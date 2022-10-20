The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Exeter Township

Exeter TWP. SD JR HS, 151 E 39th St, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

Exeter Twp. SD Reiffton Elem, 4355 Dunham Dr, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

Exeter TWP. SD Lorane Elem, 699 Rittenhouse Dr, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

Exeter Twp. SD SR High School, 201 E 37th St, Oct. 13, Pass. No violations.

Hamburg Borough

Weis Markets, 552 State St, Oct. 12, Pass. Water used for fried chicken breading was held at 65°F, in the deli area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Corrected. Observed fan box equipment in the dairy walk in cooler with an accumulation of dust, dirt and must be cleaned more frequently.

Muhlenberg Township

Aldi, 3250 N 5th St, Oct. 8, Pass. No violations.

Dunkin, 3634 Pottsville Pike, Oct. 8, Pass. Food employees observed not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers. Kobalt adjustable wrench observed on food prep table, and must be stored to prevent contamination of food. Muffin pans not stored covered or inverted. Ice bin containers not stored covered or inverted. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The front handwashing sink was being used for sanitizing beverage machine components and may only be used for handwashing.

Dutch Maid Bakery, 2934 N 5th St, Oct. 8, Pass. Observed dusty ceiling vents, which may potentially contaminate any exposed baked goods. Personal items, such as phones and purses, are observed stored in food preparation areas and should be stored in a designated space that is not a food area.

Salino’s Imports Fairgrounds, 2934 N 5th St, Oct. 8, Pass. No violations.

Oley Township

Berks CTC-East Campus, 3307 Friedensburg Rd, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Local Leaf Market, 3071 W Philadelphia Ave, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Oley Valley School District (Elementary), 3257 Friedensburg Rd, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Oley Valley School District (HS), 17 Jefferson St, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Oley Valley School District (Middle), 3247 Friedensburg Rd, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Ontelaunee Township

Leesport Diner, 5407 Pottsville Pike, Oct. 12, Pass. Scoop (plastic pitcher with a handle) being stored in the ice machine with the handle touching the ice. Blue ice buckets are also observed on the ice in the ice machine. Corrected. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Owner has a picture of a valid certificate but it is not posted.

Schuylkill Valley Elementary School, 62 Ashley Way, Oct. 12, Pass. Some ceiling tiles are missing in the dishwashing room and all the ceiling tiles are missing in the dry storage room. Building is undergoing HVAC work in the ceiling areas. Ceiling tiles need to be replaced as soon as possible or another method needs to be used to prevent any debris from falling into the food areas.

Schuylkill Valley High School, 929 Lake Shore Dr, Oct. 12, Pass. Ceiling tile missing in the kitchen area near the office/ovens needs to be replaced.

Schuylkill Valley Middle School, 114 Ontelaunee Dr, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Reading City

Italian Garden, 851 Penn St, Oct. 10, Pass. Basement hatch located on the front sidewalk of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the Bar area to remind food employees to wash their hands. Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the Bar area. Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the Bar area.

R&J Supermarket, 855 Penn St, Oct. 10, Pass. No violations.

Doubletree by Hilton, 701 Penn St, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

La Bodega, 952 Penn St, Oct. 11, Pass. Scoop being stored in the ice machine. Observed produce stored directly on the floor in the Walk-in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Hand wash sink needs to be reinstalled in the food prep area. Soap and paper towel dispenser's need to also be installed. Along with hand wash signage.

The Manor at Market Square, 803 Penn St, Oct. 11, Pass. No violations.

Amanda Stout Elementary School, 301 S 10th St, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Brooklyn Place, 1140 Rockland St, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Reading High School Cafeteria, 801 N 13th, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Reading High School Commissary Kitchen, 801 N 13th, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

10th & Penn Elementary School, 955 Penn St, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

16th & Haak Elementary School, 1601 Haak St, Oct. 14, Pass. No violations.

Robeson Township

Bitler Farms, 3115 Main St, Oct. 12, Pass. No violations.

Shoemakersville Borough

Ollie’s Tavern, 502 Main St, Oct. 12, Pass. Exit door located in the food prep area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

St Lawrence Borough

Dollar General, 2980 Saint Lawrence Ave, Oct. 13, Pass. The 2-door freezer unit in the back room has an accumulation of old, frozen debris on the bottom. Some severely dented canned items observed on the shelves and intended for sale in the food facility. Corrected. Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity.

Tilden Township

Red Robin, 125 Wilderness Rd, Oct. 12, Pass. Mops are not being hung to air dry. Corrected. Interior of the ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The lid on the outdoor waste receptacle was not closed when not in use. Corrected.