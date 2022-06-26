The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Avondale Borough

Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Birmingham Township

Radley Run Country Club, 1100 Country Club, Follow Up, June 16, Fail. In the new pool bar, the exterior door was propped open, risking vector entry. As this bar area does not have an open-air variance, all doors and windows must be kept closed or provided with tightly-fitted screens. In the food service area of a half-way house, provide hand wash signage at the hand wash sink. In the new pool bar, some raw wood is still present. Paint/seal all raw wood under behind sinks, under cooler, etc.

Caln Township

Penn Street Pizza, 3201 Lincoln Hwy, June 13, Fail. The following areas are in need of cleaning: 1. FRP walls dishwashing room - caulk at 3 bay needs to be removed and resealed with new caulk 2. Floor of walk-in refrigerator - debris observed on floor 3. Top of Pizza Bain Marie - old food debris 4. Ceramic tile wall (Pizza Prep Area & Pizza Oven Area) - food splatter Clean today and maintain clean everyday. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for Chester County Health Department. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

The Craft House, 300 N Bailey Rd, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Joey’s Pizza, 3449 Lincoln Hwy, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Charlestown Township

Brothers Catering Company, 4345 White Horse Rd, June 13, Pass. The following equipment not observed in good repair; 1- Ansul and Fire Tags dated April 2021, provide current tags dated within one calendar year.

Coatesville City

Restaurant Alquisiras, 735 E Lincoln Hwy, June 14, Pass. Fire suppression activation switch has not been repaired. Kitchen ceiling, walls and floor are damaged. Facility does not have a certified food manager.

Tasty Pizza and Indian Kitchen, 657 E Lincoln Hwy, June 14, Pass. Cutting board was observed to be badly scored. Clean shelves in Pepsi refrigerator. Hood was observed with grease build-up.Door gasket on walk-in freezer is observed damaged and ice was observed building up inside. Raw chicken was observed stored in a reused paint bucket. The bucket was clean however chicken and bucket were discarded during inspection. This facility does not have a Certified Food Manager registered with Chester County Health Department.

McDonald’s, 1820 E Lincoln Hwy, June 16, Pass. Observed the walk-in refrigerator door with a broken hinge, which holds the door on. Replace the broken hinge on the door immediately.

Concord Township

Concord Country Club, 1601 Old Wilmington Pike, June 15, Pass. Observed ice scoops stored with the handle buried in the ice.

Downingtown Borough

Estrella Tacos Y Mas, 202 E Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Home 2 Suites By Hilton, 975 E Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, June 16, Fail. The True Freezer located in the dry storage room has an ambient air temperature of 14 degrees F. Products have slight thawing. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Ms. Pamela Hudson no longer works at the facility. According to staff GM Erica Morales has a valid ServSafe Certified Food Manager Certificate. Within 7 days make an application for registration with the Chester County Health Department's Certified Food Manager Program. Provide a thermometer in the Vitality Juice Unit. Correct within 48 hours.

East Brandywine Township

Crop’s Fresh Marketplace, 1257 Horseshoe Pike, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. No violations.

East Caln Township

Wegmans Food Markets, 1056 E Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. Seafood walk-in freezer floor has large cracks. Floors must be maintained in good repair; smooth/durable/easily cleanable.

Easttown Township

Perfect Setting Catering, 29 Bridge Ave, Follow Up, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Berwyn Tavern, 625 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. No violations.

East Fallowfield Township

Rosie’s Kettlecorn, 211 Glenrose Rd, June 17, Pass. No violations.

East Marlborough Township

CVS Pharmacy, 870 E Baltimore Pike, June 17, Pass. Clean: a. The door of the refrigerator b. Shelves of the dairy rack

Farmer and Company, 5 Cemetery Ln, June 17, Pass. An irreversible registering temperature indicator or thermometer for measuring the utensil surface temperature in the high temperature dishwasher is not available. An open top employee beverage observed above the prep table. A fly strip observed located above the food storage/prep area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

East Nottingham Township

Honey Run Produce, 2625 Forge Rd, Follow Up, June 11, Pass. No violations.

East Pikeland Township

Markie’s Mini-Golf Snack Bar, 360 Schuylkill Rd, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Kiko Sushi and Ramen, 243 Schuylkill Rd, June 16, Pass. Food Facility Person in Charge not able to produce records showing that raw or partially cooked ready to eat fish has been frozen by the facility or approved supplier as required, before use or sale.

East Whiteland Township

Chester Valley Golf Club, 430 Swedesford Rd, Follow Up, June 13, Pass. The hot water handle at the hand sink in the warewashing area in the pool kitchen has a leak and needs to be repaired.

Ecuatorianos Express, 336 Lancaster Ave, June 14, Pass. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cold holding equipment. One dented can was observed on the shelf. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Flik Corporate Dining at Vanguard-Liberty, 45 Liberty Blvd, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. The ice machine needs to be emptied, cleaned and sanitized. Fix the leak at the three compartment sink. There is a vent that needs to be popped back into the ceiling above the refrigerators in the front area near the cookline. Defrost the freezer out front near the cookline to remove the build up of ice.

Flik Corporate Dining at Vanguard-Neptune, 1300 Brennan Blvd, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. No violations.

East Vincent Township

Seven Stars Inn, 263 Hoffecker Rd, Complaint, June 17, Pass. No violations.

Honey Brook Borough

Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, June 16, Pass. No violations.

London Grove Township

Savanna’s Tender Love and Fries, 228 Schoolhouse Rd, June 16, Pass. No violations.

La Chispa Creamery, 302 E Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Lower Oxford Township

Evergreen Farm, 299 Elkview Rd, Follow Up, June 11, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Township

El Rinconsito Restaurante, 717 W Cypress St, Follow Up, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Kennett Square Borough

Second Baptist Church, 132 S Willow St, June 13, Pass. No violations.

London Grove Township

Pizzeria Dei Sapori, 300 E Baltimore Pike, June 16, Pass. In the walk-in refrigerator and under the service counter, cases of foods observed stored directly on the floor. Employee observed warewashing without sanitizing step of the process. Organize shelving next to the deli slicer. Clean the following: a. Side of 2-door freezer b. Inside compartment of the fryer c. Shelves of walk-in refrigerator.

Malvern Borough

Scoops and Smiles Truck, 327 E King St, June 15, Pass. No violations.

Anthony’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 127 W King St, June 17, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

Taste Of Puebla, 900 W Cypress St, Follow Up, June 11, Pass. No violations

La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks,739 W Cypress St, Follow Up, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Taquito Feliz, 1803 Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. No violations.

North Coventry Township

Gabe’s, 351 W Schuylkill Rd, June 13, Fail. Several containers of milk in the dairy refrigerator were expired. This facility is not taking adequate measures to control rodents. Mouse droppings were found on and around shelves where food is being sold or stored.

Beekeeper’s Cafe, 939 E Schuylkill Rd, June 16, Pass. The dish surface temperature of items run through the high-temperature dishwashing machine was at 95-115°F, rather than 160°F or higher as required. Repair the unit to sanitize dishes at 160°F or higher. Until the unit is repaired and regularly reaches a dish surface temperature of 160°F or higher, all dishes must be sanitized in the 3-compartment sink.

King Wok Chinese Restaurant, 1102 Town Square Rd, June 17, Fail. Beverages in the Coke refrigerator were held at 50.7°F, rather than 41°F or below as required. The temperature was turned down. If this unit cannot hold drinks at 41°F or lower, it must be repaired. This refrigerator is only used to store shelf-stable refrigerated drinks. -Dishes, utensils, and food equipment in the three-compartment sink were not being rinsed before being sanitized. The three-compartment sink must be set up so that one compartment is for washing dishes, the center compartment is for rinsing dishes, and the final compartment is for rinsing dishes. The outside dumpster had been left open, and the outside dumpster area has some trash and debris that needs to be removed. The current Certified Food Manager certification has expired. Several food items (sauces, meats) were stored open with no covering in the walk in cooler, and in the bottom of the bain marie. Keep all foods covered. Several items in the freezer were stored in plastic grocery bags. These bags are not designed to store foods for long periods of time. Keep all foods stored in approved containers or in plastic bags designed for long-term food storage. In several areas, cups or bowls were being used as scoops. Use only scoops with handles. The following areas have some grease building up and need to be cleaned: - The inside of the hood, in all places where grease is collecting. The side of the griddle has some oil and grime building up. Cooling rice and cooling chicken were measured at 130°F. Once cooling food is below 135°F, it must either be reheated to 165°F, or it must be completely cooled to 41°F or below. Rice was reheated, and the chicken was put in the walk-in unit to cool. Multiple food items requiring date marking were not being date marked.

Oxford Borough

Dunkin Donuts at Oxford Square Mall, 321 N Third St, Follow Up, June 13, Fail. Observed exposed foods (muffins & doughnuts) not stored in a manner to contamination from the premises. Observed flies directly on muffins in the display case behind the front service counter. An existing employee is scheduled to take a food manager exam on 6/14/22.

Oxford Feed and Lumber, 112 Railroad Ave, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Saladworks, 31 Jenners Village Ctr, June 15, Fail. REPEAT VIOLATION: Observed trash bags/debris on the ground inside the trash corral. Outside waste handling unit had the drain plug removed on the dumpster on the left. Install drain plug. Walk-in Freezer: Observed ice accumulation below fan unit. Remove ice and monitor.

Phoenixville Borough

Platform One Events, 4 Bridge St, June 13, Pass. Kitchen 2 bay sink loose from wall.

Uncommon Ramen, 239 Bridge St, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Bluebird Distilling Tasting Room, 100 Bridge St, June 14, Pass. Dust like debris on ceiling exhaust vent cover in public Ladies room. Clean * Mold like growth on door gaskets in Beverage air reach in the 2 door cooler behind the main bar. Hot water handle not in proper working order at dump sink behind main bar. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. Owner stated that he has 2 employees getting registered for a CFM approved class. Facility has 10 business days to show proof of enrollment in an approved CFM course. Hot water is lacking at both dump sinks behind the main bar. Hand wash sink has hot water at proper temp.

West End Fire Company, 801 W Bridge St, June 15, Pass. A Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager is displayed for Rachele Bader but has expired as of 05/2022. Facility has 15 business days to show proof of enrollment in an approved, CCHD CFM course. Dust like debris build up on ceiling vent covers in both upstairs restrooms. Upstairs public restrooms in need of repairs. * Damaged missing floor behind toilet in Ladies room. * Peeling paint in both public restrooms in window surrounds. * Hole in ceiling exposing exterior in public men's room. * cove base unattached from walls. Repair, clean and sanitize both restrooms. Food Dressings stored in upstairs kitchen reach in cooler past sell by dates 01/2022. Food like debris splatter on the interior top of the main bar microwave.

Bistro on Bridge, 212 Bridge St, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Dim Sum Court, 236 Bridge St, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. Facility having water damage issues on ceiling areas in Ladie's room, and hallway, Basement dry storage areas and wait station ceiling at time of inspection. Owners have repeatedly contacted landlord for repairs.

South Coventry Township

Vesta Kitchen, 1503 Ridge Rd, June 11, Pass. The cheese sauce in the hot-holding unit had a temperature that varied depending on where the thermometer was placed. Eggs are served cooked runny at the customer's request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. A probe-type thermometer must be obtained and available to check cooking, hot-holding, and cold-holding temperatures during food service. Potato salad in the cooler was stacked in ice with several containers above the level of the ice.

Thornbury Township

Byrsa Pizza and Winery, 34 E Street Rd, Follow Up, June 15, Pass. Provide side splashes to the handwashing sink in the bar.

Tredyffrin Township

Fairfield Inn at Great Valley, 1005 Westlakes Dr, June 13, Fail. he food facility does not maintain a CCHD Certified Food Manager as required. Products dated in the freezer shall be re-dated once placed into the refrigerator to ensure the 7 day shelf life is met. Several food bags in reach in refrigerator dated May & April 2022 and are not an accurate reflection of the date coding. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1- Square ceiling vent in kitchen. A gallon of whole milk with a sell by date of 6/9 observed in reach in cooler.

JBS Deli at Valley Forge, 1001 Chesterbrook Blvd, June 14, Pass. -CCHD Certified Food Manager will be either Jesse Berk, Tom or Debra Bazik. Food Manager testing will be completed within 30 days, submit the CCHD CFM application to the Department within 60 days.

Whole Foods Markets, 821 Lancaster Ave, June 14, Pass. The light intensity in the food preparation, food storage areas, and ware washing area is not at least 50 foot candles. 1-Walk in the cooler behind prepared foods, left light out. 2-Prepared foods - light out the center room. Exterior corner edge to the right of the far East door entry way observed with loose stucco and exposed mesh. Seal up this area as needed. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - 1- Seafood floor sink under three bay sink is not draining and overflowing to a floor drain. Food facility operator failed to post an original, valid Chester County Health Department Certified Food Manager in a location conspicuous to the consumer. Far left soup wells on the hot bar were held at 110 °F, rather than 135°F or above as required. Staff indicated soup was placed out at 9:30 am. Product discarded at 1:30pm. Soup well was never turned on. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash; 1- Ceiling vents and adjacent tiles located in ware washing room. 2-Ceiling vents and adjacent tiles located in the Bakery prep room. The left hand wash sink located in the mens restroom area for staff to use does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Water currently off and a work order has been submitted. The following surface finishes are observed cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1-Cove base flooring in the meat cutting room. 2-Meat display case - Secure metal transition pieces. 3-floor cove base at bakery entrance servery line. 4-Secure door jamb and seafood walk in cooler, right side. 5-Left side of seafood shelving unit, cracked plastic edge next to food prep sink, replace entirely

Rita’s Water Ice, 1776 E Lancaster Ave, June 15, Pass. No violations.

Canteen at IPX, 460 E Swedesford Rd, June 16, Pass. No violations.

HG Coal Fired Pizza and Restaurant, 500 Chesterbrook Blvd, June 16, Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink at ware washing area, indicating uses other than hand washing. The following surface finishes are observed cracked / roughened / and are not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1-Back side of brick pizza oven, loose / missing tiles with loose string. Freddy indicated new tile work will be installed. 2-Chipped wall / exposed bead board at door jamb behind mixer, left and right side. Frozen foods observed not maintained in a frozen state on the cook line reach in. Temperatures observed in or around 30 F rather than below 10 F. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, and splash; 1-Cook line floors under all equipment 2-Walk in freezer floor 3-Underside of shelving located in walk in cooler 4-Dry storage room next to female restroom, floors under shelving and wall splash 5- Floor behind pizza bain maire by soda dispenser. Salad dressing reach in was held at 54°F in reach in the cook line unit rather than 41°F or below as required. The following equipment was not observed in good repair; 1-Dough trays observed cracked and roughened. Purge all dough trays. Freddy confirmed new dough trays have been ordered. 2- Walk in cooler door gasket ripped, replace 3- Left side door of pizza bain maire by hand sink, torn / ripped door gasket , replace. Food employee observed storing clean food equipment while wet, and not allowing time for draining and/or air-drying. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; 1- Top of faucet at three bay sink is leaking when on, eliminate leak.

Uwchlan Township

Chocolate Therapy, 16 Marchwood Rd, June 14, Pass. Provide a backflow preventer at the utility sink.

Residence Inn, 10 N Pottstown Pike, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Within 30 days enroll a full time staff in an ANSI approved Certified Food Manager.

Sal’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 152 Eagleview Blvd, Follow Up, June 16, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager.Ms. Michele Schiano Di Visconte recently completed a ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course. It was reported Ms. Schiano Di Visconte has mailed in her application on June 2, 2022.. Post your Chester County CFM Certificate in public display upon receipt.

Valley Township

Huang’s Mister Wok, 110 Airport Rd, June 15, Fail. A couple refrigerators were observed without thermometers. Make sure all refrigeration has accurate temperature measuring devices. Hot water valve on the faucet at the hand washing sink located near the walk-in refrigerator did not work. A few precooked food items were observed without dates in the walk-in refrigerator. Clean shelves used for dry storage. Small Bain Marie refrigerator located near cooking equipment was observed at 48°F rather than 41°F as required. Yijin Zhang is ServSafe certified but not registered with Chester County Health Department.

West Chester Borough

Andiaro, 106 W Gay St, June 11, Pass. No violations.

Buddy’s Burgers, 13 W Gay St, June 11, Pass. Sarah Perna no longer works at this facility on site. You must employ/obtain a Certified Food Manager that works on site for at least 30 hours per week within 30 days.The following holes were observed-these areas must be sealed and finished to be smooth and easily cleanable: 1. In the wall in front of the mop sink-stair side. 2. Under the window in the back room. 3. "Window" in the wall next to the food prep sink-seal around the entire window. 4. Underneath the sinks in both the Ladies and Mens Toilet Rooms.

Humpty Dumplings, Church and Chestnut, June 11, Fail. Due to time/temperature control for safety food, cold holding.

Purple Oven Inc, Church St, Follow Up, June 11, Pass. No violations.

Tsaocca Cafe, 18 N High St, June 11, Fail. Supply a stainless steel stand or longer legs to the Waring Hot Water Dispenser-you cannot use 15 oz cans to elevate the machine. Front Hand Sink: Install a permanent paper towel dispenser. Back Hand Sink: Install a permanent soap dispenser. Remove all mold from the interior rim of the front hand sink. Storage Room: Remove and properly dispose of all un-used equipment from this room and organize all areas/items in this room. Supply dunnage racks for large boxes to keep all items off the floor.

West Goshen Township

Wawa, 1010 West Chester Pike, Complaint, June 15, Pass. No violations.

Dartcor Enterprises, 145 Brandywine Pkwy, June 16, Pass. No violations.

Cheryl’s Southern Style at Artisans Exchange, 208 Carter Dr, June 17, Pass. No violations.

West Nottingham Township

CVS Pharmacy Store, 201 Fieldcrest Dr, June 15, Pass. No violations.

Westtown Township

Westtown School, 975 Westtown Rd, Follow Up, June 15, Pass. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Maintain all handles in the same direction and upward on display.

Willistown Township

Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W Lancaster Ave, June 15, Pass. Clean the filters in the hood. Post the Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate (CFM) in public view.