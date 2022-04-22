The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Columbia Mini Mart, 26 N. Fourth St., Columbia, follow-up, April 15. Pass. Elyxr LA Gummies by U.P. Corp Newport Beach, Ca. 92660, Wicked CBD Gummies by Matrix Studio, London, UK, and Pirates Treats CBD Gummie Worms, contain an unapproved additive as specified in 21 CFR 170-180 relating to food additives. Such products are under FDA regulation and at which time CBD is not recognizable as a safe substance to be added to food.

European Grocery Store, 1345 Fruitville Pike, April 15. Pass. No violations.

Papas Pizza, 454 W. Main St., change of owner, April 15. Pass. Assorted food was held at 46 F, in bottom of the pizza table, rather than 41 F or below as required. The top section of the table was holding 39 F. The affected items were voluntarily discarded. The owner will provide a repair report. Litter and debris on floor under and around equipment. Flies present in the facility. Nonfood contact surfaces such as shelving not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Royal Farms No. 260, 206 Rohrerstown Road, complaint, April 15. Pass. No violations.

Sobol, 210 Rohrerstown Road, Suite B, April 15. Fail. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Prepackaged granolas are not labeled properly with the distributed by statement. An accumulation of static dust on the air-intake vent in the back food preparation area. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored beneath the plumbing of the hand-wash sink, a prohibited area. No sign or poster posted at the hand-wash sink in the women’s restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands. Torn rubber door gaskets on the portable freezer units. A brown and tan slimy residue inside the "fins" of the ice maker.

The Salted Spoon, 2301 Harrisburg Pike, Suite 100, April 15. Pass. No violations.

Creekside Cafe, 1519 Habecker Road, Columbia, April 14. Pass. A buildup of grease and food debris on the floor beneath the stoves and cook line. Old food splatter on the upper interior of the microwave. Single-service, single-use articles (sauce cups, bowls) stored in the basement directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Old food residue on the can opener blade.

Dollar Tree No. 4563, 165 Rohrerstown Road, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Genki Sushi, 1565 Manheim Pike, opening, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Graze, 100 Fieldgate Drive, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Nitrauer School, 811 Ashbourne Ave., April 14. Pass. No violations.

Overactive Imagination At PA Dutch Country Camp Ground, 185 Lehman Road, Manheim, opening, April 14. Pass. No violations.

PA Dutch Country Campground Store, 185 Lehman Road, Manheim, April 14. Pass. No violations.

Eat Wild Farms, 2250 Mt. Gretna Road, Elizabethtown, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Giant Food No. 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 13. Pass. Interior door handle of the deli walk-in cooler, cracked, chipped, and not in good condition. Small flies in the bakery area of the store. The floor behind fryers, in the deli area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Light shield in the bakery walk-in cooler with encrusted mold like debris. Clean food utensils in the produce prep area, stored uncovered or not inverted; corrected. Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over seafood product, in an up right reach-in cooler, in the seafood area.

Giant Food Store 6563, 100 Townsedge Drive, Quarryville, follow-up, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Gigi’s Ice Cream Bar, 2 S. Second St., Bainbridge, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Groff’s Meats, 33 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, April 13. Pass. Unable to verify the frequency at which deli slicer(s) and vertical band meat saw are being broken down and washed/rinsed/sanitized.

Hissho Sushi at Giant No. 6004, 1008 Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 13. Pass. The hand-wash sink in the prep area was blocked by a large pan and not accessible at all times for employee use; corrected.

James Buchanan Elementary School, 340 South West End Ave., April 13. Pass. paint chipping from several areas on the walls in the cafeteria. Ceiling tile missing in the cafeteria needs to be replaced.

Lancaster Ice Rink, 371 Carrera Drive, April 13. Pass. A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility. The food facility has 90 days to enroll an employee in a state recognized Food Safety course for managers.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1054C Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 13. Pass. Food employees in the s line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers; corrected. Wet wiping cloths in the prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution; corrected. Metal ice scoop severely cracked, chipped, and not in good condition. Corrected. Floors throughout the facility, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces.

Papa John’s, 1054B Lititz Pike, Lititz, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, April 13. Pass. Soups and stocks in the walk-in cooler area stored open with no covering; corrected. A temperature measuring device for measuring mechanical warewashing wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available; corrected.

Sushi One, 1961 Fruitville Pike, type 2 follow-up, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Taco’s El Gordo, 52 E. Main St., Ephrata, opening, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Thom’s Bread, 113A Butler Ave., April 13. Pass. An employee’s open beverage container (twist-cap variety) was on the preparation table in the back. Old food residue on the meat slicer, a peeler and a pizza cutter stored in a container next to the pizza oven. Old food splatter on the interior of the microwave. Single-service, single-use articles (bags) stored in the storage room directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Twin Kiss Drive-In, 309 S. Main St., Manheim, complaint, April 13. Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s No. 19234, 40 Peters Road, Lititz, April 13. Pass. Hood vents and three-compartment sink drain with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Soft serve ice cream mix stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; corrected.

Allgyer’s Homemade Drinks, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

Baldy’s Blends, 705 Graystone Road, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Bird-In-Hand Bakery At Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

Brunnerville Hotel, 1301 Front St., Lititz, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Buckwalter’s Deli, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that completely cover hair.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

Countryside Bakery, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

Dallas French Fries, 720 Graystone Road, app Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Fahnestock Fruit Farm, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, front, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Fern’s Soft Pretzels, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that completely cover their hair.

Fertile Valley Farms Soft Serve Truck No. 1 MFF3 ZDF 9197, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

Fetish Brewing Co., 201 Rock Lititz Blvd., Suite 22, Lititz, April 12. Pass. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low-temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected by diverting all ware-washing to the three-bay manual warewashing sink for sanitizing. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Hodecker’s Celery Farm, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Homestyle Salads And More, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in manner that covers all hair.

Le’s Grill, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Overhead structure by back door dusty.

Lititz Pizza Co., 18 Cooperfield Circle, Lititz, April 12. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration in the mechanical dish machine. Sliced tomatoes held at 50 F, in the prep area, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Hood vents were with excessive dust and grease buildup.

Mary Jane’s Bake Shop, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Papa Sneaux XMH2412 MFF4, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, outside, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Paradise Tea & Coffee, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Pies Galore And More At Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Ray’s Produce, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Romeo’s At Roots, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

S. Clyde Weaver, Inc., 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord, 129 Toddy Drive, East Earl, complaint, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Simply Greek, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, April 12, Pass. No violations.

Smith’s Candies At Root’s Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in a manner that covers all hair.

Smucker’s Funnel Cake & Mexican Food, 720 Graystone Road, app building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Old food residue, dishes and utensils in the hand-wash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Stoudt’s Orchards, 705 Graystone Road, midway, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Sweet Spot At Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 1, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats in such a manner that all hair is covered (ponytail).

The BBQ Shack, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

The Copper Kettle, 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, April 12. Pass. No violations.

Toriborealis Pictures And Goods, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Uncle Leroy’s Candy Kitchen At Roots Market, 705 Graystone Road, Building 5, Manheim, April 12. Pass. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. The hand-wash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F. Turned on the heater.

Country Store, 3140 Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy, April 11. Pass. Food employees in deli area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats that cover all hair.

Fiorentino’s Bar & Grill, 500 Airport Road, Lititz, April 11. Fail. Floors, in the bar area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on nonfood contact surfaces. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Ceiling through the kitchen area with excessive buildup of dust and grease debris. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair– faucet leaking at the mop sink. Floor in the bar area is missing tiles and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Outside waste-handling unit and storage area was extremely dirty, sticky, and attracting insects and rodents. Mops are not being hung to air dry; corrected. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection. Meatballs in sauce were held at 115 F, in the cook-line area, rather than 135 F or above as required; corrected. Soda nozzles in the bar area, a food contact surface, was to have food and mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch; corrected. Keg-cooler area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. A working container of all purpose cleaner was stored above single-service articles in the bar area; corrected. Food dispensing utensil in sugar stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Cream was held at 50 F, in the cook-line area, rather than 41 F or below as required; corrected. Waste not being removed from the food facility at an appropriate frequency as evidenced by overflowing outside dumpster.

Lancaster County Prison, 625 E. King St., April 11. Fail. Date and label potentially hazardous foods in walk-in refrigeration unit. Nonfood contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Peeling/flaking paint in warewash area. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area. Soap was not available at the hand-wash sink in the food-prep area.

Maria’s Daycare III, 244 N. Queen St., April 11. Pass. No violations.

Sheetz No. 312, 1455 E.Main St., Mount Joy, April 11. Pass. Assorted food was held at 43-50 F, in the ready-to-eat cooler, rather than 41 F or below as required. The affected items were at the outer edge of the display. Items toward the back were at or below 41 F. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair– drink station sink leaking around the faucet.