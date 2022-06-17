The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Harrisburg City

A&S Catering, 101 Market St, June 7, Pass. Owner has taken Serv safe will send test results and post certificate

Lower Paxton Township

Mcalister’s Deli, 4401 Jonestown Rd, June 6, Pass. An open employee's beverage container was observed in the kitchen area, a food preparation area. Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the kitchen cooling unit.

Mishra Brothers, 601 N Mountain Rd, June 6, Pass. No violations.

Millersburg Borough

Millersburger Hotel, 146 Market St, June 6, Fail. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in, is not being date marked. Observed soups ready to eat with an accumulation of mold. Floor, wall, and ceiling in the kitchen area is made of and is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface. Floor is grease soaked bare wood by stove, ceiling tiles and light covers need to be cleaned.The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions. Observed hoods and walls around and over flat top cooking equipment and pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation. Observed grease running down the wall and grease dripping from the hood area. Baking equipment not being cleaned every 24 hrs, counter tops ovens have an accumulation of burnt food residue.

Susquehanna Township

Namaste Neighborhood Pharmacy, 200 S Progress Ave, June 7, Pass. Front door is tightly sealed and secure. Side door is tightly sealed and secure. However, the rear external door has an air gap at the bottom threshold plate that may allow pest entrance into the building.