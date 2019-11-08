The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723 a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dan’s BBQ MFF3, 146 Hess Road, Quarryville Oct. 25. No violations.

Darshan International Grocery, 1724 Columbia Ave., change of owner, Oct. 25. The coving molding is missing in the storage area. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility has 90 days to enroll and employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Several insect cocoons at the wall/ceiling juncture in the customer area. Raw shell eggs stored above fruit drinks in the reach-in cooler. The prepackaged chicken does not have safe handling instructions on the label.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 2301 Strickler Road, Manheim, Oct. 25. No violations.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Oct. 25. No violations.

Manor Cinema Concession, 1246 Millersville Pike, Oct. 25. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the back food preparation area.

Rising Locust Farm, 1339 Creek Road, Manheim, Oct. 25. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 10210, 1940 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 25. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by a cookie cart and not accessible at all times for employee use.

The Daily Grind, 221 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, Oct. 25. Food ingredient list not available for baked goods that are served by consumer request.

Tony and Wilma’s Puerto Rican Food 2, 955 N. State St., Ephrata, opening, Oct. 2. There is no catch basin at hand-washing station. Food handlers using a common cloth towel to dry hands.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 572B Centerville Road, Oct. 25. Food employee in the food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Old food residue inside several black food containers stored as clean on the shelves in the back. Prepackaged salads with domed lids that have a hole in the top do not protect food from contaminants such as the ice it’s stored in, coughing, sneezing and/or dust. These areas of the food facility are grimy: the floor/wall juncture, walls, drains, outside of the brown sugar container, inside of all cooling unit doors at the bottom inside the gaskets, in the back of bain-marie doors and the walk-in freezer floor. Mops are not being hung to air-dry. The ice scoop is being stored on top of the ice maker, which is not a clean and sanitized area. A deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required. Old food splatter in the interior of the microwave.

Whitelock & Woerth Store, 1220 Georgetown Road, Christiana, Oct. 25. No violations.

Oola Bowls, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 24. Food Employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. Food handler wearing a bracelet. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Creekside Cafe, 1519 Habecker Road, Columbia, Oct. 24. Working containers of cleaners stored on the bottom shelf with single service items (plates) and bottled sauces in the bar. Old food residue on the can opener blade. A grease buildup and food debris on the floor beneath the fryers in the kitchen.

Donegal Junior High School, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 24. No violations.

Mosby’s, 215 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, Oct. 24. Grease and food debris on the floor beneath the two fryers in the food preparation area.

Presto Pasta, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 24. Food employees donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing.

Rooster Street Butcher, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 24. Soups are being cooled in deep containers rather than ones shallow ones (2 to 3 inches). Internal temperature of wrapped ham, turkey and pastrami in bain-marie measured 46-50 F, and shredded cheese measured 50 F rather than 41 F or less as required; discarded.

Speedway No. 06767, 3190 Lebanon Road, Manheim, Oct. 24. Old food residue in the baking area hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Litter and debris under and around equipment and storage shelves in the walk-in coolers and other areas. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold, and plastic containers on drying shelf were stacked with a sticky residue on the outside that came into contact with the food contact surface of the one stacked on top.

Weis Markets No. 133, 2600 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, Oct. 24. No violations.

Whiff Roasters, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 24. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Zig’s Bakery & Cafe, 54 N. Broad St., Lititz, Oct. 24. Food employee donning single-use gloves without a prior hand-washing. There is no proof that scones containing cream cheese, zucchini bread, banana bread, pumpkin bread are shelf stable. Items must be removed from sale until lab testing values are provided to the department for review. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. A container of cream cheese, a temperature-control-for-safety food, was held at room temperature for more than 4 hours and not 41 F or below as required; discarded.

Black Gryphon, 54 Mount Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, Oct. 23. Microwave oven at prep line has old food debris accumulations. Chemical cleaner and sanitizer bottles are stored on top of ice making machine. Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.

Dimaria’s Pizza & Italian Kitchen, 1183 Erbys Quarry Road, No. 4, Lititz, Oct. 23. Time as a temperature control is being used to control pizza, a ready-to-eat food, without documentation for today to verify disposition. A bucket of chicken stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler, rather than at least 6 inches off the floor as required. Food handler not wearing a hair restraint. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. There is a residue on soda machine heads, a food contact surface.

Domino’s Pizza, 798D New Holland Ave., Oct. 23. No violations.

Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, Oct. 23. No violations.

Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, Oct. 23. Dust on fans and overhead structures in prep are posing a risk of potential contamination. Tongs and ladles stored for use were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 101 Crosswinds Drive, Lititz, Oct. 23. No violations.

Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Oct. 23. Marinara sauce, a refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the reach-in cooler, was datemarked by the facility but was beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and requires discarding.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Oct. 23. No violations.

Listrak Inc., 100 W. Millport Road, Lititz, Oct. 23. At coffee bar, a wet wiping cloth not kept in sanitizer between uses. Consumer self-service display of jam, butter and salsa without sneeze guards or other effective protection. Time as a temperature control is being used for salad bar and at grill without documentation.

Mill Road Elementary, 35 Elm Ave., Elizabethtown, Oct. 23. No violations.

Miller’s Natural Foods, 2888 Miller Lane, Bird-in-Hand, Oct. 23. Food facility person in charge not able to provide documentation that Organic Ginger Ale and Water Keifer are from an approved source; removed. Two containers of powdered baby formula offered for sale with expired use-by date; removed. Static dust accumulation on the walk-in cooler condensing unit fan covers.

Owl Hill Bistro, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, Oct. 23. Food handler wearing a watch.

Pepperidge Farm, 35 S. Willowdale Drive, Oct. 23. No violations.

Rohrerstown Diner, 2211 Marietta Ave., Oct. 23. Wet wiping cloths in the food preparation area not being stored in sanitizer solution. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods (raw shell eggs) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food; repeat violation. Chlorine chemical sanitizer concentration in the sanitizer buckets in the back food preparation area was 0 ppm rather than between 50 ppm and 100 ppm. Bedding and clothing materials in the food facility, indicating use of the food facility as living or sleeping quarters. Raw shell eggs were held at 63 F in the food preparation area rather than 41 F or below as required. Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration in sanitizer buckets. Wait staff wringing out cloths in the hand-wash sink in the front service area; repeat violation.

Sheetz No. 646, 3205 Lititz Pike, Lititz, Oct. 23. Dumpster door found open.

Stoltzfus Farm, 371 E. Newport Road, Lititz, Oct. 23. No violations.

Stoltzfus Meats, 14 Center St., Intercourse, Oct. 23. Flats of eggs near the grill area without temperature control, and time logs not being used to ensure product is not held out of temperature more than 4 hours. Wall-mounted shelves in the meat area supported with pieces of bare wood — not an approved material. Soup food being cooled in large containers in the walk-in cooler, which is not a proper cooling method.

Beer Ink, 586 Centerville Road, Oct. 22. No violations.

Cherry Hill Orchard Outlet, 400 Long Lane, Oct. 22. No violations.

Christina’s Criollo, 2 W. Grant St., Oct. 22. No violations.

Clarion Inn & Suites, 1492 Lititz Pike, follow-up, Oct. 22. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 10 ppm and not 50-100 ppm as required. Peeling paint on the ceiling throughout the food preparation area, also in the back hallway. Lights still are not shielded or shatterproof over the food preparation area. An endcap missing from one shielded light.

Gran Sabor Latino, 120 N. Franklin St., complaint, Oct. 22. Food facility does not have a food thermometer to check temperatures of the food. No temperature logs are kept. No paper towels or trash can at the hand-wash sink in the hot food area. Ready-to-eat foods were adulterated by mold, and food facility did not discard as required by the PA Food Code. Oil on floor under and around the fryer equipment in the food prep area. Single-service, single-use articles not stored so that only the handles are touched by employees and customers. Food employees partially consumed food located in the walk-in refrigerator area. Food employee cellphones in the food prep and food storage areas. Open employee beverage containers were in the food prep and storage area; repeat violation. Employees performing active food prep without gloves. Employee medication stored in food prep area. Moldlike substance found in the cold food display. Potentially hazardous, ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in freezer and refrigeration, is not being datemarked or labeled with the common name. Utensils were being cleaned in dirty water that was not changed at a frequency to keep water clean. The hand-wash sink in the food prep area was blocked and not accessible at all times for employee use. A working container of lubricant was stored on the same shelf with food in the food storage area. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Raw eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Raw fish was stored above chicken in the walk-in freezer. Used cooking oil stored on floor in food prep area. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer and refrigerator areas rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Leaking coolant pipe in walk-in freezer which may contaminate stored food. All food contact surfaces and equipment were to be dirty and were not clean to sight and touch. Facility is to be cleaned. The ice maker, a food contact surface, was to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Air vents over the hot food display, a nonfood contact surface, is not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of static dust. All nonfood contact surfaces in the facility are to be cleaned and sanitized. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Floor tiles in the walk-in refrigerator area are missing and are not durable, smooth, nonporous, or nonabsorbent; repeat violation.

Lancaster Bible College Student Center Cafe, 901 Eden Road, opening, Oct. 22. No violations.

Lancaster Mennonite School, 393 Long Lane, New Danville, Oct. 22. No violations.

McDonald’s No. 12963, 711 Lancaster Road, Manheim, Oct. 22. Floor greasy in prep area. Food employee in prep area not wearing proper hair restraint, such as a net or hat. Food containers on storage shelves were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Nonfood contact surfaces such as shelving and handles not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

New Panda Ephrata LLC, 3583 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, Oct. 22. Inner rim of toilet needs to be cleaned. Cobweb seen hanging from baffles, which contained an accumulation of grease and need cleaning. Containers of noodles and chicken found being cooled on dirty dish drains and sinks. Cooked noodles and chicken cooling at room temperature, which is not an approved method. Bottom of kitchen prep table is covered in torn, unclean contact paper, which is not a smooth, easily cleanable material. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Cooked rice was stored below and next to raw chicken in walk-in cooler. Sanitizing compartment of three-bay sink was filled at time of inspection without first cleaning it out. Cutting board being stored behind three-bay sink faucet, with the potential to be contaminated from dirty splash water. A food employee eating on kitchen prep table. Crisp noodles are being sold prepackaged to the consumers, however, they are unlabeled; name of facility, address and ingredients need to be listed from most to least, weight and list of allergens. Operator has decided not to package it. Cardboard is being used under fryer to sop up leaking oil. Fryer must be emptied and may not be used until repair is made. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the bathroom. A heavy accumulation of grease under fryers also dirt and food debris under all equipment in storage room and kitchen.

Pioneer Fire Company, 135 S. State St., Ephrata, Oct. 22. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Some bowed, water stained ceiling tiles in storage room and in kitchen. Disinfectant scented wipes that do not contain any bleach are being used to wipe off food contain surfaces rather than an approved sanitizer such as chlorine bleach or quaternary ammonia. Prepackaged containers of soup sold to public have no labeling including name, ingredients from most to least and quantity. Can opener blade, a food contact surface, was to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Rutter’s No. 70, 405 Historic Drive, Strasburg, Oct. 22. Food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust accumulation on several light fixtures in the food prep and warewash areas. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Sheetz No. 269, 4179 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Oct. 22. No violations.

Starbucks Coffee No. 52279, 101 N. Queen St., Oct. 22. No violations.

Women & Babies Hospital, 690 Good Drive, Oct. 22. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Burger King No. 1514, 5300 Main St., East Petersburg, Oct. 21. An unlabeled bottle of water on the shelf. Old food residue on the underside of the pass-through. Static dust on the back of the computer above the bun toaster. A large crack in the ice maker deflector plate, rendering it no longer easily cleanable. Torn rubber door gaskets on the small cooling unit at the drink station.

Eli’s Place, 371 E. Main St., Leola, follow-up, Oct. 21. No violations.

Esperanza’s, 347 N. Plum St., opening, Oct. 21. No violations.

Every Last Crumb, 347 N. Plum St., opening, Oct. 21. No violations.

Evo 206 Coffee Bar, 206 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, opening, Oct. 21. Under counter refrigeration unit does not have internal thermometer. Splash protection is not in place between hand-wash sink and coffee equipment. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Gordonville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, 3204 Viliagent St., Gordonville, Oct. 21. No violations.

Hempfield Beverage Co., 121 Church St., Landisville, Oct. 21. Live cat and litter box on the premise of the food facility.

James Buchanan Elementary School, 340 S. West End Ave., Oct. 21. No violations.

Paradise Elementary School, 20 N. Belmont Road, Paradise, Oct. 21. Black, moist residue accumulation in the floor drain at the slushy prep area.

Salisbury Elementary School, 422 School Lane, Gap, Oct. 21. No violations.

Speedway No. 067201, 1704 Columbia Ave., Oct. 21. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The facility has 30 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course.

Wendy’s No. 6436, 1660 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, complaint, Oct. 21. Drain under fountain soda unit at drive-thru window has residue accumulations. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of insect activity in condiment and drive-thru window areas. Twenty-five small winged insects in the condiment station area and 20 small winged insects near takeout window.

Wheatland Middle School, 919 Hamilton Road, Oct. 21. Milk was held at 50 F in the cooling unit rather than 41 F or below as required. Temperature for milk was taken at 7:30 a.m. by the person in charge and it was at 48 F. The ambient temperature of this unit is 52 F. These temperatures were taken prior to breakfast being served. Do not store temperature-control-for-safety foods in this unit until it obtains the proper cold holding temperature of 41 degrees or below. Torn rubber door gaskets on the cooling unit for milk. Condensation dripping from a condensate pipe onto milk cartons in the walk-in cooler. Two ceiling tiles missing in the lunchroom (eating area), and need to be replaced. Static dust inside the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.