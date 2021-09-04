The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Bethel Township

Feliciano’s, 24 Maria St., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

The Gathering Place Café, 8490 Lancaster Ave., Aug. 26. Pass. Ceiling in the kitchen area is made of drywall that is cracked, roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Caernavron Township

BB’s Grocery Outlet, 150 Morview Blvd., Aug. 24. Pass. Food facility is using chlorine Sanitizer at an extremely high concentration. Overhead lighting guard in J01 cooler has condensation buildup. Lubricants being used on slicer equipment are not approved for use on food equipment.

Cumru Township

California Bar & Grill, 699 Mountain View Rd. PO Box 517, Aug. 27. Pass. Mechanical ware washing equipment has a lime scale buildup. Single serve boxes and utensils in cook line area stored uncovered or not inverted. Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an accredited Certified Food Manager program. Floor in the cook line area is made of tiles that are cracked or missing and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Light is not working in the ware washing area. Light is not working at the end of the cook line.

Taste & Crust, 10 South Summit Ave., change of owner, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Burger King, 2431 Morganstown Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. Reach in freezer on front line has a heavy frozen dripping condensate buildup on left side where open bags of food products are stored.

Exeter Township

Dollar Tree, 5448 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin Donuts, 5401 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations. Hot water leaking at the hand wash sink in the kitchen area. Missing coving and base tiles at the end of the wall behind the three-compartment sink. There is also standing, dirt water where the tiles are missing.

KFC and Taco Bell, 5800 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. Some surfaces of the soda dispensing unit at the drive-thru window have residue and are not clean to sight and touch.

Redner’s Warehouse, 5400 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Walmart, 5900 Perkiomen Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. Five cans of liquid baby formula offered for sale beyond the use-by date of Sept. 1. Wall in the produce preparation area has a hole and is damaged.

Fleetwood Borough

Spuds Events & Catering, 116 Spook Ln., opening, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Fleetwood Food Market, 325 East Main St., Aug. 23. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Gasser’s Golf, 3251 Pricetown Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Redner’s Quick Stop, 3401 Pricetown Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Hamburg Borough

Dunkin Donuts, 3672 Mountain Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. Walk in cooler floor with an accumulation of dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Kitchen ceiling vent area of the food facility is dusty and in need of cleaning.

Kenhorst Borough

Retro Fitness, 700 Kenhorst Plaza, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Kutztown Borough

Donut Lover’s Boom, 236 West Main St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery, 340 Old Route 22 Aug. 27. Pass. Employee took a food safety program that was not an accredited Certified Food Manager program. Working container (spray bottle) in dish wash area, used for storing chemicals, cleaners taken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Working containers of cleaner and sanitizer were stored above and on the same shelf with food equipment in the kitchen area.

Fry Daddy’s, 740 Noble St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Pizza Forno (mobile unit), 340 Old Route 22, Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Spectators Bar & Grille, 45 Old Route 22, Aug. 27. Pass. Small scoops at the bar stored with the handle in direct contact with the drink ice.

Tommyboy’s Pizza & Café, 313 West Main St., Aug. 27. Pass. Food items are stored on a prep table in the front kitchen area where they are subject to splash from the hand wash sink. Fan cover in the walk-in cooler has an accumulation of dust and dirt. One set of lights is not shielded or shatter proof near the mixer in the back area.

Leesport Borough

Andali’s Family Restaurant, 40 South Centre Ave., Aug. 25. Pass. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers. Wall in the back food preparation area, near the back door, is unfinished and is not a smooth easily cleanable surface. Window in the kitchen area near the fryers is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects. Thermometers for ensuring proper temperature of equipment are not available or readily accessible in two of the refrigeration units in the kitchen.

Peter Pipers Pickle Palace, Leesport Farmer’s Market, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Lenhartsville Borough

Patriot Farms, 162 Mountain Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Logswamp Township

Sunny’s Concessions, 89 Fox Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Maidencreek Township

The Third Rail, 404 Main St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Mohnton Borough

Turkey Hill, 443 New Holland Rd., Aug. 23. Pass. Facility reach in sandwich kiosk has paper wrapped sandwiches that are wet from dripping condensate in cooler. Reach in cooler doors have a heavy dripping condensate build up causing puddles in front of doors and mold on walls around front of reach in door areas. Containers of ice cream stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer area. Puddles of soda syrup on floors from leaking lines in wall. The floor to wall juncture in hall to ware washing room area is not coved and closed to 1/32 inch. Coving missing and wall crumbling at floor area.

Muhlenberg Township

Cross Roads Family Restaurant, 4643 Pottsville Pike, follow-up, Aug. 25. Fail. Salad bain marie ambient air temperature more than 50 degrees F. Ranch dressing stored in bain marie was more than 50 degrees F. Several shelves in walk-in refrigerator are soiled in places. Raw ground beef stored above whole cut meats in walk-in refrigerator. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 48 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

Dairy Queen, 4901 Fifth St., Aug. 25. Pass. ServSafe certificate is not posted.

Dollar General, 3215 North Fifth St. Highway, Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Nortesur Mexican Restaurant, 2610 Kutztown Rd., Aug. 25. Pass. Hood design does not capture all of grease; multiple locations with drips present.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, 550 Madison Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. Bottled Naked Juices at end unit of grab & go refrigerator were held at more than 41 degrees F, rather than 41 degrees F or below as required. Multiple covers with over fan units were dusty.

Fantasy Skating Center, 500 George St., Aug. 24. Underside of white shelves is dusty. Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Ice machine interior, a food contact surface, had residue and was not clean to sight and touch in several areas.

Haiku Hibachi & Sushi, 3215 North Fifth St., Aug. 24. Pass. Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator and cook's bain marie. Food dispensing utensil in bulk food containers (rice, MSG) observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food.

Pizzariffic Inc., 3201 Pottsville Pike, Aug. 24. Pass. ServSafe certification is expired. Wiping cloths stored or soaked in very dirty solution. No sanitizing solution available for wiping cloths and equipment sanitization. Ceiling tiles missing in the pizza prep area and need replacement. Several holes in walls. Prep table in contact with pizza dough without being properly cleaned and sanitized prior to use. Personal items, phones and cords in use next to pizza dough. Food prepared under dirty ventilation ducts/ceiling tiles and subject to potential contamination.

Popeye’s 3229 North Fifth St., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Oley Township

Gulf Station, 1141 Memorial Highway, follow-up, Aug. 23. The fryer, the hood surfaces, and the wall behind the grill have a heavy accumulation of grease and dirt.

Reading City

The Nacho Depot, 914 Pear St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Wild Sage Coffee & Kitchen, 731 Washington St., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Carbie Grocery, 128 Walnut St., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 219 Buttonwood St., Aug. 26. Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Non-food contact surfaces inside cooling units not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

El Guanaco Food Truck, 245 Buttonwood St., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Jeevandeep, 245 Buttonwood St., Aug. 26. Pass. Non-food contact surfaces (shelving inside refrigeration units) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Ray’s Grocery, 627 Walnut St., Aug. 26. Pass. Opened Deli meats must be date marked for seven days after opening. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand wash sink in the restroom area. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Amanda Grocery, 1059 Buttonwood St., Aug. 24. Pass. Dishes and utensils observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

El Gallito Mexican Bakery, 948 Buttonwood St., Aug. 24. Pass. Frozen food sitting at room temperature, which is not proper slacking procedure. Hold system needs to be professionally cleaned. Damaged or missing floor tiles throughout retail area.

Shillington Borough

Butler’s Pantry, 10 South Summit Ave., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Meat Me At Floren’s, 10 Summit Ave., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Sinking Spring Borough

Jimmy G’s Beverly Hills Tavern, 710 Old Fritztown Rd., Aug. 25. Pass. Bar cutting boards are deeply scored or pitted and have pieces of plastic coming off. Large bags of open flour and bread crumbs had webbing in tops of bags. Shellstock tags are not maintained for 90 days from the date the container is emptied. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in bar reach in refrigerator equipment. Blenders in exterior bar have stagnant water and insects in bottom. Also reach in beer cooler at rear end of bar has a buildup of 2 inches of condensate water old fruit and juice in bottom and must be cleaned. Prep sink basin and equipment has sharp internal angles and corners, and seams are separated around top of sink. Working containers in bar and kitchen area, used for storing chemicals and cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Mechanical ware washing equipment had a dirt buildup on top of machine and prewash hose has a food residue build up around inside of nozzle area.

South Heidelberg Township

Huie’s Gray Fox Inn, 2142 South Galen Hall Rd., Aug. 27. Pass. No violations.

Spring Township

West Lawn United Methodist Church Community Center, 103 Woodside Ave., Aug. 24. Pass. No violations.

Sunoco, 110 Revere Blvd., Aug. 23. Pass. No violations.

Topton Borough

Tony’s Pizza & Café, 6 West Franklin St., Aug. 27. Pass. Open lettuce and food in reach in refrigerator stored under dripping condensate build up on interior of refrigerator. Wire racks in double door reach in refrigerator are rusted and no longer smooth and easy to clean.

Upper Bern Township

Blue Mountain Family Restaurant, 24 Roadside Dr., Aug. 26. Pass. An open employee's beverage container was in cook line area, a food preparation area. Various food stored directly on the floor in walk in freezer area. Underside of splash guard area behind nozzles of milk and soda dispensing machines have a buildup of old splash and mold residue. Walls in the ware washing machine area has plastic hanging up and is not an easily cleanable material.

Chrome Place, 3695 Mountain Rd., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General, 4 Roadside Dr., Aug. 26. Pass. No violations.

Wyomissing Borough

Bob’s Discount Furniture, 2753 Papermill Rd., Aug. 25. Pass. No violations.

Mr Beer, 4 Cheltenham Dr., Aug. 25. Pass No violations.