The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Dutch Country Concessions, 120 N. Duke St., June 19. Pass. No violations.

Byers Butterflake Bakery, 44 W. Main St., Leola, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Glenbrook Farm Market, 388 Glennbrook Road, Leola, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Hess's Butcher Shop, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, complaint, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Hess's Trailer No. 2 TFF3, 2635 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, opening, June 17. Pass. No violations.

High's No. 150, 905 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 17. Pass. Food utensils (ice-cream scoop) in front counter area stored in a container of water, which is not maintained at 135 F. Employee food stored on top of in house food in the reach-in cooler behind front counter. Facility has test strips, but they are water damaged.

Hummer’s Meats, 408 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 17. Pass. Prepackaged (soups, baked goods, prepared meals, fruit cups, etc.) food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed-by statement and/or nutritional facts.

Manheim Township Middle School, 155 School Road, opening, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Salem United Church of Christ, 324 Walnut St., Columbia, June 17. Pass. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Bubbling and flaking paint on the upper windowsill above the hand-wash sink.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 278, 703 E. Main St., Mount Joy, June 17. Pass. Employee beverages stored in reach-in cooler in kitchen area with in house foods. Reliva CBD gummies, drink mix and drink shots for sale. Static dust on ceiling above oven.

Whisk Express/Trolley Gifts, 346 Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, opening, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Whispering Pines Farm Stand MFF3, 2957 Church Road, Bird-in-Hand, June 17. Pass. No violations.

Yogi's Picnic Basket, 340 Blackburn Road, Quarryville, June 17. Pass. Food employee wearing bracelets and watches. Food employees not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

Agape Cafe and Grille, 366 Hartman Bridge Road, Ronks, June 16. Pass. The drain pipe leaking at the sink located in the front beverage area.

Ancient Orchard Croaking Frogs, 300 Park Ave., Quarryville, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Bruno's of Lititz, 11 Kleine Lane, Lititz, June 16. Pass. Bottles of sanitizer tablets store with food.

Burger King No. 3760, 2850 W. Main St., Morgantown, June 16. Fail. Fryer utensils are being stored on grease soaked cardboard under prep table and not on a smooth, cleanable surface. Food facility does not have available quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. Ice scoop stored in a plastic tray that was dirty and contained a couple of dead mosquitolike insects. Numerous stored pans contained either food residue or grease and were not clean to sight or touch. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Paper towel dispenser empty at the hand-wash sink in prep area. The internal temperature of raw tomatoes and cut lettuce in bain-marie for an unknown period of time measured 54 F and 58 F, respectively; voluntarily discarded. Hood baffles were removed for cleaning the previous night and unit is inadequate in removing grease and heat. Walk-in freezer floor contains litter and food debris including inside the threshold. Floors in back of facility are greasy and dirty and need a thorough cleaning. The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this noncompliant inspection.

Camp John H. Ware 3rd, 239 Jubilee Road, Peach Bottom, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Dollar General No. 3968, 2846 Main St., Suite 12, Morgantown, June 16. No Pass. No violations.

Family Fare Restaurant Inc., 5921 Main St., East Petersburg, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Greco’s Italian Ices & Homemade Ice Cream, 49 N. Broad St., Lititz, June 16. Pass. Food facility is using chlorine sanitizer at an extremely high concentration of 200 ppm or higher, not approved in the Code of Federal Regulations for food contact sanitizing at this level.

Hartz Natural Food, 211 Twin Country Road, Morgantown, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Phantom Power, 121 W. Frederick St., Millersville, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Sala International Food Market, 145 Roherstown Road, June 16. Pass. Boxes of food stored directly on the floor in the customer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Safe handling instructions are not provided on prepackaged chicken. Not all prepackaged fish and chicken are labeled properly with the name of product and distributed-by statement. A working bottle of Lysol stored on top of boxes of food in the back storage area. Isopropyl alcohol and glass cleaner stored on the back shelf in the storage area with food and single-use items (containers).

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 Main St., East Earl, complaint, June 16. Pass. No violations.

The BBQ Trough MFF4, 1280 Indiantown Road, Stevens, follow-up, June 16. Pass. No violations.

Turkey Hill Minit Markets No. 277, 5 Swamp Road, Morgantown, June 16. Pass. An accumulation of static dust on both walk-in cooler fan guard covers. A dumpster lid is open and another one lacks a lid. Deeply scored cutting board not resurfaced or discarded as required.

United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, June 16. Pass. A small leak in the downstairs area at the garbage disposal sink; pipe also has a slime buildup. Food packaged in facility in a grab and go case with no ingredient label. Scoops were to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. The hand-wash sink located in the upstairs dishwashing kitchen area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100 F

Costco, 1875 Hempstead Road, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Dunkin’ No. 344801, 2120 Lincoln Highway, June 15. Pass. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of winged insect activity in a floor drain located behind equipment, facility has pest company and treatment services conducted.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue New Holland, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Hickory Run Campground, 285 Greenville Road, Denver, June 15. Pass. Food facility does not have available chlorine sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.

Italian Pies, 705 Graystone Road, Building 4, Manheim, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Lions Club Snack Bar, 314 N. Prince St., Rear, Millersville, June 15. Pass. The ceiling around the exhaust vent hood pipe is buckled and the paint is chipping and needs repaired.

Mary Jane's Bake Shop, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Nickle Mines Pool, 4915 White Oak Road, Paradise, June 15. Pass. Food employee wearing bracelets and watches.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Redner's Quick Shoppe No. 30, 1304 Reading Road, Stevens, June 15. Pass. Food employee wearing a bracelet. Carpet mat being used as a floor covering in front of fryers. There is no ingredient/nutritional information available for donuts and baked goods at self-serve case. Dried food residue on can opener blade. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Rita Smith-Wade-El Elementary School, 910 Hamilton Park Drive, opening, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Ruby Tuesday No. 5209, 1294 Millersville Pike, complaint, June 15. Pass. No violations.

S. Clyde Weaver Inc., 705 Graystone Road, Building 2, Manheim, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Schoeneck Fire Company, 125 N. King St., Denver, June 15. Pass. Quat test strips are discolored, ineffective and need to be replaced.

Turkey Hill Minit Market No. 316, 2339 Oregon Pike, June 15. Pass. Gallons of hand-pump hand sanitizer stored next to candy, creamers, tea and single-use cups out in the customer service area. Roller grill cleaner stored next to relish in the cabinet beneath the roller grill. Coffee machine cleaner tablets stored with single-use cups beneath the coffee counter. A box of chips stored directly on the floor in the walk-in cooler rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Full trash bags, debris and loose trash on the dumpster pad behind the dumpsters. Single-service, single-use articles (cups) stored in the back storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

Union Mill Acres LLC, 705 Graystone Road, Building 3, Manheim, change of owner, June 15. Pass. No violations.

Arch Street Center, 629 N. Market St., June 14. Pass. No violations.

Domino’s Pizza No. 9150, 2101 Strickler Road, Manheim, June 14. Pass. Food employee on the pizza line earing bracelet/watch/ring on hands or arms. Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Mom's House, 415 S. Queen St., June 14. Pass. No violations.

Namaste Restaurant, 2101 Columbia Ave., follow-up, June 14. Pass. No violations.

PA Dutch Country Campground Store, 185 Lehman Road, Manheim, June 14. Pass. Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods and drinks in reach-in cooler on sales floor.

Szechuan Gourmet, 1930 Columbia Ave., June 14. Pass. Food employee preparing food wearing a watch. Food employee preparing food not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats. Mechanical warewashing equipment with buildup of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day. A buildup of grease from the Ansul system flowing down the wall behind the wok area and accumulating on the floor beneath the cookline. The exhaust system is scheduled to be cleaned. Food facility is reusing single-service, non-food-grade to-go bags for storing food, rather than food-grade plastic containers or food-grade bags. Black mildew on the walls and some containers within the walk-in cooler. Mold on the shelves in the walk-in cooler.

Whitaker Early Learning Center, 1203 Park City Center, June 14. Pass. No violations.