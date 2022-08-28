The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Birmingham Township

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1310 Wilmington Pike, Aug. 15, Follow-Up, Pass. No violaitons.

Starbucks Coffee, 1304 Wilmington Pike, Aug. 19, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

La Tortuguita Dorado, 136 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 18, Pass. Back porch of the facility was observed to be cluttered. Clean and remove unnecessary items within 2 weeks. The Certified Food Manager certificate has expired. It was reported that the facility has already paid for 3 employees to attend a ServSafe course. Schedule class within 30 days. Cooked rice was observed with a hot holding temperature of 110°F rather than 135°F or above as required. Food was immediately removed from steam table and reheated during inspection.

Sahler Sedan VFW Post #287 Home Assoc, 73 S First Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

Downingtown Borough

Downingtown High School Soccer/Football Stadiums, 445 Manor Ave, Aug. 15, Pass. No violations.

East Caln Township

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1086 E Lancaster Ave, Aug. 18, Complaint, Pass. No violations.

Hibachi of Downingtown, 985 E Lancaster Ave, Aug. 19, Pass. True 3 door countertop cooler. The left two door gaskets are ripped. Replace. Maintain equipment in good repair.

Wawa, 100 Boot Rd, Aug. 19, Follow Up, Pass. Avonell Mewhort is the listed Chester County Certified Food Manager. Display Ms. Mewhort Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate in public view.

Easttown Township

Win Hao Restaurant, 680A Lancaster Ave, Aug. 16, Fail. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Remove all the open employee's beverages and keep the employee beverages in the break area. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all of the cold holding units, is not being date marked. All TCS ready to eat food items need to be date marked if being stored in the facility for more than 24 hours. Several foods were found stored, open, in the original metal cans. Once opened, these cans can rust and contaminate the food, and are therefore not approved for food. During the inspection an employee put the food items into a NSF food grade container. The overall cleanliness of this facility needs improvement; provide a detail cleaning of entire kitchen, including table edges, handles, floor junctures, shelving, light switches, all equipment, microwave, and the entire dry storage area. Facility must also defrost the ice build up in the Kenmore freezer. Food employee observed towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. Facility must air dry food equipment and utensils. Facility may need to install more shelving to air dry utensils and equipment. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Submit specification sheets of a mop sink and install a mop sink. The handwash sink in the food preparation area was blocked by containers and onions and not accessible at all times for employee use. Remove the containers and the onions immediately so that they are not blocking the handwashing area. The three compartment sink has a leak at the pipe. Fix the leak and provide an invoice to this Department. EHS observed numerous employee personal belongings throughout the kitchen. Facility must remove all of employees personal belongings from the kitchen and store in a designated area away from the food preparation areas. At the time of the inspection EHS observed Eggs, cut vegetables, and egg rolls to all be out at room temperature. Owner stated that food was only out for 30 minutes. All food items were placed into refrigeration. The facility must either use time as a public health control or ice baths if the facility wants to keep food items out of the refrigeration units. This is a repeat violation. EHS observed some of the fryer baskets to be in disrepair. The facility must discard any fryer baskets in disrepair and purchase new ones to be used in the facility. Facility must purchase new drain plugs and remove any plastic in the three compartment sink. Soy sauce buckets have been washed and reused for storage. These buckets are designed for single use and may not be re-used. Remove all such containers, and if replaced, replace with NSF quality containers within one week. Food throughout the facility is stored open with no covering. Ensure that food items are properly covered when storing. Numerous food items are not labeled in the facility. Ensure that all food items are labeled with the common name of the food item. Observed food stored directly on the floor in kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Move all food items 6 inches off the floor as required. Knives, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The following needs to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. -All utensils. -All food preparation tables. Cove bases are observed to be missing or not sealed to the wall. Ensure all cove bases are sealed to the wall. Ceiling tiles are observed to be stained, peeling, or have holes in them. EHS observed mouse droppings in the dry storage area on the floor. Unlabeled spray bottles observed. -Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Mops are not being hung to air dry. First aid supplies being stored in kitchen area area, near food / equipment, and a possible source of contamination.

East Marlborough Township

Organic Life LLC, DBA Nourish Juice Bar, 706 Wollaston Rd, Aug. 19, Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Kiko Sushi and Ramen, 243 Schuylkill Rd, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

East Whiteland Township

Canteen Avenue C at Janssen Malvern, 90 Great Valley Pkwy, Aug. 15, Pass. No violations.

One Source Micro market at Fujirebio Diagnostics, 201 Great Valley Pkwy, Aug. 15, Pass. 1 Egg, Bacon, potato, cheese burrito (expired 08/11/2022) and 1 hard boiled egg (expired 07/22/2022), and 2 southwest grilled chicken (expired 8/13/2022) was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.

The Desmond, 1 Liberty Blvd, Aug. 15, Fail. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Ensure to label all squeeze bottles with the common name of the food. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. During the inspection the ice cream scoops were taken back to the sink to be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Ceiling tiles are missing in the kitchen area, and need replacing. The brick cove bases are in disrepair near the walk in cooler. Repair/replace the cove bases. Observed water pitchers stored next to the hand sink without a splash guard installed. The facility must either install a splash guard or move the water pitchers away from the hand sink. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Facility must keep proper documentation for the milk and creamer that is being placed out in the made market. The walk-in cooler door is in disrepair. Replace or repair the walk in cooler door. The bar dishwasher was not working at the time of the inspection. Repair the bar dishwasher or remove the dishwasher from the facility. Food facility preparing foods using reduced oxygen packaging without the required written procedures and HACCP plan. The facility must stop reduced oxygen packaging until a HACCP Plan has been submitted to the department for approval. EHS observed four dented cans in the dry storage area. The four dented cans were removed from the rack to be returned or discarded. Ensure the facility is checking all canned items for dents. Observed raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods inside the walk in cooler. Ensure all raw animal products are stored below ready to eat food items at all times. During the inspection an employee moved the eggs to the bottom shelf. Two yogurts were found with an expiration date of August 11th 2022 in the refrigerator in the Made Market. Both yogurts were discarded on site. Clean the following: -The mop sink. -The walls underneath the three compartment sink. -Behind the cook lines. -Clean the cooler being used to store glasses in the bar area. -Clean the pipe in the produce walk-in cooler. There is a leak at the three compartment sink. Repair the leak. The paint on the wall near the cookline is peeling and needs to be repaired. Fix the wall so that the paint is not chipping.

House of Biryanis and Kebabs, 309 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 17, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The facility must obtain another Certified Food Manager for the facility. Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, pork, and fish in the cold holding units. Dry storage items as well as food items stored in the cold holding unit are stored open with no covering. Ensure all food items are properly covered when storing. Numerous food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Utensils or Equipment being used in contact with numerous food items without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Observed bowls being used as a food dispensing utensil. This is not allowed. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Observed food stored directly on the floor throughout the kitchen area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Raw fish observed thawing in standing water in a bucket on the floor, which is not an approved thawing method. Chicken was thawing in a bucket of chicken juices at room temperature. Numerous food observed thawing at room temperature in the kitchen, which is not an approved thawing method. The facility must wash, rinse, and sanitize the following: -All food utensils (Cutting boards, knives, tongs) -All food preparation tables. -All equipment. -All of the dry storage containers. -Interior of the ice machine. Grease trap lid was open and the trap appeared to be full. Grease traps must be professionally emptied and cleaned. The toilet is clogged in the women's bathroom. Fix the toilet. Employee restroom (in kitchen): door propped open. Door must be self closing and not propped open. Supply paper towels at all times for drying hands. Caulk is peeling from the hood system. Remove the old caulk and re-caulk the hood system. Ceiling tiles are peeling or are stained. Replace any ceiling tiles that are peeling or stained in the kitchen area. EHS observed numerous files in the facility. CFM is out of the country and cannot be contacted. Additional food manager is required as it is evident staff is not being properly trained or monitored. Three pans of cooked chicken were held at 70°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135°F or above as required. EHS observed numerous pans of raw fish, raw chicken sitting out at room temperature. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Remove the old, red, wooden cabinet in the "side waitress station." It is not cleanable and is falling apart. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Ensure the facility has a thermometer for ensuring proper food temperatures. The fryer baskets need to be replaced as they are in disrepair. The facility must discard the old fryer baskets that are in disrepair and purchase new ones. Bain marie in the prep area of the kitchen was observed to have water pooling at the bottom of it. Food employee observed towel drying utensils and food equipment after cleaning. Ensure that all utensils and food equipment are being air dried. Unused stove. Repair and use or remove. Remove all items that do not pertain to the day to day operations of the kitchen. This includes all tools in the kitchen. Observed wet wiping cloths in the kitchen area, not being stored in a sanitizer solution. Ensure the wet wiping cloths are being stored in a sanitizer solution when not in use. Observed cooked cheese cooling at room temperature on the kitchen table with no temperature check or log to determine when cooling began to establish a time frame for foods to cool from 135F to 70F in 2 hours and to 41F within 4 more hours. Observed food placed hot in the refrigerator / walk-in cooler in containers greater than 4 inches deep, which is not a proper cooling method. Replace the cutting board on the bain marie (across from the cookline). Board is dirty and has deep crevices. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in kitchen area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Ensure all single-use articles are being stored 6 inches off the floor as required. Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Facility had open cans with food items inside with rust partials in the food. The facility discarded the cans during the inspection. Two different kinds of sauces and a pan of chicken mixed in sauce were not cooled from 135°F to 70°F in 2 hours and/or from 135°F to 41°F within 6 hours, after preparation. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all of the cold holding units, is not being date marked. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperatures in refrigerated units. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The following areas must be cleaned and maintained clean: Cookline area: 1. Pan shelf to the left of the stove 2. Wall behind to go containers/rice cooker 3. Ketchup/mustard/condiment bottles 4. Unused stove - remove food debris and clean 5. Shelving above bain maries (across from cookline) 6. Microwaves - inside and out Prep area: 1. Clean the wall behind single burners and large dry ingredient containers. Other: 1. Women's restroom - clean baby changing station. Facility must clean and declutter the mop sink so that it is accessible for the employees to use. The pipe under the three compartment sink is wrapped with plastic. The flooring is cracked in some areas in the kitchen area. Facility must replace or repair the floor so that it is smooth, non-absorbent, and easily cleanable. The door to the outside, located in the Kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open. Keep the door shut to prevent pests from entering the facility. Food facility does not provide lockers or storage for food, employee personal clothing and possessions. Remove all employee personal items and set up a designated area for employees to keep their personal items at. A working container of air conditioner cleaner was on the food preparation table. All chemicals need to be stored separately away from food items and food preparation areas.

Kennett Square Borough

Crazy Deli Crepes Cafe, 110 S Union St, Aug. 16, Fail. No violations listed.

Derasmo Re DBA Country Butcher, 602 E Cypress St, Aug. 16, Fail. Clean the walk in fan covers in the deli walk in. A mop sink is needed in the facility. Install sink in back meat room in area discussed. Hot and cold water are already available in that area. Chicken corn soup, vegan tomato, spanakopita, and veggie spring rolls in frozen cases do not have ingredient labels. Supply ingredient labels. Meatballs, chili and soups in the hot holding units were 90-100F. Foods were not heated to 165F then placed in the warmer. Water temp in the warmers was not over 135F which is required to maintain foods at 135F or more. Foods were reheated, and hot holding water temp increased. Cheese and olive display case was 42-45F. Lower temp of case. Remove cheeses until case maintains 41F or less

London Grove Township

AG Devil Fries, 257 E State Rd, Aug. 16, Pass. Provide sanitizer test strips and monitor concentration routinely.

New Garden Township

El Rinconsito Truck, 345 Scarlet Rd, Aug. 18, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

RDV Convenience Store, 214 W 1st Ave, Aug. 15, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

M&M Food Services LLC Fajitas Y Salsas, 55 Jenners Village Ctr, Aug. 19, Fail. Reattach the cove base by the hot water heater. At the mop sink, seal the raw wood backing of the mop hangers to provide a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Thoroughly clean the following: a. mechanical dishmachine b. Outer surfaces of drains of mechanical dishmachine c. Gaskets of refrigerated drawers d. Utensils and equipment. The ice machine on top of the soda fountain has not been installed. Provide an air gap to the drain and ensure all lines are sanitized according to manufacturer's specifications and discard the first two batches. At the mechanical dishmachine, the water is overflowing onto the floor when the machine drains between cycles and when emptied. Make all necessary repairs to prevent overflow.

Phoenixville Borough

Stable 12 Brewing Company, 368 Bridge St, Aug. 15, Pass. Outside the discarded distillery food handling units and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects. Trash receptacle / waste handling units outside do not have a tight-fitting lid or cover. Keep closed to a tight seal to avoid any vector activity. Food/trash like Debris observed under and around several containers. Trash receptacles for discarded distillery food are not durable, cleanable, leak proof, and/or rodent and insect resistant. Spent, standing liquid pooling in several units. Unit spouts attract flies.

Three Brothers Grill, 17 Main St, Aug. 15, Fail. Floor under the fryers is unclean. Floor under shelves in walk -in freezer unclean. One light out above the cooks line. Replace. Mop stored in mop sink, hang or invert to dry. Grab and go single serve desserts lacking common food labels including all ingredients and sub ingredients. Provide. Table top can opener blade and handle unclean. Clean and sanitize in between uses. Ice cream stored uncovered in reach in chest freezer with scoop submerged in food. Chocolate covered bananas stored uncovered in chest freezer. Keep all food covered in storage. Remove ice cream scoop from container, store in a sanitary manner. Spent cardboard stored on the floor in the walk -in freezer. Remove, ensure the surface is smooth, non porous and easily cleanable. Dirty dishes stored on top of grease trap next to 3 basin ware washing sink. Toilet paper dispenser damaged, toilet paper stored on top of trash can during inspection. Repair or store toilet paper in a sanitary manner. Public restroom is unclean. Clean and sanitize.

Palermo’s Pizza, 700 Nutt Rd, Aug. 16, Fail. Observed wiping cloths throughout, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Meatballs and sauce were only heated to 120 °F before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required. Clean and sanitize the following: * Table top can opener blade, and holder. * Food prep tables throughout the prep room. * Interior of microwave oven behind front service counter. * Fountain soda machine ice chute, and dispenser surrounding areas. * Mold like growth on an ice machine splash guard. * Food prep sink filled with discarded food in containers. Clean and sanitize sink, utilize for designated purpose. Secondary dressing containers lacking common food labels. Provide. The following require further cleaning: * Shelves throughout the back prep room. * Dry good container exterior with food like debris. * Cheese dispenser machine and dispenser surface. * Interior of sandwich bain marie cooler. Food like debris observed in floor drain surrounds the dishwasher. * Floor edges in the back prep room, including behind the ice machine, are unclean. One light out above the cooks line. Replace. Meatballs and sauce were held at 120 °F, in the steam table , rather than 135°F or above as required.

Pocopson Township

Lenape Pizza, 1410 Lenape Rd, Aug. 19, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Tredyffrin Township

Sushi Nami Japanese Kitchen, 35 W Lancaster Ave, Aug. 15, Fail. The overall cleanliness of this facility needs improvement. Heavy grease build-up, food debris, crumbs, splash and dirty build-up were found on surfaces throughout the facility, including the handles, sides, fronts, and tops of refrigeration units, inside the food prep unit, legs and shelves of work tables, and the floor and wall surfaces throughout the cook line and prep areas. The following surface finish is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. 1-Seal wood shelf / cabinet area under toaster oven. Fryer line bain maire observed with product stored on top of the upper bin. This is not an approved method for cold holding and is not designed to maintain product at 41 F or below. Discontinue practice at once, inform all staff and utilize the lower reach in the area to store product as needed. Facility observed with cardboard lines shelves - eliminate all cardboard line shelves. Cardboard is absorbent and will breed bacteria - Clean shelves daily as required.Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Obtain two (2) cook line probe thermometers for staff to use. The following equipment is not observed in good repair. Sushi bain maire, right side door observed with ripped / torn gasket. Replace gasket door seal as discussed. -Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the lower level kitchen area. Tommy corrected on site. An open employee's beverage container was observed non-lidded or capped in a food preparation area, Ramen station - Corrected on site. Food utensils on ramen, sushi, and rice lines are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. These utensils need to be changed every 4 hours, including the water. Post literature on wall with times to change out utensils and water in efforts to remind staff. Times were discussed and determined to be 3:30pm and 7:30pm. Enforce through the managerial team. Broken dirty equipment stored in the lower level mechanical room of the food facility needs to be removed. Dirty Fryers and ovens are observed adjacent to the mop sink. Remove equipment

Aneu Catering/Fresh Ideas, 1556 E Lancaster Ave, Aug. 16, Follow up, Pass. No violations.

Culinart Group at Dil Coffee Bar, 1111 Old Eagle School Rd, Aug. 17, Pass. The floor / wall juncture inside the coffee bar area is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. A cove base with 1/32" lip is required in the inside of the coffee bar area. Mitch the Super form Tower Philly was informed of the Departments requirements. The floor coving shall be provided at all wall / floor junctions including behind all equipment. Send Photo to the Department via email with corrective actions within 15 days. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration for mechanical dishwasher - Obtain chlorine test strips, maintain at coffee bar, test twice daily to ensure residual concentrations maintain 50-100ppm. Train all staff - enforce through managerial team.

Daylesford Crossing, 1450 Lancaster Ave, Aug. 17, Follow up, Pass. Rinse Gauge for mechanical dishwasher is not working - needle maintains at 120 F rather than above 180 F as required - The unit was tested and confirmed to be operating properly with internal surface temperatures above 160 F. Contact Ecolab and have the unit serviced and ensure the rinse gauge is operable prior to Ecolab technicians departure.

Crocodile Cafe, 940 W Valley Rd, Aug. 18, Pass. Ensure single use utensils are inverted with handles up located in the self service trays / bowls. Staff corrected on site.

Upper Uwchlan Township

Lemon Tree Guo, 520 Simspon Dr, Aug. 16, Pass. Provide separate tongs for dispensing chicken, shrimp, beef and vegetables in the work top bain maire. Correct immediately to prevent cross contamination. A wooden partition has been placed as a worktop above the white rice warmer. The wood is cracking, and is no longer a smooth cleanable surface. The utility sink backflow preventor is missing. Install a new backflow preventer. Observed personal medicine stored at the preparation table near the microwave. Keep medicines and personal items stored independent of food preparation areas and equipment. Food processor. The food processor press was soiled. Thoroughly clean and sanitize. Clean the following: * Kitchen ceiling panels; discolored. * Kitchen floors; discolored grout. Thoroughly clean the entire kitchen floor including grout. Clean the floor within 24 hours and every night. Clean the ceiling panels within 14 days.

Pizzeria Visco, 530 Simpson Dr, Aug. 16, Pass. Clean the microwave handle and interior; soiled. Supply a QAC sanitizer test kit. The following are not easily cleanable: * Wood platform used to store cleaners below the three compartment sink; soiled * Wooden platforms are being used to elevate the Continental freezer. Provide metalized leggings or casters on the freezer. Leggings must be at least 6 inches high for easy cleaning. Provide a cleanable surface for storing chemicals on.

Wallace Township

Hidden Horseshoe Produce, 821 Little Conestoga Rd, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

West Chester Borough

Stuart Lindsay Private Chef at Providence Church, 430 Hannum Ave, Aug. 18, Pass. No violations.

West Goshen Township

Acme Markets, 907 Paoli Pike, Aug. 15, Follow Up, Fail. In deli station, a few of the sliding glass doors on the merchandisers are missing a trim piece/handle. Replace this part on the doors so unit can be closed and sealed. Note: replacement parts have been ordered per Store Manager.

West Pikeland Township

Hallman’s General Store, 1600 Pikeland Rd, Aug. 16, Pass. No violations.

West Whiteland Township

Insomnia Cookies, 349 E Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 15, Fail. Hand sink at the front counter had a hot water temperature of 86F. Hot water at hand sinks must be at least 100F. Repair faucet to ensure water reaches at least 100F. Ensure employees are washing hands in the hand sink NOT the 3 bay sink. No Chester County Certified Food Manager is employed here. At least one employee at this location must obtain a food manager's certification within 60 days, then submit for Chester County reciprocity. You may only be the CFM for 1 location. Clean or replace dusty vents above the convection oven.

Zwei Restaurant LLC, 163 W Lincoln Hwy, Aug. 15, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Honeygrow, 303 N Pottstown Pike, Aug. 16, Fail. Sanitizer buckets containing wiping cloths found stored directly on the floor, risking contamination. Store buckets at least 6 inches up off the floor such as on a lower shelf. Note: Buckets relocated at time of inspection. Provide Ecolab "sink & surface" sanitizer test strips at the 3-bay sink. Clean the floors and walls below the hood/wok. One outdoor dumpster is missing lids and another outdoor dumpster has damaged lids. Replace both dumpster or replace all lids. Keep the lids down at all times.

Boscov’s Department Store, 100 Exton Square Pkwy, Aug. 19, Pass. Cases of single use to go containers stored on floor in back storage room. Keep 6" off floor.

CVS Pharmacy, 1450 Pottstown Pike, Aug. 19, Pass. Women's restroom is unclean. Debris on floor. Broken plumbing pipe covers on floor under hand wash sink. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: * Debris observed in interior bottom shelving of all reach in coolers, and interior door panels. * Interior bottom reach in dairy cooler shelves with disposable shelf liner unclean. * Food like debris observed on bottom shelf edges in several retail reaches in coolers. Dumpster lids open at time of inspection, trash like debris and unused equipment on ground surrounding the dumpster. Packaging debris on floor throughout warehouse storage area. * Several water stained ceiling tiles observed in retail space.

Issho Inc, 216 N Pottstown Pike, Aug. 19, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Kumamon Ramen, 348 N. Pottstown Pike, Aug. 19, Pass. Food facility has a reminder statement on the menu for foods that are / or could be served raw or undercooked to the consumer; however, does not clearly disclose which foods the reminder statement applies to. An example menu will be provided to PIC via email. Back door located in the kitchen area of the food facility has a gap at the base and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The screen door is not sufficient to prevent pest entry and may not be used until it is repaired or replaced so outward facing openings are no larger than 16 mesh screening