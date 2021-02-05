The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bella Luna, 253 N. Reading Road, Denver, complaint, Jan. 29. Two food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Burger King No. 2605, 531 N. Third St., Columbia, Jan. 29. Five tongs, stored as clean, with old food residue, greasy and not clean to sight and touch. The two yellow trays that are used to store clean utensils were not clean to sight and touch. Lids for sodas stored with food contact surface exposed to hand contamination. Old grease buildup and food splatter on the upper “ceiling” of the cooked fry holder. The floor grout is eroding in front of the veggie wash sink and the three-compartment sink.

Burger King No.8833, 1298 Millersville Pike, follow-up, Jan. 29. Broken and missing tiles inside the mop sink.

Catholic War Veterans Post 1306, 250 N. Seventh St., Columbia, Jan. 29. Black mildew inside the fan covers of the walk-in cooler. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the storage room directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor. Raw shell eggs stored above soup in the walk-in cooler. Tongs stored on the oven door handle, subjected to contamination from pants. Old food residue on the inner rim of the meat slicer. Pink and black residue inside the ice maker.

Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, Jan. 29. No violations.

Conestoga Valley High School, 2110 Horseshoe Road, Jan. 29. No violations.

Conewago Elementary School, 2809 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Jan. 29. No violations.

Creekside Cafe, 1519 Habecker Road, Columbia, Jan. 29. Single-service, single-use articles (cups, soufflé cups) stored in the basement directly on the floor and not 6 inches above the floor.

Immergut Soft Pretzels, 3537 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Jan. 29. Large bags of flour stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Food facility is offering for sale a variety of soups prepared in an unapproved private home; items removed and will cease selling.

Marticville Middle School, 356 Frogtown Road, Pequea, Jan. 29. No violations.

Tabarek International Foods, 798C New Holland Ave., complaint, Jan. 29. Individual packages of fish stored in a freezer display unit and not sealed to prevent contamination and consumer touch. Old unused equipment, personal items and excess inventory stored in facility need to be removed from the facility. Dried meat/bone residue on meat saw; cleaned.

Clearview Lanes, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 28. No violations.

Conestoga Christian School, 2760 Main St., Morgantown, Janary 28. No violations.

E-Town Beverage, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, Jan. 28. No violations.

Hennigan's, 1990 W. Main St., Mount Joy, Jan. 28. Interior of microwaves (two) and a mixer with old food debris encrusted on the surfaces. A reach-in cooler at the bar area with old moldy lemons and other debris. Faucet at three-compartment sink leaking and in need of repair. Shelving constructed of raw wood; this needs to be stain or painted, raw wood is an absorbent material and not an approved material in a food environment. Ceiling, walls, fans, vent covers, electrical pipes throughout the kitchen are extremely dusty, and with an accumulation of grease. Floor under and around fryers has an excessive amount of grease buildup. The hand-wash sink located in the backroom area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Wall on the right side exiting the kitchen to be damaged and exposing studs making this area not easily cleanable. A spray bottle of blue liquid with no common name label. Dumpster lids not closed when not in use.

Hong Kong Garden, 1807 Columbia Ave., Jan. 28. Raw shrimp stored above cooked pork in the reach-in cooler. Raw beef stored in back of raw shrimp in the bain-marie. Raw chicken stored on top of a box of lettuce in the walk-in cooler. Cooked pork cooling directly on eggs cartons, subjecting cooked food to possible contamination. Spillage, food debris and grease buildup beneath the back cook line, on the floor beneath the fryers, inside the refrigerator across from the cook line and on the bottom shelf near the fryers. Water leaking from beneath the hand-wash sink in the food preparation area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom.

Ridge Run Tavern, 4620 Ridge Road, Elizabethtown, Jan. 28. No violations.

Arthur’s at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, Jan. 27. Milk and yogurt were held at 61 F in the small Bev-Air in the food preparation area rather than 41 F or below as required. The cooling unit has an ambient temperature of 50 F; temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is repaired and is holding the proper cold holding temperature of 41 F or colder. Aluminum foil, not easily cleanable, being used to line shelves and the floor area behind the fryers. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the sanitizer buckets were 0 ppm rather than 100-200 ppm as stated on the manufacturer’s use directions. A grease buildup beneath the fryers and the cook line. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Food employee preparing food wearing a watch. Strawberries and blueberries not washed prior to cutting and use as an ingredient. Salsa, brie, and blue cheese, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Mildew inside the cooler No. 2 outside. Mildew on the fencing where alcohol is stored and on the fan covers of said cooler. Static dust on the wall-model fan in front of the mechanical dishwasher.

Dollar General No. 16238, 3510 Marietta Ave., Jan. 27. South wall in the storage room has many holes and is in need of repair.

Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Drive, East Earl, Jan. 27. Poached eggs in steam table had an internal temperature of 125 F rather than 135 F or above; voluntarily discarded. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of chlorine sanitizer. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Garfield's at Eden Resort, 222 Eden Road, Jan. 27. No violations.

Hans Herr Elementary School, P.O. Box 428, Jan. 27. Oil drip from two locations on the underside of the large floor mixer unit.

James Street Lancaster General Hospital, 555 N. Duke St., Jan. 27. No violations.

Lampeter Elementary, 1600 Book Road, Lampeter, Jan. 27. No violations.

Oriental Chinese Restaurant, 1372 Columbia Ave., Jan. 27. Old food residue on the can opener blade. Raw chicken stored above raw beef and sauce in the walk-in cooler. Old food residue beneath the entire cook line. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the employee restroom. Hand-wash sink in the employee restroom is not being cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. The chlorine concentration in the sanitizing solution of the three-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm rather than 50-100 ppm as required. Food employee sanitizing washed equipment and utensils without a separate water rinse between.

Salt & Pepper Italian Bistro & Pizza, 486 Royer Drive, Suite 102, Jan. 27. An employee's open beverage container was on a table across from the cook line, a food preparation area.

Sara Grocery & Deli, 259 W. King St., Jan. 27. No violations.

Welsh Mountain Catering, 796 Wallace Road, New Holland, Jan. 27. No violations.

Andy's Market Inc., 353 Cherry St., Columbia, Jan. 26. No violations.

Balan Mini Market, 239 Juniata St., Jan. 26. No violations.

Baldy's Blends, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, opening, Jan. 26. No violations.

Bart-Colerain Elementary School, 1336 Noble Road, Christiana, Jan. 26. No violations.

Buona Tavola, 2 W. Grant St., Jan. 26. No violations.

Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen LLC, 351 N. Mulberry St., Jan. 26. No violations.

Centerville Bulk Foods, 3501B Scenic Road, Gordonville, Jan. 26. Prepackaged baked goods are not labeled business name, name of product, ingredient and subingredients, and location.

El Pueblito Grocery, 1027 Dillerville Road, follow-up, Jan. 26. No violations.

Elm Tree Cafe at Bomberger's Store, 555 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Jan. 26. No violations.

Empanada Gourmet LLC, 2 W. Grant St., opening, Jan. 26. No violations.

Inna's Pierogi Shop, 2 W. Grant St., opening, Jan. 26. No violations.

Kristen's Katering, 301 Cherry St., Columbia, Jan. 26. Raw shell eggs stored on top of various sauces in the small cooling unit.

Lancaster Tennis & Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., P.O. Box 4782, follow-up, Jan. 26. No violations.

Martic Elementary School, 266 Martic Heights Drive, Holtwood, Jan. 26. No violations.

O & M Deli Grocery LLC, 701 N. Shippen St., type 2 follow-up, Jan. 26. No violations.

Omni Grocery & Deli, 45 New Dorwart St., Jan. 26. No violations.

Peking Palace Restaurant, 1025 Dillerville Road, Jan. 26. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and freezer, is not being date-marked. The chiller unit for the walk-in freezer has a large amount of ice buildup present in the drip tray, which has caused the drip tray to become separated. Unit will need to be defrosted and repaired. Food facility is conducting in-house meat grinding but maintains no meat grinding log as required.

Pennsylvania Prime Steak & Seafood, 1555 Sylvan Road, Jan. 26. No violations.

Queen Grocery LLC, 640 S. Queen St., Jan. 26. No violations.

Quips Pub, 457 New Holland Ave., follow-up, Jan. 26. Hood ventilation systems and pans in the prep area with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Jan. 26. No violations.

Smith's Hotel, 1030 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, Jan. 26. The toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Old food residue on the black, inner rim of the meat slicer. Residue inside the soda gun at the bar. Working containers (three spray bottles) in the bar area used for storing sanitizer and taken from bulk supplies were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

The Olive Basin at Kitchen Kettle Village, 3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse, Jan. 26. No violations.

Weiser’s Market, 680 Furnace Hill Pike, Lititz, Jan. 26. Shelving in walk-in deli cooler to be rusted and no longer in good condition, door handle damaged and no longer in good condition. In deli area, cheese and meat slicers are not being cleaned once a day rather than once every four hours as required to prevent bacteria growth. Meat room chemicals stored with salt, pepper and chicken broth on bottom of table on the left side when walking into the deli room. In bakery area, flour, sugar and cinnamon/sugar with no common name label on outside of container. Not all individually packed salads, soups and prepared meals such as pasta salad, potato salad, creamy pea salad, potato soup, premade sandwiches, sausage tortellini soup, desserts, etc., in cold service case contain ingredient labeling including allergens. Some baked goods sold in bakery list shortening as an ingredient but do not specify what kind nor list subingredients. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, located in the deli walk-in meat and cheese cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Deeply scored cutting boards in meat room not resurfaced or discarded as required. Floors and walls in deli area soiled with dust and excessive food debris and dirt and grim. In deli walk-in cooler, hanging food debris and or dust/sludge on shelves. Piping in all areas under three-compartment sinks with accumulation of dust and debris, Bakery area air vent outside of walk-in freezer extremely dusty, and tile chipped on bottom of prep tables exposing raw wood. Interior of oven in deli area with excessive debris. In all walk-in coolers, fan guards with a buildup of static dust. Pink slime buildup in hand-wash sink in deli prep area. A few ceiling tiles in bakery, produce and meat rooms are sagging with discoloration or damaged and falling apart, making them no longer in good condition. In the produce prep room, holes in wall by prep sink, making the wall no longer smooth and easily cleanable. Right side of dock door is duct taped with cardboard. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

A Slice of Brooklyn Pizza, 1750 Oregon Pike, Jan. 25. No violations.

CAP Child Kitchen, 601 S. Queen St., Jan. 25. No violations.

Commissary Lancaster Bakery, 170 E. King St., Jan. 25. No violations.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue - Blue Ball Banquet Hall, 4315 Division Highway, East Earl, Jan. 25. No violations.

House of Tacos, 245 W. King St., follow-up, Jan. 25. No violations.

Pizza Hut, 114 S. Centerville Road, follow-up, Jan. 25. The floor beneath the mechanical dishwasher is broken and has standing water and debris in it. There is a putrid odor emanating from it.

Riverside Camping Association, 730 E. Strawberry St., Jan. 25. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 5253 Main St., P.O. Box 115, East Petersburg, Jan. 25. No violations.

Town Hall Restaurant, 4315 Division Highway, East Earl, Jan. 25. Plastic containers that are intended for single use are being reused. Floor under the kitchen three-bay sink is dirty and not being maintained clean. Beef, chicken, pork and spaghetti in double door refrigerator in kitchen measured 44 F to 46 F; voluntarily discarded. A bottle of glass cleaner stored among candy.