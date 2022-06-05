The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Atglen Borough

Penningtonville Presbyterian Church, 406 Main St, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Charlestown Township

The Valley House, 1021 Morehall Rd, May 25, Pass. The following surface finishes observed cracked / roughened / and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. 1- Ceiling above walk in cooler entrance observed with loose dry wall tape and cracks on ceiling - Apply 2 coats of paint after repair 2-Ceiling above three bay sink observed with chipped paint - Sand and apply two coats of a semi- gloss paint 3-2nd floor hall way / food prep entrance observed with a crack in floor. Repair with grout or other effective means. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Obtain a CCHD CFM within 90 days. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of debris. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof in the following areas; 1- Lower level walk in cooler side & Lower level dry storage side - install light shields as discussed. 2- Cracked light shield above salad bain marie.

Residence Inn, 10 general Warren Blvd, May 26, Fail. Observed clean food equipment, paper plates along buffett line stored uncovered or not inverted. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair; 1- Middle compartment of three bay sink observed leaking at 2" PVC pipe. Observed consumer self-service display of brown sugar, pecans, cranberries, without sneeze guards or other effective protection. High heat dishwasher is currently down and not working. Fred indicated a part is ordered to make the necessary repairs. Three bay sink is currently being used for ware washing. The light intensity in the food preparation area is not at least 50 foot candles.

Canter Hill Farm, 2138 Valley Hill Rd, May 27, Pass. No violations.

Coatesville City

Jamrock Caribbean Cuisine, 144 E Lincoln Hwy, Follow Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Mini Markets, 1014 E Lincoln Hwy, Pass. Floor under the slushy machine was dirty.

Downingtown Borough

Lione’s Pizza, 116 Wallace Ave, May 26, Pass. The handwash sink in the dishwash area was blocked by pans and not accessible at all times for employee use. Observed the mechanical dishwasher (High Temp.) wash temperature guage not getting to the required 150°F. The rinse gauge did meet the required 180°F temperature.

The Creamery at The Farmhouse, 119 W Lancaster Ave, May 27, Pass. No violations.

East Caln Township

Downingtown Country Club, 93 Country Club Dr, Follow Up, May 26, Pass. Upstairs bar - True cooler. The unit had been repaired (not holding safe temperature) since the last inspection, but it has since broken again. No potentially hazardous food was stored in the unit at the time of inspection. Repair the following: Basement hot water heater; leak in pipework. Basement walk-in cooler; condensate pump - overflowing and not operating properly Repair both within 7 days. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Mr. Stanford Burke will retake a ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course and apply for a Chester County Certified Food Manager Certificate.

Easttown Township

Metz Culinary Mgmt at Devereux Hankin, 139 Leopard Rd, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. No violations.

East Marlborough Township

Dollar Tree, 817 Baltimore Pike, May 24, Fail. In the walk-in freezer, cases of food are stored directly on the floor. In the walk-in freezer, an accumulation of ice was observed.

The Red Sombero, 879 E Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. Provide test strips to the mechanical dishmachine immediately. Clean the dish racks or replace.

Grain Craft Bar and Kitchen, 108 W Street Rd, May 25, Pass. Some foods are date marked others are not. Bar dishwasher: No Cl was detected at the final rinse. Hose was secured and 50ppm Cl was detected. A pan of egg and pan of panko bread used for breading pickles was left out for unknown time. Clean the following areas: 1. Cookline equipment and floor under and behind. 2. Underside of shelving over bain maries 3. Wall to the left of the cookine. 4. Walls around the dishwasher. 5. Kitchen fan. 6. Basement Prep - clean sinks and floor 7. Keg cooler floor 8. Floor under bag in a box stand. 9. Upstairs bar floor. Basement Prep - floor surface has deteriorated. Chicken breasts from last night or early this morning were found out at room temp. Soda guns at the main bar and upstairs were not clean. Kitchen: Hand sink was not supplied with paper towels. Dead roaches were observed on glue boards and one dead mouse observed in a snap trap in the basement. Mouse droppings were observed in the basement especially in the storage room.

Hoods BBQ and Catering, 1664 W Doe Run Rd, May 25, Pass. Three pints and two 1/2 gallons of chocolate milk observed with dates of 5/24. Scoops for ice cream must be kept either in the freezer, in a dipper well or washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every four hours. Wrap ice wands or store in a container between uses.

Capriotti’s, 877 E Baltimore Pike, Follow Up, May 27, Pass. No violations.

East Nottingham Township

Oxford Little League, 187 Mt Pleasant Rd, May 23, Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Oxford High School, 705 Waterway Rd, May 24, Pass. Hot water less than 100 F was provided at the hand sink in the employee restroom. It should be noted that sufficient hot water >100F was provided at all hand sinks in the kitchen. Observed consumer self-service display of ice for iced coffee without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Mechanical Dishwasher: It appears the final rinse temperature gauge is not working properly- observed final rinse temperature gauge reading 176F yet the thermolabel irreversible temperature sticker melted indicating a dish surface temperature >160F.

East Pikeland Township

Dunkin Donuts, 400 Schuylkill Rd, Fail. Ice scoop touching public service ice in ice machine. Keep handle up and away from food. Door gaskets on several Delfied small reach in coolers not properly attached causing doors not to close properly. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing: Interior of all Delfield small reach in coolers, brown ice bin exteriors, drawer cooler interior panels that hold food containers, hand sinks and 3 basin sinks throughout, hand sink faucet behind front service counter, bagel topping container lids. Hand wash sink behind front service counter being used as a dump sink. Clean and sanitize sink, utilize for designated purpose only. Chemical spray bottle ( Windex) stored hanging on hand wash sink in ware wash area. Keep all chemicals in a separate designated area. Food employees observed throughout, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed wet wiping cloths throughout, not being stored in proper sanitizer solution. Sanitizer lacking in sanitizer basin at 3 bay sink. Hot water handle missing on hand wash sink in warewash area. Employees not washing hands in between separate tasks. Cases of food (Coffee) stored on the floor in the storage area. Facility lacks a CCHD CFM certificate. Facility has 5 days to submit an application with payment. No CCHD CFM information provided. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Heavy food like splatter on the interior top of the microwave oven. Water turned off at the hand sink in the ware wash area. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Floor under equipment and sinks throughout unclean, floor edges under front service counter unclean. Hand wash sink in ware wash area inoperable, faucet broken and water turned off.

East Whiteland Township

Buena Vista Restaurant, 215 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, May 23, Fail. Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the cold holding unit, is not being date marked. Food in the kitchen area stored open with no covering in the cold holding units. Raw chicken was stored above raw fish in the cold holding unit. Clean and sanitize the following: 1. All floors throughout the facility, especially under all equipment. 2. All walls and shelves throughout the kitchen area. 3. The interior and exterior of the cold holding units. The soda machine is leaking. Knives, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The ice machine was observed to have built up in the inside of it. Empty the ice bin and clean and sanitize the ice machine. Caulk is peeling from the hood system. Chemicals not clearly labeled with the common name of the chemical. Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food utensils in the kitchen area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Wash, rinse , and sanitize the utensils and ensure that if you are storing them in water that the water has a temperature of at least 135 degrees at all times. EHS observed bowls being used as a Food dispensing utensil. Bowls are not to be used as a food dispensing utensil. Employee food and drink items are stored with the restaurant food items in the cold holding unit. Towel observed on the shelves. Towels may not be used to line equipment.

Compass Group at Siemens Healthineers, 40 Liberty Rd, May 24, Pass. During the inspection the bakery case refrigerator in the front coffee area had a temperature of 46 degrees and stated that it was on defrost.

Toninos Pizza and Pasta, 235 Lancaster Ave, Follow Up, May 25, Pass. Three spray bottles of chemicals were not labeled with the common name of the chemical at the time of the inspection.

Honey Brook Township

Just Mom’s, 1050 N Manor St, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. The glass-top ice cream chest freezer next to the soft serve dispensers has a buildup of food debris and ice inside and needs to be cleaned. The prepackaged slices of pie and cake in the small glass-front were not labeled with the full ingredient list, net weight, and distributed by statement. -A spray bottle of degreaser and a container of sanitizer were not labeled with the common name of the chemical inside.

Shellbark Hollow Farm Store, 240 Lippitt Rd, May 24, Pass. The inside of the refrigerator has some grime on the refrigerator racks and some debris at the bottom, and it needs to be cleaned.

Kennett Township

El Rinconsito Truck, 717 W Cypress St, May 24, Fail. Water line to the hand sink and 3 bay sink is broken. A temporary hand sink was found set up on the truck. Dishes are washed at commissary. Water line must be repaired. Temporary hand washing is not a long term fix.

Kennett Square Borough

Evergreen Cafe, 216 Mill Rd, Follow Up, May 25, Pass. No violations.

La Michoacana Ice Cream, 231 E State St, May 27, Pass. No violations.

New Garden Township

Harvest Ridge Winery, 1140 Newark Rd, Follow Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Hartefeld National Golf Club, 1 Hartefeld Dr, May 24, Fail. Foods are not being date labeled. Bar dishwasher was not supplied with detergent or sanitizer. Clean the following areas: 1. Bain maries - around the door closures - moldy 2. Kitchen - ice machine lid interior 3. Basement storage room floor 4. Bar soda gun holder on the far left side of the bar is clogged. Clear clog and clean holder. Outdoor bar hand sink was not working. Seafood containers may not be re-used for other foods. Outdoor bar: Glassware and plastic cups are stored outside. These items, while under a roof, are not protected from dust, dirt and insects. Fazio Lounge: Remove unused soda guns and holders. No Chester County CFM is employed here. Submit valid Safe Serv for reciprocity

On the Roll, 429 Bucktoe Rd, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Taste of Puebla, 900 W Cypress St, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Oxford Borough

Vida Sana, 320 E Market St, May 23, Pass. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was less than 50ppm, rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Observed gap behind the 3 bay sink & adjacent wall. Observed gap behind hand sink and wall in the back room.

Dunkin Donuts, 321 N Third St, May 25, Fail. Under Counter Refrigerator (Coolatta) near drive-thru area & across from front customer service counter: Observed broken door gasket. Espresso Machine: The black bar in the espresso discard tray is deteriorating. Due to excessive small fly activity around the donut/muffin display case the display case shall be covered to prevent contamination. Missing tile base cove across on the right side of the front customer service area & across from the under-counter refrigerator. Observed excessive small fly activity around the trash cans to the right of the ice machine & in the front service area on the walls/ceiling near the donut /muffin display cases. Due to a history of inadequate active managerial control the food facility was mandated to employ two Chester County Certified Food Managers. The food facility failed to conduct a deep and thorough cleaning all food service equipment. Cleaning is needed in the following locations: under the 3 bay sink and behind the grease trap; behind the ice caddie under the front service counter- floor drain cover blocked by paper towels; behind the ice machine; behind the bulk sugar bin to the left of the ice machine; hand sink & urinal in the Men's restroom.

Elk Ridge School, 200 Wickersham Rd, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Nottingham Elementary School, 736 Garfield St, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Pat’s Pizzeria and Family Restaurant, 351 N Third St, Follow Up, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 42 S Fifth St, May 27, Pass. No violations.

Allen Ame Church, 788 Market St, May 27, Pass. No violations.

Parkesburg Borough

Octorara Area Food Cupboard, 714 Main St, May 24, Pass. No violations.

Penn Township

Giant Food Store, 849 W Baltimore Pike, May 24, Fail. The following plumbing issues were observed: mop closet near restrooms- observed steady water running from end of hose in mop sink, standing water on floor behind proofing oven in the Bakery Department- water is dark in color, under wash compartment of 3 bay sink in the Bakery Department, leak on hot water faucet side of the hand sink near the 3 bay sink in the Seafood Department, leak on the cold water supply line at the hand sink near the display cases in the Meat Department. The hand sink in the Ladies restroom on the left is not working, and the hand sink in the Men's restroom on the right is not working. The urinal on the left in the Men's restroom is not working. Ladies Restroom: Observed several stained ceiling tiles. Bakery Department: Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink across from the mechanical dishwasher. Cleaning is needed in the following areas: mop closet near restrooms, ceiling vent prior to double doors between seafood and meat department, floor inside the Perishable Foods walk-in freezer.

Phoenixville Borough

El Limon Mexican Taqueria 700 Nutt Rd, May 24, Pass. No violations.

Fruit Creations, 639 Bridge St, May 26, Pass. Slight leak at 3 basin sink faucet. Debris build up on the floor under shelves in the walk-in cooler .Facility stated that coolers are swept out each night.

Rite Aid, 200 Kimberton Rd, May 27, Pass. A few water stained ceiling tiles in isle in front of wall beverage, freezer coolers.

Sadsbury Township

Stottsville Inn, 3512 Strasburg Rd, May 26, Fail. Crawl space access in the ceiling at the coffee station must be closed during operating hours. Prep Area: hand sink was not supplied with soap or towels. Supply both at all times. Prep Area: Remove the hand soap dispenser from the prep sink area. This is not a hand washing sink and soap is not to be supplied to this sink. Hand sink at cookline - water leaks from the base of the faucet. Unused equipment in the prep area must be removed from the property. The hood system was not installed and the cooking equipment and associated items can't be used at this time. Several items in the bain maries and walk in were not date marked. House made sauces were found to be older than 7 days. Meats and other foods were not covered in the walk in cooler. Scoops with handles must be supplied for the dry ingredient bins. Staff are not taking cooking or cooling temperatures. Table top steam table is being propped up by a roll of tape. The following areas must be cleaned: 1. Interior of drawer refrigeration 2. Pizza hood filters 3. Walk in door - exterior 4. Hand sink at cookline - clean cabinet and walls to the left of the sink 5. Dishwasher area - floor and table shelving. 6. Ice machine - metal panel on the interior - at least once per quarter ice machine must be emptied, washed, rinsed and sanitized. Wall between the fryer and pizza oven has deteriorated.

Spring City Township

Birdies Kitchen, 60 N Main St, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. Facility has a service order in to have hoods professionally cleaned.

Tredyffrin Township

Barnes and Noble Bookstore, 150 W Swedesford Rd, May 24, Pass. Sponges observed in the ware washing area being used to clean food contact surfaces. -Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust, debris, crumb, or splash. The Following equipment is not observed in good repair; 1- Hand sink next to ice machine, soap dispenser is not working properly, provide new soap dispenser, correct by 5/30 2-Up right freezer is not working. Lisa provided a work order for the new unit. Remove units once a new unit arrives. Correct by 6/24. Contact Terminix and have technician address droppings located under the dry storage shelving rack.

John’s Dish, 2476 W Swedesford Rd, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. The food facility does not maintain a CCHD Certified Food Manager as required. Cook line hand sink observed with stripped water valve and not turning on hot water.

Genji Sushi at Whole Foods, 821 Lancaster Ave, May 26, Pass. Grab n go raw items are provided with a red RAW only sticker. Utilize the RAW sticker with the food advisory also on the sticker moving forward, inform the team, enforce through managerial team. It shall be noted that a consumer advisory is provided on the right side of the grab n go unit.

Nudy’s Cafe, 292 Conestoga Rd, Follow Up, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Upper Uwchlan

Capt’n Chucky’s Crab Cake Co, 132 Pottstown Pike, Follow Up, Pass. No violations.

Uwchlan Township

Chick-Fil A, 211 Eagleview Blvd, Follow Up, May 23, Pass. The undercounter cooler had an air temperature of 51 degrees F. The measured temperature of honey sauce was 51 degrees F. The cold storage temperature of potentially hazardous foods shall be maintained at 41 degrees F or below.

Juice Pad Lionville, 932 N Pottstown Pike, Follow-Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Fairfield Inn by Marriot, 5 N Pottstown Pike, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. No violations.

Mario’s Italian Pizza, 31 Marchwood Rd, May 24, Fail. Pizza Sauce and Mozz Cheese were stored at room temperature. When improper explained how dishware is manually washed (sanitize and rinse compartments reversed). Ensure proper manual warewashing is conducted. Proper warewashing consist of 1.) Wash in hot detergent water, 2.) Rinse in a hot clean water, 3.) Soak in a measured sanitizer solution, and 4.) Air dry. Ensure all staff are following proper procedures. Observed numerous potentially hazardous foods prepared on site with no date labeling. Provide an accurate probe thermometer for monitoring food temperatures. Several foods were stored without covering. Clean the following: walk-in flooring, walk-in fan guard and surrounding surface, remove all cardboard shelf liners.

Persis Indian Grill, 541 Wellington Sq, Follow Up, May 25, Pass. No Chester County Certified Food Manager. Observed knives stored between the baine countertops.

Fresh 2 You Mobile Market, 650 Pennsylvannia Dr, May 25, Pass. No violations.

Every Soul Vegan Bakery, 570 Wellington Sq, May 26, Pass. No violations.

Route 100 Bar and Bites, 815 N Pottstown Pike, Follow Up, May 26, Pass. Observed several ceiling panels missing in the bar/dining area and non-utilized sections of the kitchen. Several areas of debris were noted below. Clean the debris and install new ceiling panels. Ceiling must be maintained in good repair. Clean the wall around the dishwashing area: dead ants on the wall to the left side of the sink, and dust accumulation on the wall to the right side of the sink.

Valley Township

Concern Treatment Unit for boys, 1225 W Lincoln Hwy, May 23, Pass. Frigidaire freezer in the basement was observed at 56°F.

Speedyz, 1196 W Lincoln Hwy, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Wallace Township

The Manor at Springton Farm, 860 Springton Rd, May 24, Pass. According to staff no handwashing sinks are set-up at the movable banquet bar.

Warwick Township

Amazing Acres Goat Dairy, 184 Grove Rd, May 26, Pass. No violations.

West Bradford Township

Hidden House Cafe, 994 Marshallton Thorndale Rd, May 23, Pass. Food utensils in the ice cream area are stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F. Observed the display meat case refrigerator not maintaining a minimum required temperature of 41°F or less. Observed the interior of the microwave to be in need of cleaning.

Aviator’s Express at United Sports Training Center, 1426 Marshallton Thorndale Rd, May 26, Fail. 2 door bain marie refrigerator next to the fryers was 47°F instead of the required 41°F or less. Observed the following areas to be in need of cleaning: 1. Table top next to the microwave - salt everywhere 2. Interior surface of the microwave - food splatter 3. Flooring at cook-line - dirt and grease build-up Clean today and maintain clean everyday. Observed the cutting boards on both bain marie to be soiled and in need of a cleaning. Observed the interior white chute of the ice machine to have a slimy substance on it. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kits to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Coving at floor / wall junction has fallen off the wall in the backroom.

West Chester Borough

Fire Nashville Hot Chicken, 126 E Gay St, May 23, Pass. James Gaffney has attended an approved training class and has his ServSafe Certificate but has not yet applied for Chester County Health Department Certification.

WCU Commons, 155 University Ave, Follow-Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Blazin’ J’s, 139 W Gay St, May 24, Pass. Gary Danehower will be taking a course within 60 days.

Kelly’s Kandy, 11 N Five Points Rd, May 24, Pass. Provide a thermometer in the chest freezer.

West Goshen Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 101 Turner Ln, Follow Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

El Comalito Mexican Taqueria, 2 N Five Points Rd, May 23, Fail. Plastic, black "milk-style" crates observed in use to store produce (fruit, vegetables) and equipment (utensils, pots). Remove the plastic crates as the crates are not easily cleanable. Replace crates with commercially listed containers/bins. In the customer "grab & go" refrigerator, flan dessert was observed in unlabeled containers. Clean the following: * floor in walk-in refrigerator * ceiling vent by walk-in refrigerator. A staff's cup of coffee was found next to the deli slicer. Staff may not eat or drink in food service areas. Staff food and drink must be stored separately from restaurant's food and beverages and containers must be lidded. Staff must wash hands after eating or drinking, prior to returning to work. Floor drain for the condensate line of the walk-in refrigerator is slow to drain. In the outdoor alley area remove the refrigerator unit. In the outdoor alley area keep lids to dumpsters closed and remove all excess trash from ground.

Boston Market, 726 E Gay St, May 24, Fail. Prepackaged desserts (cake, cookies) in the customer self-service area are not labeled properly with the name of product, full ingredient statement, net weight, producer info and/or allergens. Numerous pieces of equipment are out of order. Clean & sanitize the following: ice scoop and blue bin holder, 3-bay sink, prep sink, wall-mounted potato press. Replace missing base coving tiles. Replace missing ceiling vent covers by the 3-bay sink. Along the back of house prep line, grout has eroded between the quarry tiles, creating a trap for food, water and debris. Clean the floors in the kitchen. In the dining room, make repairs to eliminate roof leaks. Observed 1 sanitizer bucket still being stored directly on the floor in the food service area. Clean the hand wash sinks in the kitchen. Provide a light shield on the ceiling light in the soda closet.

Wawa, 706 E Gay St, May 24, Fail. Clean & sanitize the following food-contact surfaces and equipment: lid dispensers in customer self-service coffee counter, exterior of beverage dispensers in customer self-service drink station. Clean the following non-food-contact surfaces and equipment: steel countertops in the coffee prep area underneath brewers, sprayer sink in the smoothie prep station, tv monitor in the smoothie prep station. Clean the following surface finishes: floors underneath equipment in the smoothie prep and coffee prep areas, pendant lights in the smoothie prep station.

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1107 West Chester Pike, Follow-Up, May 27, Fail. Food employee not wearing hair restraint such as nets, hats, or ties. In the food service areas, replace any damaged/rusted ceiling vents and stained/damaged ceiling light shields that can not be adequately cleaned and/or maintained in good repair. Note: Repeat violation.

West Sadsbury Township

Victory Brewing Company, 3127 Lower Valley Rd, May 26, Fail. The hot water heater was not working. No hot water was available.

West Vincent Township

Lani Ice, 1230 Pottstown Pike, May 24, Pass. The test strips on location were for testing chlorine sanitizing solutions, and a quaternary ammonia sanitizer is used here instead. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required. No racks were on location at time of inspection for air-drying of dishes.

Mobile Lani Ice, 230 Trego Rd, May 24, Pass. No test strips were in the mobile unit at the time of inspection. The food facility does not employ a certified employee as required.

West Whiteland Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 241 N Pottstown Pike, Follow Up, May 24, Pass. The following need further cleaning and sanitizing, interior bottom shelf under wire racks in retail beverage cooler behind front service counter, drawer cooler base surfaces, surface under grille line, interior rack holders in warmer behind front service counter.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 117 E Swedesford Rd, Follow Up, May 25, Pass.No violations.

Westtown Township

Wawa, 1501 West Chester Pike, May 26, Pass. Provide a thermometer in the Randell refrigerator at the breakfast prep station. Clean the following: a. Counter under the Merry Chef oven b. Cabinet under the handwashing sink by the break room c. Behind the 3-compartment sink d. Ceiling and HVAC vents over the prep line e. Sides of counter and oven in coffee area f. Cabinet under the dump sink in the coffee area g. Floor under the bag in box shelving in the dry storage room h. Cabinet under the slushy machine i. Floor of the walk-in in the ice cream freezer j. Ceiling in men's and women's toilet rooms. Repair the leak at the drain of the 3-compartment sink.

Mike’s Pizza, 1502 West Chester Pike, May 26, Fail. Prepackaged grab and go desserts are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, and distributed by information. Replace the gasket on the reach in the freezer next to the meatball hot holding unit. The tomato slicer and knives/knife holder were observed to have food residue and not clean to sight and touch. Clean the following and maintain in clean condition: a. Guides of the under counter at the bain marie on the cook line b. Sides of the cooking equipment c. Perimeter of the floor in the kitchen and prep areas. The handwashing sink was obstructed by dishes and other supplies in the sink. In the walk-in freezer, cases of foods observed stored directly on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Willistown Township

Teikoku Restaurant, 5492 West Chester Pike, Follow-Up, May 23, Pass. No violations.

Culinart at Daylesford Abbey, 220 S Valley Rd, May 27, Fail. On dry storage shelves, 4 dented cans were observed. In the walk-in refrigerator, a bowl of moldy cut limes were observed. In the walk-in refrigerator, Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) ready-to-eat foods (such as open containers of deli meat, cheese, etc) held 24 hours or more are not date marked. Clean and sanitize the table-mounted can opener. Remove all dented, chipped and damaged food contact equipment such as utensils and trays. Clean the exterior of the mechanical dishwasher and the adjacent steel shelves.