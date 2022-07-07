The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Alsace Township

Aplus Sunoco Market, 3121 Princetown Rd, June 27, Pass. Ceiling tiles missing in the three compartment sink area, and need replaced. Observed half gallon of chocolate milk, in the sales floor cooler, held past the sell by date.

Amity Township

Yost Roast Concessions, 1892 Wevertown Rd, June 29, Pass. No violations.

Bethel Township

Mopp Gear Coffee, 387 Musselman Rd, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Pilot Travel Center, 2210 Camp Swatara Rd, June 27, Pass. Floor along the walk in cooler/freezer area has mold dirt build up from excess condensation along the wall. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Splash guard area behind dispensing nozzles of coffee/hot chocolate and soda dispensing machines all have a slime mold/splash residue build up. Very heavy fruit fly infestation observed under and around the coffee counter area. Extermination is on a weekly schedule to remedy the situation.Wall at coffee counter sink along new counter top has a gap at wall area allowing for water and splash to get behind wall and must be repaired.

Cumru Township

Hill Road Coffee Roasters, 360 E Wyomissing Ave, June 29, Pass. No violations.

Maxatawny Township

Weis Markets, 15260 Kutztown Rd, June 27, Pass. Observed the exterior of the ice machine with mold like debris build up. Frozen cooked vegetables observed thawing in standing water in the deli prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the deli area. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink in the deli department was >500 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

Muhlenberg Township

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 4300 N 5th St, June 25, Pass. Clean food equipment (steam table pans) stored while wet, and not allowed time for draining and/or air-drying.

Country Lane Poultry and Produce, 2934 N 5th St, June 25, Pass. No violations.

County View Kitchen, 2934 N 5th St, June 25, Pass. Food dispensing utensils in rice and brown sugar are observed stored in the food and not with handles above the top of the food. Food contact surface of an ice cooler is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Utensils are stored in soiled drawers with handles in different directions. The handwash sink for employees is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed table blocking the sink.

Fairgrounds Farmers Market, 2934 N 5th St, June 25, Pass. No violations. Multiple exterior doors located in the perimeter of the market have a gap and do not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. C7 - right hand side, C2 - center bottom, B2 - center bottom.

Fuji San, 5314 Allentown Pike, June 25, Pass. No violations.

Oliver’s Place Sandwich Shop, 1007 mt Laurel Rd, June 25, Pass. No violations.

Pizza Como, 4600 5th St, June 25, Pass. No violations.

Sheetz, 502 E Bellevue Ave, June 25, Pass. No violations.

So Good Soups and Salads, 2934 N 5th St, June 25, Pass. No violations.

Gettin’ Crabby at the Crab Barn, 2613 Hampden Blvd, June 26, Pass. Ice machine interior panel soiled.Guard on large floor fan has minor dust build-up.

Rita’s Italian Ice, 3403 N 5th St, June 26, Pass. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food dispensing utensil in bulk sugar observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food. Corrected on inspection. Food dispensing utensils did not have a handle to prevent contamination of mini M & M's.

Target, 4220 N 5th St, June 26, Pass. No violations.

Beer Vault, 2701 N 5th St, June 29, Pass. Warewashing sink does not have basins large enough to accommodate the largest piece of equipment needing manual warewashing.

Station House Grille, 157 Tuckerton Rd, July 1, Pass. No violations.

Oley Township

Devour Catering, 574 Oley Rd, June 29, Pass. Observed single use containers used as scoops for foods in bulk containers. Three compartment sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.

Reading City

Dunkin Donuts, 1905 N 5th St, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Homemade Cravings, 42 N 5th St, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Valero Gas Station, 1800 N 5th St, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Dommex Latino Restaurant Corp, 16 N 6th St, June 30, Pass. No violations.

Aplus, 50 N 4th St, July 1, Pass. No violations.

Pabavany Food Market, 200 S 4th St, July 1, Pass. Observed damaged floor tile trough-out food prep and retail area. Fix or replace as needed. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the food prep area.

Paulino Mini Market, 252 S 4th St, July 1, Pass. No violations.

Upper Tulpehocken Township

Pop Top BBQ, 4 Goodman St, June 27, Pass. No violations.

Weisenberg Township

Dunkin, 2158 Golden Key Rd, Pass. Milk, a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the food prep area, was beyond the use or sell by date and requires discarding. A case of glass cleaner was observed stored above or on the same shelf with food in the dry storage area.

West Reading Borough

Nitro Bar, 416 Penn Ave, June 30, Pass. Food dispensing utensil in bulk food containers observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.Observed dust debris build up on the ceiling tiles above the dish machine area.

West Reading Pool Snack Bar, Sycamore and Museum Rds, June 30, pass. No violations.

Chatty Monks Brewing Company, 610 Penn Ave, June 30, Pass. Observed excessive grease debris build up on the interior and exterior surfaces of the deep fat fryer located at the cook line.

Wyomissing Borough

Wyomissing Swimming Pool, Parkside Dr and Evans Ave, June 29, Pass. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Food dispensing utensil in powdered sugar observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container. Food employees observed in the food prep area, wearing bracelets and watches on hands or arms. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the front counter area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Observed cheese sauce, a commercially processed food, was only heated to 110°F before being placed in the hot hold unit and not to 135°F for hot holding as required.