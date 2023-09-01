The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

#homegoodies, 336 Locust St., Columbia, Aug. 25. Pass. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers. Repeat violation of 2021, 2022 and 2023. Food facility is using jelly from an unapproved source. Food utensils in portable filters for the espresso machine stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Warewashing sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing manual warewashing. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the food preparation area in the back.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizzeria, 808 E. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 25. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Exposed food preparation in fryer area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination due to filter being removed. Three-bay sink had buildup of food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. Shelving used to dry and store cleaned food contact items is greasy and dirty, causing contamination of the cleaned items; items removed for cleaning and for shelf cleaning. Outside area has an accumulation of litter and debris. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. Evidence of rodent activity in the facility: numerous mouse droppings on the floors and shelving. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment.

Achenbach's Pastry Inc., 375 E. Main St., Leola, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

BJ's Wholesale Club #19, 110 Centerville Road, Lancaster, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Burkholder Fabrics, 2155 W. Route 897, Denver, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Caruso's Italian Restaurant, 2719 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, Aug. 25. Pass. An employee's open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on table in the food preparation area. Food employees involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats. A food employee was touching/slicing, deli meats — a ready-to-eat food — with bare hands. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Food utensils in the sandwich preparation area stored in a container of water not maintained at 135 F. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (assorted pizzas and garlic knots) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Prepackaged cannolis and parfaits are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement and distributed-by statement. Prepackaged cannolis and parfaits are not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 9" allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Facility is reusing boxes that held raw chicken to store cooked chicken. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A black and pink slimy residue inside the ice maker.

Colemanville UMC, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, Aug. 25. Pass. Mops not being hung to air-dry.

El Jibarito, 602 S. Lime St., Lancaster, Aug. 25. Fail. Shelves in reach-in and walk-in refrigerator need to be repaired or replaced due to oxidization and the potential for cross-contamination. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified throughout facility, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Excelsior, 125 E. King St., Lancaster, Aug. 25. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces, identified in the food-prep area, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Fairfield Inn By Marriott, 150 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Green Hills Farm Disc Grocery, 615 E. Newport Road, Lititz, complaint, Aug. 25. Pass. Refrigerated ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food repackaged by the food facility was not being date-marked with a sell-by, use-by or discard-by date. Six-count prepackaged ham and cheese subs are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement.

Killer Kitchen Gourmet, mobile food facility Type 3, 845 Houston Run Drive, Gap, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Philly Pretzel Factory, 1006 Lititz Pike, Lititz, complaint, Aug. 25. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers.

Presto Pasta, 48 N. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 25. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Rite Aid #3620, 1550 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Villa Nova Restaurant & Bar #2, 2833 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Waltz Vineyards, 1599 Old Line Road, Manheim, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Willow Creek Discount Grocery, 30 Willow St., Adamstown, Aug. 25. Pass. Three-bay sink had buildup of food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day.

Buck Motorsports Park, 900 Lancaster Pike, Quarryville, Aug. 24. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in both the men's and ladies restrooms to remind food employees to wash their hands.

China One, 427 W. Main St., New Holland, Aug. 24. Pass. Pails of food stored directly on the floor in walk-in box rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Exposed food preparation in grill area under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination. Fried chicken cooling at room temperature in a plastic tub on a table in the prep area, which is not a proper cooling method. Assorted food containers on drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Clean food equipment and/or utensils in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air-drying (wet-nesting); removed for cleaning. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by a container and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Chocomellows Factory, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin', 820 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 24. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Rivera Grocery, 362 Beaver St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Robert Fulton Fire Company Aux, 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, Aug. 24. Pass. Bags of ice and other food stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; leak at women's room hand-wash sink.

St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Subway, 135 W. Main St., Leola, Aug. 24. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats that cover all hair. Visors do not cover all hair including ponytails. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; sink and toilet in bathroom by office are unused resulting in the sink P-trap and toilet to dry out, allowing for sewer gas to enter the facility.

Subway #27349, 1077 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, Aug. 24. Pass. Food employees in prep area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats that cover all hair. Visors do not cover all hair including ponytails. Food contact surface of plastic container lids are not all smooth, easily cleanable and/or resistant to pitting, cracking or scratching. Three-bay sink had buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Assorted food containers on the drying shelf had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch; removed for cleaning. Certified food manager not available at time of inspection.

Zig's Bakery and Country Home Catering, 800 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Aug. 24. Pass. Pies stored in reach-in under bain-marie stored open with no covering. An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not provided and readily accessible for measuring the utensil surface temperature. Ice chute on soda machine, a food contact surface, had pink residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Bespoke Brewing, 226 Gap Road, Suite 7, Strasburg, opening, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery III LLC, 201 W. Vine St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Cabrera Grocery LLC, 100 W. Strawberry St., Lancaster, Aug. 23. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Captain Gus' Steak Shop, 602 W. Orange St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 23. Pass. Equipment exposed to condensation dripping from the ceiling in the meat room.

Frisco's, 1028 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 23. Pass. Garlic in oil was held at 65 F in the kitchen area rather than 41 F or below as required. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the bucket was 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Hood vents in front area with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on nonfood contact surfaces.

Marietta Pizza & Grill, 132 W. Market St., Marietta, complaint, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Noodle Shack, 1032 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 23. Pass. Two open employees' beverage containers on kitchen food prep table. Food dispensing utensil in white rice and brown rice stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Areas of grease drip on hood fixtures. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; water leaking from handle in the kitchen hand-wash sink. An insect control device such as two fly strips in kitchen area have potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils. A working container in kitchen area used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Pizzaiola, 344 W. Main St., Leola, complaint, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Rita's Italian Ice, 40 Redwood Drive, Lancaster, Aug. 23. Pass. Plastic container of ice mix stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer rather than 6 inches off the floor as required. Old food residue on the bottom spout of the toppings dispenser on the wall. Confection in the hand-wash sink in the front indicates uses other than hand-washing.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 1509 Lititz Pike B, Lancaster, Aug. 23. Pass. Condensation collecting on the bottom of a tray above ready-to-eat food in the customer display case with a potential of drip contamination. A working container of sanitizer was stored on the same shelf with totes of rolls at the sandwich-making area.

Stubby's Bar and Grille, 701 Olde Hickory Road, Lancaster, Aug. 23. Pass. Static dust on the fume hood above the pizza oven. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400ppm, not approved in the code of federal regulations for food-contact sanitizing at this level.

Two Cousins Pizza, 1762 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Aug. 23. Pass. Food employees preparing food in the front and back food preparation area not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats. Raw burgers stored above cups of dressing in the three-door cooling unit across from the flat grill. In-use knives stored between table edges, an area not easily cleanable and sanitized. Wet-wiping cloths in the sandwich preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. A black, slimy residue seen inside the soda nozzles. Old food residue (rice) in the hand-wash sink indicating uses other than hand-washing. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food employee personal clothing and possessions. Keys, Advil and other pills stored on a shelf in the pizza preparation area.

Two Cousins Pizza - Downtown, 155 E. King St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Wendy's #19231, 1075 S. State St., Ephrata, complaint, Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Yoder's Country Market, 14 S. Tower Road, New Holland, complaint, Aug. 23. Pass. Flies in doughnut case. None in other areas for points of access and harborage.

Appalachian Brewing Co., 55 Water St., Lititz, complaint, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Benners Funnel Cake @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Benners Knock Down @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 4, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. Old food residue on the slicer blade and the potato cutter.

Benners Smoothie @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 3, East High Street, Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. The handle of the ice scoop in the ice.

Benners Steak Tips @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Big Daddy's Brunch @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Opening, Aug. 22. Pass. Food employee in food prep area not wearing proper hair restraint.

Black Gryphon @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Bobby D's Liquid Volcano @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. Food employees in production area not wearing proper hair restraints.

Christ Lutheran Church @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 2, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Conoy Lions Club @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

E-town Community Fair Food Stand, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above lettuce in the refrigerator.

Elizabethtown Area Grange @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St. Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. Food employee in prep area wearing watch; corrected.

Gusto Borincano @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 3, 900 E. High St. Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. Food employee in prep area wearing a watch; corrected. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Food facility has an employee who has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited certified food manager program. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area does not have water at a temperature of at least 85 F; corrected.

Milton Grove UM Church-mobile, mobile food facility Type T, 2026 Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Potato Express @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St. Elizabethtown, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

St. Joseph Deli Grocery, 552 St. Joseph St., Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

Si Mangia on Wheels, mobile food facility Type T, 2141 River Road, Bainbridge, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

St. Catherine of Siena Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

The Spot Hometown Deli @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 3, 900 E. High St. Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

What's For Supper @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, opening, Aug. 22. Pass. No violations.

American Bar & Grill, 1081 N. Plum St., Lancaster, Aug. 21. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. They did not demonstrate adequate knowledge as evidenced by not complying with the food code and having multiple priority item violations during this inspection. They failed in their managerial duties by not protecting ready-to-eat food from barehand contact. Cigarettes, lighter, keys and cellphone found on a tray in the kitchen during the inspection. Food employee involved in food preparation not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats or beard covers; repeat violation of Feb. 17, 2022. Food employees were touching celery, cheese, tomatoes and lettuce, which are all ready-to-eat foods, with bare hands. Raw chicken stored above hamburger in the two-door cooler. Raw fish stored above pasta in the small, two-door cooler. Totes of cooked chicken covered with cookie sheets stored beneath dripping condensate in the walk-in cooler, subjecting food to possible drip contamination. Reduced-oxygen packaged tuna thawed in unopened packages in the two-door cooler and the walk-in cooler; repeat violation of Feb. 17, 2022. Marinara sauce placed hot in the walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate chlorine sanitizer concentration of the mechanical dishwasher in the kitchen and at the bar. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher at the bar was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue on top and not cleaned before use and frequently throughout the day. Old food residue on the potato slicer and the can opener blade. A residue buildup in the drain and on the floor around the mechanical dishwasher. Black, static dust on the air-intake part of the portable fans in the kitchen. Grease buildup on the floor beneath the fryers. Food employee towel-drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. The side door and rear door to the outside of the food facility is self-closing and being propped open. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink nearest to the ice machine in the kitchen. A working container of coffee maker cleaner was stored on the same shelf with food in the kitchen. Food facility is using quaternary ammonia sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 400ppm, not approved in the code of federal regulations for food-contact sanitizing at this level.

Country Store, 3140 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, Aug. 21. Pass. Sanitizer test strips or test kit not available or immediately accessible to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration at three-compartment sinks. Deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required. Deli: accumulated static dust on condenser fans of the deli walk-in cooler.

Domino's Pizza #4797, 733 S. Broad St., Lititz, Aug. 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required.

Fuego Latino, mobile food facility Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. Food employee eating french fries in the main kitchen area; corrected.

Harvey's Bar-b-que Service @ E Town Fair, temporary food facility Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

Mama D's Fresh Squeezed Lemonade @ E-town Fair, temporary food facility Type 3, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

McDonald's #23287, 990 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Aug. 21. Pass. Evaporator lines in the freezer area are frozen. Nozzles from multiple fountain drink machines, a food-contact surface, had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; leaking.

Nikki's Custard, 1831 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, opening, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

St Peter's - E-town Fair Funnel Cake, temporary food service Type 3, 900 E. High St. Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

St. Paul's United Methodist Church @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 4, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

St. Peter's Men's Club Fry Trailer, mobile food facility Type T, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

The Beer & Beverage Shoppe, 241 W. Roseville Road, Lancaster, follow-up, Aug. 21. Pass. No violations.

The Donut Guys, mobile food facility Type X, 900 High St., Marietta, Aug. 21. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a certified food manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Tomato Pie Cafe, 23 N. Broad St. Lititz, Aug. 21. Pass. Unwrapped cheese slices stored on top of raw shell eggs; cheese slices discarded. Deli meat, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food in the bain-marie area was not compliant with date-marking by being labeled with a discard or use-by date of no more than seven days. The hand-wash sink in the front area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by water bottle being filled from the sink. An insect control device in kitchen area has potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils.

Udder Bliss Creamery @ E-town Fair, temporary food service Type 2, 900 E. High St., Elizabethtown, Aug. 21. Pass. Soap was not available at the hand-wash area; corrected. The hand-wash area does not have single-use towels; corrected.