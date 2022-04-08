The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Columbia Sunoco, 1414 Lancaster Ave., Columbia, April 1. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above drinks in the reach-in cooler; repeat. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler. Torn rubber door gaskets on the sandwich cooling units. Old food residue inside the “fins” of the tomato slicer; repeat. Old food residue inside three small metal food containers. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Hand sanitizer stored above mustard on a storage rack in the back. Jolly Green Oil Blue Raspberry Puffs, Millville, New York, and Hemping Live Green CBD Infused Gummies, Num Distribution LLC, South Plainfield, New Jersey, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation, and at this time CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food.

Family Dollar No. 23293, 1575 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 1. Pass. One pint container of low-fat chocolate milk dated March 28 and one pint container of 2% white milk dated March 31 offered for sale past manufacturer's expiration date; corrected.

Family Dollar Store No. 311181, 420 N. Franklin St., April 1. Fail. Clean shelving in freezer and refrigeration units.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats, 2088 Fruitville Pike, April 1. Pass. No violations.

Mangat Mini Mart, 44 E. Liberty St., April 1. Fail. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair leak. Provide thermometer in Haier freezer unit.

Rushi Petroleum, 2270 New Holland Pike, April 1. Pass. An extreme amount of clutter in the upstairs area: old, dirty food equipment and old unused equipment throughout the back area.

Speedway No. 06762, 1500 S. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 1. Pass. The ice chute to the soda fountain machine had a residue accumulation; corrected. A soda syrup spill on the floor near the boxed soda syrups to the rear of the facility.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, follow-up, April 1. Fail. An employee's open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was in the sushi preparation area; repeat. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Raw shrimp stored above pitchers of tea in the reach-in cooler. Raw chicken stored above carrots in the reach-in cooler. Raw chicken stored directly on top of cucumbers in the reach-in cooler. Employee foods intermingled with food for the business in every cooling unit, rather than stored segregated and identified on the bottom shelves. Food tongs hanging on the handle of the stove risk being contaminated. Aluminum and plastic wrap which are not smooth and easily cleanable, lining shelves, pipes beneath the sinks, tables, the rice cooker, the sides and front of the reach-in coolers, the stoves, the microwaves, and the side of the refrigerator; repeat. The facility obtained a new pH meter and it was used for vinegar rice. However, the person in charge was unable to demonstrate knowledge of calibrating the pH meter for determining the safe pH values of vinegar rice. The facility is not permitted to use vinegar rice for the sushi until the person in charge can demonstrate adequate knowledge. The facility will use “time in lieu of temperature” for the sushi rice.

Bella Luna, 253 N. Reading Road, Ephrata, March 31. Pass. Oven hoods with an accumulation of grease throughout the kitchen area. The following food contact surfaces had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch: Deli slicer had a ring of food behind blade; Can opener blade had food residue on blade. Pizza peels stored directly on top of pizza oven instead of food contact surface. A can of bug spray being stored over a three-bay sink. Eggs being stored above ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler. Several food ingredient storage containers located in the food preparation area are not labeled with the common name of the foods/ingredients.

Cat’s Meow, 213 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, March 31. Pass. Clean containers in dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

CVS No. 1665, 129 Doe Run Road, Manheim, March 31. Pass. Litter and debris on floor in warehouse under and around shelving.

Dollar General No. 2182, 347 S. Main St., Manheim, March 31. Pass. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment and shelving in warehouse.

JDs Pazzo Pizza, 325 S. Reading Road, Suite A, Ephrata, March 31. Pass. Employees’ snack items being stored over food contact surfaces in kitchen prep area; corrected. Pizza peels being stored on nonfood contact surfaces; corrected. Dust and dirt accumulation on fan guards in walk in cooler.

Rocky’s BBQ, 28 N. Third St., Columbia, March 31. Pass. No violations.

Sharp Shopper, 1041 Sharp Ave., Ephrata, March 31. Pass. Dairy and produce items being stored at 41 F located in reach-in cooler. Items stated refrigeration required. Items were properly disposed of right away; corrected. Unable to verify the frequency at which the deli slicer is being broken down, washed, rinsed and sanitized. One gallon of expired vitamin A&D chocolate milk within a reach-in cooler. The milk had an expired date of March 28 and was discarded.

Smiley’s Deli & Provisions, 402 N. Duke St., March 31. Fail. Food stored in walk-in area was not 6 inches off the floor as required. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food employee in food prep area without a hair restraint. Determine and repair leak at ceiling above food prep area. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — leak at the sink in food prep area. Date and label food in walk-in refrigeration unit.

Stover’s News, 24 N. Third St., Columbia, March 31. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above cheese in the walk-in cooler. Utensils drying on a towel rather than on a rack to drip-dry. Hemp Bomb CBD Gummies by Global Widget, Tampa, Florida, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation, and at this time CBD is not recognized as a safe substance to be added to food. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control-for-safety food (ring bologna, cooked ham, spicy ham, roast beef, cooked salami), located in the refrigerator, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Prepackaged containers of assorted cheese and assorted bologna are not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement. Prepackaged containers with cheese are not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and/or the allergen warning statement. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the kitchen.

Subway, 217 N. Queen St., Suite 219, March 31. Fail. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor in identified areas, is not durable, smooth, non-porous and non-absorbent; repair. Wet wiping cloth in food prep area not being stored in sanitizer solution. corrected on site. Repair door handle.

West Willow Produce, 108 W. Kendig Road, Willow Street, opening, March 31. Pass. No violations.

Chickies Rock Moose Lodge No. 307, 219 Locust St., Columbia, March 30. Pass. Black residue on the inner sides of the ice maker.

Columbia High School, 901 Ironville Pike, Columbia, March 30. Pass. Food employee preparing food while wearing a bracelet. Open employee’s beverage containers (twist-cap variety) were on preparation tables.

Comfort Inn and Suites, 2845 Lebanon Road, Manheim, March 30. Pass. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Comfort Suites Manheim, 543 Champ Blvd, Manheim, March 30. Pass. Nonfood contact surfaces such as shelving in prep area not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Sticky residue on underside of juice dispenser.

Elizabeth Keener, 170 E. King St., March 30. Pass. No violations.

The Flour Child, 646 Union St., Columbia, March 30. Pass. A black residue inside the “fins” of the ice maker. Working containers of cleaners stored hanging on a shelf next to food equipment. The floor-wall juncture in food preparation area, the corner of the wall the reach-in coolers are located, is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Germania Band Club, 41 S. Pitt St., Manheim, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Hampton Inn & Suites, 2301 Strickler Road, Manheim, March 30. Pass. Ice machines not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Market House Bakery, 2710 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Old Iron Grille, 1772 Rawlinsville Road, Holtwood, March 30. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, March 30. Pass. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach surface temperature of 160 F. A service call was placed immediately by the facility. The person in charge was present during the inspection and agreed to switch to manually washing all wares using the three-bay sink until dishwashers are repaired. A fan blowing over the clean end of the ware-wash area not being cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Stop & Go, 777 New Holland Ave., March 30. Pass. No violations.

Taylor Middle School, 45 N. 9th St., Columbia, March 30. Pass. No violations.

VFW Post No 5956, 149 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, March 30. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces such as shelving and handles not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ice machine not cleaned at a frequency to prevent the presence of mold.

Wacker Brewing Co. Roadhouse, 312 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, March 30. Pass. 12 quarts of expired milk with an expiration date of March 25, and 2 pounds of cream cheese covered in black mold. Products disposed of on-site.

Asian Taste, 2 W. Grant St., March 29. Pass. No violations.

Bowmansville Travel Plaza, 1350 Reading Turnpike, Bowmansville Road, Bowmansville, March 29. Pass. Assorted food containers had food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Buona Tavola, 2 W. Grant St., March 29. Pass. No violations.

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant, 1620 Lincoln Highway East, complaint, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 1585 Manheim Pike, March 29. Pass. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate expired Jan. 28, 2021, and is no longer valid. Facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state recognized food safety course. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the front service area. The hand-wash sink in the front service area is being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by red syrup in the sink. Employee rinsing off equipment in the hand-wash sink in the front service area. Three tattered and cracked spatulas. Cardboard, not easily cleanable, being used to line the bottom of the reach-in freezer in the back. Syrup spillage on the floor in back of the two slushi machines in the back. Black mold on the gaskets of the reach-in freezer.

Sunoco Turnpike Plaza, 1350 Reading Road, Bowmansville, March 29. Pass. Sandwiches at the front of the self-serve case were held at 44-45 F, rather than 41 F or below as required. The remainder of the case was below 41 F. The issue appeared to be due to an overhead heat duct blowing down on the sandwiches. The products that were four inches back from the front edge of the shelf were at or below 41 F. The affected items were voluntarily discarded.

Taylor Chip, 1573 Manheim Pike, March 29. Pass. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Single-service, single-use articles (napkins) stored in a cabinet beneath plumbing, a prohibited area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

The Exchange, 25 S. Queen St., follow-up, March 29. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill No. 27, 870 Manor St., follow-up, March 29. Pass. No violations.

CVS Pharmacy No. 2494, 525 Main St., Mount Joy, March 28. Pass. Three half-gallon containers of milk on display after the expiration date.

Donegal High School, 1025 Koser Road, Mount Joy, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Jr. High School, 915 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Donegal Primary, 1055 Koser Road, Mount Joy, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Ginger Asian Kitchen, 320 Rohrerstown Road, type 2 follow-up, March 28. Pass. Dumpster lids open when not in use.

Kachin Sushi Bar at Elizabethtown College, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1533 Columbia Ave., complaint, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Country Day School, 725 Hamilton Road, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Lancaster Career & Technology Center, 432 Old Market St., Mount Joy, March 28. Pass. No violations.

Little Caesars Pizza, 137 Rohrerstown Road, March 28. Pass. Old food residue on two dough trays, a pizza cutter, a deep-dish tray and two measuring spoons, all stored as clean. Static dust and a mildew-like substance on the fan guards and condensing unit pipes in the walk-in cooler. Dust, splatter, and tackiness on these items: the green drying shelf above the three compartment sink, the rack and back-splash between the two hot-holding cabinets. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over two food preparation areas and over the hallway. Old unused equipment and clutter stored throughout the facility since 2019, should be removed from food facility. The spare bathroom is grossly filthy, with old equipment, hats, trash and debris thrown on top of an open toilet and on the floor. The spare bathroom is being utilized as a storage unit.

Schaeffer School, 875 Pleasure Road, March 28. Pass. No violations.