The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

East Prospect Borough

Italian Delight, 38 N Main St, Oct. 29, Fail. Both owners observed in kitchen and pizza station areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed accumulation of static dust on the ansel system arms and vent hood over the cooking/frying area. Observed single-service, single-use pizza boxes stored in a storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Numerous food items in the all refrigerated and freezer units stored open with no covering. Numerous food ingredient storage containers, in the back prep/cook area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Food dispensing utensil in sugar observed stored in the food and with a no handle plastic cup the food. Observed deeply scored and stained cutting boards on both back baine marie sandwich/salad units, not resurfaced or discarded as required. Observed underside motor house of floor dough mixer, in back prep/cook area, with an accumulation of food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Storm/screen door located in the rear exit area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the all refrigerated units, is not being date marked. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the all refrigerated units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the pizza baine marie cooling unit in the front pizza area, and the upright freezer in the back storage area. Loose/deteriorated gaskets on the salad baine marie unit in the back prep/cook area. Loose/deteriorated gaskets on the three door Manitowoc upright freezer located near the rear exit. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets on the upright Whirlpool and Frigidaire chest freezer in the basement with mold-like substance on gaskets. Slicer and five knives hanging on a magnetic holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Fairview Township

Lewisberry Convenience, 658 Wyndamere Rd, Nov. 3, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Milder like growth and dust accumulation on shelving and plastic slats in walk in cooler. Employee/customer toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. No paper towels at the handwash sink in the food prep area. MOP BUCKET FILLED WITH DIRTY MOP WATER AND MOP NOT HANGING TO AIR DRY WHILE NOT IN USE. EMPLOYEES NOT FOLLOWING PROPER HANDWASH PROCEDURES AS EVIDENCED BY NO SOAP OR PAPER TOWELS AT HANDWASH SINK AND HANDWASH SINK CLOGGED. RUSTY METAL SHELVING IN WALK IN COOLER. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the FOOD PREP area. HANDWASH SINK IN FOOD PREP AREA IS CLOGGED AND DOES NOT DRAIN. BROKEN/ DAMAGED AND MISSING FLOOR TILES IN BACK ROOM WHERE WAREWASH SINK IS LOCATED.

Loganville Borough

Mamma’s Pizza and Restaurant, 215 N Main St, Oct. 29, Pass. No violations.

Lower Windsor Township

River House Restaurant, 2621 Craley Rd, Oct. 29, Pass. Observed gaskets on all refrigerated/freezer units, in prep/cook area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the entire facility, coolers, baine marie units, walk-ins and counters, is not being date marked. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the entire facility, coolers, baine marie units, walk-ins and counters, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Hood system over fry/cook area with an accumulation of static dust. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored in dry storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Loose/deterior rubber door gaskets observed on the chest freezer cooling unit. Also, lid is rusted and not seating correctly on the top of the unit causing ice build up. Observed live mouse running under dry storage supplies in the dry storage area. Observed no traps/glue boards. Discussed with Owner to contact pest control company and have them come every two weeks for 90 days, or until this situation is remedied. Owner is sending contract with this information indicated to me.

Manchester Township

Out Door Country Club, 1157 Detwiller Dr, Nov. 1, Fail. Numerous bottles in the prep/cook area and four large food ingredient storage containers, in the dry storage area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Food dispensing utensil in four sugar and flour bins observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in multiple coolers, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the multiple coolers, is not being date marked. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerated slide out drawers near the pizza brick oven. Observed upright Victory two door upright cooler equipment, in the banquet kitchen area, with an accumulation of mold-like substance on the doors around the gasket areas, on non-food contact surfaces. Exhaust vent is located in the area and can potentially contaminate food and equipment. Observed vent above ice machine with heavy accumulation of dust and possibly contaminate ice in ice machine. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the Victory two door upright cooling unit in the banquet kitchen, baine marie and upright cooler in the Bistro kitchen. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a mold like substance on the interior dispensing bar and top of ice unit and was not clean to sight and touch. Numerous drawers, in the banquet kitchen, observed to have utensils in the drawers with accumulation of food debris on utensils and storage, and not clean to sight or touch. Dirty sticker laden tool box was stored on the vegetable prep table next to cutting board, knife, and boxed produce. Two large ice buckets, a food contact surface, was observed to be stored upside down with the mouth of the buckets on the dirty portion of the ice machine exterior. Numerous bus tubs full of assorted utensils and lids, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue on the interior of the tubs and items inside of the tubs.

Shrewsburry Borough

No. 1 Szechuan Chinese, 14625 Mount Airy Rd, Oct. 29, Fail. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in all cooler units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in all cooler units, is not being date marked. Temperature measuring devices for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in any of the cooler/freezer equipment. Entire cooking area, cooler, small and large freezers of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Numerous foods in the cook/prep area, under tables, and in all cooling units are stored open with no covering. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler and three door baine marie unit. Numerous food items and spice ingredients storage containers, in the prep/cook area, are not labeled with the common name of the food. Observed plastic cup with no handle, stored in cooked rice pot. Observed a case of fresh broccoli stored in a wet and unclean dough pan, with slimy water, in the walk-in area of the facility. Disposed of immediately. Observed four boxes of noodles stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed the following: Manual can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on sight. Metal Scrubby and filthy brush were observed to be cleaning woks with water and then placed on the dirty, non-clean, portion of the wok station stove top. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the three door baine maire cooling unit and small chest freezer. Glass stem thermometer being used to monitor food temperatures. Hood system is not adequate to remove grease, as evidenced by condensate and grease collecting on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures and dripping down the walls and over the food cooking area. Observed gaskets on small chest freezer equipment, in prep/cook area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed shelving, microwave (interior), carts, exterior of food storage containers floor, all cooling units, top of wok/cooking area, in prep/cook, baine marie units, walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Observed single-service, single use articles stored in the cook/prep area were not in their original protective packaging or inverted to prevent contamination.