The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Hanover Borough

Mcallister Hotel, 11 York St, June 11, Pass. Numerous food employees observed in the kitchen/prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed the following: Seven knives hanging on a magnetic caddy, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Ice Machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in the mechanical ware-washing area. Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 141 Wilson Ave, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Longhorn Steak House, 20 Wilson Rd, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Simons Seafood, 1155 Carlisle St, June 13, Pass. No violations.

Wendy’s, 459 Eisenhower Dr, June 15, Pass. Observed reach-in freezer on cookline with an accumulation of ice indicating an issue with the unit. Observed flooring in the mop sink area behind bread trays with an accumulation of white/pink matter and in need of cleaning.-Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Three-compartment sink does not have an adequate air gap of at least 1 inch, between the water supply and flood rim of the sink. Food employee observed in food handling area, wearing bracelet / watch / ring on hands or arms. Food employees observed in the food handling area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Jackson Township

Dollar General Store, 2100 Thistle Hill Dr, June 13, Pass. Toilet is very slow to flush indicating a possible partial clog in the waste water pipe. Back room is filled wall to wall with dollies stacked with products more than 6 feet high. Dollies were removed from the storage room and placed in retail aisles to make room for inspection of the cooling units located in this room. Truck was delivered three days ago. This area cannot be cleaned and monitored for the presence of rodents and/or insects.

Jefferson Borough

Jefferson Volunteer Fire, 31 Berlin St, June 13, Pass. Can opener blade is very dull and damaged creating the possibility of food contamination by metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively.

Lower Windsor Township

Red Rock Farm, 365 Forge Hill Rd, June 14, Pass. No violations.

Fairview Township

Clarion Hotel, 148 Sheraton Dr, June 17, Pass. No violations.

Newberry Township

Bald Hill Cafe, 700 York Rd, June 11, Pass. No violations.

Foltz’s, 700 York Rd, June 11, Pass. Ice Machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a mold-like substance on interior walls and ice dispensing unit, and was not clean to sight and touch.

Trackside Eats and Sweets, 700 York Rd, June 11, Pass. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored under the storage area, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Food employees observed in the food prep area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Susquehanna Speedway, 690 York Rd, June 11, Pass. No violations.

Walmart Supercenter, 50 Newberry Pike, Complaint, June 16, Pass. No violations.

New China, 170 Newberry Commons Sc, June 16, Pass. Grease dust and drip on filters, metal lip above and below filters and on suppression lines in the hood system. Sugar spills and debris on floor under shelving in back room. Excessive grease and food debris on floor under equipment. Handle of the pan used for dispensing rice was buried in the rice. Shrimp being thawed in a five gallon bucket of water which is not an approved thawing method. Old food debris in crevices behind the slicer blade. White plastic cutting board has black discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts on both sides. Food debris and mildew like growth on shelving in walk -in cooler.

Penn Township

Arby’s, 1340 S Baltimore St, June 11, Fail. bserved gaskets on the sandwich prep area, underside of soda dispensing unit at the drive through window and pipes above the three bay sink, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces. Slicer (in back slicing area), acrylic caddy holding temperature probes (next to three bay sink), all racks over three bay sink and back slicer area, plastic and metal tubs filled with dispensing bottles, lids, bottom grates, etc Above the three bay sink and back slicer area, and seven knives hanging on a magnetic wall hanger near the back slicer area, all food contact surfaces were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Observed single-service, single-use articles stored under the self serve soda dispenser directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. It appears the shelf is broken and needs repaired. The handwash sink in the back prep area next to the three bay sink, does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device.Food Employee did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Food employee did not wash hands for an adequate amount of time of at least 20 seconds. The handwash sink located in the drive through area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.Temp was reading 91.2 degrees after running for approximately 10 minutes. All hand-wash sinks in the restrooms were reading 74.8 degrees and did not have water reaching 100 degrees or more. There is still one operational hand-wash sink in the back area near the three bay sink with the correct water temperature. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the baine marie sandwich prep cooling unit.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 30 Wilson Ave, June 13, Pass. Observed coving by fountain and sauce area falling off of the wall and need to be resealed. No hand soap provided at the back hand sink in the ware wash area. Alternate hand sinks available in the kitchen area. Facility advised not to use the hand sink until hand soap is provided. Prepackaged Cookies and Corn Bread food is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the back area. Alternate hand sink is located in the kitchen area. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the back and kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Brothers Pizza of Hanover, 1101 York St, June 15, Pass. Observed raw shelled eggs and package of raw ground beef stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Observed bulk ingredients sugar and salt in the dough prep area with no common name label. -Observed tongs hanging from oven door and from the fryer door on the cook-line. Observed call by three-compartment sink between wall/coving to be damaged and in need of repair. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Observed at time of inspection there was no hot water available. Hot water heater was turned off. Observed lighting in the walk-in cooler to be dim and not bright enough to allow for thorough cleaning.

Springettsbury Township

American Legion Post, 2590 Willow St, June 14, Pass. Single use containers are stored in bulk dry ingredients and are used as dispensing utensils. Soda dispensers (gun style), food contact surfaces, were observed to have mold like residue and were not clean to sight and touch. Area behind the stoves and fryers (floor, wall, and fixtures) of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Spring Grove Borough

Genova’s, 462 Main St, June 14, Pass. Observed personal belongings (bookbags) stored on top of a bag of sugar and with food. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked. Observed frozen liquid condensate leak hanging from fan unit drip pan inside the walk-in freezer. Observed rubber door gasket on two-door reach-in cooler in the prep area and on the three-door reach-in cooler on the cook-line severely damaged and in need of replacing. Observed flooring under dough prep table extremely dirty and in the dry storage area under shelving with mold like accumulation and old food debris. Observed a soufflé cup stored inside a container of Coleslaw used as a scoop. Scoop should have a handle and should be out of the product. Soup observed thawing at room temperature on the bottom shelf of a prep table, which is not an approved thawing method. The hot water used for sanitizing in the mechanical warewashing machine did not reach 165°F for the stationary rack. Facility directed all utensils and equipment to a three-compartment sink. Observed clean food equipment and/or utensils in the dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying. Observed food containers either stored on shelves or stored with food, with label residue left on containers and were not clean to sight and touch.

Ray’s El Mariachi Restaurant, 103 S Main St, June 14, Pass. Food employees observed in the kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Observed severely torn rubber door gasket of the two door reach-in cooler by the pizza oven.

Windsor Township

D and K Surplus Grocery, 757 Delta Rd, June 15, Pass. Interior surface of cheese cooler equipment is broken and in need of repair. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the retail freezer doors. Several ceiling tiles in the retail area are stained and damaged in the retail area, and need to be replaced.

Wrightsville Borough

Sunoco, 802 Hellam St, June 14, Pass. Available test strips for measuring the concentration of sanitizing solution at the three basin sink are wet and damaged. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 50 ppm, rather than 150 - 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

Turkey Hill Minit Market, 340 Hellam St, June 14, Pass. Three half gallons of Fat Free milk with sell by date 6-4 and gallon of Fat Free Milk with sell by date 6-11 were displayed for sale. Frozen beverage dispensing nozzle attachment, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Observed clean utensils stored where the food contact portion is exposed to contamination. Ceiling air return grates are extremely dusty and in need of cleaning. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the walk-in cooling unit employee entrance door. The bulk milk container dispensing tube is not cut on an angle and is protruding more than one inch from the chilled dispensing head. Observed deeply scored cutting boards on the sandwich make the table not resurfaced or discarded as required. Wall at entry to the back room is not properly attached and the corner where it meets with another wall is gapped and not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Facility displays unwrapped apples for customer self service but does not have a placard or sign stating the fruit should be washed prior to consumption. Sandwich bain marie hood interior is repaired with tape and stickers. Tape is not an approved repair material for food equipment.

York Township

Dollar General, 835 E Main St, June 15, Pass. Storage room area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning. Customer door to the outside, located in the retail area of the food facility is being propped open. Receiving door located in the storage room area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Condenser unit on Pepsi cooler equipment is not separated from food and food storage by a dust proof barrier. Observed food displays (canned soda, canned drinks, canned foods, snack foods) stored directly on the floor storage room and retail area rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Storage rooms of the facility are extremely cluttered, disorganized and dirty. Employee break area is extremely dirty and cluttered. Retail sales floor is littered with debris, plastic, cardboard, and retail items.Observed chemicals such as shampoo, deodorants and liquid soaps for retail sale displayed on shelving above beverages and candies.

Bubble Wow Waffles, 2705 Foxshire Dr, June 16, Pass. No violations.