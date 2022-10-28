The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Woodland All American Jerky C., mobile food facility Type 2, 155 Snyder Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 22. Pass. No violations.

Comfort Inn Lancaster County, 3903 Abel Drive, Columbia, Oct. 21. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Ready-to-eat apples are displayed and not protected from contamination from consumers. There is no sneeze guard or a sign advising consumers to wash fruit prior to consumption. Bubbling, cracked, peeling paint of the interior of the microwave, subjecting food to physical contamination. Hood system is not adequate to remove heat and/or grease, as evidenced by condensate and/or grease collecting on the walls, ceilings and fixtures. Old food splatter inside the microwave. Non-food contact surfaces (inside the black refrigerator) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Single-service, single-use articles (cups and bowls) stored in a spare room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food containers stored beneath the plumbing of the two-bowl sink. Food facility has lost its certified food employee over three months ago and has not replaced the certified food employee as required. A food employee certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility does not maintain food employee certification records as required. The facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state-recognized food safety course. Dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing. Paper towels were not available at the hand-wash sink. Working containers of peroxide cleaner stored next to the coffee maker and bags of coffee on the counter. A working container of oven cleaner stored with pots and pans beneath the flat grill.

Donegal Intermediate School, 1175 River Road, Marietta, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

House Of Pasta, 1110 Millersville Pike, Oct. 21. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Ashtray found on top of the refrigerator in the kitchen area during the inspection; repeat violation of 2020. Capicola ham, and what appeared to be pasta and marinara sauce, in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler, slimy to the touch, spoiled, moldy and adulterated; repeat violation of 2020. Marinara sauce was held at 108 F in the steam table in the kitchen rather than 135 F or above as required. Certified food manager stated marinara sauce was placed in the unit at 9 a.m.; at 1:55 p.m. the sauce was only 108 F; repeat violation of 2019, 2020 and 2021. Sliced tomatoes were held at 46 F in the bain-marie rather than 41 F or below as required. The ambient temperature of the small cooling unit was 47 F, Temperature-control-for-safety foods are not permitted to be stored in this unit until it is maintaining a temperature of 41 F or colder. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food, capicola, minced bologna, turkey breast, sweet bologna, bologna, ham, roast beef, corned beef and turkey breast, located in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened; repeat violation of 2020. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (red pepper pot soup) prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the reach-in cooler, is not being date-marked; repeat violation of 2020. Macaroni and cheese, crab balls, shrimp, marinara sauce, turkey gravy, beef broth, steak, brisket and burgers, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety foods in the reach-in cooler and the walk-in cooler, were date-marked by the facility but were beyond the seven-day use- or sell-by date and require discarding. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food (ravioli shells, lasagna, chicken Parmesan and burgers) prepared in the food facility was removed from the freezer to the walk-in cooler without changing the date to reflect when the food was placed in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler; repeat violation of 2020. Facility is using cardboard lids, not cleanable, to repeatedly store wrapped food in the freezer. Food facility is reusing plastic bags from another facility and plastic containers, which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles, for storing meat and other food items. Old food residue on the inner rim of the slicer. Old food residue on the can opener blade, spatulas, pizza cutter and tongs, stored as clean in a drawer; repeat violation of 2020 and 2021. Green mold and black mildew on several containers of sauces and dressings in the walk-in cooler. Extreme amount of spillage beneath the shelves in the walk-in cooler. A build-up of grease inside the fryer cabinets and down the side of the fryer. Old food debris and crumbs behind the stainless-steel table between the cooling units. Black mildew on the walls, milk crates, and shelves of the walk-in cooler. Black static dust on the fan in the kitchen. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go bowls) stored in the rear storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. The surface of the ceiling in the bar area peeling. Ceiling tiles missing in the bar area and need to be replaced.

Meadow Run Farm Store, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Lititz, emergency response, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Rhoda’s Breads, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Oct. 21. Pass. No violations.

Sunnyside Pastries at The Green Dragon, 955 N. State St., Building 6, Ephrata, Oct. 21. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. A dish-wash rag in the hand-wash sink.

Susie’s Fry Pies, 955 N. State St., Building 3, Ephrata, Oct. 21. Pass. Utensils stored on the floor in kitchen area.

Taco’s El Gordo, 52 E. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 21. Pass. Raw animal foods stored next to ready-to-eat foods, in common equipment with no barriers to prevent cross-contamination. The meat slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. An insect control device located in kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and or utensils.

Dunkin’, 50 Ore Mine Road, Marietta, opening, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Farmdale Elementary School, 695 Prospect Road, Mount Joy, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Good Life Ice Cream & Treats, 2088 Fruitville Pike, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Landisville Primary Center, 320 Mumma Drive, Landisville, Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Rino’s Pizza Restaurant, 1711 Lebanon Road, Manheim, change of owner, Oct. 20. Pass. Static dust accumulation on the evaporator cover located in the walk-in cooler. A pink and black residue on the inside top of the ice machine storage bin located in the kitchen area. Several food ingredient storage containers, located throughout the food preparation area, are not labeled with the common name of the foods/ingredients.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6885, 855 E. Main St., Mount Joy, follow-up, Oct. 20. Pass. Missing tile with exposure of static dust located adjacent to front food preparation area hand-wash sink. Hood filters located above hamburger grill to have presence of heavy grease accumulations/drip. Old food residue, such as slice of a lime, in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than hand-washing. Outdoor waste handling unit had open side doors.

The Village, 205 N. Christian St., Oct. 20. Pass. No violations.

Charlies Creamery at Charles Frey Academic Building, 901 Eden Road, change of owner, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Chesterbrook Academy, 132 North Point Blvd, Oct. 19. Pass. Single-service, single-use articles (to-go containers, paper towels) stored in the back, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration of quaternary ammonia. Old food residue in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Food For Thought Catering, 241 Roseville Road, Oct. 19. Pass. Floor tiles missing from beneath the rubber mats in front of the three-compartment sink.

Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Park Place Diner, 2270 N. Reading Road, Denver, follow-up, Oct. 19. Pass. No violations.

Shooters Crossing, 88 Diller Ave., New Holland, follow-up, Oct. 19. Fail. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the Pennsylvania Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Raw foods were stored over ready to eat foods in the bain marie and walk-in cooler. Multiple foods, which are refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-control-for-safety food in the walk-in cooler area, were date-marked by the facility, but were beyond the seven-day use and required discarding. Food utensils being stored on used egg containers. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Floor and walls in the prep area greasy to sight and touch. Mops are not being hung to air dry. A working container of chemicals was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and single-service articles in the kitchen area. Cigarette ash trays are being washed with dishes in the dishwasher.

Sonic Drive-In No. 6881, 4247 Oregon Pike, Ephrata, Oct. 19. Pass. Sanitizer not being used to clean surfaces throughout the food facility. Food employee changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwashing in between. Yellow film buildup within the ice machine surrounding the internal ice dispensing unit.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 080, 320 E. Main St., Mountville, Oct. 19. Pass. Food facility does not employ a certified food employee as required. The food facility has an employee scheduled to take the Food Safety course in November. Static dust on the fan guards of the walk-in cooler.

Akron Fire Company, 1229 Main St., Akron, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Eby’s General Store Inc, 1009 Martindale Road, Martindale, Oct. 18. Pass. Raw animal foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods in the food display unit. Oil and dust build up on the hood filters within the kitchen.

King St Food Mart LLC, 502 E. King St., Oct. 18. Fail. Raw animal food was stored above ready to eat foods in the bain marie. Chicken thawing at room temperature on the food prep table, which is not an approved thawing method. Date and label all food in bain marie. Prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Plastic food containers broken and cracked. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the bain-marie. Facility does not have sanitizer readily available. Non-food contact surfaces identified during the inspection not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Repair floors in three-bowl sink area. Clean floors in walk-in unit.

Lancaster Arts Hotel, 300 Harrisburg Ave., Oct. 18. Pass. Yogurt, in the ice bath, is a packaged food possibly subject to water entry and is stored or displayed in direct contact with ice.

Lancaster Dispensing Co., 33-35 N. Market St., Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Long Community At Highland, 600 E. Roseville Road, Oct. 18. Fail. Old food residue on several metal food containers, four spatulas, and tongs, all stored as clean. Raw beef stored over house dressing in the small cooler in the cooking area. Old food residue splatter on the upper interior of the microwave in the service area. Old, hardened food residue on the splashguard of the mixer. Old food debris and grease buildup on the floor behind the flat grill, beneath the flat grill, and inside the fryer cabinets. A residue build-up at each drain in the kitchen and dish washing area. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical ware-washing machine did not reach 165 F. The three-compartment sink shall be set up and used for wash/rinse/sanitizing, until the mechanical dishwasher is repaired. Black residue on the head of the spray wand at the pre-wash sink. Clean food equipment in the dish-washing area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

O’Halloran’s Irish Pub, 764 High St., follow-up, Oct. 18. Fail. Scoops not appropriately stored in containers. Identified food in the walk-in stored open with no covering. Non-food contact surfaces at bar area not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Food stored directly on the floor in walk-in, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Table in back kitchen area made of unapproved material subject to chipping and peeling. Lights are not shielded or shatterproof over the back kitchen area.

Shirk’s Produce, 2222 Main St., Narvon, Oct. 18. Pass. Raw animal foods were stored over ready-to-eat foods in the display case.

The Inn At Twin Linden, 2092 Main St., Narvon, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

Windmill Family Restaurant, 2838 Main St., Morgantown, follow-up, Oct. 18. The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Food employees in kitchen area, not wearing proper beard covers; prior violation Oct. 11. Raw animal-derived foods were stored over ready to eat foods; prior violation Oct. 11. Food stored directly on the floor in food storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Meat slicer, a food contact surface, had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch; prior violation Oct. 11. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. A working container of cleaner was stored on a box of food.

Zeiset Farms, 1776 Main St., East Earl, Oct. 18. Pass. No violations.

A Plus 40452H, 1136 Harrisburg Pike, type 2 follow-up, Oct. 17. Pass. The food facility still does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view; repeat violation.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 320 E. Main St., Ephrata, complaint, Oct. 17. Pass. No violations.

Columbo’s Pizza, 1226 Harrisburg Pike, change of owner, Oct. 17. Pass. Old food residue on the inner rim and knife sharpening housing of the slicer. Peeling paint and peeling wallpaper above the sandwich unit and above the stored pizza boxes. The wall near the slow cooker has a divot taken out and is no longer smooth and cleanable. The floor/wall juncture near the mixer and in the men's room is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Debris, skids, and trash in the outside dumpster enclosure.

CVS Pharmacy No. 8495, 2363 Oregon Pike, Oct. 17. Pass. No violations.

Denver Beer Distributor, 4 E. Main St., Denver, Oct. 17. Pass. No violations.

Fox Meadows Creamery, 2475 W. Main St., Ephrata, Oct. 17. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a trash can and not accessible at all times for employee use. Chemicals being stored on the hand-wash sink.

John R. Bonfield Elementary School, 101 N. Oak St., Lititz, Oct. 17. Pass. Evaporator lines in the freezer area are frozen.

Oregon Dairy Food Trailer, mobile food facility Type 3, 1289 Creek Road, Lititz, Oct. 17. Fail. Food facility is using an approved non-public water system, but does not have current laboratory testing results for water potability. Two working containers of sanitizers stored on the same shelf with food and single-service articles in the kitchen and storage area.

Ramarn Thai, 2359 Oregon Pike, 104, Oct. 17. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the back was blocked by bottles and not accessible at all times for employee use. The drainage tube for the sashimi cooling unit draining into the hand-wash sink at the sushi bar. Certified food manager preparing sushi while wearing a wristwatch. Food employee in the cooking area preparing food while wearing a bracelet. An employee’s open beverage container was on a table with food and food equipment in the cooking area. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. A white mildew substance on the underside of the shelves in the walk-in cooler.