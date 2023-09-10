The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Glick's Produce, 12025 Susquehanna Trail, Glen Rock, September 1. Pass. Watermelon wedges placed for retail sale were being held in ambient air at 68°F, in the bulk produce bins rather than 41°F or below as required. Melons were cut this morning and were within the 4 hour time limit. Watermelon wedges were placed in containers on ice.

Bakers Family Restaurant, 515 U.S. Route 15 North, Dillsburg, Follow-up, August 31. Pass. Observed interior bottom of fryer doors with heavy accumulation of grease and in need of cleaning. Cleaning is schedule for Sept 5th.

Bojangles, mobile food facility Type 3, 2144 S. Queen St. York, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Original Italian Pizza, 5 W. Pennsylvania Ave. Stewartstown, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Red Lion Corner Cafe, 601 Lombard Rd. Red Lion, August 31. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed on kitchen table, a food preparation area. Corrected. 2 Severely dented, canned spaghetti sauce were observed in the can rack and intended for use or sale in the food facility. Corrected. Facility discarded. Observed one tray of croquettes placed directly on the floor of the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected. Observed one bag of shrimp and one bag of meatballs opened and unprotected in reach in freezer unit and was subject to contamination from excessive ice and frost build-up. Food was found to have large accumulation of ice on the product inside the opened bags. Corrected. Food was discarded. Unit is in need of cleaning or repair. Observed cardboard being utilized as a floor covering in the walk-in cooler. Corrected. Screen door located in the back exit of the food facility has large gaps around the outside and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Corrected. Facility closed exterior door behind screen door. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Corrected.

Union Fire & Hose Co #1, 30 Canal St. Dover, August 31. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post #6771, 22 Franklin St. Dillsburg, Complaint, August 31. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post #7046, 25 N Main St. P.O. Box 112, Stewartstown, August 31. Pass. No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 320 Towne Center Dr. York, August 30. Pass. Observed flooring underneath fryers having an large accumulation of liquid/solidified grease spill at the time of inspection. Bulk container of handsoap in the chemical locker observed with no label. Corrected.

El Cantarito, 26a N. Main St. Jacobus, Change of Owner, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Snowfox-Weis #71, 1800 Roosevelt Ave. York, August 30. Pass. No violations.

Weis Markets #071, 1800 Roosevelt Ave. York, August 30. Pass. Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, tuna salad, potato salad, ham salad, located in the deli, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Corrected. Observed cases of of to-go boxes and single use disposable items stored in back hallway area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Corrected. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in produce area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Dollar General #8893, 1240 W. Market St. York, Follow-up, August 29. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The handwash sink in the employee toilet room is being used as a mop sink and sink as evidenced by observed mop head hanging and being stored in the the sink. Person in Charge stated the handsink has been ordered and is to be installed "soon". Dock door and employee door to the outside located in the backroom area of the food facility have gaps and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the stock room area due to excessive clutter and debris. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents/insect activity in backroom (stockroom) and retail snack food areas. Observed rodent droppings in the chip and snack foods aisles and the stock room of the facility.

Finley's Tavern, 2225 Seven Valley's Rd. Seven Valleys, August 29. Pass. The microwave oven on the inside top, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected.

Liberty Social Club, 1041 N. George St. York, Opening, August 29. Pass. No violations.

Round The Clock Diner East Inc., 145 Memory Ln. York, August 29. Pass. Food Employee observed changing tasks (touching raw chicken then returning to cooks line to plate finished food) that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Corrected on site - Stopped employee, provided training - hands washed new gloves donned. Numerous dented canned items observed in the dry storage area and intended for use in the food facility. Corrected - dented cans were removed from use storage area. Observed wet wiping cloths in cooks line area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Corrected - towel placed in sanitizer solution bucket. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the cooks line area. Corrected -Soap dispenser was filled. The handwash sink in the cooks line area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Corrected - roll of towels were loaded in the dispenser.

Sunoco, 1947 W Market St. York, August 29. Pass. Food facility is offering for sale, gummy candies containing CBD, an unapproved additive or an approved additive at elevated levels. Discussed with Person in Charge. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Frozen beverage machine dispensing nozzles, food contact surfaces, were observed to have heavy accumulation of black, grey, and pink slimy mold-like residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Corrected - machine was turned off to be emptied and cleaned prior to further use.

Taqueria El Camino, 81 W. Canal St. Dover, August 29. Fail. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Observed dried peppers in back prep room in white bulk containers with moth-like insects. Steak, pork, beef was held at 117°F, in the hot holding cabinet in prep area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Product was placed into oven to reheat to 165°f to be placed back into hot holding. Cheeses and sour cream was held at 46-51°F, in the middle cold holding unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was discarded. Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging pork, chicken, steak, beef, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum/Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier. HACCP plan is very hard to read and what I can read from it the facility is not following the plan. Observed cold holding unit in the middle line close to flat grill not maintaining proper temperature. Ambient air temp holding at 46°f rather than at 41°F or below. Can opener blade and 3 tongs, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Moved to dirty dish area. Observed clean utensils stored in a white soiled bucket in the back prep room. Corrected removed and placed in dish area. An insect control device (Sticky fly paper) located in prep area in between flat grill and storage shelves with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

Brogue General Store, 2230 Delta Rd. Brogue, August 28. Pass. Observed one (1) gallon of chocolate milk offered for retail sale in reach in cooler with a sell by date of 08/21/23. Corrected. Milk was discarded by the facility. Prepackaged macaroni salad and red beets is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have black and pink mold-like substance and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected. Onion cutter, a food contact surface, was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected.

CS Convenience Store #1, 8144 Blooming Grove Rd. Glenville, Follow-up, August 28. Pass. Food employees observed in food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Corrected. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperatures of food are not available or readily accessible. Corrected.

Citizens Volunteer Fire Co, 171 S. Market St. Fawn Grove, August 28. Pass. No violations.

Dandelion Thyme, mobile food facility Type 3, 401 Salem Church Rd. Windsor, August 28. Pass. No violations.

Maple Lawn Farms, 2885 New Park Rd. New Park, August 28. Pass. Back exit door from the kitchen to the outside of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open. Corrected. Observed multiple ceiling tiles in the kitchen area that are soiled or discolored and need replaced. Observed gnats, too numerous to count, at apple cider dispenser and at baked good storage areas, but facility does have a pest control program. Walls and ceiling on the back wall of the kitchen and near the coffee station of the food facility is dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Sheetz #462, 215 Arsenal Rd. York, Complaint, August 28. Pass. No violations.