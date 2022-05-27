The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Derry Township

Penn State Hershey Rehabilitation Hospital, 1135 Old West Chocolate Ave, May 16, Pass. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Observed 5 hand wash sinks that were totally dry indicating no hand washing.

Harrisburg City

Crawdaddy’s, 1500 N Sixth St, May 17, Pass. Baking equipment (waffle maker) not being cleaned every 24 hrs. Scoop handle in dry foods. Use by date marking needed on stored leftovers. Oven thermometer used in cold hold unit. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Replace ceiling tile.

Swatara Township

Best Western Plus, 1344 Eisenhower Blvd, May 18, Fail. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Soap was not available at the handwashing sink in the kitchen area. The handwashing sink in the kitchen area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying devices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Containers of skim milk food observed in the breakfast area, for use by customers, are spoiled / moldy and are adulterated. Yogurt and milk food were held at 50°F, in the continental breakfast area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.

West Hanover Township

Pilot Travel Center, 7833 Linglestown Rd, May 16, Pass. An insect control device, fly strip, located throughout the kitchen area with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils. Grease hood above the cook line area of the food facility is dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Pilot Travel Center, 7961 Linglestown Rd, May 16, Pass. Interior of the ice machine, and soda fountain machine ice chutes, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Cream and milk were held at 65 °F, in the coffee service area, rather than 41°F or below as required.