of when pizzas sold by the slice were put out. Several prepackaged food items were not properly labeled. If the food is not made on location, then the label must include the name of the product, the net weight, the full ingredient list including a list of all sub-ingredients, and the distribution by statement. The following pieces of equipment need to be cleaned: The conveyor grate in the pizza conveyor has a build up of food debris. There is some food debris at the bottom of multiple ice cream chest freezers. A thermometer or temperature measuring device was not available or readily accessible in several refrigerators. Outside dumpster had the drain plug removed. There is a build up of grime and debris on the floor under and behind equipment throughout the facility that needs to be cleaned. Several containers of cleaning chemicals (spray bottles, a container of sanitizer) were not labeled with the common name of the chemical. Some trays of food were stored directly on the floor in the indoor walk-in unit. Several commercially processed ready to eat foods (such as cut meat, repackaged pepperoni, etc) that were held more than 24 hours, are not being marked with the date it was opened.

West Sadsbury

Walmart, 100 Commons DR, Follow-Up, May 20, Fail. Pallets of dairy items were found stored in the Meat Room. The air temp was 46F.

West Vincent Township

Birchrun Hills Farm, 2573 Horseshoe Trl, May 14, Pass. Food in coolers were held at 51 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Sweetwater Baking Company, 1601 Pughtown Rd, May 14, Pass. No violations.

Chartwells, 2750 Conestoga Rd, May 17, Pass. The Victory cold-hold unit in the corner by the hood was holding foods at 43.8°F in the top section and 44°F in the bottom section, rather than at or below 41°F as required. Wet wiping cloths were stored in a bucket of sanitizer that had been out for several hours - sanitizer was no longer at detectable levels.

West Whiteland Township

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 117 E Swedesford Rd, Complaint, May 16, Fail. Oil, food debris and other debris observed throughout the facility and under/behind equipment. Kitchen Hand sink obstructed by pans and scissors at time of inspection. Hand sink must be accessible at all times of operation. The only hand sink in the kitchen was not stocked with soap or paper towels at time of inspection. Supply soap and paper towels, hand sinks must be fully stocked and functional at all times of operation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 241 N Pottstown Pike, Follow-Up, May 16, Fail.