The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Conewago Township Elementary School, 1189 West Elm St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Dallastown Borough

Common Grounds, 109 East Main St., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

East Manchester Township

Dunkin Donuts, 105 Glen Dr., follow-up, Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Borough

Clearview Elementary School, 301 Randolph St., Nov. 3. Pass. No violations.

Hanover Street School, 101 East Hanover St., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Papa John’s, 1083 Carlisle St., Nov. 1. Pass. Accumulation of static dust on the pizza oven. The handwashing sink in the ware wash area is leaking. Toilet room door was propped open. Food ingredient storage container, in the front prep area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Accumulation of static dust on hood baffles at pizza oven. Light bulbs missing in walk-in refrigerator. One dead cockroach-like insect in the ware wash area of the food facility.

Jackson Township

Spring Grove Middle School, 244 Old Hanover Rd., Nov. 5. Pass. Celery and onion filling, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat time and temperature control for safety food, was beyond the seven-day use by date and requires discarding.

Lower Windsor Township

Canadochly Elementary School, 100 Abel Rd., Nov. 3. Pass. The three-compartment sink was leaking at the underside of the PVC piping.

Newberry Township

Newberry Elementary School, 2055 Old Trail Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Red Mill Elementary School, 700 Red Mill Rd., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Walmart, 50 Newberry Parkway, Nov. 2. Pass. Plastic cutting board in the deli prep area has brown discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts. Plastic cutting boards in front of hot food area have black discoloration and scoring from knife cuts. Dust accumulation in honeycomb and other ceiling vents in bakery prep area. Dust accumulation on fan covers of condensing units in walk-in coolers and freezers in all departments except bakery.

Penn Township

St. Joseph School, 5135 Grandview Rd., Nov. 3. Pass. Back exit door has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. Several milk cartons intended for sale dated Nov. 2.

Park Hills Elementary School, 137 West Granger St., Nov. 2. Pass. No violations.

Pho Vet, 101 Wilson Ave., Nov. 2. Pass. The cardboard lining bottom shelf of the three-door refrigerator and top of prep counter is not a smooth and easily cleanable surface. Deeply scored and discolored cutting board at the prep unit was not resurfaced or discarded. Wall and floor around cooking equipment was dirty. Paper towels were lining the bottom of pans in prep unit with mold-like residue; pans were not in direct contact with food items. Working containers in front prep area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Raw beef and chicken stored over rice and vegetables in the three-door refrigerator. An in-use knife was stored between the table and prep unit. There was a soiled curtain on the wall in the kitchen, in an area exposed to food, equipment, and utensils. Hood baffles have an accumulation of grease and are in need of cleaning.

Pizza Hut, 1150 Carlisle St., Nov. 2. Pass. Clean food equipment in the ware wash area was stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Markle Intermediate School, 225 Bowman Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. No violations.

South Western Senior High School, 200 Bowman Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. Metal stem thermometer stored in a sanitizing solution in between uses.

Shrewsbury Township

Shrewsbury Elementary School, 331 South Main St., Nov. 1. Pass. Evidence of rodent activity in dry stock area and along the lower kitchen flooring, but the facility has a pest control program.

Spring Garden Township

Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, 1015 Mount Rose Ave., Nov. 3. Pass. Numerous ceiling tiles were heavily soiled and were missing in the rear area.

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 1045 Mount Rose, Nov. 3. Pass. Food employees in the cook line area were not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. The rear utility mop sink was cracked and damaged. Old food residue on numerous utensils.

Springettsbury Township

Honeybee Shoppe, 201 Memory Lane, Nov. 5. Pass. No violations.

Applebee’s, 101 Northern Way, Nov. 3. Pass. Stainless steel pans, lids and storage bins, a food contact surface, have a large accumulation of old caked-on food and liquid splash. The inside of the ice machine has a buildup of black bacteria-like residue. Ceiling tiles over-top of the mechanical ware washing unit are heavily soiled with black stains. Caulking around the wall of the mechanical ware washing unit, has black substance forming and coming apart. Sprayer of mechanical ware washing unit not operating. Mechanical ware washing unit has a large build up of filth and old food residue. Ceiling vents overtop of the dining bar area have a large accumulation of static dust buildup. Prep tables, shelving, refrigerator units and storage drawers have an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris. Clean food equipment, located on the rear storage rack, is stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining or air drying.

Auntie Anne’s, 2801 East Market St., Nov. 1. Pass. The floor directly under the freezer located in the customer service and preparation area of the food facility is extremely dirty and dusty. Clean utensils are stored with food contact surfaces in direct contact with metal shelving that is not easily cleanable, exposing utensils to possible contamination. Cove base tile in the oven area is broken.

Red Robin, 1500 Mount Zion Rd., Nov. 1. Pass. Shake machine beater, cup holder and upper interior of microwave food contact surfaces had food residue. Light shield displaced in the dish machine area. At least three fruit fly-like insects in the beer tap drain area. Hand sink in the server area had an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and debris on non-food contact surfaces. Chargrill tabletop equipment had an accumulation of cooking oil, food residue and debris.

Spring Grove Borough

River Rock Academy, 149 East College Ave., Nov. 5. Pass. Several milk cartons past an expiration date of Nov. 4 were intended for sale.

West Manchester Township

Dollar General, 2156 White St., Nov. 2. Pass. Dock door located in the storage and receiving area of the food facility has a large gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents and other animals. More than fifty dead beetles, spiders, cricket and other insects in the receiving area.

Palumbo Pizza, 4795 West Market St., Nov. 2. Pass. Both bain marie units are missing motor vent covers and panels. Pizza bain marie is leaking condensation from the front left side. Unit filters are dust covered and the door gaskets are torn. Ice machine is not in use and there is mold inside the machine cabinet. Can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces throughout kitchen and storage areas are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Baked pizzas do not have written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Ceiling tiles are missing in the ware washing area.

Shangri-la, 2150 White St., Nov. 2. Fail. Bulk rice in a lidded container stored under the dish machine drain table, where it is subject to splash from foods, chemicals and water. Carrots, cabbage, pan of lo mien noodles, pan of raw chicken in marinade and pan of raw beef in marinade stored directly on the floor inside the walk in cooler. Heavy accumulation of grease on surfaces of hood filtration system. Chlorine chemical sanitizer solution in wiping cloth buckets was less than 10 parts per million rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Can opener cutting blade and slicer food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Paper towel dispenser is empty at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area. Working containers in the server station area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. A temperature measuring device or strips for measuring final rinse temperature in the heat sanitizing mechanical ware washing machine is not available. Insecticides (Raid ant and roach killer) in the kitchen area was not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility. Spray can of pesticide being stored in mixer area directly beside vinegar and sesame oil bottles. Food utensils in the rice steamer area were stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135 degrees F. Mechanical warewashing dish racks had a heavy accumulation of soil. Wet wiping cloths in the server station area, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Time in lieu of temperature was used as a control for potentially hazardous foods such as cut produce, mushrooms, etc. without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Fryers and smoker cooking equipment in the cook line area were encrusted with grease and soil accumulation. clean dish racks stored on the floor in the dish machine area. A bucket of dirty mop water was beside the three basin sink.

West Manheim Township

Food 2 Go, 11 Pumping Station, opening, Nov. 3. Pass. The 3-compartment sink faucet does not reach the middle sink compartment, preventing proper rinsing during ware washing procedures.

West York Borough

El Sol Mexican Store, 1628 West Market St., Nov. 2. Pass. Sponges in the three-basin sink area were used to clean food contact surfaces. An open employee's beverage container in the kitchen food preparation area did not have a straw to avoid hand contact with the lip portion of the container. Chemicals for retail sale displayed on shelving beside beverages.

Latte Da, 1801 West Market St., Nov. 2. Pass. Food residue on espresso machine dispensing nozzle and frothing head, food contact surfaces.

Lattuca’s Sub Bar, 1601 West Market St., Nov. 2. Pass. Floor in the kitchen area is made of linoleum and is cracked, roughened, torn and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Wall under the three-basin sink has a hole the length of the wall where it meets the floor.