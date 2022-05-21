The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Conewago Township

Glacier Flakes, 3649 Bull Rd, May 7, Fail. Old food residue in two hand sinks. Cold water faucet on the hand wash sink is broken. Holes in the walls under the order pass that are not easily cleanable. Commercially processed, refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours is not being date marked. Accumulation of grease on the ventilation hood system to the point of dripping. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the back prep area, and a small refrigerator, located in the front shaved ice area. Single-use articles stored in the closet directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor. Mops are not being hung to air dry. The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Mold-like substance inside the ice machine dispensing panel. Manual can opener had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Eggs stored on the top shelf above other foods. Ice cream dipper well for dipping utensils did not have any water to flush particulates to the drain.

Dover Borough

Dover Area Middle School, 46 W Canal St, May 9, Pass. Boxes of food stored in the walk-in freezer with ice accumulation on the packaging. Condenser in the walk-in freezer leaking and causing ice to accumulate. Employee using a hand sink to add water to a chemical bottle. A bottle of hand sanitizer and containers of alcohol wipes (non food grade) stored above Pop Tarts and on the same shelf as foil wrap and food trays. Ceiling in the far back dry storage area with peeling paint and damaged drywall. Receiving door located in the hallway area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. Flooring between kitchen and hallway damaged and falling in on the left hand side, chipped and damaged tile in the same area. In dish area and back dry storage area with coving unsealed from the wall and floor. Ceiling in the hallway kitchen area unsealed from the wall.

Jim and Nenas, 4720 Carlisle St, May 9, Fail. Bags of flour stored where they are subject to splash from the handwash sink. Meat slicer had food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Can Opener with old food debris and was not clean to sight and touch. In the women's bathroom the mechanical hand dryer was not working at time of inspection and there is no single use paper towels. Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper hand wash in-between. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. A bottle of lubricating oil (Non Food Grade) was stored above the food prep table in the slicing area. 2 pizza peels with damaged and chipped edges allowing wood to become a physical contamination when putting or taking pizzas out of the oven. The handwashing sink for employees located in the dough area, is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees. The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code by this non-compliant inspection. Dumpster lids left open when not in active use.

North Salem Elementary School, 5161 N Salem Church Rd, May 9, Pass. Coving/baseboard in the kitchen area from the walk-in cooler around to under the break area unsealed from the wall. Ice Scoop black-matter accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch. utensils stored in the 2nd draw down in the food prep area jumbled and not all facing the same direction.

Taqueria El Camino, 81 W Canal St, May 9, Pass. Sprayer Nozzle at the three-compartment sink with an accumulation of black-matter. A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility. Fan Guards in the walk-in cooler with excessive green and black-matter accumulation. Wall by pick-up counter unsealed and exposing drywall and wood at corner. Working bottles of chemicals stored next and on the same shelf as containers of oil.

Dover Area Elementary School, 109 E Canal St, May 10, Pass. No violations.

Wild Ginger Lin Inc, 2444 Eastern Blvd, Follow Up, May 11, Pass. Ceiling tile (rough and absorbent )being used as a splash guard between the bain marie and the preparation area is exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling. Kitchen and storage areas of the food facility are extremely dirty and in need of cleaning. Raw chicken was stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk in cooler, is not being date marked. Screen door located in the back area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals. The interior left side of the door frame is damaged/deteriorating. Bowls -without handles, stored in foods and being used as dispensing utensils. In-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Utensils stored above ansul system.

York Buffett, 2965 Concord Rd, Complaint, May 11, Pass. No violations.

Felton Borough

Farmacy Café & Catering, 62 Main St, May 6, Pass. No violations.

Jackson Township

St Rose of Lima School, 115 N Biesecker Rd, May 12, Pass. Severely torn rubber door gasket on refrigerator facing serving-line. Chipping and peeling paint above the dishwasher area.

Penn Township

Park Hills Elementary School, 137 W Granger St, May 12, Pass. The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay ware wash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. 7 rubber spatulas located in food prep area, are not in good repair or condition.

South Western Senior High School, 200 Bowman Rd, May 12, Food employee in food prep and serving line area, wearing bracelet / watch arms.

Warrington Township

Wellsville Elementary, 1060 Ziegler Rd, May 9, Pass. Incorrectly labeled sanitizer bottle.

Windsor Township

T&A Farms, 510 Windsor Rd, May 6, Pass. No violations.

York Township

McDonalds, 897 W Broadway St, Complaint, May 9, Pass. Food employee sweeping the cook line floor with a push broom. Only dustless cleaning methods should be used in a food facility.

York Fuel Stop, 1129 W Market St, May 10, Pass. Old unused equipment stored in sheds behind the building, should be removed from the food facility. Broken equipment, pallets stored in the exterior east side of the food facility need to be removed. Women's toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Toilet room is not provided with a waste receptacle for disposal of paper towels after drying hands. The handwash sink in the toilet room does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Parking lot near the dumpster area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Easter Palace LLC DBA Sushi Do at Little Run Lodge, York College, 414 Country Club Rd, May 11, Pass. No violations

Pizza Hut, 2410 Mt Rose St, Follow-Up, May 11, Pass. Pizza pans, a food contact surface, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch. A temperature measuring device for measuring mechanical warewashing, wash and sanitizing water temperatures is not available. Floors throughout the facility under behind and in hard to reach areas with accumulation of grease food debris and calcium. Wall behind the cut table was observed to be soiled with grease and food splatter. Non-food contact surfaces (all green rolling carts/shelves not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Observed ceiling in dish area/prep area with chipping plaster. Observed hood baffles with an accumulation of grease fan guards in walk-in cooler observed with static dust.Observed clean food equipment (pizza pans) and/or utensils in dry dish area, stored wet in a manner that does not allow for draining and/or air drying (wet nesting).

Domino’s, 3921 E Market St, May 12, Pass. Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - both hand sinks in the food preparation area are very slow to drain indicating wastewater pipes are partially clogged. Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (pizza sauce) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

Laser Alleys, 3905 E Market St, May 12, Pass. The floor / wall juncture in the BIB storage room near the exit door is not covered and closed to 1/32 inch. Upper interior of the microwave and ice machine deflector plate, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue/pink slime and were not clean to sight and touch. Ceiling tiles are stained in the kitchen preparation area, and need replacing. Working containers in the bar area, used for storing glass cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical. Condensate drip tray / lines in the glass, liquor and fruit refrigeration case located in the bar area is not sloped to allow for proper drainage of condensation.

Roast Up, 3925 E Market St, May 12, Pass. No violations.

Subway, 3943 E Market, May 12, Pass. Ice machine deflector plate had mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Area between the two shelving units located near the back door of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.